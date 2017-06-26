ESTRATEGIAS DE MOTIVACIÓN EN RH PARA LOGRAR UN AMBIENTE FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO A consideración de: Profa: Bertha Ayala de Me...
INTRODUCCIÓN • Un buen ambiente contribuye a tener un equipo más productivo y comprometido con la empresa, clientes más sa...
PARA MANTENER UN CLIMA FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO Fomentar el respeto ante todo Date tiempo para poder escucharlos Maneja apropi...
Un buen clima laboral radica en que además de motivar a los empleados, orienta a la empresa hacia sus metas y objetivos, g...
MEJOR DESEMPEÑO EN UN CLIMA FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO Un clima favorable y propicio para que el personal se desempeñe eficiente...
ALGUNAS DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS QUE DEBES CONOCER SON: • Crea un ambiente libre, donde la comunicación fluya: Para esto debes e...
• Establece mecanismos de participación directa: Así te entregarán sugerencias, opiniones y contribuirán en la mejora de l...
Fomenta que los trabajadores participen. Desarrolla actividades que complementen el desarrollo profesional y personal en c...
¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • El dinero. Obtenerlo es el principal motivo por el que cualquier persona t...
¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • Las expectativas de futuro. Son esenciales para motivar a los empleados. C...
¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • El reconocimiento del trabajo. No somos máquinas, sino personas, y como ta...
¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • Colaboración en el trabajo. Es importante hacer que los subordinados sean ...
CONCLUSIÓN • La conclusión que pudimos obtener a través de este trabajo práctico es que la motivación es utilizada para un...
• Pero el dinero también tiene la capacidad de desmotivar si no es lo necesario, pero no tiene la capacidad para motivar. ...
Muchas Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Power point de motivación de recursos humanos

52 views

Published on

power point recursos humanos

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Power point de motivación de recursos humanos

  1. 1. ESTRATEGIAS DE MOTIVACIÓN EN RH PARA LOGRAR UN AMBIENTE FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO A consideración de: Profa: Bertha Ayala de Medrano Presentador por: Paola De León Riccy Guevara Leydi Herrera Doris Perez Yamileth Peralta José Morán
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN • Un buen ambiente contribuye a tener un equipo más productivo y comprometido con la empresa, clientes más satisfechos y por ende, que personas más felices. • Cuenten con estrategias de motivación laboral que brinden a los empleados un espacio propicio donde puedan desarrollarse de manera personal y profesional
  3. 3. PARA MANTENER UN CLIMA FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO Fomentar el respeto ante todo Date tiempo para poder escucharlos Maneja apropiadamente las crisis Recuerda que a la gente le gusta sentirse tomada en cuenta Acércate a tus empleados y gánate su confianza Para mantener un clima favorable de trabajo podemos ayudarnos con algunas acciones que son:
  4. 4. Un buen clima laboral radica en que además de motivar a los empleados, orienta a la empresa hacia sus metas y objetivos, generando una cohesión no sólo entre los miembros de un mismo equipo, sino también entre jefes y subordinados. Un mal clima, en tanto, destruye el ambiente, dando paso a situaciones problemáticas y de bajo rendimiento entre los mismos profesionales. La Importancia de un Buen Clima Laboral
  5. 5. MEJOR DESEMPEÑO EN UN CLIMA FAVORABLE DE TRABAJO Un clima favorable y propicio para que el personal se desempeñe eficientemente, se ha convertido en toda una necesidad para las compañías, que deben preocuparse de evitar roces y conflictos.
  6. 6. ALGUNAS DE LAS ESTRATEGIAS QUE DEBES CONOCER SON: • Crea un ambiente libre, donde la comunicación fluya: Para esto debes establecer un cronograma de reuniones periódicas en las que todos los trabajadores compartan sus problemas, experiencias y conocimientos. • Incentiva la participación en la toma de decisiones: Esto tiene que ver con aspectos relacionados con su trabajo y temas para los cuales están capacitados.
  7. 7. • Establece mecanismos de participación directa: Así te entregarán sugerencias, opiniones y contribuirán en la mejora de la gestión y el desarrollo de ideas. • Evalúa el desempeño: Intenta felicitar al trabajador cuando realice una buena gestión o explica qué medidas correctivas debe asumir cuando no se alcanzan los objetivos. • Haz programas de rotación laboral: De esta forma, el trabajador se familiarizará con otras áreas de la empresa y orientará su desarrollo profesional y personal dentro de la misma.
  8. 8. Fomenta que los trabajadores participen. Desarrolla actividades que complementen el desarrollo profesional y personal en cursos y talleres. • Intenta que los horarios no duren ocho horas. Si es necesario entrega un día libre y paga horas extras.
  9. 9. ¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • El dinero. Obtenerlo es el principal motivo por el que cualquier persona trabaja. Con él no sólo cubrimos nuestras necesidades de consumo, sino también la “necesidad de estatus". • El buen trato laboral. Parece una tontería pero no lo es en absoluto. Cuando los trabajadores desarrollan su trabajo en un clima laboral favorable, comunicativo y que potencia las relaciones humanas, estos se sienten más integrados con la empresa, son más felices y, por tanto, tienen mejor productividad
  10. 10. ¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • Las expectativas de futuro. Son esenciales para motivar a los empleados. Cuando el trabajador es consciente de que tiene posibilidades de mejorar y de ascender en su puesto de trabajo, sus esfuerzos y su motivación son mayores, ya que sabe que estos pueden tener algún tipo de repercusión profesional que mejore su posición en la empresa
  11. 11. ¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • El reconocimiento del trabajo. No somos máquinas, sino personas, y como tales tenemos sentimientos. Por ello, las empresas han de tener en cuenta el esfuerzo que hace cada persona en su puesto de trabajo, independientemente de la posición que ocupe, y es necesario recompensarlo de alguna manera
  12. 12. ¿CÓMO SE MOTIVA REALMENTE A LOS TRABAJADORES? • Colaboración en el trabajo. Es importante hacer que los subordinados sean partícipes de los problemas de la empresa, se deben otorgar tareas de responsabilidad y delegar funciones. De esta forma, los trabajadores se sienten parte de la organización y son conscientes de que sus actuaciones son importantes y necesarias para el funcionamiento de esta
  13. 13. CONCLUSIÓN • La conclusión que pudimos obtener a través de este trabajo práctico es que la motivación es utilizada para un mayor rendimiento con respecto a las empresas y la situación que se le presenta. • Los empleados dicen que lo que más los motiva es el dinero y por ello las empresas buscan brindar eso.
  14. 14. • Pero el dinero también tiene la capacidad de desmotivar si no es lo necesario, pero no tiene la capacidad para motivar. • La Administración de RH busca compenetrar el recurso humano con el proceso productivo de la empresa, haciendo que éste último sea más eficaz como resultado de la selección y contratación de los mejores talentos disponibles en función del ejercicio de una excelente labor de estos.
  15. 15. Muchas Gracias

×