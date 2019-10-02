Prestentation handwierk goes international 02102019

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Handwierk goes international Die Großregion war noch nie so nah Conférence de presse 02.10.2019
• Export-Umfrage der Chambre des Métiers • Unterstützungsaktivitäten der Chambre des Métiers • Ausblick / Entwicklung • Po...
Repräsentativität Die Umfrage wurde an 5.305 Unternehmen versandt 17% der Unternehmen haben daran teilgenommen • Diese Bet...
Wer hat geantwortet? 4 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 11% 6% 8% 10% 12% 6% 10% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% <250k 250k-500...
Auslandstätigkeit im Handwerk 5 38% 62% JA NEIN Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 2 von 5 der antwortenden Betriebe sind im...
Wer ist im Ausland? 6 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 3% 5% 5% 14% 73% Mode, Gesundheit & Pflege Lebensmittelhandwerk Kom...
Mitarbeiterzahl und Auslandsaktivität 8 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Größere Unternehmen sind eher im Ausland tätig, a...
Entwicklung der Mitarbeiterzahl 9 10 % 4 % 2016 2018 Bei den Betrieben, die in den letzten 3 Jahren im Ausland aktiv waren...
Entwicklung der Auslandsaktivität 10 83 % sprachen von einer gleichbleibenden bzw. positiven Entwicklung ihrer Auslandsakt...
Frankreich 30% Deutschland 27% Belgien 37% Andere 6% Zielmärkte - Trend 11 Als Zielmärkte für das Luxemburger Handwerk sin...
Entwicklung - Potential 12 31% 49% 20% Ja Nein Eventuell Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Über die Hälfte der befragten Un...
Erfolgsfaktoren 13 Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen sind maßgeblich für den Erfolg im Ausland. Qualität und guter Kundenser...
Erfolgsfaktoren und Branche 14 Lebensmittelhandwerk Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Mode, Gesundheit & Pflege Mechanik Ba...
Kunden 15 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Kommunikation Bau Mechanik Mode, Gesundheit und Pflege ...
Gründe nicht im Ausland aktiv zu sein? 16 Die gute konjunkturelle Lage des Inlandsgeschäftes ist Hauptursache nicht ins Au...
Die Chambre des Métiers hilft dem Handwerk 17 Gezielte Unterstützung bei der Erfüllung von Formalitäten bei grenzüberschre...
Die Chambre des Métiers hilft konkret (2018) 18 8 Veranstaltungen 860 Teilnehmer 901 individuelle Beratungen 123 „Behörden...
Die Großregion „war noch nie so nah“ ... und kommt näher 19 Der Bedarf an Beratung und Unterstützung für die Großregion wä...
20 Die Chambre des Métiers bietet eine Plattform
Bedeutung der Großregionsförderung 21 Regionalität trifft den Zeitgeist! KMU/Handwerker stehen für „Modernität“ - Kundennä...
Internationalisierung 22 Trend: Betriebe sind vermehrt auch über die Großregion hinaus aktiv. Bedarf an Unterstützung ist ...
Schlussfolgerung 23 • Handwerksbetriebe sind nachhaltig „international“ • aktiv (Großregion und darüber hinaus): Internati...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Prestentation handwierk goes international 02102019

3 views

Published on

Présentation handwierk goes international 02102019

Published in: Economy & Finance
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Prestentation handwierk goes international 02102019

  1. 1. Handwierk goes international Die Großregion war noch nie so nah Conférence de presse 02.10.2019
  2. 2. • Export-Umfrage der Chambre des Métiers • Unterstützungsaktivitäten der Chambre des Métiers • Ausblick / Entwicklung • Politische Unterstützung „Ministère de l'Economie“ 2
  3. 3. Repräsentativität Die Umfrage wurde an 5.305 Unternehmen versandt 17% der Unternehmen haben daran teilgenommen • Diese Betriebe beschäftigen 25.000 Personen, das heißt 28% des Handwerks • Im Durchschnitt beschäftigt jeder dieser Betriebe 28 Mitarbeiter 3
  4. 4. Wer hat geantwortet? 4 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 11% 6% 8% 10% 12% 6% 10% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% <250k 250k-500k 500k-1M 1M-2M 2M-5M 5M-10M >10M Gesamtumsatz pro Jahr Über 900 Betriebe haben an der Umfrage teilgenommen.
  5. 5. Auslandstätigkeit im Handwerk 5 38% 62% JA NEIN Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 2 von 5 der antwortenden Betriebe sind im Ausland tätig.
  6. 6. Wer ist im Ausland? 6 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 3% 5% 5% 14% 73% Mode, Gesundheit & Pflege Lebensmittelhandwerk Kommunikation Mechanik Bau Basis: grenzüberschreitend aktive Betriebe der jeweiligen Gruppe im Verhältnis zu allen im Ausland aktiven Betrieben (gewerksunabhängig) Auslandsaktivität betrifft den gesamten Sektor.
  7. 7. Mitarbeiterzahl und Auslandsaktivität 8 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Größere Unternehmen sind eher im Ausland tätig, aber auch eine große Anzahl von Kleinstbetrieben wagt den Schritt über die Grenze. 26% 36% 39% 45% 62% 74% 64% 61% 55% 38% 0 1-9 10-49 50-99 >=100 Im Ausland tätig nicht im Ausland tätig
  8. 8. Entwicklung der Mitarbeiterzahl 9 10 % 4 % 2016 2018 Bei den Betrieben, die in den letzten 3 Jahren im Ausland aktiv waren, ist ein stärkeres Wachstum der Mitarbeiteranzahl zu beobachten. Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2017, 2019
  9. 9. Entwicklung der Auslandsaktivität 10 83 % sprachen von einer gleichbleibenden bzw. positiven Entwicklung ihrer Auslandsaktivität. Das sind mehr Unternehmen als in den Jahren zuvor. 18% 54% 28% 21% 45% 34% 17% 56% 27% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% sinkend gleichbleibend steigend 2014 2016 2018 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019
  10. 10. Frankreich 30% Deutschland 27% Belgien 37% Andere 6% Zielmärkte - Trend 11 Als Zielmärkte für das Luxemburger Handwerk sind Belgien, Frankreich und Deutschland besonders attraktiv. Auch in Zukunft ist die Großregion Zielmarkt Nr. 1 Angegebene Gründe: - Geografische Nähe - Sprache - Marktkenntnis Frankreich 30% Deutschland 28% Belgien 34% Andere 8% Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019
  11. 11. Entwicklung - Potential 12 31% 49% 20% Ja Nein Eventuell Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Über die Hälfte der befragten Unternehmen sehen internationale Märkte als zukünftige Zielmärkte bzw. schließen eine Auslandstätigkeit nicht aus.
  12. 12. Erfolgsfaktoren 13 Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen sind maßgeblich für den Erfolg im Ausland. Qualität und guter Kundenservice werden als weitere zentrale Erfolgsfaktoren angesehen. Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 42% 25% 17% 11% 5% Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen Qualität Besondere Kundenorientierung Preis Sonstige Gründe
  13. 13. Erfolgsfaktoren und Branche 14 Lebensmittelhandwerk Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 Mode, Gesundheit & Pflege Mechanik Bau Kommunikation • Qualität • Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen • Besondere Kundenorientierung • Qualität • Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen • Qualität • Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen • Qualität • Bestehende Geschäftsbeziehungen
  14. 14. Kunden 15 Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% Kommunikation Bau Mechanik Mode, Gesundheit und Pflege Lebensmittelhandwerk Unternehmen Privatkunde Öffentlicher Auftraggeber
  15. 15. Gründe nicht im Ausland aktiv zu sein? 16 Die gute konjunkturelle Lage des Inlandsgeschäftes ist Hauptursache nicht ins Ausland zu gehen. Jedoch halten diese Gründe viele Unternehmen nicht davon ab trotzdem ins Ausland zu gehen. 7% 10% 12% 32% 39% 69% Schlechter Erfahrung Unzureichender Info/ Marktkenntnisse Wirtschaftlichem Risiko Formalitäten Betriebsgröße/Kapazitäten Ausreichende Auftragslage in Luxemburg Quelle: Chambre des Métiers 2019
  16. 16. Die Chambre des Métiers hilft dem Handwerk 17 Gezielte Unterstützung bei der Erfüllung von Formalitäten bei grenzüberschreitender Tätigkeit in den Ländern der Großregion Maßgeschneiderte Informationsbereitstellung Individuelle Beratung Ständiger Austausch mit betreffenden Behörden in der Großregion Informationsveranstaltungen Geschäftspartnersuche Unterstützung bei der Suche nach öffentlichen Ausschreibungen www.yde.lu
  17. 17. Die Chambre des Métiers hilft konkret (2018) 18 8 Veranstaltungen 860 Teilnehmer 901 individuelle Beratungen 123 „Behördengänge“ für die Großregion 86 Unternehmensbesuche
  18. 18. Die Großregion „war noch nie so nah“ ... und kommt näher 19 Der Bedarf an Beratung und Unterstützung für die Großregion wächst. Zu beobachtender Trend: individuelle, themenspezifische, komplexe und damit leistungsintensive Beratung. Langfristige Rolle der CDM: „..vom Berater zum Koordinator“ (Anlaufstelle) Thinktank für langfristige Großregionslösungen (Europa im Kleinen - Beispielregion)
  19. 19. 20 Die Chambre des Métiers bietet eine Plattform
  20. 20. Bedeutung der Großregionsförderung 21 Regionalität trifft den Zeitgeist! KMU/Handwerker stehen für „Modernität“ - Kundennähe - Nachhaltigkeit - CO2 reduzierter Fußabdruck - RSE - Agilität - Regionsverbundenheit/-verwachsung
  21. 21. Internationalisierung 22 Trend: Betriebe sind vermehrt auch über die Großregion hinaus aktiv. Bedarf an Unterstützung ist ein anderer: Markterkundung, Kooperationspartnersuche, etc. Langfristige Rolle der CDM: „Positionierung des Handwerks in bestehende Strukturen und Interessenvertretung“
  22. 22. Schlussfolgerung 23 • Handwerksbetriebe sind nachhaltig „international“ • aktiv (Großregion und darüber hinaus): Internationalisierung im Handwerk = strategisches Thema • CdM setzt ein „Aktionsplan Internationalisierung“ um (Service „Affaires européennes et Grande Région“) : Sensibilisierung, kompetente Beratung, Anlaufstelle „Handwerk und Internationale Märkte“, Interessenvertretung • MCM/MECO : Unterstützung des Handwerks in bestehende Strukturen • MCM/MECO: Unterstützung des Handwerks bei bi- und multilateralen Verhandlungen zur Umsetzung von langfristigen Lösungsvorschlägen im Bereich „grenzüberschreitende Hemmnisse“

×