Motivation at work study january 19 equilibre

Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 0 Motivation at work Follow-on Study – January 2019 Larissa Best Equili...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 1 Table of Contents INTRODUCTION..........................................
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 2 Introduction The aim of this study is to shed more light on what exac...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 3 Overall findings All age brackets and all groups created have as main...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 4 Conclusion Most subgroups of respondents are aligned on communication...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 5 Overview of the main findings of the study: Only responses were shown...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 6 Groups: 21-29 years Interesting fact: 88,6% have no one reporting to ...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 7 40-49 years Motivating at work: ⁃ Good communication with your team m...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 8 Women Number of manager respondents - 42% Motivating at work: ⁃ Good ...
Motivation at work – January 2019 www.equilibre.lu 9 Managers Motivating at work: ⁃ Good communication with your team memb...
