Email marketing strategy

  1. 1. EMAIL TEXT Hi, Friend! I hope you and your family are well during these uncertain times. This is a one-time email to share some digital marketing content. As we get accustomed to staying home for an extended period of time, we are relying heavily on digital platforms to stay connected. I asked five marketing experts about the importance of a brand's tone when maintaining personal connections and their opinions shed light on some great insights. Click the button below to find out what they said. (BUTTON: READ MORE HERE) Thanks for reading! Feel free to reach out to me for any questions. I hope you found the article useful to apply to either your personal brand or your professional one. Stay safe, Paola Leon
  4. 4. A/B VARIATION: SUBJECT LINE EMAIL A: MARKETING INSIGHT: SHOULD BRANDS THINK TWICE BEFORE SENDING A MESSAGE? EMAIL B: MARKETING INSIGHT: IS BRAND TONE IMPORTANT? WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE? The subject line is being tested by varying the length of each between EMAIL A and EMAIL B. EMAIL A is more specific and has a more driven approach to the email message. EMAIL B is short and to the point. Both email variations are in “question form”, therefore leading the recipient to hopefully be intrigued to open the email and find out why.
  5. 5. 1 2 3 4 WHAT WAS VARIED AND WHY? WHAT WAS YOUR CALL TO ACTION? My Call to Action was right after my introduction and explaining the topic of my article. I included a button “Read More Here” to make sure the recipient was clear on where they could find my article. I also included another Call to Action when linking to my LinkedIn ”Learn More on LinkedIn.” HOW DID YOU INTRODUCE YOURSELF AND YOUR CONTENT? I began my email by addressing the current global situation lightly. Then, I transitioned into staying digitally connected while still maintaining a friendly tone. This led me to mention my article and describe what to expect when they click on my CTA. WHICH VERSION DO YOU THINK WOULD PERFORM BETTER AND WHY? Subject lines are an essential part of email opening strategies. It is one of the first things the recipients see. I think that EMAIL A will perform better because it is more specific. I want to measure which subject line version will have a higher CTR rate. I varied the subject line from both email versions (A & B). I wanted to test whether a longer, more specific subject line would appeal to the recipients compared to a short and direct subject line.
  6. 6. 5 6 SUMMARY OF EMAIL DISTRIBUTION KPI RESULTS BY EMAIL A AND EMAIL B The total number of emails sent was 200. Then, Contacts were split into two groups. EMAIL A was sent to 100 recipients and EMAIL B was sent to the remaining 100 recipients. Sent 100 100 Open Rate 32% 24.5% Click Rate 6% 1% CTR 18.8% 4.2% Delivered Rate 100% 98% Hard Bounce Rate 0% 2% Unsubscribe Rate 1% 5.1% Spam Report Rate 0% 0% KPI EMAIL A EMAIL B
  7. 7. 7 OPEN RATES: EMAIL A: 32% EMAIL B: 24.5% CLICK THROUGH RATES: EMAIL A: 18.8 % EMAIL B: 4.2% INTERPRETATION OF RESULTS: After calculating the open rate between EMAIL A and EMAIL B, there is no doubt that there is a statistically significant difference between both email versions. Additionally, the CTR for EMAIL A was almost 5 times higher than the percentage of CTR for EMAIL B. It is evident that EMAIL A is in the lead.
  8. 8. 9 8 WHAT WAS YOUR END GOAL? DID YOU ACHIEVE IT? WHY OR WHY NOT WHO IS YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE? My end goal was for my audience to engage with my article/website and to feel connected with me as someone they could potentially trust with their business in the future. Additionally, I wanted to increase my website traffic and expose the recipients to my writing/blog posts. Since I generated a 23% CTR in total between the two ads, I achieved my goal of engaging my audience with my website. However, it is not as high as I wanted it to be. I am confident that with some more website editing and content re-writing, I know I can increase the percentage. My target audience is business owners and business professionals who are searching for marketing consultations. For the most part, I selected people who had a marketing background or are in the industry that I want to specialize in. The rest of the contacts I selected were chosen for being small business owners who may need some marketing insights to boost their business.
  9. 9. 11 10 WHAT MAKES A COMPELLING EMAIL FROM A DIGITAL MARKETER? WHAT WAS YOUR UNIQUE SELLING PROPOSITION TO YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE? In today’s digital world, email is the leading tool in maintaining personal connections between brands and their customers. People check their emails every day. They receive hundreds of offers throughout the day and it takes a unique and well thought out message to influence them to open it. Email recipients are searching for value and they won’t ”open” or “click” on emails that will not benefit them. As HubSpot confirms, businesses that blog obtain twice as much website traffic from email compared to those who don’t. This supports the notion that customers are more likely to engage with content that brings value to them. Customers want to learn something, and if you are able to solve your customers’ problems and know what they need, you are well on your way to long-term success. My unique selling proposition was to acknowledge the current global situation in a soft tone. I wanted my audience to feel relatable to me and to trust my next words. By speaking about the current challenging situation, it gives the opportunity to have something in common with the recipient. My introduction served as “one on one” with my recipient and once I had engaged them with reading the first few sentences, it was only adequate to include my CTA to continue the conversation.
  10. 10. IN A FEW SENTENCES, WHAT DO EMAIL MARKETERS DO WELL? WHAT DO THEY DO POORLY? EMAIL REFLECTION Successful email marketers are relevant, personal, and interesting. An example of a good email is one from Banfield. Pictured to the right, they use a personal subject line (my dog’s name: Nilo). Whenever I see an email about my dog or anything pertaining to my personal life, I instantly open it. Banfield uses personalization when sending emails and it is a great eye- catcher. They are also relevant by including the new year “in 2020” since that email was sent at the beginning of January. A successful email marketer uses a unique call to action. “Ways for Nilo to wiggle” is creative while still personal to the recipient. Email marketers that do not perform well are those who are flashy and use very general words when sending messages. An example of this is Coach Outlet. They send constant messages about sales and promotions and stating “70% off everything” loses the recipient’s interest when opening emails. It loses the uniqueness of the brand by stating that everything is on sale. There is a key difference in mentioning specific items but not the entire store. In order to connect to your audience, you must be personal and specific. Additionally, the subject line did not mention my name or any previous purchases.
  11. 11. IF YOU WERE IN CHARGE OF AN EMAIL MARKETING PROGRAM, WHAT WOULD BE YOUR STRATEGY FOR SEGMENTATION, PERSONALIZATION (OFFERS, MESSAGES, ETC.)? EMAIL REFLECTION An effective email marketer has a deep understanding of their customers. If I was in charge of an email marketing program, my segmentation strategy would be to group customers who are at different stages in their purchasing journey. For example, by tracking who just visited a beauty brand’s website for the first time, we would be able to send emails that are about “Getting Started” and “Signing Up.” On the other hand, for current loyal customers, we would specialize in sending email messages that start with “Running Low On Your Dior Fragrance?” Segmenting customers is an essential part of email marketing because it allows us to understand our customers’ behaviors. Consequently, the next step after segmentation is personalization. My strategy for personalization is to keep track of life events such as birthdays, anniversaries, pregnancies, retirements, etc. Emails sent to customers should highlight what is happening in their life at this exact moment. Once an email marketer is able to connect with each person, then they will be heard by their recipients. Otherwise, it will “just be another email” that has nothing to do with that person. Additionally, offers and recommendations sent to customers should tie to purchasing behaviors. Offers sent should be consistent and timely. Ultimately, it is essential to know when and why to send a message. When a message is written with detail, it shows, and customers will appreciate this.

