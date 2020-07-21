Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sandra Paola Montaña Duque Programa de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo 2020 Métodos Globales para la Evaluación de las Con...
El objetivo de los métodos para la evaluación, se trata de valorar los factores de hoy en día en los diferentes puestos de...
Evaluacion global del puesto de trabajo: Este metodo consiste en una guia de observacion donde permite recopilar datos de ...
El método LEST se desarrolló en 1978 Aportes del Método Busca evaluar las condiciones de trabajo con un diagnóstico final ...
El método y como implementarlo Verificacion de puestos y Análisis Formalización de los resultados obtenidos dentro de la o...
Análisis de Criterios Legales y Criterios Técnicos • Este método intenta descubrir situaciones críticas al analizar las co...
• Este método es de los únicos en donde se realiza un análisis global de toda la organización empresarial y después se pas...
Este Método surgió después del conocimiento de otros métodos como el LEST • Este método es un buen ejemplo de cómo adaptar...
Para realizar las mediciones de las condiciones ambientales cuantificables podemos usar un equipo instrumental constituido...
Aplicaciones entre métodos, características mas importantes
Listado de los factores en los distintos métodos
Para el análisis de las condiciones de trabajo son muchos los métodos que se pueden utilizar, aunque no todos son aplicabl...
En esta presentación se han tenido en cuenta métodos de evaluación de las condiciones de trabajo que proporcionan una valo...
https://estrucplan.com.ar/metodos-de-valoracion-ergonomica-de-condiciones-de-trabajo-estudio-descriptivo-1o- parte/ http:/...
  1. 1. Sandra Paola Montaña Duque Programa de Seguridad y Salud en el Trabajo 2020 Métodos Globales para la Evaluación de las Condiciones de Trabajo
  2. 2. El objetivo de los métodos para la evaluación, se trata de valorar los factores de hoy en día en los diferentes puestos de trabajo y de esta manera poder influir en toda la salud de los trabajadores en Colombia y de esta manera saber que debe hacerse y de que manera ejecutarlo. Métodos globales para la evaluación de las condiciones de trabajo Figura1. Métodos Globales Fuente: http:// https://www.ergonautas.upv.es/metodos/lest/lest-ayuda.php
  3. 3. Evaluacion global del puesto de trabajo: Este metodo consiste en una guia de observacion donde permite recopilar datos de manera objetiva y eficiente sobre los diversos elementos de las condiciones de trabajo en un puesto determinado todo esto para poder hacer un diagnostico certero. OBJETIVOS DEL METODO LEST Mètodo Lest Servir como base a la division entre directivos, representantes de los trabajadores y tènnicos para poder definir un programa de mejora de las diferentes condiciones de trabajo Describir las condiciones de trabajo de manera eficiente, eficaz y objetiva tanto como sea posible para tener una vision completa del determinado puresto de trabajo Fuente: http://http://www.29783.com.pe/LEY%2029783%20PD F/Ergonom%C3%ADa/M%C3%A9todo%20LEST.pdf
  4. 4. El método LEST se desarrolló en 1978 Aportes del Método Busca evaluar las condiciones de trabajo con un diagnóstico final que indica si las sutuaciones son satisfactorias, molestas o nocivas, parte fundamental. La información que debe recolectarse para aplicar este método tiene carácter objetivo y subjetivo proporcionando un lenguaje comun para la mejora del puesto del trabajo Mide la carga mental, aspectos psicosociales, participacion activa del personal Servir de base a programas de formacion sobre las condiciones del puesto de trabajo Modificacion de los puestos de trabajo, difucion de los conocimientos sobre el mismo. Entorno Físico Carga Física Carga Mental Aspectos Psicosociales Tiempos de Trabajo
  5. 5. El método y como implementarlo Verificacion de puestos y Análisis Formalización de los resultados obtenidos dentro de la organización Planteamiento de causas y soluciones objetivas en conjunto con un plan de mejoras Análisis y estudio consiso sobre un cuestionario para profundizar lo planteado Fuente: http://https://www.ergonautas.upv.es/metodos/lest/lest-ayuda.php
  6. 6. Análisis de Criterios Legales y Criterios Técnicos • Este método intenta descubrir situaciones críticas al analizar las condiciones de trabajo, utilizando las herramientas que conforma un puesto de trabajo enfocado globalmente corporativamente ya que las condiciones de trabajo de un puesto de trabajo dpenden de un conjunto de interrelaciones entre tareas, individuos y grupos pues es el conjunto de la organización el que determina una situacion de trabajo. Método ANACT Fuente: http://http://prl.wiki/index.php?title=M%C3%A9todo_ANACT
  7. 7. • Este método es de los únicos en donde se realiza un análisis global de toda la organización empresarial y después se pasa al análisis de un puesto de trabajo específico. Imagen: Análisis de Puesto de Trabajo Fuente: http://http://prl.wiki/index.php?title=M%C3%A9todo_ANACT
  8. 8. Este Método surgió después del conocimiento de otros métodos como el LEST • Este método es un buen ejemplo de cómo adaptar las aportaciones de otros métodos o técnicas a unas necesidades especificas en un contexto espaciotemporal determinado • Este método se orientó hacvia el conocimiento del ambiente laboral especifico que pudiera originar cambios en la salud. • Se originó por parte del servicio médico de una empresa, el diseño de un proceso válido de objetividad para dar a conocer de una forma simple y ordenada, la situacion de sus plantas industriales tanto a nivel individual como de conjunto. • Se descartarosn los los reconocimientos rutinarios , exhautivos y sin fiabilidad específica quedando solamente unos principios mínimos indispensables y obligatorios. Método de Perfil del Puesto Fuente: http://https://estrucplan.com.ar/metodos-de-valoracion-ergonomica-de-condiciones-de-trabajo- estudio-descriptivo-1o-parte/
  9. 9. Para realizar las mediciones de las condiciones ambientales cuantificables podemos usar un equipo instrumental constituido por: Anenómetro que sirve para medir la velocidad del aire Psicómetro que sirve para medir la temperaturahúmeda y seca Sonómetro para medir niveles de ruido Luxómetro que sirve para medir niveles de iluminación Cronómetro para medir tiempos de ciclos, posturas etc Cinta métrica para medir alturas, desplazamientos etc
  10. 10. Aplicaciones entre métodos, características mas importantes
  11. 11. Listado de los factores en los distintos métodos
  12. 12. Para el análisis de las condiciones de trabajo son muchos los métodos que se pueden utilizar, aunque no todos son aplicables a todas las situaciones, ni aportan los mismos resultados, por eso se describieron los métodos más importantes brevemente para que de esta manera se pudieran identificar mas fácilmente, todos estos métodos tienen en común ser de aplicación externa, es decir, se trata de métodos en los que , aunque el trabajador puede participar más o menos en la obtención de los resultados, no es el que aplica el método. Observaciones
  13. 13. En esta presentación se han tenido en cuenta métodos de evaluación de las condiciones de trabajo que proporcionan una valoración global del puesto. No se han tenido en cuenta aquellos métodos o técnicas que inciden sólo en la detección de los riesgos o las consecuencias que éstos pueden tener , ni aquellos que son simplemente guías o checklist de los factores y que no realizan valoraciones del nivel de gravedad de las condiciones. Se debe destacar que el método LEST, a pesar de ser un método antiguo se continua aplicando y utilizando para la evaluación de las condiciones de trabajo y en cualquier caso es un referente en el que se basan muchos de los otros métodos. Se debe destacar que todos los métodos tienen su utilidad y son apropiados para determinados tipos de puesto de trabajo, unos son mas exhaustivos que otros con ámbitos de aplicación mas restringidos o mas extensas y mas o menos fáciles y rápidos de aplicar, es muy importante escoger el método mas adecuado en cada caso e incluso en algunas ocasiones se debe adaptar alguno de los existentes a cada situación en concreto. Conclusiones
  14. 14. https://estrucplan.com.ar/metodos-de-valoracion-ergonomica-de-condiciones-de-trabajo-estudio-descriptivo-1o- parte/ http://prl.wiki/index.php?title=M%C3%A9todo_ANACT http://prl.wiki/index.php?title=M%C3%A9todo_ANACT https://www.ergonautas.upv.es/metodos/lest/lest-ayuda.php http://www.29783.com.pe/LEY%2029783%20PDF/Ergonom%C3%ADa/M%C3%A9todo%20LEST.pdf https://www.ergonautas.upv.es/metodos/lest/lest-ayuda.php http://www.authorstream.com/Presentation/584080-3501436-todos-globales-para-la-evaluaci-de-las-condiciones- del-trabajo/ https://es.scribd.com/doc/8653364/Metodos-de-Evaluaciones-de-Las-Condiciones-de-Trabajo REFENCIAS

