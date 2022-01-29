Poverty alleviation in india

Successfully reported this slideshow.
The issues of Income Inequality, urban migration and rural urban divide are interlinked. Dr.Abdul Kalam and Dr.P.V. Indiresan presented the PURA model to address these issues. A concerted and focused effort is needed to deliver success of the PURA Model in select geographies. It can serve as a Proof of concept for subsequent scaling up across the nation.

  1. 1. India’s over population is often cited as the reason for poverty  Rural India can not be said to be over populated.  It is under provided with job opportunities for its citizens.  Hence the challenge is to create or move industries to rural India  create higher order skill sets in citizens and  create local jobs for them .  It is a solution to the current migrant labour problem of many .  Mass movement of labour from rural India has to be discouraged through economic means.
  2. 2. Create Employment Opportunities in rural and semi urban India  Govt investing in building rural infrastructure,  moving private sector industries to rural through policy incentives,  mandating that 80% of new educational institutions be set up there ( controversial?)  promoting the MSME sectoral growth in semi urban towns are some measures worth considering.
  3. 3. Build appropriate skills Create local Employment Create Employment opportunities Create Conducive Ecosystem Measure Demand Supply Gap Assess Skill Gap Measure Population demograp hics Measure job counts Create Skill building infrastructure Continuing skill upgradation Training Centres Faculty Funding Assessment Certification Land Use Policy Employment Policy Funding Support Market Support Quality Certification Inventory of resources Land Water Climate Minerals Promote Entrepre neurship
  4. 4. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/columns/p-v- indiresan/decongest-cities-the-pura-way/article22992112.ece Decongest cities, the PURA way P. V. INDIRESAN | Updated on November 02, 2012 Published on November 02, 2012 With the provision of urban amenities in rural areas, mega cities, with all the attendant risks arising out of high population density, will cease to be necessary. PURA, or Providing Urban amenities in Rural Areas, is a scheme that aims to make rural areas attractive places to reside for all, particularly the middle-class, by offering access to virtually all the services that cities provide. However, PURA confines itself to providing secondary-level services only — the kind large towns and small cities offer.
  5. 5. https://www.thehindubusinessline.com/opinion/columns/p-v- indiresan/decongest-cities-the-pura-way/article22992112.ece Decongest cities, the PURA way P. V. INDIRESAN | Updated on November 02, 2012 Published on November 02, 2012 With the provision of urban amenities in rural areas, mega cities, with all the attendant risks arising out of high population density, will cease to be necessary. PURA is expected to attract industry too and generate a virtual cycle that will produce and sustain jobs of the type that rural youth seek. That way, rural-urban migration is expected to be mitigated. Municipal Services: Water, energy, sanitation Social Services: Education and training for employment, health services Transport Services: Roads and public transport Other services: Housing plus communications, commercial services, governance services Transport connectivity

