Anatomia de laringe

APARATO RESPIRATORIO LARINGE Dra. P. Lizeth Manu Camacho. Docente anatomía humana
 Durante la respiración, el aire el aire ingresa por la cavidades nasales, luego pasa a la faringe, laringe, tráquea, bro...
LARINGE  Es parte de la vía Aérea y esencial para la fonación.  Está compuesta por múltiples piezas cartilaginosas, móvi...
 Órgano impar, situado en la parte anterior y medial del cuello, anterior a la faringe, inferior al hueso hioides y super...
 Las dimensiones varían de acuerdo con la edad, el sexo y características individuales.  El volumen es mayor en el hombr...
 Los cartílagos de la laringe son 11:  Tres son impares y medios y son: cartílago Cricoides, Tiroides, epiglótico  Cuat...
CARTÍLAGO CRICOIDES Situado en la parte inferior de la laringe. Forma de anillo, cuyo orificio superior es oval y el infer...
CARTÍLAGO TIROIDES Situado en el arco del cartílago cricoide y anterior de la laringe. Formado por dos láminas laterales c...
CARTÍLAGO EPIGLÓTICO  Cartílago fino elástico y flexible.  Situado en la parte anterosuperior de la laringe por detrás d...
CARTÍLAGOS ARITENOIDES Son 2 cartílagos de forma pirámide triangular de base inferior, que reposan sobre el borde superior...
CARTÍLAGOS ACCESORIOS Cartílagos Corniculados: Prolongan hacia arriba los aritenoides, son cilíndricos y están incurvados ...
 Cartílagos Sesamoideos Anteriores: Son 3 pequeños nódulos cartilaginosos, situados en el extremo anterior de los ligamen...
ARTICULACIONES  Articulaciones Cricotiroideas: Son artrodias unen las astas inferiores del cartílago tiroides y las facet...
 Articulaciones Cricoaritenoideas: Son articulaciones tipo trocoides.  Situadas entre la base del aritenoides y el borde...
LIGAMENTOS Y MEMBRANAS Está determinada por una membrana fibrosa: membrana elástica de la laringe, la cual se une a órgano...
MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE Son de 2 tipos: Intrínsecos y extrínsecos MÚSCULOS INTRÍNSECOS: Todos son pares, excepto el interar...
Los músculos Extrínsecos: van desde la laringe hasta los órganos vecinos y éstos son:  M. Esternotiroideo.  M. Tirohioid...
EXTRÍNSECOS: Son músculos que unen la laringe a otros órganos vecinos, como la faringe, la lengua y cuello.  Elevadores d...
1. Músculo cricotiroideo, 2. Músculo tiroaritenoideo, 3. Ligamento vocal, 4. Cartílago tiroides, 5. Apófisis vocal del car...
CONFIGURACIÓN EXTERNA DE LA LARINGE Se distinguen dos caras: una anterior y otra posterior.  Cara Anterior: presenta de i...
 Presenta a cada lado de su porción media, dos pliegues superpuestos, denominados pliegues vestibulares y pliegues vocale...
IRRIGACIÓN  Arteria laríngea superior: Es rama de la tiroidea superior y la arteria principal de la laringe.  Penetra pe...
DRENAJE VENOSO Las venas: tiene un trayecto similar a las arterias, las venas laríngeas superior e inferior drenan en la v...
INERVACIÓN La inervación de la laringe proviene de los nervios laríngeos superiores y laríngeos recurrentes.  Nervio larí...
 Nervio laríngeo recurrente: se separa del vago, antes de la arteria aorta en la parte izquierda y delante de la subclavi...
 La laringe es la puerta de entrada de las vías aéreas inferiores y del aparato de la fonación, donde el aire inspirado p...
  1. 1. APARATO RESPIRATORIO LARINGE Dra. P. Lizeth Manu Camacho. Docente anatomía humana
  2. 2.  Durante la respiración, el aire el aire ingresa por la cavidades nasales, luego pasa a la faringe, laringe, tráquea, bronquios y finalmente a los pulmones.  En este bloque de cabeza y cuello, describiremos las estructuras de la vía respiratoria superior, es decir la laringe y porción superior de la tráquea ya que éstas estructuras son las que ocupan el segmento o región del cuello. APARATO RESPIRATORIO-LARINGE
  3. 3. APARATO RESPIRATORIO-LARINGE
  4. 4. APARATO RESPIRATORIO-LARINGE
  5. 5. LARINGE  Es parte de la vía Aérea y esencial para la fonación.  Está compuesta por múltiples piezas cartilaginosas, móviles en las que se encuentran unos repliegues membranosos; denominados cuerdas vocales, las cuales al vibrar por acción del aire espirado, produce el sonido laríngeo.
  6. 6. APARATO RESPIRATORIO-LARINGE
  7. 7.  Órgano impar, situado en la parte anterior y medial del cuello, anterior a la faringe, inferior al hueso hioides y superior a la tráquea.  La situación de la laringe en relación con la columna vertebral varía según la edad y el sexo; en los niños se sitúa mas superiormente que en los adultos y ligeramente más elevada en las mujeres que en los hombres.  En el varón adulto, el extremo inferior de la laringe corresponde con el borde inferior de la 6ta vértebra cervical.  Es móvil y empujada por la faringe, elevándola durante su fase faríngea de la deglución.  La laringe se eleva también, durante la emisión de sonidos agudos y desciende durante la emisión de sonidos graves. LARINGE
  8. 8. LARINGE
  9. 9. LARINGE
  10. 10.  Las dimensiones varían de acuerdo con la edad, el sexo y características individuales.  El volumen es mayor en el hombre que en la mujer y aumenta ligeramente hasta la pubertad, completando su desarrollo en los niños entre los 18 meses y los 2 años.  Mide: 4,5 cm de alto, 4cm de ancho y 3,5 cm de espesor.  Estructura : Presenta un esqueleto fibrocartilaginosos articulaciones y ligamentos que unen éstos cartílagos entre sí y con otras estructuras vecinas, músculos y mucosa. LARINGE
  11. 11.  Los cartílagos de la laringe son 11:  Tres son impares y medios y son: cartílago Cricoides, Tiroides, epiglótico  Cuatro son pares y laterales: Dos cartílagos aritenoides, corniculados, cuneiformes y sesamoideos anteriores.  Además existen 3 cartílagos inconstantes; uno medio denominado interaritenoideo y dos laterales que son los cartílagos sesamoideos posteriores.  Presenta en su zona media, estrechamiento músculo aponeurótico: glotis LARINGE
  12. 12. LARINGE
  13. 13. LARINGE
  14. 14. CARTÍLAGO CRICOIDES Situado en la parte inferior de la laringe. Forma de anillo, cuyo orificio superior es oval y el inferior es circular. En la parte anterolateral presenta, el arco del cartílago cricoides y posteriormente se encuentra la lámina del cartílago cricoides. a) Arco del cartílago cricoides: presenta el tubérculo cricoides, lateralmente la eminencia o cara articular tiroidea con quien se articula con el cartílago cricoides y en su borde inferior presenta 3 eminencias; una media y anterior y 2 laterales las cuales se unen al 1er cartílago traqueal. En el borde superior se inserta el ligamento cricotiroideo medio y el músculo cricoaritenoideo lateral. b) Lamina del cartílago cricoides: mide 2cm de altura, su cara anterior lisa y posterior presenta dos superficies sobre las que se insertan los músculos cricoaritenoideos posteriores, el borde superior: corresponde al cartílago aritenoides.
  15. 15. CARTÍLAGO TIROIDES Situado en el arco del cartílago cricoide y anterior de la laringe. Formado por dos láminas laterales cuadrangulares unidas en su parte anterior. Se distinguen 2 caras y 4 bordes. CARAS.-  Cara anterior; presenta la prominencia laríngea (nuez de Adán) es lisa excepto de línea oblicua, se insertan los músculos tirohioideo y esternotiroideo.  Cara posterior es lisa, presenta el ángulo interno del cartílago Tiroides, donde se insertan las cuerdas vocales. BORDES.-  Borde superior: escotadura tiroidea superior, donde se inserta la membrana Tirohioidea.  Borde inferior: zona media se inserta la membrana cricotiroidea. Cuernos inferiores o menores se articulan en el cricoides.  Borde posterior o laterales que se prolongan hacia arriba y abajo denominadas: astas o cuernos superiores e inferiores. Los superiores se insertan con los ligamentos tirohioideos laterales y los inferiores se articulan con el cartílago cricoides.
  16. 16. CARTÍLAGO TIROIDES
  17. 17. CARTÍLAGO EPIGLÓTICO  Cartílago fino elástico y flexible.  Situado en la parte anterosuperior de la laringe por detrás del ángulo formado por las alas tiroideas cuyo borde superior sobrepasa.  Cara posterior: recubierta por mucosa laríngea.  Cara anterior: se corresponde con la cara posterior del cartílago tiroides, la membrana tirohioidea, el hueso hioides y la base de la lengua.  Su borde superior libre, que sobrepasa la lengua también recubierta de mucosa.  Las dos caras son irregulares y perforadas por numerosas fositas.  Su extremo superior ancho y presenta una escotadura en la línea media, mientras el inferior es estrecho y está unido al ángulo interno del cartílago tiroides por un ligamento.
  18. 18. CARTÍLAGOS ARITENOIDES Son 2 cartílagos de forma pirámide triangular de base inferior, que reposan sobre el borde superior de la lámina del cricoides.  Situado superior a las porciones laterales de la lámina cricoidea.  Su cara medial lisa y tapizada de mucosa.  Su cara posterior cóncava se inserta el músculo aritenoideo.  Su cara anterolateral convexa, se inserta el músculo tiroaritenoideo.  En la base: depresión cóncava y lisa, se articula con el cricoides.  La apófisis muscular se insertan los músculos cricoaritenoideos.  Su ángulo anterior: apófisis vocal, se inserta la parte posterior de la cuerda vocal.
  19. 19. CARTÍLAGOS ACCESORIOS Cartílagos Corniculados: Prolongan hacia arriba los aritenoides, son cilíndricos y están incurvados hacia dentro y atrás. Forma cilíndrica y alargada, situados encima del vértice del cartílago aritenoides.
  20. 20.  Cartílagos Sesamoideos Anteriores: Son 3 pequeños nódulos cartilaginosos, situados en el extremo anterior de los ligamentos vocales.  Cartílagos Sesamoideos Posteriores: Son núcleos cartilaginosos inconstantes que se sitúan lateral del extremo superior de los cartílagos aritenoides.  Cartílago Interaritenoideo: se encuentra en el punto de unión del ligamento cricofaríngeo. CARTÍLAGOS ACCESORIOS
  21. 21. CARTÍLAGOS DE LA LARINGE
  22. 22. ARTICULACIONES  Articulaciones Cricotiroideas: Son artrodias unen las astas inferiores del cartílago tiroides y las facetas articulares del cartílago cricoides.  Presenta cápsula articular reforzada por ligamentos cricoaritenoideas anterior y posterior.  Sus movimientos son de basculación y deslizamiento del tiroides sobre el cricoides.  Ligamento cricotiroideo medio: se extiende desde el borde inferior del cartílago tiroides hasta el borde superior del arco del cartílago cricoides y se continúa a los lados del la membrana fibroelástica de la laringe.
  23. 23.  Articulaciones Cricoaritenoideas: Son articulaciones tipo trocoides.  Situadas entre la base del aritenoides y el borde superior de la lámina del cartílago cricoides.  Rodeada de una cápsula laxa parte externa cubierta por músculos y fuerte en su parte interna: ligamento grueso, el cricoaritenoideo interno.  Movimientos: Rotación alrededor de un eje vertical, deslizamiento que acerca o separa los aritenoides. ARTICULACIONES
  24. 24. LIGAMENTOS Y MEMBRANAS Está determinada por una membrana fibrosa: membrana elástica de la laringe, la cual se une a órganos vecinos como:  Membrana Tirohioidea y ligamentos tirohioideos laterales.  Ligamento hioepiglótico.  Ligamentos Glosoepiglóticos.  Ligamentos faringoepiglóticos.  Ligamento cricotraqueal.
  25. 25. LIGAMENTOS Y MEMBRANAS
  26. 26. MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE Son de 2 tipos: Intrínsecos y extrínsecos MÚSCULOS INTRÍNSECOS: Todos son pares, excepto el interaritenoideo y se distribuyen en 3 grupos:  Grupo de músculos tensores de los pliegues vocales, representado por un solo músculo, el Cricotiroideo.  Grupo de los músculos dilatadores de la glotis: representado por un solo músculo a cada lado, el cricoaritenoideo posterior.  Grupo de los músculos constrictores de la glotis: todos músculos pares excepto el músculo aritenoideo transverso, éstos son:  M. Cricoaritenoideos laterales  M. Tiroaritenoideos  M. Tiriaritenoideos superiores  M. Aritenoideos Oblicuos  M. Aritenoideos Transverso
  27. 27. Los músculos Extrínsecos: van desde la laringe hasta los órganos vecinos y éstos son:  M. Esternotiroideo.  M. Tirohioideo.  M. Constrictor inferior de la laringe.  M. Estilofaríngeo.  M. Palatofaríngeo. Incluidos los músculos Supra e Infrahioideos. MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE
  28. 28. EXTRÍNSECOS: Son músculos que unen la laringe a otros órganos vecinos, como la faringe, la lengua y cuello.  Elevadores de la laringe: Que actúan durante la espiración y sobre todo la deglución, son el digastrico, estilohioideo, genihioideo, milohioideo, estilofaringeo y tirohioideo.  Depresores de la laringe: Durante la inspiración, son el esternohioideo, omohioideo y esternotiroideo. MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE
  29. 29. MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE Músculos Intrínsecos Músculos Extrínsecos
  30. 30. 1. Músculo cricotiroideo, 2. Músculo tiroaritenoideo, 3. Ligamento vocal, 4. Cartílago tiroides, 5. Apófisis vocal del cartílago aritenoides, 6. Apófisis muscular del cartílago aritenoides, 7. Cartílago crioides, 8. Músculo interaritenoideo, 9. Músculo cricoaritenoideo posterior, 10. Músculo cricoaritenoideo lateral. MÚSCULOS DE LA LARINGE
  31. 31. CONFIGURACIÓN EXTERNA DE LA LARINGE Se distinguen dos caras: una anterior y otra posterior.  Cara Anterior: presenta de inferior a superior;  Arco del cartílago cricoides  Espacio cricotiroideo  Cara anterior del cartílago Tiroides, donde se insertan los músculos; esternotiroideos y tirohioideos  Cara anterior de la Epiglotis que sobrepasa superiormente al cartílago Tiroides. Cara posterior: esta cara forma la pared anterior de la porción laríngea de la faringe, en ésta cara encontramos; entrada a la laringe o aditus laríngeo.
  32. 32.  Presenta a cada lado de su porción media, dos pliegues superpuestos, denominados pliegues vestibulares y pliegues vocales.  Pliegue vestibular: se extiende desde el ángulo interno del cartílago Toroides hasta el cartílago Aritenoides, recubierto por mucosa.  Pliegue Vocal: situado por debajo del vestibular, va desde el ángulo interno del cartílago Tiroides hasta la apófisis vocal del cartílago Aritenoides.  Éstos pliegues vocales dividen a la laringe en 3 pisos:  Piso superior o vestíbulo de la laringe: situado por arriba del pliegue vestibular y se lo denomina también como una Zona Supraglótica.  Piso medio: situado entre los dos pliegues vocales, también llamado Zona Glótica  Piso inferior: que se extiende desde los pliegues vocales hasta la tráquea, también llamada Zona Subglótica. CONFIGURACIÓN INTERNA DE LA LARINGE
  33. 33. CONFIGURACIÓN INTERNA DE LA LARINGE
  34. 34. VISTA SUPERIOR DE LA LARINGE
  35. 35. IRRIGACIÓN  Arteria laríngea superior: Es rama de la tiroidea superior y la arteria principal de la laringe.  Penetra perforando la membrana tirohioidea y discurre entre la mucosa de la pared lateral del suelo del seno piriforme.  Irriga la zona supraglotica.  Arteria laríngea inferior: Proviene de la tiroidea superior y pasa al interior de la laringe a través de la zona superior del ligamento cricotiroideo irrigando esta zona.
  36. 36. DRENAJE VENOSO Las venas: tiene un trayecto similar a las arterias, las venas laríngeas superior e inferior drenan en la vena yugular interna, a través de las venas tiroidea superior y el tronco tirolinguofacial, mientras las venas laríngeas posteriores drenan en las venas tiroideas inferiores. Vena Yugular Interna Venas Laríngeas superior e inferior
  37. 37. INERVACIÓN La inervación de la laringe proviene de los nervios laríngeos superiores y laríngeos recurrentes.  Nervio laríngeo superior: Nace en el ganglio plexiforme del X par craneal y acompaña a la carótida interna por su cara interna.  En el digastrico se divide en dos ramas: Los nervios laríngeos interno y externo.  El nervio laríngeo interno o superior es sensorial, se introduce en la laringe a través de la parte postero inferior de la membrana tirohioidea, formando el pedículo laríngeo superior, de distribuye en zona supraglotica y seno piriforme.  El nervio laríngeo externo o anterior: se introduce en el músculo cricotiroideo y mucosa subglotica tras perforar el constrictor inferior.
  38. 38.  Nervio laríngeo recurrente: se separa del vago, antes de la arteria aorta en la parte izquierda y delante de la subclavia en la derecha, las contornea en ambos casos.  En el cuello, en el lado derecho, su trayecto es oblicuo de fuera a dentro para alcanzar la laringe, en el lado izquierdo esta en el surco traqueo esofágico.  Penetra en la laringe por la zona inferior del constrictor inferior por detrás de la articulación cricotiroidea.  Sus ramas sensitiva se distribuyen por la subglotis proporcionando sensibilidad de la mucosa subglotica.  Sus ramas motoras inervan todos los músculos intrínsecos de la laringe, excepto el cricotiroideo. INERVACIÓN
  39. 39.  La laringe es la puerta de entrada de las vías aéreas inferiores y del aparato de la fonación, donde el aire inspirado pasa hacia los pulmones y éste es espirado hacia el exterior.  Cuando la laringe se abre a la faringe, es para dar paso al bolo alimenticio y luego se cierra en el curso de la deglución.  La protección de la vía aérea es la Epiglotis la cual al abatirse sobre la entrada de la laringe y los pliegues vestibulares, aseguran una oclusión complementaria , es decir que cierran la vía aérea.  De ésta forma el vestíbulo de la laringe, que está situado superior a los pliegues vestibulares, actúa como aparato de protección de la vía aérea.  Como órgano de la fonación, está constituido por 3 partes:  Aparato fibroso, soporte de los pliegues vocales y de su esqueleto.  Aparato tensor de los pliegues vocales.  Aparato motor de los pliegues vocales ANATOMÍA FUNCIONAL DE LA LARINGE

