The instant fight fix

Every time Sabrina and Josh had a fight, it was always the same. She'd bring up an issue. Something that was bothering her. Something they needed to talk about. But the instant she opened her mouth, it was like a wall would slam down between them. Because Josh would immediately get defensive. He would accuse her of criticizing him. He'd say she was blaming him for everything. Complain that she was always saying he couldn't do anything right. And maybe she should take a look in the mirror. Sabrina tried really hard. She didn't react. She forced herself to stay calm. She did her best t