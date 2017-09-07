INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS Prepared by: Parth H. Mehta 1 Meantforacademicpurposesonly
FLOW OF PRESENTATION 1. The Concept of Industrial Relations 2. Definitions of Industrial Relations 3. Major Stakeholders o...
THE CONCEPT OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS RELATIONS “The relationships that exist within the industry betwe...
DEFINITIONS OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  The Basic Definition of Industrial Relations is “The Relationship between an employe...
MAJOR STAKEHOLDERS OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS SYSTEM INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS Labor Employees Government Vendors Trade Unions Cus...
OBJECTIVES OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Establish sound relationship between workers and management.  Prevent industrial con...
IMPORTANCE OF INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Uninterrupted Production.  To maintain industrial peace and Reduce Industrial Disput...
APPROACHES TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Psychological approach: The conflicts between labour and management occur because eve...
PERSPECTIVES FOR INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Worker's Perspective: Better Pay, Workplace Safety, Job Security, Training.  Empl...
PROBLEMS UNDER INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Narrow Focus by the employees of the organization.  Inflexibility of Employer leadi...
MEASURES FOR IMPROVING INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS  Strong and Stable Union  Mutual Trust  Workers’ Participation in Managemen...
HOW TO SETTLE INDUSTRIAL DISPUTES ?  Collective Bargaining  Code of Discipline  Grievance Procedure  Arbitration  Con...
ACTS RELATED TO INDUSTRIAL RELATIONS IN INDIA  The Industrial Disputes (amendment) Act, 2010  The Plantation Labor Act, ...
THANK YOU 14 Meantforacademicpurposesonly
Hrm industrial relation

A brief about the HRM topic Industrial Relations. Covers various aspects on the topic.

Published in: Recruiting & HR
×