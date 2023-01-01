Successfully reported this slideshow.
presentation on processors

Jan. 01, 2023
presentation on processors

Jan. 01, 2023
A processor (CPU) is the logic circuitry that responds to and processes the basic instructions that drive a computer. The CPU is seen as the main and most crucial integrated circuitry (IC) chip in a computer, as it is responsible for interpreting most of computers commands. CPUs will perform most basic arithmetic, logic and I/O operations, as well as allocate commands for other chips and components running in a computer.

presentation on processors

  1. 1. 1 “To Study The CurrentAnd Future Perspective Of Crypto Currency 2022:ASWOTAnalysis” Kartik Chimurkar
  2. 2. “To Study the Current and Future Perspective of Crypto Currency 2022: A SWOT Analysis” PRESENTATION ON :-
  3. 3. NAME:- PARIMALA. ABRUK SUBJECT:- BASICS OF COMPUTER TECHNIQUES SUBMITTED TO :- RAJESH NAKHATE ROLL NO. :- 40
  4. 4. CONTENTS :-  INTRODUCTION  OBJECTIVES  HYPOTHESIS  THEORETICAL  PERSPECTIVE  DATA COLLECTION  A SWOT ANALYSIS  CONCLUSION  BIBLIOGRAPHY
  5. 5. INTRODUCTI ON What is Blockchain ? Blockchain is a part of a system that ties every cryptocurrency together make them all function and solve all those pesky problems of security threat. With cryptocurrency, the task is undertaken with blockchain using a form of math's called cryptology. What is Cryptocurrenc y? A cryptocurrency is a digital currency that is secured by cryptography, which makes it nearly impossible to counterfeit or double-spend. Cryptocurrencies do not rely on either of these institutions. Instead, cryptocurrency is Decentralized. In other words, it is created, exchanged and regulated by its users. What is Decentralized Finance? Decentralized finance is a concept of buying/selling of financial products through blockchain network without engaging with middlemen like banks and brokers. Decentralized financial system that What is SWOT Analysis? SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis is a framework used to evaluate a company’s competitive position and to develop strategic planning. SWOT analysis is a strategic planning technique that provides assessment tools.
  6. 6. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY The objective of the report is : - To study the awareness about crypto currency. To analyze the current trend and future prospects of crypto currency. To study SWOT analysis of crypto currency. To aware about the governmental laws in different countries about crypto currency.
  7. 7. The hypothesis taken under consideration for the study is that: 1. Many respondents consider Bitcoin to be best known crypto currency. 2. It is expected that crypto currency use will grow in next 5 years. 3. More than 50% of respondents didn’t have any experience of trading or investing in crypto currency. HYPOTHESIS
  8. 8. THEORETICAL PERSPECTIVE • My title is “To Study The Current And Future Perspective Of Crypto Currency 2021: A SWOT Analysis” . This report is going to help you understand crypto currency, and decentralized finance system better. Since 2009, when a Japanese programmer mined the 1st cryptocurrency that is Bitcoin, from then its value is growing day by day and many of the other cryptocurrencies were came to an existence. And since that day it’s becoming the topic of discussion in many of the international conferences related to finance. According to the survey I conducted very few peoples are aware about it and, those who are aware didn’t know how to invest or from where to invest or what are the rules and laws over there. So that’s the thing I am going to do the SWOT analysis of cryptocurrency and providing the best I can give. It’s hard to ignore that this decentralized finance system is going to rule over the market in future. This is the report for you in which you’ll get to know the other’s perspective about cryptocurrency too.
  9. 9. DATA ANALYSIS AND INTERPRETATION COLLECTION OF DATA To fulfil the information, need of study. The data is collected from primary as well as secondary sources. Primary data: - The primary data is collected by ‘Undertaking an Online Survey’ and ‘From Personal Investing Experience in Cryptocurrency’. Secondary Data: - The secondary data is collected from ‘Internet’ and ‘Books’. SAMPLING The sampling consists of data obtained from college students for this report. • Sample size: - For this project sample size was 20. • Sampling technique: - For this research Convenience sampling technique is used. • Tools of analysis: - Data analysis was done mainly from the data collected from survey taken on google forms. The data obtained from SWOT analysis were also used in this report. The data collection from secondary sources is also used to analysis. • Plan of analysis: - Tables were used for analysis of data. The data is also neatly presented with the help of statistical tools such as graph and pie diagrams.
  10. 10. DATA ANALYSIS & INTERPRETATION 1. Which cryptocurrencies do you consider to be best known? INTERPRETATION: - It was found that 88.20% respondent knows about Bitcoin, 47.10% respondent knows about Ethereum, 11.80% respondent knows about Ripple, 5.90% respondent knows about Binance & Dogecoin. 2. In the next 5 years do you expect Cryptocurrency use will: INTERPRETATION: -No one says that the use of cryptocurrency will close in future, and only 5.9% respondent says it remains same. Similarly, 64.7% respondent says it’ll grow in use, and 29.4% says it grows substantially. 3. What is your direct experience of using cryptocurrencies? INTERPRETATION: - The majority of respondent i.e., 76.5% has no experience of investing in cryptocurrencies. Similarly, only 23.5% respondent have small amount of experience in it.
  11. 11. Current scenario:- Recently just Crypto Currency market gets crashed. Why is crypto going down? Ex-US President Donald Trump said in an interview that he thinks Bitcoin is a scam, which led to the crypto market crash. There was one big factor that was directly responsible for the small crypto crash that wiped out 5- 10 per cent net worth from major Crypto Currencies overnight. Appearing in an interview on the Fox Business Network, former US President Donald Trump said that Bitcoin "seems like a scam". He went on to say that he dislikes Bitcoin because he thinks of it as another currency competing against the dollar. Trump also added that he wants the dollar to be the universal currency of the world. As a former President of the US, Trumps' words still hold sway in the market it appears, as soon after his interview aired, the price of Bitcoin dropped down more than 7 per cent in just a few hours. As Bitcoin fell, the price of other coins fell significantly too. The price of Dogecoin fell by over 12 per cent. Cardano saw a 9.77 per cent fall. Matic, one of the best performing coins of 2021 fell by over 13 per cent. Ripple (XRP) which had consistently stayed around the price of a dollar, also fell by 9.61 per cent. As of now, most coins are still down with no sign of recovery yet. However, crypto markets are emotionally driven and volatile and could jump either way very soon.
  12. 12. Future of Crypto Currency:- Despite everything, many countries have started adopting and legalizing Crypto Currencies. This indicates a positive attitude towards Crypto Currency as well as the future of crypto looks promising. In India, the Supreme Court overturned the crypto ban, yet regulations will soon come into the picture. Not just India, many other countries that have effectively adopted Crypto Currency has put regulations in place to ensure economic viability and progress, without harming the interests of the public. Indian Government may have issued the bill to ban Crypto Currencies but the parliament didn’t passed it yet and kept under observation. It’s time we use each technology responsibly as recently a lot of legal challenges are piling up on tech giants like Amazon, Google, Apple, etc. on the grounds of antitrust issues. Right now, it’s too soon to carve out or predict the future of Crypto Currency. We are yet to explore more about this growing field. Nonetheless, it is absolutely a change agent in the financial industry as well as for investors.
  13. 13. A SWOT ANALYSIS  Easy transactions.  Asset transfers.  Confidential transactions.  Low transaction fee.  Give access to credit.  Hold ownership.  Strong security.  Decentralization. • Illegal transactions. • financial losses . • Decentralized but still operated by some organization. • Some coins not available in other fiat currencies. • Adverse Effects of mining on the environment. • Susceptible to hacks. • No refund or cancellation policy.  Global Financial System.  Cost and Time of Transactions.  Erase or Manipulations are not possible.  international Acceptance.  Payments through Social Media Lending.  Retirement Benefits Services.  Job Opportunities.  Initial Coin Offerings (ICO). • Collateral damage. • Speculative losses. • Intangible, illiquidity. • Private players. • No proper intrinsic value. • Human errors. • No any fixed face value or nominal value. • No any pricing policy also. • Frequent fluctuations in their price values. S - STRENGTHS T - THREATS W - WEAKNESSES O - OPPORTUNITIES
  14. 14. TOP 10 CRYPTOCURRENCIES TO INVEST IN 2022 I  T C O BIN (BTC)  LITECOIN (LTC)  ETHEREUM (ETH)  BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT)  BINANCE COIN (BNC)  RIPPLE (XRP)  CHAINLINK (LINK)  STELLAR (XLM)  POLKADOT (DOT)  DOGECOIN (DOGE) Mobile Apps and Websites WEBSITES: - 1. Binance. 2. Kraken. 3. Coinbase. MOBILE APPS: - 1. Coinbase. 2. Binance. 3. WazirX.
  15. 15. CONCLUSION According to the above report here’s the conclusion, we have successfully accomplished our report objectives. We have spread awareness about the Cryptocurrency and the network which regulates it and make it work i.e., Blockchain and Decentralized Finance network. We have satisfyingly taken out a survey to know the current trend and future prospective of Cryptocurrency among the public. To accomplish this objective, we have also done a SWOT analysis on Cryptocurrency. The SWOT analysis helps us to understand the key (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) associated with Cryptocurrencies. To fulfil other objectives, I’ve mentioned top 10 Cryptocurrencies to invest and trade. I’ve also suggested some mobile applications and websites to learn and trade with Cryptocurrency. At last of the context, you’ll get to know the governmental laws and regulation for Cryptocurrency which will help you to understand the legality of investing and trading in Cryptocurrency. With the help of survey I’ve taken the Hypothesis of our project report is concluded as follows:- More than 50% respondents consider Bitcoin to be best known crypto currency. Hence, the Hypothesis is accepted. The survey says almost 88.20% respondent’s considers Bitcoin as best known crypto currency. More than 30% of respondents expect that crypto currency use will grow in next 5 years. According to the survey the Hypothesis is accepted, which shows 64.7% respondents says it’ll grow in use in next 5 years. More than 50% of respondents didn’t have any experience of trading or investing in crypto currency. Hence this Hypothesis is accepted, because the data shows almost 76.5% of respondents didn’t have any experience of trading or investing in crypto currency.
  16. 16. BIBLIOGRAP HY  Online survey taken on Google Forms. BOOKS: -  Technical Analysis Cryptocurrency Trading Basics - How to Start Making Money In Cryptocurrency For Newbies (A step-by-step, easy and simple learning system designed especially for beginners.) by Theodo.  The Crypto Crash Course the Ultimate Cryptocurrency Guide for Beginners A Thorough Introduction to Cryptocurrency Mining, Investing and Trading, Blockchain, Bitcoin and Digital Coins, and More... by Frank Richmond.  Kiana Danial - Cryptocurrency Investing for Dummies-John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (2019). WEBSITES: -  https://forms.gle/FsMyJFZorTFTsXB97  https://www.investopedia.com/  https://en.wikipedia.org/  https://www.europeanbusinessreview.co m/  https://towardsdatascience.com/  https://www.geeksforgeeks.org/  https://www.researchgate.net/ • https://www.legal500.com/ •https://www.republicworld.com/ •https://www.analyticsinsight.net/
  17. 17. THANK YOU – PARIMALABRUK

