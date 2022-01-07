Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 07, 2022
For startups and small businesses with limited resources, they tend to focus more on pricing. But for large enterprises that have bigger funds prioritize the product features. It can be overwhelming to find the right HR software that’s suitable for the early business needs and the long-term demands of many organizations.

QuickHR, a fully integrated cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS), allows HR departments to experience full-featured simplified and streamlined HR processes with cost-effective packages.

Let me take you through the innovative functionalities of QuickHR that make it one of the best HRMS software for businesses of all types and sizes.

  1. 1. Payroll Software Leave management software Expense claims management software Home Pricing Contact Us Free Trial How should I Evaluate and Choose the Right HR Software? Product Features or Pricing? How should I evaluate and choose the right HR software? Product features or pricing? For startups and small businesses with limited resources, they tend to focus more on pricing. But for large enterprises that have bigger funds prioritize the product features. It can be overwhelming to find the right HR software that’s suitable for the early business needs and the long-term demands of many
  2. 2. Payroll Software Leave management software Expense claims management software Home Pricing Contact Us Free Trial organizations. QuickHR, a fully integrated cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS), allows HR departments to experience full-featured simplified and streamlined HR processes with cost-effective packages. Let me take you through the innovative functionalities of QuickHR that make it one of the best HRMS software for businesses of all types and sizes. Deliver Time-Eﬃcient and Accurate Payroll Processes - When choosing HR software, it’s important to determine its payroll capabilities. The software must be able to help streamline financial tasks and reporting, thus minimizing accounting errors, record deductions, and more. QuickHR’s automated payroll module simplifies multiple pays runs for full-time, part-time, and freelance employees with different pay periods. The payroll generation includes salary allocations, leave applications, claims, and more. The on-time releases of salaries and fair compensation help increase employee satisfaction, thereby boosting better outcomes within the highly competitive business environment. Manage to Leave and Claim Applications - Along with the payroll processes, comprehensive HR software must also be able to let the employees submit leave or claim applications. This will make it easier to manage and approve employees' requests in real-time, allowing increased work
  3. 3. Payroll Software Leave management software Expense claims management software Home Pricing Contact Us Free Trial efficiency. QuickHR provides a multi-tiered approval system, in which they'll automatically get notified of leave/claim requests and approve or decline them in an instant. While claims are calculated with useful perimeters to make ensure that reimbursements are kept safe within the budget. Monitor Attendance and Work Schedules - Another vital role of HRMS is automatic tracking of employees' attendance to instantly adjust the timesheets accordingly, especially for shift workers. This will help to plan the work schedules better and manage the payroll as well. With QuickHR, employees will be able to clock in and out using their mobile devices, manually or by facial recognition. With the geolocation technology, it'll be easy to keep track of real-time activities where all data will be collected and directed straight to managers. Conduct Systematic Recruitment Process - HR software also plays a big part in keeping track of job applicants and managing the overall hiring process, ensuring the employment of the right candidate for a certain job. This will help the HR departments to filter easily and gather the best hires and the business to increase operational efficiency with a skilled workforce. QuickHR’s applicant tracking system (ATS) can automatically gather, filter, and select the best-suited candidates for certain roles. Having the right people on the team allows for more effective workflow, driving positive results and progressive business growth.
  4. 4. Payroll Software Leave management software Expense claims management software Home Pricing Contact Us Free Trial Retain Skilled and Competent Employees - To retain a strong workforce, HRMS software also helps keep track of employees' performance and helps set new goals and objectives. It could also allow for all gathered feedback to be redirected to managers for consultation. The versatile performance appraisal system of QuickHR ensures employee engagement with fair incentives and rewards for high-performing individuals, showing credibility and loyalty, thus creating a strong workforce culture to prepare for future business development. Ensure Government Compliance - Most importantly, HRMS software must have auto-inclusion and full regulatory compliance features. This way, businesses will be able to prevent fines and penalties which may lead to great financial loss. To avoid legal conflicts and consequences, startups must understand and comply with legal matters. QuickHR comes with CPF that guarantees smooth monthly submission by handling IRAS season with direct AIS linkage of payroll information captured on the system. Moreover, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) has evaluated QuickHR as an effective, market-tested, and cost-effective pre-approved solution for government grants offered to SMEs. Wide and Remote Accessibility -
  5. 5. Payroll Software Leave management software Expense claims management software Home Pricing Contact Us Free Trial Lastly, one of the most essential features that an HR software must have is mobile accessibility where HR teams and employees can access and upload information as well as monitor real-time updates while on the move. QuickHR comes with an accessible nature, making it an ideal platform for individuals who are relatively inexperienced with HR processes in Singapore. QuickHR also provides hassle-free and 24/7 access to employees’ data across all mobile devices. QuickHR is designed with stability, remote accessibility, ease of use, and cost- efficiency in mind. If you want to know more about it, feel free to request a free demo at QuickHR Singapore HR Payroll Software with absolutely no terms and conditions! Features Free Resources Timesheets & Attendance CPF calculator Scheduling & Shifts Overtimepay calculator Mobile & Tablet Apps Salary proration calculator Biometrics

For startups and small businesses with limited resources, they tend to focus more on pricing. But for large enterprises that have bigger funds prioritize the product features. It can be overwhelming to find the right HR software that's suitable for the early business needs and the long-term demands of many organizations.

QuickHR, a fully integrated cloud-based Human Resource Management System (HRMS), allows HR departments to experience full-featured simplified and streamlined HR processes with cost-effective packages.

Let me take you through the innovative functionalities of QuickHR that make it one of the best HRMS software for businesses of all types and sizes.

