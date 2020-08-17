Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGIAS. CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGIA ...
INTRODUCCIÓN La PCI es un componente del PEI. En este documento se plasman las intenciones del proyecto educativo instituc...
1. OBJETIVOS 1.1 Objetivo General Analizar el proceso de construcción de la planificación curricular institucional PCI, co...
Metodología: Método de enseñanza es el conjunto de momentos y técnicas lógicamente coordinados para dirigir el aprendizaje...
El Diagnóstico Institucional es una representación de la realidad del establecimiento educacional, y se sustenta en la val...
Delimitación de lineamientos Una vez realizado el análisis del currículo nacional y del diagnóstico institucional, se fija...
El pensum: es el plan de estudio de una carrera, que da a conocer las materias o asignaturas que se estudiarán en cada per...
3. CONCLUSIÓN La planificación curricular institucional (PCI), se considera un documento de gestión pedagógica, basado en ...
4. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Bibliografía Guía, D. I. (2016). Mejoramiento Educativo. Obtenido de http://subvenciones.mineduc.cl/zp_com...
5. ANEXOS FOTOGRAFÍAS DE LA REUNION DEL GRUPO Fuente: ZOOM Descripción: elaboración del informe planificación instituciona...
11_Planificación Curricular Institucional PCI

11_Planificación Curricular Institucional PCI

11_Planificación Curricular Institucional PCI

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE CHIMBORAZO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACION, HUMANAS Y TECNOLOGIAS. CARRERA DE PSICOPEDAGOGIA DESARROLLO CURRICULAR PLANIFICACION CURRICULAR INSTITUCIONAL (PCI) Integrantes: • Guananga Mónica • Moya Vicky • Muñoz Génesis • Noboa Lisbeth
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN La PCI es un componente del PEI. En este documento se plasman las intenciones del proyecto educativo institucional que orienta la gestión del aprendizaje; tiene una duración mínima de cuatro años antes de ser ajustado o modificado. Con el aporte de los docentes de los diferentes grupos, grados y cursos y en el marco de lo establecido en el Proyecto Educativo Institucional (PEI), tal como menciona el artículo 6, numeral 1 del Acuerdo Ministerial Nro. MINEDUC-ME2016-00060-A, la Junta Académica de cada institución educativa desarrollará la Planificación Curricular Institucional (PCI). Su construcción se realiza sobre la base de la información pedagógica generada en el diagnóstico institucional y su lógica de construcción es: Análisis del currículo nacional Análisis del diagnóstico institucional Delimitación de lineamientos En la planificación curricular institucional (PCI) se ha de seleccionar, incluir, organizar y secuenciar los contenidos de aprendizajes básicos considerando la carga horaria (de cada grado del subnivel, las horas a discreción y el horario de lectura) establecida en el currículo nacional y el contexto institucional. (Ortega, 2010).
  3. 3. 1. OBJETIVOS 1.1 Objetivo General Analizar el proceso de construcción de la planificación curricular institucional PCI, con el propósito de contrastar de manera sistemática un conjunto de concepciones, intenciones y estrategias educativas, ajustándose a la diversidad para lograr una propuesta significativa para la mejora de la calidad educativa. 2. MARCO CIENTIFICO ANÁLISIS DEL CURRÍCULO NACIONAL en este paso se examina el perfil, los objetivos, los contenidos y su secuenciación, la metodología y la evaluación propuestos en el currículo nacional, con el fin de determinar los aprendizajes básicos contextualizados a la institución educativa. Objetivos: Un objetivo es la expresión de una meta que se quiere conseguir y que debe permitir la articulación de una serie de acciones encaminadas a su consecución. En la educación se refiere a las metas que deseamos que los estudiantes alcancen al final de un curso y que deben tener pasos claros para poder ser alcanzados. Contenidos y su secuenciación: En realidad los contenidos designan “el conjunto de saberes o formas culturales cuya asimilación y apropiación por los alumnos se considera esencial para su desarrollo y socialización” La tarea del profesor consiste en “ayudar a los alumnos a introducirse en una comunidad de conocimiento y de capacidades, en proporcionarles algo que otros conocen ya” y la misión de la escuela sería “poner a disposición del niño o del adolescente una selección del capital intelectual, emocional y técnico con el que cuenta la sociedad” Así vista la enseñanza, la escuela se convierte en distribuidora de conocimientos más que en fabricante de los mismos.
  4. 4. Metodología: Método de enseñanza es el conjunto de momentos y técnicas lógicamente coordinados para dirigir el aprendizaje del alumno hacia determinados objetivos. El método es quien da sentido de unidad a todo los pasos de la enseñanza y del aprendizaje y como principal ni en lo que atañe a la presentación de la materia y a la elaboración de la misma. Evaluación: La evaluación se encuentra vinculada en cierta medida a establecer el grado de afianzamiento del conocimiento y los contenidos que se han enseñado. El tipo de evaluación depende de qué contenido se ha enseñado. Para evaluar: Contenidos conceptuales, Contenidos procedimentales. ANÁLISIS DEL DIAGNÓSTICO INSTITUCIONAL Fundamentalmente el diagnóstico institucional es una herramienta de análisis del contexto en el cual la organización pública prevé que existen condicionantes que juegan a favor y en contra de la implementación de la visión y la misión institucional. De allí que el diagnóstico puede formularse antes de la misión y visión y contrastar su validez después de ese momento. También es válido -hasta recomendable- hacer el diagnóstico después de la formulación de las categorías. (MINEDUC, 2016) Este proceso involucra una revisión de las Prácticas Institucionales contenidas en las Áreas del Modelo de Calidad de la Gestión Escolar presentado y una evaluación de los resultados educativos. Su realización constituye un aprendizaje para el conjunto de actores del establecimiento educacional, que contribuye a la comprensión de la importancia que tiene el evaluar y analizar críticamente sus propias Prácticas y observar cómo estas inciden directamente en el logro de aprendizajes de todos sus estudiantes.
  5. 5. El Diagnóstico Institucional es una representación de la realidad del establecimiento educacional, y se sustenta en la valoración y evaluación que hacen los propios actores responsables de las Prácticas y procesos desarrollados. Mientras más amplia y diversa sea la participación, más completo y legítimo es el resultado del Diagnóstico. (Guía, 2016) Al ser la PCI parte del PEI, se analizará el diagnóstico institucional desde tres miradas: •Problemas pedagógicos detectados en la evaluación del componente de aprendizaje. • Factores internos y externos que influyen en la situación problemática y las posibles estrategias de solución. • Priorización de necesidades de aprendizaje que deberán ser consideradas al momento de contextualizar el currículo nacional a cada una de las instituciones educativas. Cabe señalar que, con la implementación del nuevo currículo para EGB y BGU, para aquellas instituciones que ya tienen definido su PEI, en algunos casos implicará un ajuste a las acciones determinadas para la gestión del aprendizaje; por ello, previo al planteamiento del currículo institucional es importante que autoridades y docentes de cada institución educativa realicen las siguientes actividades: 1. Analizar el nuevo currículo nacional obligatorio. 2. Analizar los objetivos de aprendizaje del área alcanzados por la institución educativa en primer, cuarto, séptimo y décimo grados de EGB y el tercer curso del nivel de BGU; es decir, al finalizar cada uno de los subniveles de EGB y el nivel de BGU. 3. Establecer la relación entre los objetivos alcanzados en el último grado/curso de cada subnivel con los criterios de evaluación planteados en el currículo nacional. 4. Identificar aprendizajes básicos imprescindibles que no hayan sido alcanzados al finalizar cada uno de los subniveles de EGB y el nivel de BGU.
  6. 6. Delimitación de lineamientos Una vez realizado el análisis del currículo nacional y del diagnóstico institucional, se fijarán lineamientos pedagógicos, metodológicos, de evaluación, del pensum y carga horaria, de planificación, de acción tutorial y de acompañamiento pedagógico, entre otros. Estos lineamientos serán la base para el planteamiento de los elementos curriculares esenciales en la formulación de la PCI. Con el aporte de los docentes de los diferentes procesos educativos y en el marco del Proyecto Educativo Institucional (PEI), la Junta Académica de cada centro educativo desarrollará la Planificación Curricular Institucional (PCI). Lineamientos pedagógicos: Son los que buscan fomentar el estudio de la fundamentación pedagógica de las disciplinas, el intercambio de experiencias en el contexto de los Proyectos Educativos Institucionales. Lineamientos metodológicos: Los lineamientos metodológicos hacen referencia a las pautas establecidas para cumplir el propósito de aplicar la Metodología y consolida los procedimientos que se han adaptado, aplicado y validado en el marco de este proceso interinstitucional emprendido. La metodología se articula al marco educativo nacional en concordancia con el enfoque pedagógico determinado por la institución. Evaluación: son lineamientos para evaluación y promoción acordes al enfoque pedagógico de la institución en articulación con la normativa nacional vigente (LOEI). Se deberá considerar los resultados de las pruebas estandarizadas que son emitidos por el INEVAL, en las cuales ha participado la institución educativa, con el fin de plantear estrategias para mejorar y elevar la calidad de la educación
  7. 7. El pensum: es el plan de estudio de una carrera, que da a conocer las materias o asignaturas que se estudiarán en cada período de la misma. Éste está meticulosamente preparado por los docentes o profesionales del curso con la finalidad de que el estudiante perciba todos los conocimientos necesarios para iniciar su vida profesional, una vez culminada su vida estudiantil. El pensum brinda directrices en los estudios y son los docentes quienes se encargarán de enseñar a los estudiantes el contenido de dicho plan, mientras tanto los estudiantes tendrán la tarea de aprender dichos temas si desean culminar la carrera con la mejor puntuación. Acompañamiento pedagógico: Son estrategias para la mejora continua de la práctica pedagógica; permiten generar espacios de diálogo y reflexión con el INSTRUCTIVO: PLANIFICACIONES CURRICULARES PARA EL SISTEMA NACIONAL DE EDUCACIÓN propósito de fortalecer el desempeño profesional directivo y docente y, en consecuencia, mejorar la calidad de la educación en la institución educativa.
  8. 8. 3. CONCLUSIÓN La planificación curricular institucional (PCI), se considera un documento de gestión pedagógica, basado en el análisis del currículo nacional, en el diagnóstico institucional y la normativa vigente emitida por el Ministerio de Educación y que se encuentra relacionada con cada uno de los diez elementos de esta planificación mesocurricular, En esta planificación se concretan los aprendizajes fundamentales que deben desarrollar los estudiantes de las instituciones educativas de diferente grados, con base a los diferentes estilos y ritmos de aprendizaje, así también, al contexto social, cultural, geográfico de los educandos. Estos aprendizajes serán herramientas para que los estudiantes estén en capacidad de enfrentar problemas cotidianos y buscar alternativas de solución. A su vez este instructivo orientará a los docentes en la elaboración de las planificaciones meso y microcurricular, facilitando los lineamientos y los formatos diseñados el desarrollo con los diversos temas sugeridos según las características de la planificación curricular. En este documento será plasmado el proyecto educativo institucional donde encontraremos información pedagógica generada en el diagnóstico institucional, el cambio del mismo se dará cada cuatro años con la finalidad de mejorar el enfoque pedagógico y la calidad de la institución a docentes, alumnos y familiares.
  9. 9. 4. BIBLIOGRAFÍA Bibliografía Guía, D. I. (2016). Mejoramiento Educativo. Obtenido de http://subvenciones.mineduc.cl/zp_comunidad/PlanesMejoramientoEducativo/D ocumentosOrientacionPlanesMejoramientoEducativo2013/Guia_para_el%20Dia gnOstico_Institucional_Formulario.pdf MINEDUC. (2016). Planificaciones Curriculares Institucionales . Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2017/06/Instructivo_planificaciones_curriculares- FEB2017.pdf Ortega, J. (23 de Junio de 2010). https://educacion.gob.ec/. Obtenido de https://educacion.gob.ec/wp- content/uploads/downloads/2017/06/Instructivo_planificaciones_curriculares- FEB2017.pdf
  10. 10. 5. ANEXOS FOTOGRAFÍAS DE LA REUNION DEL GRUPO Fuente: ZOOM Descripción: elaboración del informe planificación institucional curricular. Fecha: 04 de agosto de 2020 Elaborado Por: Vicky Moya

