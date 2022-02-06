Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
The Relationship Rewrite Method is an ultra high-converting Ex-Back program designed exclusively for women. It helps women solve one of the most gut-wrenching relationship situations: getting broken up with. The Relationship Rewrite Method presents a revolutionary approach to fixing relationships, because it works across the full spectrum of troubles, from the man who goes cold after a bad fight, all the way to the full-scale, catastrophic breakup.
(Relationship advice for women - relationship building - unlock his love with the power of conversational story)