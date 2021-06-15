Coronavirus presentacion poblacion general

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
CÒLERA SARAMPIÒN CHIVK HIV/AIDS EBOLA/MARBURG DENGUE TB A H1N1 – A H3N2 ZIKA SARS CORONAVIRUS MO SARS-CoV-2019 2
 Conocidos desde mediados de la década de 1960, que recibió este nombre debido a los picos en su superficie, que se aseme...
CORONAVIRUS COVID - 19 El Coronavirus SARS – CoV-2019 o COVID-19 produce un Síndrome Agudo Respiratorio altamente contagio...
• 31 de diciembre 2019, aparecen casos de síndrome respiratorio, en Wuhan. • 7 de enero 2020 Se identificó nuevo coronavir...
Epidemiológico: Toda persona que tenga el antecedente de viaje a China o algún país donde exista transmisión activa de la ...
7 VECTORES DE TRANSMISION
Reservorio Pangolin., Murciélagos, Víboras, y otros animales Período de incubación De 3 a 21 dias Período de transmisibili...
• Contacto directo • Contacto indirecto • Aerosoles • Transmisión Fecal - Oral COMO SE CONTAGIA? 9 CORONAVIRUS COVID - 19
• NO AUTOMEDICARSE • REPOSO DOMICILIARIO • DISTANCIAMIENTO SOCIAL • USO DE BARBIJO • LAVADO FRECUENTE DE MANOS • HIGIENE R...
 Cubrirse con un pañuelo la nariz y la boca antes de estornudar y luego desechar el pañuelo  Si no cuenta con un pañuelo...
 No te toques los ojos, la nariz o la boca con las manos.  Evita dar la mano o besar a personas que estén enfermas  Evi...
 No compartir alimentos, vasos o cubiertos  Ventilar y permitir la entrada del sol en la casa, las oficinas y en todos l...
BOLIVIA – ESPII O ESPIN MEDIDAS PREVENTIVAS USO DE BARBIJOS N 95 EN LA ATENCIÓN DE PACIENTES USO DE GUANTES EN LA ATENCIÓN...
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCION
