Activity Factory for ISO

Activity Factory simplifies the
administration of ISO management systems.

Activity Factory for ISO

  1. 1. PTI Activity Factory for ISO systems
  2. 2. PTI Activity Factory simplifies the administration of ISO management systems
  3. 3. PTI ISO workflow automation Team Collaboration Exceptions Central document repository Process Automation and Data Integration • Automate ISO 9000, 14000, 27000 authoring and distribution • Process are online and directed to the appropriate resource • Manage process exceptions • Integrated with Archive One Document Management System
  4. 4. PTI Authoring and Approval Routing • Automate the routing of documents for review and approval • Role based users: Authors, Approvers and Admin • Attach documents and files during the review process. Submit Review 1 Review Start EndReview 2 Review 3 Approve
  5. 5. PTI Version Control and Distribution • Manage Versions • Ensure that the latest version is distributed • Web-based distribution portal. • Grant access to a large employee base divided up by function or department R1
  6. 6. PTI Exception Management • Execute NCR, CPAR or MAR Processes • Reporting, analysis, mitigation and corrective actions. • Comes with built-in forms • Documents can be Digitally Signed with CA certificates for improved security • Ensure that records are not tampered
  7. 7. PTI Real-Time Status and Notifications • Search for tasks and track progress • Determine age and priority of tasks to be completed • Process members receive email notifications of pending tasks and required actions
  8. 8. PTI Our Industry Partners
  9. 9. PTI Thank you.
  10. 10. PTI Profile 2017

