IDCC 1499 Accord formation février 2017

1 / 34 ACCORD DU 06/06/2017 PORTANT REVISION DE L’ACCORD DU 15 DECEMBRE 2005 RELATIF ALA FORMATION PROFESSIONNELLE Branche...
2 / 34 Glossaire CPF : compte personnel de formation AGEFIPH : Association de gestion du fonds pour l’Insertion de Personn...
3 / 34 PREAMBULE.............................................................................................................
4 / 34 Les fraisde formationdessalariésde l’entreprise - fraispédagogiques(c'est-à-direlesfraisde formation) etfraisannexe...
5 / 34 PREAMBULE L’accord Formation du 15 décembre 2005 a marqué une étape majeure pour la branche de la Miroiterie, trans...
6 / 34 CHAPITRE 1 - Objectifs et publics visés Article 1 – Objectifs Les objectifs de l’accord antérieur restent inchangés...
7 / 34 Reconnaissant que l’ensemble des salariés de la branche doit pleinement bénéficier de la formation professionnelle ...
8 / 34 La Commission Paritaire Nationale pour l’Emploi et la formation professionnelle a été mise en place dans le cadre d...
9 / 34 En amont des réunions de la CPNEFP le collège salarié comprenant deux représentants de chacune des organisations sy...
10 / 34 Paritaire Nationale pour l’Emploi et la formation professionnelle le soin d’examiner périodiquement l’évolution qu...
11 / 34 La Commission Paritaire Nationale pour l’Emploi et la formation professionnelle fixe les orientations de l’observa...
12 / 34 Les entreprises relevant du champ du présent accord doivent verser leur contribution formation à l’AGEFOS-PME. CHA...
13 / 34 professionnel de niveau IV ou titre ou diplôme professionnel inférieur au bac Titre ou diplôme professionnel égal ...
14 / 34 Le temps consacré aux enseignements généraux, professionnels et technologiques, doit être compris entre 15 et 25% ...
15 / 34 Elle est d’une durée minimum de 70 heures sur une période maximale de 12 mois calendaires sauf pour la VAE, les fo...
16 / 34  une qualification professionnelle figurant dans le répertoire national des certifications professionnelle (RNCP)...
17 / 34 Article 17 – Financement Les périodesde professionnalisationsontprisesencharge parl’OPCA désignéparlabranche,dans ...
18 / 34 Le contrat d’apprentissage est financé via la taxe d’apprentissage versée par les entreprises et collectée par l’O...
19 / 34 Le Compte Personnel de Formation (ci-après « CPF ») a pris le relais du Droit Individuel à la Formation (ci-après ...
20 / 34 par une convention collective de branche. Celle-ci sera de 48 heures par an avec un plafond de 400 heures. Démarch...
21 / 34 Ils sont applicables dans le cadre des orientations de la SPP, validés par le Conseil d’Administration National d’...
22 / 34 2. Formations permettant d’acquérir le socle de connaissances et de compétences CLEA. Défini par décret, ce socle ...
23 / 34 Les formations engagées au titre d’un contrat de sécurisation professionnelle peuvent aussi être prises en charge ...
24 / 34 Pour connaître l'Opca ou l'Opacif concerné, le salarié peut s'adresser à son employeur ou à sa direction des resso...
25 / 34 Le Compte personnel d'activité permettra à l’intéressé(e) d'utiliser les droits acquis sur ces différents comptes ...
26 / 34 correspondant à l’emploi occupé. Ces engagements portent également sur les modalités de prise en compte des effort...
27 / 34 Article 32 - Rôle de l’encadrement dans la formation professionnelle Les parties signataires rappellent le rôle es...
28 / 34 Il appartiendra à l’employeur d’accompagner l’incitation et la valorisation du tutorat sous des formes qu’il lui a...
29 / 34 Chaque entretien biannuel et chaque entretien-bilan donnent lieu à la rédaction d’un document, formalisant les obj...
30 / 34 bénéficié d’un congé de VAE doit attendre au moins un an avant de pouvoir faire une nouvelle demande dans la même ...
31 / 34 Article 37 - Passeport orientation, formation et compétences Ce passeportestun document que le salarié lui-même àl...
32 / 34 Quelle estla valeur du passeportformation ?  La valeur du passeport est déclarative, les informations contenues c...
33 / 34 Le présent accord fera l’objet d’un dépôt par la partie la plus diligente auprès des services chargé du travail, e...
34 / 34 Fait à PARIS, le 06/06 /2017 Organisation patronale FÉDÉRATION FRANÇAISE DES PROFESSIONNELS DU VERRE. Syndicats de...
