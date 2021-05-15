Catalogo ita eng-(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA NOSTRA PASSIONE OUR PASSION Sono orgoglioso di presentarvi la gamma dei prodotti SNEP. La realizzazione della società S...
NOI DI SNEP WE, SNEP Noi di Snep abbiamo un obiettivo: proporre ai nostri clienti i prodotti migliori offrendo loro il ser...
INDICE | INDEX CONTROLLO DEL PESO | WEIGHT CONTROL 6 PROGRAMMI | PROGRAMS 36 INTEGRATORI | DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS 40 KALOSNEP...
INDICE | INDEX CREMA VISO GIORNO BIOSTIMOLANTE | BIOSTIMULATIVE DAY FACE CREAM 194 CREMA VISO NOTTE ANTI ETA' | NIGHT FACE...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL “Ho finalmente capito che essere riconoscente verso il mio corpo era la chiave per dare ...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN CACAO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCOA WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00101 26PV 38.6...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VANIGLIA CON GANODERMA PLUS VANILLA WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00102 26PV 38.62€ 780g...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS CAPPUCCINO CON GANODERMA PLUS CAPPUCCINO WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00103 26PV 38.62€...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS PASSION FRUIT CON GANODERMA PLUS PASSION FRUIT WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00104 26PV ...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS GOJI E ACAI CON GANODERMA PLUS GOJI AND ACAI WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00105 26PV 38...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN COCCO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCONUT WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00158 26PV 38...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN ANANAS CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN PINEAPPLE WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00165 26PV...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS CREMA E BISCOTTO CON GANODERMA PLUS CREAM AND COOKIE WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00224...
Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume p...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN CACAO SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN CACAO WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANODE...
Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente screma...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VANIGLIA SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VANILLA WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANODERMA COD...
Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente screma...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN COCCO SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCONUT WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANO...
Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte di Soia Ogni porzio...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL BARRETTA SOSTITUTO DI PASTO AL COCCO E CIOCCOLATO COCONUT AND CHOCOLATE MEAL REPLACEMENT...
Per barretta 50 g / Per bar 50 g %VNR* Energia Kj / 202 kcal / Energia Kj/ 200 kcal 846 kj/ 202 kcal Grassi / Fat 6.5 g di...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL BARRETTA SOSTITUTO DI PASTO ALLA NOCCIOLA HAZELNUT MEAL REPLACEMENT BAR COD 00231 16PV 3...
Per barretta 50 g / Per bar 50 g %VNR* Energia kj/ kcal / Energy kj / kcal 838 kj/ 200 kcal Grassi / Fat 6.5 g di cui acid...
CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL ZUPPA VEGAN MIX VEGAN MIX SOUP COD 00143 35PV 58.71€ Descrizione Description La velocità...
Modalità d'uso How to use Portare a ebollizione 250 ml di acqua (per ogni porzione da preparare). Miscelare 5 cucchiai da ...
PROGRAMMI PROGRAMS “I nostri corpi sono i nostri giardini dei quali le nostre volontà sono i giardinieri.” W. Shakespeare ...
PROGRAMMI PROGRAMS BASIC CACAO COCOA COD 00700 59PV 87.55€ VANIGLIA VANILLA COD 00701 59PV 87.55€ CAPPUCCINO COD 00702 59P...
  1. 1. LA NOSTRA PASSIONE OUR PASSION Sono orgoglioso di presentarvi la gamma dei prodotti SNEP. La realizzazione della società SNEP rappresenta il sogno della mia vita, e nel sogno era compresa una gamma di prodotti straordinari.In questo periodo, con la collaborazione di personale di altissima qualità ed esperienza, abbiamo creato i prodotti migliori, più sicuri ed importanti per il benessere di ogni persona. La nostra filosofia è, e sarà sempre, quella di portare alla gente prodotti che abbiano una reale capacità di aiutare il fabbisogno di ciascuno, per mantenere e/o migliorare la propria forma fisica. La nostra produzione prevede una gamma di prodotti che possono aiutare le persone a controllare il proprio peso, prodotti che possono essere integrati con la loro alimentazione, e bevande benefiche che possono allietare i loro momenti di relax. Il tutto prodotto con i tesori che la terra ci offre, esclusivamente non OGM. Da italiano mi sento orgoglioso di presentarvi, in questo catalogo, una serie di prodotti realizzati in aziende italiane, per dimostrare (casomai ne avessimo bisogno) che anche in Italia sappiamo fare bene le cose, senza dover importare prodotti da oltre oceano. Un’attenzione particolare è stata riservata ai prezzi, che troverete di sicuro interesse: abbiamo cercato di ottenere prezzi vantaggiosi e accessibili, pur mantenendo inalterato il valore qualitativo che sempre dovrà distinguerci. Infine vi invito personalmente a seguire i consigli e il supporto che il nostro incaricato alle vendite potrà darvi. L’incaricato è la persona preposta alla comunicazione con i nostri clienti, ed è solo attraverso di lui che vogliamo portare questi prodotti nelle case di tutte le persone. Potrete approfittare dell’esperienza del nostro incaricato che, con la dovuta attenzione, vi seguirà nelle vostre scelte. Potrete inoltre usufruire del servizio post-vendita che il nostro incaricato vi fornirà gratuitamente. Vi ringrazio per aver scelto i nostri prodotti, e con l’occasione gradiate i miei più cordiali saluti. I am proud to introduce you the SNEP products. The realization of the SNEP company is the dream of my life, and the dream included a set of outstanding products. With the cooperation of people of the highest quality and experience, we created in this period the best, safest and important products for the wellness of everybody. Our philosophy is - and will always be to bring to the people products that have a real ability to help the daily requirements, in order to maintain and / or improve their fitness. Our production includes a range of products that can help people to control their weight: those products can be integrated with their diet, can be beneficial drinks to gladden their relax moments, and are produced with the treasures that the earth offers us, exclusively not GMO. Beeing italian, I am proud to introduce you, in this catalogue, a set of products made in italian factories: that demonstrate you (in case you need it) that also in Italy we know how to do things well, and we do not need to import products from overseas. A particular attention was reserved to prices, that you will find very interesting: we tried to get affordable and accessible prices, while maintaining the same quality value that always must distinguish us. Lastly, I personally invite you to follow the advice and support that our sales representative can give you. He is the person in charge of the communication with our costumers, and is just through him that we want to bring those products into the homes of all people. You can take advantage of the experience of our sales representative, who will follow you in your choices, with due care. You can also use the after-selling service, that our staff will provide free. I thank you for choosing our products, and for the occasion I please you with my best regards.
  2. 2. NOI DI SNEP WE, SNEP Noi di Snep abbiamo un obiettivo: proporre ai nostri clienti i prodotti migliori offrendo loro il servizio migliore. Crediamo fortemente nella ricerca e nello sviluppo, al fine di portare sul mercato solo prodotti di massima qualità ed efficacia, nel pieno rispetto delle normative europee e delle leggi italiane. Definiamo costantemente standard di sicurezza produttiva estremamente elevati. Etica, trasparenza e qualità sono le parole chiave nel percorso di selezione dei nostri partner, rigorosamente scelti sul nostro territorio, dai quali pretendiamo solamente il meglio, per proporre al mercato tutta l’eccellenza del made in Italy. Lo sforzo per arrivare al prodotto finito implica un lavoro non sempre visibile all’esterno, uno studio complesso e attento a mirare all’eccellenza ed è seguito in maniera costante e analitica dal nostro staff tecnico scientifico, che opera per raggiungere standard qualitativi di produzione superiori e certifica l’efficacia di tutto ciò che portiamo su mercato. Operiamo nel settore del benessere per la persona a 360°. Tutti i nostri prodotti, gli alimenti, i sostitutivi di pasto, gli integratori, ma anche i prodotti per la bellezza, la cura del corpo e la salute dell’ambiente, sono ideati e formulati per garantire la soddisfazione dei nostri consumatori. Non lasciamo nulla al caso. Perché noi di Snep vogliamo sempre di più. Per noi e per i nostri clienti. SNEP Your well•being solution We, SNEP company have only one aim, which consists in offering our customers the best product and also providing them the best service. We do believe in research and development, to bring on the market only products of maximum quality and efficiency, following entirely the European regulations and Italian laws. We constantly define high production safety standards. Ethics, transparency and quality are the keywords in the selection process of our partners, exclusevely chosen in our area. We only expect the best, in order to give and offer to the whole market the excellence of “Made in Italy”. The resources and effort that we put in having the product finished are often invisible from the outside, a very careful and complicated study to achieve the excellence is followed by a constant and analytical way, done by our technical scientific staff, which works to achieve a higher production quality standards and certifies the effectiveness of everything we bring to the market. We aim and operate in every possible way for our custumers well- being. All of our products, food, meal replacements, supplements, but also beauty products, body care and environmental health, are designed and formulated to ensure our consumers satisfaction. Obviously, we work taking anything for granted. Because at Snep we always want more. For us and for our customers. SNEP Your well being solution.
  3. 3. INDICE | INDEX CONTROLLO DEL PESO | WEIGHT CONTROL 6 PROGRAMMI | PROGRAMS 36 INTEGRATORI | DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS 40 KALOSNEP 42 KALOSNEP CAPSULE | KALOSNEP CAPS 44 MORINDA PIÙ 46 MORINDA 47 TATAPROS 48 REISHI 50 AURI-C 51 AGARICUS 52 MAITAKE 53 SHIITAKE 54 HERI-C 55 CORDY-C 56 ALOE 7FRUTTI 57 ALOE 100 59 ALOE + GLUCOSAMINA | ALOE + GLUCOSAMINE 60 ALOE & MIELE DRINK | ALOE & HONEY DRINK 61 THE MIX 62 THE LEMON 64 REALVITA 66 REALFIBRE 68 REALCOMPLEX 70 BARRETTA SNACK AI CEREALI CON GANODERMA | CEREAL SNACK BAR WITH GANODERMA 72 SNEP NIGHT 74 KALOGEL 76 OMEGA 3 78 OMEGA TRIS 80 KRILL OIL SNEP 82 CUORE DI GRANO 84 QUERCETINA MAX 85 COLLAGEN SNEP 86 MORINGA CAPSULE | MORINGA CAPSULES 88 MORINGA LIOFILIZZATA IN POLVERE | LYOPHILIZED POWDER MORINGA 89 BURNER 90 SUPER-CAL 92 ALKALYNE 93 GLUCOSAMINA | GLUCOSAMINE 94 REDRIS 96 VITAMINA C 98 EXTRA D 100 ECDEFENSE 102 OLIVOX 104 OLIVOX CAPS 106 OLIVOX 40 108 OLIVO 110 TRIBUX BLUE 112 AM & PM 114 BUONANOTTE 115 PASTA PROTEICA SPAGHETTI 3KG | PROTEIN PASTA SPAGHETTI 3KG 116 PASTA PROTEICA MACCHERONI 3KG | PROTEIN PASTA MACCHERONI 3KG 117 AMINOACIDI BCAA | BCAA AMINO ACIDS | 118 TOTAL ENERGY DRINK 120 TOTAL ENERGY CAPSULE | TOTAL ENERGY CAPSULES 122 SNEP SPORT PIU 124 Q10 SNEP200 126 VEGAN RISO E LUPINO PROTEIN CACAO | VEGAN RICE AND LUPIN PROTEIN COCOA 128 L.M.MACA 130 VEGAN LUPINO PROTEIN ARANCIA E LAMPONE | VEGAN LUPINE PROTEIN ORANGE AND RASPBERRY 132 PROTEIN VEGAN MIX 134 SNEP BRAIN 136 SPORT ELEVEN | SPORT ELEVEN 138 DOLCI PAUSE | SWEET BREAKS 158 SNEP CHOCO CUP 160 SNEP CHOCO MOON 161 CAFFè SOLUBILI | SOLUBLE COFFè 162 CAFFE' PER MOKA IN POLVERE SNEP CON GANODERMA | COFFEE POWDER FOR MOKA SNEP WITH GANODERMA 171 CAFFè COMPATIBILI | COMPATIBLE COFFEE 172 OLIMAX CAFFÈ IN CAPSULE NESPRESSO CON OLEUROPEINA | SNEP NES COFFEE CAPS NESPRESSO COMPATIBLE 174 CURA DEL CORPO | BODY CARE 176 DREAM VISION 178 MASCHERA ORO PEEL OFF | GOLD MASK PEEL OFF 179 NEW BEAUTY DREAM PRO 180 BEAUTY DREAM BODY 181 BEAUTY DREAM FACE 182 LATTE DETERGENTE PH NEUTRO | CLEANSING MILK PH NEUTRAL | 183 MOUSSE DETERGENTE | CLEANSING MOUSSE 184 TONICO ANTI-AGE PELLI GRASSE | ANTI-AGING TONIC OILY AND MIXED SKINS 185 TONICO ANTI-AGE PELLI NORMALI E SECCHE | NORMAL AND DRY SKIN ANTI AGE TONIC 186 ELIXIR 3.0 187 AQUA 3.0 SPRAY 188 SIERO CONTORNO OCCHI E LABBRA | EYES CONTOUR AND LIPS SERUM 189 CREMA VISO ANTIAGE LEI/LUI CON PROTEZIONE SOLARE | ANTI-AGING FACE CREAM HIM/HER WITH SUNSCREEN | 190 CREMA GEL DOPO BARBA | CREAMGEL SOOTHING AFTERSHAVE 191 GEL SCRUB OSSIGENANTE VISO | OXYGENATING FACIAL SCRUB GEL | 192 MASCHERA VISO RESTITUTIVA EFFETTO LIFTING | RESTORATIVE FACIAL MASK LIFTING EFFECT 193
  4. 4. INDICE | INDEX CREMA VISO GIORNO BIOSTIMOLANTE | BIOSTIMULATIVE DAY FACE CREAM 194 CREMA VISO NOTTE ANTI ETA' | NIGHT FACE CREAM ANTI-AGE 195 SIERO ANTIETA' VISO E DECOLLETE' | ANTI-AGING SERUM FACE AND DÉCOLLETÉ 196 SCRUB CORPO LEVIGANTE | SMOOTHING BODY SCRUB 197 CREMA IDRATANTE CORPO | MOISTURIZING BODY CREAM 198 CREMA RIDUCENTE (ADIPOSITÀ - CELLULITE) | FAT- CELLULITE REDUCING CREAM 199 MANDORLE DOLCI 200 MUSCOLEASE 201 EXVASI 202 TOP FINGER 203 MASTER 204 SABANA 205 VIMANA 206 HERMES 207 ACQUA AROMATICA | AROMATIC WATER 208 SENSIVE 209 SOLVE 210 CREATE 211 BALSAMO MASCHERA 200ML | BALM HAIR MASK 200ML 212 LOZIONE ANTI CADUTA | ANTI FALL LOTION 213 DEVA 214 GEL ALOE 215 SUNCARE 216 CREMA SNEP SUNCARE DOPOSOLE LENITIVA | SNEP SUNCARE MOISTURIZING 217 SNEP SUNCARE SPRAY ABBRONZANTE | SNEP SUNCARE TANNING SPRAY 218 MAKE-UP | MAKE-UP 220 GLOW PRIMER 222 NATURAL SILICON PRIMER 223 COVER 5K 224 COVER CONCEALER 225 TRIPLE ACTION FOUND 226 PRO-DUAL FOUNDATION 227 FLUID HD 228 HD POWDER 229 TERRA COTTA 230 FARD 231 NEW DARK BROWN MATITA OCCHI | NEW DARK BROWN PENCIL 232 EYE PENCIL & LIP PENCIL 233 EYE LINER 234 MATT SHADOW 235 PEARL SHADOW 236 HD SHADOW 237 MASCARA NATURAL VOLUME | NATURAL VOLUME RIMMEL 238 MASCARA WATER PROOF 239 MATT LIP 240 EXTREME LIP WATERPROOF 241 SHIMMER 242 LIP FIXER GLOSS - TRASPARENTE | LIP FIXER GLOSS - TRANSPARENT 243 PROFUMI | PERFUMES 244 BIO MOLECOLE | BIO MOLECULE 256 BIO EFFECTIVE | BIO EFFECTIVE 266
  5. 5. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL “Ho finalmente capito che essere riconoscente verso il mio corpo era la chiave per dare più amore a me stessa.” Anonimo Natura e Scienza. Queste sono le due parole chiave che stanno alla base della formulazione dei nostri prodotti. Utilizziamo solo ingredienti di altissima qualità e di sicura efficacia, perché il nostro obiettivo è quello di aiutarti a raggiungere i risultati che desideri. “I finally realized that being grateful to my body was key to giving more love to myself.” Anonymous Nature and Science are the key words on which the elaboration of our products relies. We only use the most efficient and high- qualities ingredients: our purpose is to help you obtain the results you want to reach.
  6. 6. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN CACAO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCOA WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00101 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00111 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00106 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Fruttosio; Cacao olandese in polvere; Fibra di mele; Citrato di potassio; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Maltodestrina; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Aroma di cacao; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D- pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Fructose; Dutch cocoa powder; Apples fiber; Potassium citrate; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Maltodextrin; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Cocoa flavour; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. CONTIENE SOIA. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. IT CONTAINS SOY. it does not contain GMO-derived products or animal- derived products. 8
  7. 7. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 911,88 kj (216,91 kcal) Grassi di cui / fats referred to 7.23 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 4.03 g di cui acidi grassi monoinsaturi / of which monounsaturated fatty acids 1.67 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 1.29 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 18.48 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 17.95 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 1.9 g Proteine / Protein 18.53 g Sale / Salt 0.593 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mcg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 760 mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397 mg 50% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280 mg 68% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 237,41 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 216.91 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 216.91 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 9
  8. 8. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VANIGLIA CON GANODERMA PLUS VANILLA WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00102 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00112 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00107 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Fruttosio; Fibra di mele; Citrato di potassio; Latte in polvere; Maltodestrina; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma di vaniglia; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Fructose; Apples fiber; Potassium citrate; Powdered milk; Maltodextrin; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Vanilla flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. CONTIENE LATTE IN POLVERE E SOIA. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. IT CONTAINS POWDER MILK AND SOYA. it does not contain GMO-derived products or animal-derived products. 10
  9. 9. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 905,67 kj (215,13 kcal) Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 6.79 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 2.95 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.29 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 1.55 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 22.06 g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 19.77 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 1.29 g Proteine / Protein 16.7 g Sale / Salt 0.614 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 760 mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397 mg 50% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280 mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 245,44 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 215,13 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 215,13 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 11
  10. 10. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS CAPPUCCINO CON GANODERMA PLUS CAPPUCCINO WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00103 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00113 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00108 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Fruttosio; Fibra di mele; Latte in polvere; Citrato di potassio; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Caffè (Coffea arabica L.) solubile; Citrato di magnesio; Maltodestrina; Inulina; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma cappuccino; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Fructose; Apples fiber; Powdered milk; Potassium citrate; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Coffee (Coffea arabica L.) soluble; Magnesium citrate; Maltodextrin; Inulin; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Cappuccino flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. senza OGM. CONTIENE LATTE IN POLVERE E SOIA. Contiene caffè. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. GMO free. IT CONTAINS POWDER MILK AND SOYA. Contains coffee. 12
  11. 11. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 906,63 kj/ 214 ,65 kcal Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 6.79 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 2.95 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.29 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 1.55 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 21.67 g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 18.49 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 1.29 g Proteine / Protein 16.97 g Sale / Salt 0.443 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 760 mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397 mg 50% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280 mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 177,2 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 214,65 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 214,65 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 13
  12. 12. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS PASSION FRUIT CON GANODERMA PLUS PASSION FRUIT WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00104 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00114 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00109 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Fruttosio; Fibra di mele; Citrato di potassio; Latte in polvere; Maltodestrina; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma Passion Fruit; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone) Soy protein isolate (35%); Fructose; Apples fiber; Potassium citrate; Powdered milk; Maltodextrin; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Passion fruit flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. senza OGM. CONTIENE LATTE IN POLVERE E SOIA. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. GMO free. IT CONTAINS POWDER MILK AND SOYA. 14
  13. 13. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 905,67 kj(215,13 kcal) Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 6.79 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 2.95 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.29 g acidi grassi polinsaturi / polyunsaturated fatty acids 1.55 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 22.06 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 19.77 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 1.29 g Proteine / Protein 16.7 g Sale / Salt 0.614 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mcg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 760 mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397 mg 50% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280 mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 0% Sodio / Sodium 245,44 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 215,13 kcal La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 215,13 kcal The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 15
  14. 14. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS GOJI E ACAI CON GANODERMA PLUS GOJI AND ACAI WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00105 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00115 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00110 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Fruttosio; Fibra di mele; Latte in polvere; Citrato di potassio; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Maltodestrina; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma Frutti Rossi; Açai (Euterpe oleracea Mart.) frutto Estratto secco tit. 10% polifenoli; Goji (Lycium barbarum L.) frutto Estratto secco tit. 50% polisaccaridi; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa- tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil- monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D- biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Fructose; Apples fiber; Powdered milk; Potassium citrate; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Maltodextrin; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Red fruits flavour; Açai (Euterpe oleracea Mart.) fruit Dry extract tit 10% polyphenols; Goji (Lycium barbarum L.) fruit Dry extract tit 50% polysaccharides; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. senza OGM. CONTIENE LATTE IN POLVERE E SOIA. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. GMO free. IT CONTAINS POWDER MILK AND SOYA. 16
  15. 15. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 904,31 kj (214,81kcal) %VNR* Proteine / Protein 16,7g Carboidrati / carbohydrates 21,98g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 19,69g Grassi di cui / fats referred to 6,39g Saturi / Saturates 2,95g acidi grassi mono insaturi / mono unsaturated fatty acids 2,29g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 0,47g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1,08g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 1,29g Sale / Salt 0,3g Vitamine / vitamins Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mcg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56mg 40% Folato / Folate 100mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20mcg 40% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4mcg 40% Minerali / Minerals Potassio / Potassium 760mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397mg 50% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4mg 40% Manganese 0,8mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60mcg 40% *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 214,81 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 214,81 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 17
  16. 16. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN COCCO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCONUT WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00158 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00159 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00222 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine di lupino (40%); Fruttosio; Maltodestrina; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Inulina; Citrato di potassio; Citrato di magnesio; Fibra di mele; Fosfato di calcio; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma cocco; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Lupine protein isolate (40%); Fructose; Maltodextrin; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Inulin; Potassium citrate; Magnesium citrate; Apples fiber; Tribasic phosphate calcium; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Cocco flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. CONTIENE LUPINO. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. IT CONTAINS LUPIN. it does not contain GMO-derived products or animal- derived products. 18
  17. 17. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 983, 65 kj (234,17 kcal) Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 7.35 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 1.21 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.57 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 2.87 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 24.92 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 17.65 g Proteine / Protein 14.68 g Sale / Salt 0.45 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 800 mg 40% Calcio / Calcium 312 mg 39% Fosforo / Phosphorus 332,5 mg 47,5% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 180 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di bevanda a base di soia **26g portion with 250 ml of soy based drink Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte di Soia Ogni porzione apporta 234,17 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of Soy milk. Each serving provides 234,17 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 19
  18. 18. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN ANANAS CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN PINEAPPLE WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00165 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00166 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00221 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine di lupino (40%); Fruttosio; Maltodestrina; Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Inulina; Citrato di potassio; Citrato di magnesio; Fibra di mele; Fosfato di calcio; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco (200 mg); Aroma ananas; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Lupine protein isolate (40%); Fructose; Maltodextrin; Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Inulin; Potassium citrate; Magnesium citrate; Apples fiber; Tribasic phosphate calcium; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract (200 mg); Ananas flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. CONTIENE LUPINO. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. IT CONTAINS LUPIN. it does not contain GMO-derived products or animal- derived products. 20
  19. 19. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 983,65 kj (234,17 kcal) Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 7.35 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 1.21 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.57 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 2.87 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 24.92 g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 17.65 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 4.77 g Proteine / Protein 14.68 g Sale / Salt 0.45 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 40% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 800 mg 40% Calcio / Calcium 312 mg 39% Fosforo / Phosphorus 332,5 mg 47,5% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 180 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 280 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di bevanda a base di soia **26g portion with 250 ml of soy based drink Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte di Soia Ogni porzione apporta 234,17 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of Soy milk. Each serving provides 234,17 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 21
  20. 20. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS CREMA E BISCOTTO CON GANODERMA PLUS CREAM AND COOKIE WITH GANODERMA 550gr COD 00224 26PV 38.62€ 780gr COD 00225 37PV 54.59€ BUSTINE/SACHETS COD 00226 19PV 30.9€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine di lupino (40%); Fruttosio; Granella di biscotto con gocce di cioccolato (11,5%) (Zucchero (Zucchero; Amido di patata); Farina di riso; Gocce di cioccolato fondente (14,6%) (Zucchero; Pasta di cacao; Burro di cacao; Emulsionante: Lecitina di soia; Aroma naturale di vaniglia); Farina di mais; Amido di mais; Burro (derivato del latte); Olio d'oliva (4.7%); Agenti lievitanti: carbonato acido di sodio; Carbonato acido di ammonio; Sale; Addensante: gomma guar; Destrosio; Aroma naturale di vaniglia); Olio di germe di grano (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) in polvere; Inulina; Citrato di potassio; Citrato di magnesio; Fibra di mele; Fosfato di calcio; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Maltodestrina; Aroma latte e biscotto; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Biossido di silicio; Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL- alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil- monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D- biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Lupine protein isolate (40%); Fructose; Biscuit grains with chocolate chips (11.5%) (Sugar (Sugar; Potato starch); Rice flour; Drops of dark chocolate (14.6%) (Sugar; Chocolate aroma pasta; Cocoa butter; Emulsifier: Soy lecithin; Natural vanilla flavor); Cornflour; Corn starch; Butter (milk derivative); Olive oil (4.7%); Raising agents: sodium hydrogen carbonate; Ammonium hydrogen carbonate; Salt; Thickeners: Xanthan gum; Dextrose; Natural vanilla flavor); Wheat germ oil (Triticum aestivum L. oleum germinis) powder; Inulin; Potassium citrate; Magnesium citrate; Apples fiber; Tribasic phosphate calcium; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Maltodextrin; Cookie and milk flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti- caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Silicon dioxide; Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Senza glutine. senza OGM. Contiene Lupino, derivati della soia (lecitina) e del latte. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Gluten free. GMO free. Contains Lupine, soy (lecithin) and milk derivatives. 22
  21. 21. Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 989,39 kj (235,66 kcal) Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 7.77 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 1.41 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2.57 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 2.87 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1.08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 24.2 g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 18.7 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 4.84 g Proteine / Protein 14.81 g Sale / Salt 0.45 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / 22.5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2.4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 800 mg 40% Calcio / Calcium 312 mg 39% Fosforo / Phosphorus 332,5 mg 47,5% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di latte parzialmente scremato (1.5% grassi) **26g portion with 250 ml partially skimmed milk (1.5% fat) Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 235,66 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 235,66 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 23
  22. 22. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN CACAO SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN CACAO WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANODERMA COD 00351 26PV 38.62€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Agente di carica (Maltodestrina); Cacao olandese in polvere; Edulcorante (Eritritolo); Citrato di potassio; Olio di girasole; Citrato di magnesio; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum corpo fruttifero fungino Estratto secco 200 mg; Aroma di cacao; Inulina; Fibra di mele; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Edulcorante (Glicosidi steviolici); Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Bulking agent (Maltodextrin); Dutch cocoa powder; Sweetener (Erythritol); Potassium citrate; Sunflower oil; Magnesium citrate; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum fungal fruiting body Dry extract 200 mg; Cocoa flavour; Inulin; Apples fiber; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Sweetener (Steviol glycosides); Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Conservare la confezione chiusa in luogo fresco ed asciutto. La data di scadenza si riferisce al prodotto in confezionamento integro, correttamente conservato. Senza glutine. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. CONTIENE SOIA. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Store in a cool, dry place. The expiry date refers to the product when unopened and properly stored. Gluten free. it does not contain GMO- derived products or animal-derived products. IT CONTAINS SOY. 24
  23. 23. Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 204,43 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 204,43 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. Valori nutrizionali/Nutritional values Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 859,79kJ / 204,43 kcal %VNR* Grassi di cui / fats referred to 6,79 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 3,67 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 1,85 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 1,27 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1,08 g Carboidrati / carbohydrates 18,94 g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 12,75 g Fibre alimentari / dietary fibre 1,1 g Proteine / Protein 16,34 g Sale / Salt 0,594 g Vitamine / vitamins Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4 mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56 mg 40% Folato / Folate 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals Potassio / Potassium 760 mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397 mg 49,6% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280 mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 237,6 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di bevanda a base di soia **26g portion with 250 ml of soy based drink 25
  24. 24. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VANIGLIA SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VANILLA WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANODERMA COD 00352 26PV 38.62€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine isolate di soia (35%); Agente di carica (Maltodestrina); Edulcorante (Eritritolo); Citrato di potassio; Latte in polvere; Olio di girasole; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Fibra di mele; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Fosfato di calcio; Aroma di vaniglia; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum corpo fruttifero fungino Estratto secco 200 mg; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Edulcorante (Glicosidi steviolici); Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein isolate (35%); Bulking agent (Maltodextrin); Sweetener (Erythritol); Potassium citrate; Powdered milk; Sunflower oil; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Apples fiber; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Tribasic phosphate calcium; Vanilla flavour; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum fungal fruiting body Dry extract 200 mg; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Sweetener (Steviol glycosides); Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Conservare la confezione chiusa in luogo fresco ed asciutto. La data di scadenza si riferisce al prodotto in confezionamento integro, correttamente conservato. Senza glutine. senza OGM. CONTIENE LATTE IN POLVERE E SOIA. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Store in a cool, dry place. The expiry date refers to the product when unopened and properly stored. Gluten free. GMO free. IT CONTAINS POWDER MILK AND SOYA. 26
  25. 25. Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte parzialmente scremato. Ogni porzione apporta 206.9 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of low-fat milk. Each serving provides 206.9 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. Valori nutrizionali/Nutritional values Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 869,78 kJ / 206,9 kcal %VNR* Grassi di cui: / fats referred to 6,75g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 3,49g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 1,85g acidi grassi polinsaturi / polyunsaturated fatty acids 1,41g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1,08g Carboidrati / carbohydrates 19,21g di cui zuccheri: / of which sugars: 13,12g Fibre alimentari / dietary fibre 2,3g Proteine / Protein 16,18g Sale / Salt 0,614g Vitamine / vitamins Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44mg 40% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,4mg 40% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,56mg 40% Folato / Folate 100mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2,4mg 40% Minerali / Minerals Potassio / Potassium 760mg 38% Calcio / Calcium 397mg 49,6% Fosforo / Phosphorus 280mg 40% Magnesio / Magnesium 150mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4mg 40% Manganese 0,8mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 245,44mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di bevanda a base di soia **26g portion with 250 ml of soy based drink 27
  26. 26. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL PLUS VEGAN COCCO SENZA ZUCCHERO CON GANODERMA PLUS VEGAN COCONUT WITHOUT SUGAR WITH GANODERMA COD 00353 26PV 38.62€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine di lupino (40%); Agente di carica (Maltodestrina); Edulcorante (Eritritolo); Olio di girasole; Citrato di potassio; Citrato di magnesio; Inulina; Fosfato di calcio; Fibra di mele; Addensante (Gomma di xantano); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum corpo fruttifero fungino Estratto secco 200 mg; Aroma cocco; Vitamina C (Acido L- ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Edulcorante (Glicosidi steviolici); Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D- pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Lupine protein isolate (40%); Bulking agent (Maltodextrin); Sweetener (Erythritol); Sunflower oil; Potassium citrate; Magnesium citrate; Inulin; Tribasic phosphate calcium; Apples fiber; Thickeners (Xanthan gum); Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum fungal fruiting body Dry extract 200 mg; Cocco flavour; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Sweetener (Steviol glycosides); Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Conservare la confezione chiusa in luogo fresco ed asciutto. La data di scadenza si riferisce al prodotto in confezionamento integro, correttamente conservato. Senza glutine. non contiene prodotti di derivazione OGM né prodotti di derivazione animale. CONTIENE LUPINO. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. Store in a cool, dry place. The expiry date refers to the product when unopened and properly stored. Gluten free. it does not contain GMO- derived products or animal-derived products. IT CONTAINS LUPIN. 28
  27. 27. Modalità d'uso How to use Miscelare due cucchiai da tavola (26g) o 2 bustine (26g) con 250 ml di latte di Soia Ogni porzione apporta 220.27 kcal. La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e varia, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. E' necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire la modalità d'uso. Mix 2 table spoon (26 g) or 2 sachets (26 g) with 250 ml of Soy milk. Each serving provides 220.27 kcal. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. Valori nutrizionali/Nutritional values Informazioni nutrizionali per 250 ml di prodotto pronto da consumare** Nutritional values for 250 ml of ready-to-consume product** Valore energetico / Energetic value 924,77 kJ / 220,27 kcal %VNR* Grassi di cui / fats referred to 7,29 g Acidi grassi saturi / Saturated fatty acids 1,27 g acidi grassi monoinsaturi / monounsaturated fatty acids 2,16 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 3,86 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1,08 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 21,84 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 10 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 4,53 g Proteine / Protein 14,56 g Sale / Salt 0,45 g Vitamine / vitamins Vitamina A / Vitamin A 320 mcg 40% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2 mcg 40% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 4,8 mg 40% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 32 mg 40% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,44 mg 40% riboflavina (vitamina b2) / riboflavin (vitamin b2) 0,56 mg 40% Niacina (Vitamina B3) / Niacin (Vitamin B3) 6,4 mg 40% Piridossina (Vitamina B6) / Pyridoxin (Vitamin B6) 0,56 mg 40% Folato / Folate 100 mcg 50% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Biotina (Vitamina H) / Biotin (Vitamin H) 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22,5 mcg 30% Acido Pantotenico (Vitamina B5) / Pantothenic acid (Vitamin B5) 2,4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals Potassio / Potassium 800 mg 40% Calcio / Calcium 312,5 mg 39% Fosforo / Phosphorus 332,5 mg 47,5% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 5,3 mg 38% Zinco / Zinc 3,8 mg 38% Rame / Copper 0,4 mg 40% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 225 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value **Porzione da 26g con 250ml di bevanda a base di soia **26g portion with 250 ml of soy based drink 29
  28. 28. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL BARRETTA SOSTITUTO DI PASTO AL COCCO E CIOCCOLATO COCONUT AND CHOCOLATE MEAL REPLACEMENT BAR COD 00230 16PV 31.87€ COD 00232 48PV 88.52€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine del latte; Sciroppo di glucosio; Cioccolato fondente di copertura 16% (Pasta di cacao; Zucchero; Burro di cacao; Emulsionante: Lecitina di soia; Aroma naturale di vaniglia); Pasta di cacao; Zucchero; Burro di cacao; Emulsionante: Lecitina di soia; Aroma naturale di vaniglia; Isomaltooligosaccaridi; Sciroppo di fruttosio; Olio di semi di girasole; Umidificante: Sorbitolo; Pasta gusto cioccolato (Cioccolato in polvere (Cacao; Zucchero)); Oli vegetali (girasole,cocco); Cacao magro in polvere; Mix Vitaminico e sali minerali (Fosfato di potassio; Sodio citrato; Calcio fosfato; Ossido di Magnesio; Ferro gluconato; Gluconato di zinco; Vitamina E acetato; Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Niacina; Gluconato di manganese; Calcio D-pantotenato; Gluconato di rame; Vitamina D (Colecalciferolo); Riboflavina; Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Acido pteroil-monoglutammico; Potassio ioduro; Sodio selenito; Acido L-ascorbico; Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina H (Biotina); Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina)); Fosfato di potassio; Sodio citrato; Calcio fosfato; Ossido di Magnesio; Ferro gluconato; Gluconato di zinco; Vitamina E acetato; Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Niacina; Gluconato di manganese; Calcio D-pantotenato; Gluconato di rame; Vitamina D (Colecalciferolo); Riboflavina; Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Acido pteroil-monoglutammico; Potassio ioduro; Sodio selenito; Acido L-ascorbico; Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina); Cocco rapè; Conservante (Sorbato di potassio) Milk proteins; Glucose syrup; 16% Dark chocolate (Chocolate aroma pasta; Sugar; Cocoa butter; Emulsifier: Soy lecithin; Natural vanilla flavor); Chocolate aroma pasta; Sugar; Cocoa butter; Emulsifier: Soy lecithin; Natural vanilla flavor; Isomaltooligosaccharide; Fructose syrup; Sunflower oil; Humidifier: Sorbitol; Chocolate paste (Powdered chocolate (Cocoa; Sugar)); Vegetable oils (sunflower, coconut); Cocoa powder with low fat contents; Mix of vitamins and mineral salts (Potassium phosphate; Sodium citrate; Calcium phosphate; Magnesium oxide; Iron gluconate; Zinc gluconate; Vitamin E acetate; Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Niacin; Manganese gluconate; Calcium D-pantothenate; Copper gluconate; Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol); Riboflavin; Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Pteroil-monoglutamic acid; Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; L-Ascorbic Acid; Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin H (Biotin); Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)); Potassium phosphate; Sodium citrate; Calcium phosphate; Magnesium oxide; Iron gluconate; Zinc gluconate; Vitamin E acetate; Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Niacin; Manganese gluconate; Calcium D-pantothenate; Copper gluconate; Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol); Riboflavin; Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Pteroil- monoglutamic acid; Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; L- Ascorbic Acid; Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin); Coco rapè; Preservative (Potassium sorbate) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini. Conservare la confezione chiusa in luogo fresco ed asciutto. La data di scadenza si riferisce al prodotto in confezionamento integro, correttamente conservato. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. Store in a cool, dry place. The expiry date refers to the product when unopened and properly stored. 30
  29. 29. Per barretta 50 g / Per bar 50 g %VNR* Energia Kj / 202 kcal / Energia Kj/ 200 kcal 846 kj/ 202 kcal Grassi / Fat 6.5 g di cui acidi grassi saturi / of which saturated fatty acids 2.9 g Carboidrati / carbohydrates 21 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 17 g di cui polioli / of which polyols 1.3 g Fibra / Fiber 3.5 g Proteine / Protein 13.5 g Sale / Salt 0.440 g Vitamina A / Vitamin A 240 mcg 30% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 1.5 mcg 30% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 3.6 mg 30% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22.5 mcg 30% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 24 mg 30% Tiammina / Thiamine 0.33 mg 30% Riboflavina / Riboflavin 0.42 mg 30% Niacina / Niacin 4.8 mg 30% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0.42 mg 30% Acido Folico / Folic Acid 60 mcg 30% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 0.75 mcg 30% Biotina / Biotin 15 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 1.8 mg 30% Calcio / Calcium 240 mg 30% Fosforo / Phosphorus 210 mg 30% Potassio / Potassium 500 mg 30% Ferro / Iron 4.2 mg 30% Zinco / Zinc 3 mg 30% Rame / Copper 0.3 mg 30% Iodio / Iodine 45 mcg 30% Selenio / Selenium 16.5 mcg 30% Sodio / Sodium 172.5 mg Magnesio / Magnesium 112.5 mg 30% Manganese 0.6 mg 30% *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value Modalità d'uso How to use La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di un pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e variata, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. È necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire le modalità d'uso The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 31
  30. 30. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL BARRETTA SOSTITUTO DI PASTO ALLA NOCCIOLA HAZELNUT MEAL REPLACEMENT BAR COD 00231 16PV 31.87€ COD 00233 48PV 88.52€ Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine del latte; Sciroppo di glucosio; Cioccolato fondente di copertura 16% (Pasta di cacao; Zucchero; Burro di cacao; Emulsionante: Lecitina di soia; Aroma naturale di vaniglia); Pasta di cacao; Zucchero; Burro di cacao; Emulsionante: Lecitina di soia; Aroma naturale di vaniglia; Isomaltooligosaccaridi; Sciroppo di fruttosio; Olio di semi di girasole; Umidificante: Sorbitolo; Pasta di nocciola (Nocciole); Granella di nocciola; Crisp di latte (Sieroproteine del latte); Cacao in polvere; Mix Vitaminico e sali minerali (Fosfato di potassio; Sodio citrato; Calcio fosfato; Ossido di Magnesio; Ferro gluconato; Gluconato di zinco; Vitamina E acetato; Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Niacina; Gluconato di manganese; Calcio D- pantotenato; Gluconato di rame; Vitamina D (Colecalciferolo); Riboflavina; Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Acido pteroil-monoglutammico; Potassio ioduro; Sodio selenito; Acido L-ascorbico; Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina H (Biotina); Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina)); Fosfato di potassio; Sodio citrato; Calcio fosfato; Ossido di Magnesio; Ferro gluconato; Gluconato di zinco; Vitamina E acetato; Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Niacina; Gluconato di manganese; Calcio D-pantotenato; Gluconato di rame; Vitamina D (Colecalciferolo); Riboflavina; Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Acido pteroil-monoglutammico; Potassio ioduro; Sodio selenito; Acido L-ascorbico; Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina); Conservante (Sorbato di potassio); Aromi Milk proteins; Glucose syrup; 16% Dark chocolate (Chocolate aroma pasta; Sugar; Cocoa butter; Emulsifier: Soy lecithin; Natural vanilla flavor); Chocolate aroma pasta; Sugar; Cocoa butter; Emulsifier: Soy lecithin; Natural vanilla flavor; Isomaltooligosaccharide; Fructose syrup; Sunflower oil; Humidifier: Sorbitol; Hazelnut pasta (Hazelnut); Chopped hazelnut; Crisp milk (Buttermilk protein); Cocoa powder; Mix of vitamins and mineral salts (Potassium phosphate; Sodium citrate; Calcium phosphate; Magnesium oxide; Iron gluconate; Zinc gluconate; Vitamin E acetate; Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Niacin; Manganese gluconate; Calcium D-pantothenate; Copper gluconate; Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol); Riboflavin; Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Pteroil-monoglutamic acid; Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; L-Ascorbic Acid; Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin H (Biotin); Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin)); Potassium phosphate; Sodium citrate; Calcium phosphate; Magnesium oxide; Iron gluconate; Zinc gluconate; Vitamin E acetate; Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Niacin; Manganese gluconate; Calcium D-pantothenate; Copper gluconate; Vitamin D (Cholecalciferol); Riboflavin; Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Pteroil- monoglutamic acid; Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; L- Ascorbic Acid; Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin); Preservative (Potassium sorbate); Aromas Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini. Conservare la confezione chiusa in luogo fresco ed asciutto. La data di scadenza si riferisce al prodotto in confezionamento integro, correttamente conservato. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep Out Of Reach Of Children. Store in a cool, dry place. The expiry date refers to the product when unopened and properly stored. 32
  31. 31. Per barretta 50 g / Per bar 50 g %VNR* Energia kj/ kcal / Energy kj / kcal 838 kj/ 200 kcal Grassi / Fat 6.5 g di cui acidi grassi saturi / of which saturated fatty acids 2 g Carboidrati / carbohydrates 20 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 16 g di cui polioli / of which polyols 1.2 g Fibra / Fiber 3.5 g Proteine / Protein 14 g Sale / Salt 0.440 g Vitamina A / Vitamin A 240 mcg 30% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 1.5 mcg 30% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 3.6 mg 30% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22.5 mcg 30% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 24 mg 30% Tiammina / Thiamine 0.33 mg 30% Riboflavina / Riboflavin 0.42 mg 30% Niacina / Niacin 4.8 mg 30% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0.42 mg 30% Acido Folico / Folic Acid 60 mcg 30% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 0.75 mcg 30% Biotina / Biotin 15 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 1.8 mg 30% Calcio / Calcium 240 mg 30% Fosforo / Phosphorus 210 mg 30% Potassio / Potassium 500 mg 30% Ferro / Iron 4.2 mg 30% Zinco / Zinc 3 mg 30% Rame / Copper 0.3 mg 30% Iodio / Iodine 45 mcg 30% Selenio / Selenium 16.5 mcg 30% Sodio / Sodium 172.5 mg Magnesio / Magnesium 112.5 mg 30% Manganese 0.6 mg 30% *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value Modalità d'uso How to use La sostituzione di due pasti giornalieri principali di una dieta ipocalorica con sostituti di un pasto contribuisce alla perdita di peso. La sostituzione di un pasto giornaliero principale di una dieta ipocalorica con un sostituto di un pasto contribuisce al mantenimento di peso dopo la perdita di peso. Utilizzare questo prodotto come parte di una dieta bilanciata e variata, abbinata ad un sano stile di vita. Il prodotto è concepito per essere abbinato ad una dieta ipocalorica che deve prevedere il consumo di altri alimenti e ad una regolare attività fisica. È necessario mantenere un adeguato apporto di liquidi ed è importante seguire le modalità d'uso. The substitution of two main and daily meals of a low calories diet with meal substitute contributes to weight loss. The substitution of one main and daily meal of a low calories diet with meal substitutes contributes the maintaining of weight after weight loss. Use this product as a part of a balanced and varied diet, combined with a healthy lifestyle. The product is conceived to be combined with a low-calorie diet, which has to include the consumption of other foods and a regular physical activity. It is necessary to maintain adequate fluid intake and it is important to follow the directions for use. 33
  32. 32. CONTROLLO DEL PESO WEIGHT CONTROL ZUPPA VEGAN MIX VEGAN MIX SOUP COD 00143 35PV 58.71€ Descrizione Description La velocità di un piatto pronto, con il valore delle proteine vegetali; tutto in uno. Vegan mix è un prodotto che contiene solo ingredienti vegetali per rispondere alle esigenze specifiche delle persone che seguono uno stile di vita vegano o vegetariano o per chi semplicemente è alla ricerca di un alternativa vegetale. Vegan mix è una zuppa di verdure calibrata per sostituire un pasto e per apportare tutti gli elementi necessari ed essenziali per il benessere del nostro organismo. La formulazione semplice e completa garantisce un pasto sano e gustoso, completo di tutti i nutrienti quali proteine, vitamine, sali minerali, senza proteine di origine animale. La grande varietà di verdure impiegate nel Vegan mix fa dello stesso un prodotto esclusivo, non ripetibile neanche nella cucina casalinga. La semplicità nella preparazione, l'ottima qualità del prodotto, sono caratteristiche uniche che rendono il Vegan mix un sostituto del pasto unico nel suo genere, completo e veloce che rispecchia lo stile di vita italiano ed i sapori della dieta mediterranea. The speed of a prepared soup with the value of vegetable proteins; all in one. Vegan mix contains only vegetable ingredients to meet the specific needs of people who follow a vegan or vegetarian lifestyle or for those who simply are looking for a green alternative. Vegan mix is a vegetable soup calibrated to replace a meal and to provide all the necessary and essential elements for the wellbeing of our body. The simple and complete formulation guarantees a healthy and tasty meal, complete with all the nutrients such as proteins, vitamins, minerals, without proteins of animal origin. The great variety of vegetables used in the Vegan mix makes it an exclusive product, not even repeatable in home cooking. The easy preparation, the excellent quality of the product, are unique features that make the Vegan mix a substitute for the unique, comprehensive and fast meal that reflects the Italian lifestyle and the flavors of the Mediterranean diet. Ingredienti Ingredients Proteine di soia; Peperoni disidratati; Spinaci disidratati; Agente di carica (Maltodestrina); Farine precotte istantanee di Fave; Ceci; Lenticchie; Fagioli borlotti; Fagioli cannellini; Fibra di mele; Cloruro di sodio; Sedano disidratato; Carota disidratata; Cipolla disidratata; Granella di pistacchi; Citrato di potassio; Inulina; Citrato di magnesio; Fosfato di calcio; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum corpo fruttifero fungino Estratto secco tit. 10% in polisaccaridi; Vitamina C (Acido L-ascorbico); Gluconato di zinco; Agente antiagglomerante (Biossido di silicio); Solfato ferroso; Gluconato di manganese; Niacina (Nicotinamide); Vitamina E (Acetato di DL-alfa-tocoferile); Vitamina A (Acetato di retinile); Gluconato di rame; Vitamina B5 (Calcio D-pantotenato); Vitamina D3 (Colecalciferolo); Vitamina B6 (Cloridrato di piridossina); Vitamina B2 (Riboflavina); Vitamina B1 (Cloridrato di tiamina); Vitamina K (Fillochinone); Vitamina B9 (Acido pteroil-monoglutammico); Ioduro di potassio; Selenito di sodio; D-biotina; Vitamina B12 (Cianocobalamina) Soy protein; Dehydrated peppers; Dehydrated spinach; Bulking agent (Maltodextrin); Fave instant pre-cooked flours; Chickpeas; Lentils; Borlotti beans; Cannellini beans; Apples fiber; Sodium chlorine; Dehydrated celery; Dehydrated carrot; Dehydrated onion; Chopped Pistachios; Potassium citrate; Inulin; Magnesium citrate; Tribasic phosphate calcium; Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum fungal fruiting body Dry extract tit. 10% in polysaccharides; Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid); Zinc gluconate; Anti-caking agent (Silicon dioxide); Iron sulfate; Manganese gluconate; Niacin (Nicotinamide); Vitamin E (DL-alpha-tocopheryl acetate); Vitamin A (Retinyl acetate); Copper gluconate; Vitamin B5 (Calcium D-pantothenate); Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol); Vitamin B6 (Pyridoxine hydrochloride); Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin); Vitamin B1 (Chlorhydrate of Thiamine); Vitamin K (Phylloquinone); Vitamin B9 (Pteroil-monoglutamic acid); Potassium iodide; Sodium selenite; D-Biotin; Vitamin B12 (Cyanocobalamin) Avvertenze Warnings In caso di utilizzo per lunghi periodi di questo programma di controllo del peso è consigliabile consultare un medico, particolarmente in persone con patologie renali croniche o diabete. Tenere fuori dalla portata dei bambini al di sotto dei tre anni. Using this weight-control program for long periods, it is advisable to consult a physician, specially in people with chronic kidney diseases or diabetes. Keep out of the reach of children below three years of age. 34
  33. 33. Modalità d'uso How to use Portare a ebollizione 250 ml di acqua (per ogni porzione da preparare). Miscelare 5 cucchiai da tavola di polvere (50 g) nell‘acqua bollente e lasciare cuocere per 3 - 5 minuti. Servire aggiungendo 10 ml di olio extravergine di oliva per ogni porzione. Ogni porzione apporta 210 kCal. Per il contollo del peso: sostituendo uno dei pasti principali con Snep Vegan Mix si può contribuire, in regime di dieta ipocalorica, alla perdita di peso. Boil 250 ml of water (per each portion you want to prepare Mix 5 tablespoons of powder (50 g) in boiling water and let it cook for 3 - 5 min. Serve adding 10 ml of extra virgin olive oil per serving. Each serving intakes 210 kCal. For weight control: in a low-calorie diet, replacing one of the main meals with Snep Vegan Mix can contribute to weight loss. Valori nutrizionali/Nutritional values per porzione 50 g con mezzo cucchiaio da tavola (7,5 ml circa) di olio di oliva. / per serving 50 g with half a tablespoon (about 7.5 ml) of olive oil. Valore energetico / Energetic value 875.03 kj / 210 kcal %VNR* Grassi / Fat 7.73 g Saturi / Saturates 1.2 g acidi grassi mono insaturi / mono unsaturated fatty acids 5.03 g acidi grassi poli insaturi / unsaturated poly fatty acids 0.5 g Acido linoleico / linoleic acid 1 g Carboidrati / Carbohydrates 17.6 g Di cui: zuccheri / of which sugars 3.024 g Fibre Alimentari / dietary fibers 7.35 g Proteine / Protein 13.3 g Sale / Salt 2.375 g Vitamine / vitamins %VNR* Vitamina A / Vitamin A 700 mcg 87,5% Vitamina D / Vitamin D 2,5 mcg 50% Vitamina E / Vitamin E 8,29 mg 69% Vitamina C / Vitamin C 129,71 mg 162% Vitamina B1 / Vitamin B1 0,6 mg 54,5% Vitamina B2 / Vitamin B2 0,56 mg 40% Vitamina B3 / Vitamin B3 6,64 mg 41,5% Vitamina B6 / Vitamin B6 0,91 mg 65% Vitamina B9 / Vitamin B9 158 mcg 79% Vitamina B12 / Vitamin B12 1,25 mcg 50% Vitamina H / Vitamin H 20 mcg 40% Vitamina K / Vitamin K 22.5 mcg 30% Vitamina B5 / Vitamin B5 2.4 mg 40% Minerali / Minerals %VNR* Potassio / Potassium 1300 mg 65% Calcio / Calcium 280 mg 39% Fosforo / Phosphorus 224 mg 32% Magnesio / Magnesium 150 mg 40% Ferro / Iron 8,51 mg 60,7% Zinco / Zinc 4,28 mg 42,8% Rame / Copper 0,51 mg 51% Manganese 0,8 mg 40% Selenio / Selenium 0,22 mcg 40% Iodio / Iodine 60 mcg 40% Sodio / Sodium 950 mg Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Estratto secco / Ganoderma lucidum (Curtis) P. Karst. Sporophorum Dry extract 200 mg *VNR = Valori Nutritivi di Riferimento / *NRV = Nutrient Reference Value 35
  34. 34. PROGRAMMI PROGRAMS “I nostri corpi sono i nostri giardini dei quali le nostre volontà sono i giardinieri.” W. Shakespeare Basic, Strong, Extra Strong e Detox sono i programmi pensati per introdurti al mondo Snep in modo semplice e immediato. Scegli quello più in linea con le tue esigenze e inizia subito il percorso per poter ritrovare la versione migliore di te. "Our bodies are our gardens to which our wills are gardeners." W. Shakespeare Basic, Strong, Extra Strong and Detox are the programs designed to introduce you easily and instantly to the world of Snep. To get the best version of yourself, choose the one that better suits your needs and start the program right now!
  35. 35. PROGRAMMI PROGRAMS BASIC CACAO COCOA COD 00700 59PV 87.55€ VANIGLIA VANILLA COD 00701 59PV 87.55€ CAPPUCCINO COD 00702 59PV 87.55€ GOJI E ACAI GOJI AND ACAI COD 00703 59PV 87.55€ PASSION FRUIT COD 00704 59PV 87.55€ COCCO COCONUT COD 00705 59PV 87.55€ ANANAS PINEAPPLE COD 00706 59PV 87.55€ CREMA E BISCOTTO CREAM AND COOKIE COD 00707 59PV 87.55€ STRONG CACAO COCOA COD 00710 78PV 118.45€ VANIGLIA VANILLA COD 00711 78PV 118.45€ CAPPUCCINO COD 00712 78PV 118.45€ GOJI E ACAI GOJI AND ACAI COD 00713 78PV 118.45€ PASSION FRUIT COD 00714 78PV 118.45€ COCCO COCONUT COD 00715 78PV 118.45€ ANANAS PINEAPPLE COD 00716 78PV 118.45€ CREMA E BISCOTTO CREAM AND COOKIE COD 00717 78PV 118.45€ 38

