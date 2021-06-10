Digital digest 2 parth lalani

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Netflix OTT platforms: Rise during the Pandemic, and Post-Pandemic predictions
  1. 1. Netflix OTT platforms: Rise during the Pandemic, and Post-Pandemic predictions
  2. 2. OTT, or Over-the-top media platforms have risen greatly during the pandemic as people have been restricted to the boundary of their houses. People are turning to platforms such as Netﬂix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and others to relieve stress and pass their time. OTT Platforms in the Pandemic 2
  3. 3. Content 6 keys for OTT platforms 01 What shows and movies does it have 02 Reach How wide does the platform reach 03 Subscribers Total people subscribed to the service 04 Exclusives Exclusive titles no other platforms have 05 Price Price to access the service 06 Connectivity Are the servers stable and usable 3
  4. 4. As the trend shows, there has been a huge rise in the demand and weekly viewing time on OTT platforms. Less people saw the shows for 2-4 hours but people watching 8-12 hours saw a jump of 2.5 times during the pandemic. 4 times more people spent time on OTT platforms for 12-16 hours. While 16+ hours rose by a staggering 5 times than before the pandemic hit. More than 50% people saw OTT platforms as a social activity and a way to spend time with family and friends during pandemic. OTT platforms 4
  5. 5. Key stats for Netflix during the pandemic Increase in shares Since the pandemic 60% Market Capitalization For the year 2020 $100B Paid subscribers As reported till 2021 203m Revenues by 2021 More than 20% rise since last year $6.4B 5
  6. 6. Netflix users by age Stats showing Netﬂix popularity across various age groups by 2021. More and more people are subscribing to Netﬂix because of the pandemic and it has forced other OTT platforms to add more movies and show titles to their Platform to try and compete with Netﬂix in the pandemic. Netﬂix has content more suitable to younger audience in Gen Z and Millennials but they have been able to capture older generations interest as well. 6
  7. 7. Situation after the pandemic: Predictions The following can be estimated for Netﬂix and other OTT platforms once the Pandemic is over: 1. Lesser time to stream will result in less people renewing their Subscriptions. 2. Cinemas resuming will decrease the number of new movie titles coming exclusively to OTT platforms. 3. As work and educational institutes will resume, people watching shows and movies for 10+ hours a week will drastically reduce and casual viewing will be increased. 4. Platforms will have to ﬁnd a new way to market their services and introduce content viewers and watch at leisure. 5. As public places open up with time, platforms will come up with more personal marketing techniques to keep customers interested and increase interaction with the companies. It is inevitable that there will be a dip in viewership and memberships post pandemic, the key will be whichever platform can stay more relevant in the public eye will be more proﬁtable. 7
  8. 8. Netflix and User engagement Reason why they are the most viewed OTT platform Engagement Netﬂix engaged more with users to stay relevant and announce new titles during the pandemic. Twitter poles, Instagram stories and question answers were used efﬁciently to engage with customers and keep them up-to-date with the latest titles and form an emotional connection with the customers 8
  9. 9. THANK YOU! By Parth Lalani – 128290202 phlalani@myseneca.ca Prof Jason Dojc Section SAA 9

