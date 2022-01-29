Poverty alleviation in india

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The issues of Income Inequality, urban migration and rural urban divide are interlinked. Dr.Abdul Kalam and Dr.P.V. Indiresan presented the PURA model to address these issues. A concerted and focused effort is needed to deliver success of the PURA Model in select geographies. It can serve as a Proof of concept for subsequent scaling up across the nation.