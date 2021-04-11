Notes and Coins in Circulation of SriLanka in tamil Explanation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• இலங்கை மத்திய வங்ைி அனேை நாடுைளிலுள்ளகத ன ான்னே நாணயங்ைகள வவளியிடும் ஏைன ாை உரிகமகய வைாண்டது. • இலங்கை ரூபாய் (SRI LANKA...
• குேியீடு =====》 ரூ රු, RS, /= இலங்கை ரூ ாய் ශ්‍රී ලංකා රුපියල් (சிங்ைளம்) Sri Lankan Rupee (ஆங்ைிலம்) குேியீடு ரூ රු, Rs...
• இலங்கை ரூ ாய் ஒன்று, 100 சதம் எனும் அலகுைளாை ிரிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளது. புழக்ைத்துக்கு நாணயங்ைகள விடும்ன ாது அகவ, ரூ ாய் 10க்கு...
• உலலாை நாணயங்ைளின் தகலப்பாைத்தில் நாட்டின் வ யர், அது வவளியிடப் ட்ட ஆண்டு, நாணயத்தின் வ றுமதி என் ேவும், பூப்பாைத்தில் இல...
• இவற்ேில் எண் குேியீடுைள் தவிர்ந்த ஏகேயகவ இலங்கையின் னதசியவமாழிைளாே சிங்ைளம், தமிழ் ஆைியவற்ேிலும், ஆங்ைில வமாழியி லும் இட...
•வவளியிடப் ட்ட 11ஆவது நாணயத் தாள் ததாடரின் ததானிப்த ாருள் “அபிவித்தி சுபீட்சம்மற்றும் இலங்கையின்நடனங்ைாரர்ைள் “ 1. ரூ. 20 ...
ரூ.20 நிேம்: ைடும் மண்ணிேம் ருமன் : 128 x 67 மி.மீ தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் தற்வ ாழுது ைாணப் டுைி...
ரூ. 50 முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: நீலம் ருமன் : 133 x 67 மி.மீ தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் மத்தியில் மன்ேம் ிட்டியில் புதிதாை நிருமாணி...
ரூ. 100 • முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: : இளமஞ்சள் ருமன் : 138 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் மத்தியில் நுகரச்னசாகல நிலக்ைரி வல...
ரூ.500 • முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: ஊதா ருமன் : 143 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் வைாழும் ில் அகமந...
ரூ. 1000 • நிேம்: ச்கச ருமன் : 148 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் புதிதாை நிருமாணிக்ைப் ட்...
ரூ. 5000 • நிேம்: தங்ை நிேம் ருமன் : 153 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் நடுப் குதியில் இரண்டு அகணைள் ைாணப் டுைின்ேே...
சுற்னோட்டத்திலுள்ள நாணய குத்திைள் தற்ன ாது யன் ாட்டில் உள்ள நாணய இேங்ைள் ரூ. 50 சதம் ரூ. 1 ரூ.2 ரூ.5 ரூ.10
• தற்ன ாது யன் ாட்டில் இல்லாத நாணய இேங்ைள் ரூ. 1 சதம் ரூ. 2 சதம் ரூ. 5 சதம் ரூ. 10 சதம் ரூ. 25 சதம்
புதிய தாள் நாணயங்ைளுக்கு முதல் யன் டுத்தப் ட்ட தாள் நாணயங்ைள்
இலங்கையில் யன் டுத்ப் டுகின்ற குத்தி நாணயங்ைள் ( தெவ்வெறு தகல டங்ைளுடன் )
இலங்கையின் 25 மாவட்டங்ைகை பிரதிபலிக்கும் 10 ரூபா நாணய குத்திைள்
REFERENCE www.cbsl.gov.lk
  1. 1. • இலங்கை மத்திய வங்ைி அனேை நாடுைளிலுள்ளகத ன ான்னே நாணயங்ைகள வவளியிடும் ஏைன ாை உரிகமகய வைாண்டது. • இலங்கை ரூபாய் (SRI LANKAN RUPEE) இலங்கையின் உத்தினயாைபூர்வ நாணய அலகு ஆகும். • இலங்கை ரூ ாய் வ ாதுவாை ரூ எேனே குேிக்ைப் டுவதுடன், இதன் சீர்தரத்துக்ைாே அகேத்துலை நிறுவேக் குேியீடு (ஐ.எசு.ஓ 4217) LKR ஆகும்.
  2. 2. • குேியீடு =====》 ரூ රු, RS, /= இலங்கை ரூ ாய் ශ්‍රී ලංකා රුපියල් (சிங்ைளம்) Sri Lankan Rupee (ஆங்ைிலம்) குேியீடு ரூ රු, Rs, /= வங்ைிப் ணமுேிைள் Rs.10, Rs.20, Rs.50, Rs.100, Rs.500, Rs.1000, Rs.2000, Rs.5000 Coins Freq. used Rs.1, Rs.2, Rs.5, Rs.10 Rarely used 1, 2, 5, 10, 25, 50 சதங்ைள் cents சிற்ேலகு 1/100 சதங்ைள் cents
  3. 3. • இலங்கை ரூ ாய் ஒன்று, 100 சதம் எனும் அலகுைளாை ிரிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளது. புழக்ைத்துக்கு நாணயங்ைகள விடும்ன ாது அகவ, ரூ ாய் 10க்கு கூடிய வ றுமாேம் வைாண்டகவயாயின் தாள் நாணயங்ைளாைவும், ரூ ாய் 10க்கு குகேந்த வ றுமாேம் வைாண்டகவயாயின் உனலாை நாணயங்ைளாைவும், ரூ ாய் 10 வ றுமாேம் வைாண்டகவயாயின், இரு விதமாைவும் தயாரித்து ாவகேக்ைாை விடப் டுைின்ேே. • உனலாை நாணயங்ைள் ஐக்ைிய இராச்சிய நாணய வார்ப் ைத்தில் வார்க்ைப் டுைின்ேே. தாள் நாணயங்ைள் வகரயறுக்ைப் ட்ட னதாமஸ் டீ லா ரு ைம் ேியால் அச்சிடப் டுைின்ேே.
  4. 4. • உலலாை நாணயங்ைளின் தகலப்பாைத்தில் நாட்டின் வ யர், அது வவளியிடப் ட்ட ஆண்டு, நாணயத்தின் வ றுமதி என் ேவும், பூப்பாைத்தில் இலங்கையின் னதசியச் சின்ேமும் வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளே. • தாள் நாணயங்ைளின் னமற் டி வி ரங்ைளுக்கு னமலதிைமாை இயற்கை அழகு, ண் ாடு, வரலாறு ன ான்ேவற்கேக் குேிக்கும் சித்திரங்ைள் இரு ாைத்திலும் ைாணப் டுவதுடன், பூப்பாைத்தில் மத்திய வங்ைியின் வ யர், வைாடுப் ேவு வி ரம், நிதி அகமச்சர், மத்திய வங்ைியின் ஆளுேர் ஆைினயாரின் கைவயாப் ங்ைளும் ைாணப் டுைின்ேே.
  5. 5. • இவற்ேில் எண் குேியீடுைள் தவிர்ந்த ஏகேயகவ இலங்கையின் னதசியவமாழிைளாே சிங்ைளம், தமிழ் ஆைியவற்ேிலும், ஆங்ைில வமாழியி லும் இடம் வ ற்றுள்ளே. • புதிதாை வவளியிடப் டும்நாணயங்ைளில் ைண் ார்கவயற்னோரின் நன்கம ைருதி ினரல் முகேயிலும் வ றுமாேம் வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளது.
  6. 6. •வவளியிடப் ட்ட 11ஆவது நாணயத் தாள் ததாடரின் ததானிப்த ாருள் “அபிவித்தி சுபீட்சம்மற்றும் இலங்கையின்நடனங்ைாரர்ைள் “ 1. ரூ. 20 2. ரூ.50 3. ரூ.100 4. ரூ.500 5. ரூ.1000 6. ரூ.5000
  7. 7. ரூ.20 நிேம்: ைடும் மண்ணிேம் ருமன் : 128 x 67 மி.மீ தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் தற்வ ாழுது ைாணப் டுைின்ேவாறும் வரலாற்றுக் ைாலத்தில் ைாணப் ட்டவாறுமாே வைாழும்பு துகேமுைத்தின் னதாற்ேம் வகரயப் ட்டுள்ளது. தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ே ேகவ இலங்கையின் ேகவயிேமாே வசரண்டிப் வசவி ஆந்கத (ஓட்டஸ் திலனைானவாமாேி) ஆகும். தாளின் இடது க்ை ைீழ்ப் குதியின் மூகலயில் ைாணப் டும் வண்ணத்துப் பூச்சி ேவநட் (சிம் னவனடேகநஸ்) ஆகும். தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் ின் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் ாரம் ரிய வவஸ் வநத்தும நடேக்ைாரர் அவருக்குப் க்ைத்திலுள்ள வைட்ட வ ேய னமளக்ைாரரின் தாளத்திற்னைற் நடேமாடுைின்ோர். சு ீட்சத்தின் அகடயாளமாே பூரண கும் ம் அல்லது 'வசல்வம் நிகேந்த ாகே" தாளின் வலது க்ை னமற் குதியில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. லியவவல அல்லது 'ஒற்கேப்பூச்வசடி வடிவம்" தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது.
  8. 8. ரூ. 50 முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: நீலம் ருமன் : 133 x 67 மி.மீ தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் மத்தியில் மன்ேம் ிட்டியில் புதிதாை நிருமாணிக்ைப் ட்ட ாலம் வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளது. புகைவண்டி மற்றும் ஏகேய ஊர்திைள் யணிப் தற்ைாை முன்ேர் யன் டுத்தப் ட்ட ாலம் புதிய ாலத்திற்கு இடப் க்ைம் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. இகவ இரண்டிற்கும் னமனல வரலாற்றுச் சிேப்புமிக்ை அலங்ைார வகளவுப் ாலம் மங்ைிய னதாற்ேத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் இலங்கையின் நீல வவட்டிவால் குருவி (ஈயுமிோஸ் வசார்டியா) ைாணப் டுைிேது. தாளின் இடது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டும் வண்ணாத்துப்பூச்சி த புளு ஓக் லீவ் (ைாலிமா ிலாசஸ்) ஆகும். தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் ின் க்ைத்திகே நிகலக்குத்தாைப் ார்க்கும் வ ாழுது, வடிை ட்டுே நடேக்ைகலஞர் (தாழ்நாட்டு ாரம் ரிய நடேக்ைகலக்குரியவர்) யக்வ ே னமளைாரரின் தாளத்திற்னைற் நடேமாடுவகதயும் னமளைாரர் இடது க்ைத்திலுமுள்ள நடேக்ைகலஞருக்கு னமளம் அடிப் கதயும் ைாணலாம். புங்ைலச ைாவல் ைல்லும் சு ீட்சத்தின் அகடயாளமாே பூரண கும் மும் தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் னமனல ைாணப் டுைின்ேே. தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் லியவவல அல்லது 'ஒற்கேப் பூச்வசடி வடிவம்" ைாணப் டுைின்ேது.
  9. 9. ரூ. 100 • முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: : இளமஞ்சள் ருமன் : 138 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் மத்தியில் நுகரச்னசாகல நிலக்ைரி வலு வ ாேிச் வசயற்ேிட்டமும் அதற்கு னமனல, லக்ஷ ாே நீர்வ ீ ழ்ச்சியும் நீர்வ ீ ழ்ச்சியிோல் உருவாக்ைப் ட்ட மின்வலுவிகேக் ைடத்தும் ைம் ிவடங்ைளும் ைாணப் டுைின்ேே. இலங்கை வசவ்வலகு னவகலக்ைாரக் குருவி (ரியூனடாய்வடாஸ் றூவவஸ்வசன்) வலப் க்ைத்திலும் வண்ணத்திப்பூச்சியாே ஒட்னடாம் லீவ் (வடாலர்சாலியா ிசல்ரிடானவ) இடது க்ைத்திலும் ைாணப் டுைின்ேே. • தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் ின் க்ைத்திகே நிகலக்குத்தாைப் ார்க்கும் வ ாழுது மிருதங்ைம் வாசிப் வர் இருந்து வைாண்டு தேது மிருதங்ைத்திகே வாசிப் தகேயும் ரதநாட்டிய தாரகை அவரின் இடது க்ைத்தில் நடேமாடுவகதயும் ைாணலாம். நாை (ஏழு தகலைகளக் வைாண்ட நாைம்) ைாவல் ைல் னமனல வலது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. ''தித்வலிய வவல" எே அகழக்ைப் டும் இரட்கட மலர் வடிவம் வலது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது.
  10. 10. ரூ.500 • முக்ைியமாே நிேம்: ஊதா ருமன் : 143 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் வைாழும் ில் அகமந்துள்ள உலை வர்த்தை கமயத்தின் இரட்கடக் னைாபுரம் மற்றும் இலங்கை வங்ைி தகலகம அலுவலைம் என் ே வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளே. இதற்கு வலப்புேமாைவுள்ள னதாற்ேம் ''லங்ைாதிலை விைாகர" எே அகழக்ைப் டும் ைண்டியிலுள்ள ஒரு ண்கடய வ ௌத்த ஆலயமாகும். இலங்கை நாட்டுக் ைிளியாே வமோல்ட் வைாலார்ட் ரைீத் (லயார்ட் ரைீத் - ிசிட்டாசுல ைல்வதாேப்ன தாளின் வலது க்ைத்திலும் இலங்கை வண்ணாத்துப்பூச்சியாே சினலான் இன்டினைானோயல் (தாயுேிய அேிட) இடது க்ைத்திலும் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. • தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் ின் க்ைத்தில் வதல்னம வநதும நடேக்ைகலஞரும் அவருக்கு இடது க்ைத்தில் யக்வ ே னமளைாரரும் வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டிருக்ைின்ேேர். துமநிதி ைாவல் ைால் தாளின் னமனல வலது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைிேது. ''டிவித்வ லிய வவல" எே அகழக்ைப் டும் இரட்கட பூச்வசடி வடிவகமப்பு வலது க்ைத்தின் அடிப் க்ைத்திற்கு னமனல ைாணப் டுைிேது.
  11. 11. ரூ. 1000 • நிேம்: ச்கச ருமன் : 148 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் முன் க்ைத்தின் மத்தியில் புதிதாை நிருமாணிக்ைப் ட்ட ேம்வ ாட சுரங்ைப் ாகத வகரயப் ட்டுள்ளகமயிகே ைாணமுடியும். சுரங்ைப் ாகத வகரயப் ட்டுள்ளகமக்கு இடதுப் க்ைமாை சுரங்ைப் ாகத ைட்டப் டுவதற்கு முன்ேதாை யன் டுத்தப் ட்டவதேக் ைருதப் டும் ாகேச் சுவர் வகரயப் ட்டுள்ளது. தாளின் வலது க்ைத்தில் இலங்கைப் ேகவயாே சின்ேக்ைிளி (வலாேிக்குலஸ் வ ேிலிேஸ்) ைாணப் டுைின்ே னவகளயில் தாளின் இடது க்ைத்தில் கவற் ன ார் ேிங் (யப்திமா சினலாேிக்ைா) என்ே வண்ணத்துப்பூச்சி ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. • தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் ின் க்ைத்தில் தவில் வ ே னமளைாரரும் மல் தய வநத்தும் நடேக்ைகலஞரும் வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ளேர். தாளின் வலது னமல் க்ைத்தில் ைாவல் வதய்வங்ைளுடன் ைாவல் ைல் வகரயப் ட்டுள்ளது. வலது க்ை ஓரத்தில் ''டிவித்வ லி வ ல" எே அகழக்ைப் டும் இரட்கட மலர் வடிவகமப்பு ைாணப் டுைின்ேே.
  12. 12. ரூ. 5000 • நிேம்: தங்ை நிேம் ருமன் : 153 X 67 மி.மீ • தாளின் முன் க்ைம் தாளின் நடுப் குதியில் இரண்டு அகணைள் ைாணப் டுைின்ேே. இடது க்ைமுள்ளது வவவெரைல அகணயாகும். வலது க்ைத்திலுள்ள ைன்ேிவயான் அகண மங்ைலாே னதாற்ேத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. வலது க்ைத்தில் இலங்கை மஞ்சள் வசவிக் வைாண்கடக் குருவி ( ிக்னோனநாடஸ் வ ேிசிலாட்டஸ்) ேகவ வ ாேிக்ைப் ட்டுள்ள னவகளயில் வலமன் கமக்ைிேன்ட் வண்ணத்துப்பூச்சி (ைட்டங்சிலியா வ ானமானோ) தாளின் இடது க்ைத்தில் ைாணப் டுைிேது. • தாளின் ின் க்ைம் தாளின் மத்தியில் நாைேக்ஷ நடேக்ைகலஞரும் குறுளுேக்ஷ நடேக்ைகலஞரும் ைாணப் டுைின்ேேர். தாளின் னமல் வலது க்ைத்தில் ரத்ே ிரசாதய ைாவல் ைல் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது. ைல் வேக்ஷ மலர் வடிவம் தாளின் வலது க்ை ஓரத்தில் ைாணப் டுைின்ேது.
  13. 13. சுற்னோட்டத்திலுள்ள நாணய குத்திைள் தற்ன ாது யன் ாட்டில் உள்ள நாணய இேங்ைள் ரூ. 50 சதம் ரூ. 1 ரூ.2 ரூ.5 ரூ.10
  14. 14. • தற்ன ாது யன் ாட்டில் இல்லாத நாணய இேங்ைள் ரூ. 1 சதம் ரூ. 2 சதம் ரூ. 5 சதம் ரூ. 10 சதம் ரூ. 25 சதம்
  15. 15. புதிய தாள் நாணயங்ைளுக்கு முதல் யன் டுத்தப் ட்ட தாள் நாணயங்ைள்
  16. 16. இலங்கையில் யன் டுத்ப் டுகின்ற குத்தி நாணயங்ைள் ( தெவ்வெறு தகல டங்ைளுடன் )
  17. 17. இலங்கையின் 25 மாவட்டங்ைகை பிரதிபலிக்கும் 10 ரூபா நாணய குத்திைள்
  18. 18. REFERENCE www.cbsl.gov.lk

