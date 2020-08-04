Successfully reported this slideshow.
SOCIEDADES EN VENEZUELA Agosto 2020 1 Estudiante: Paola Catari Sección: AD2101
• Empresas En Venezuela • Tipos de Empresas en Venezuela • Sociedades Civiles en Venezuela • Tipos de Sociedades Civiles •...
Una compañía o empresa en Venezuela y en el mundo, representa la unidad económica fundamental para el desarrollo de un paí...
Sociedad de Personas: Se forma entre dos o más personas, entre las cuales existe la mutua confianza. Sociedad en Nombre Co...
• Según el Código Civil, la Sociedad Civil es aquel contrato por el cual dos o más personas se obligan a poner en común di...
• Particular. Comprende cosas determinadas, como una empresa, sus frutos o el ejercicio de un oficio o una profesión deter...
• Las sociedades civiles pueden ser públicas o privadas, conforme a si tienen o no, respectivamente, una personalidad jurí...
¿TIENEN VIRTUDES? • No requieren presentación ante los registros mercantiles, ni capital inicial para constituirse. Se ads...
Se conocen como una sociedad que tiene como objetivo la realización de actos de comercio o, en general, una actividad suje...
FINES DE LUCRO La sociedad anónima tiene las mismas características que las otras sociedades: es una persona jurídica, sus...
Elementos de las Sociedades Mercantiles En este tipo de sociedades intervienen tres elementos fundamentales: Elemento pers...
Al debilitarse las Misiones Sociales, el Estado dirigió sus prioridades a la conformación de organizaciones de carácter te...
 Articular las organizaciones de base y promover nuevas organizaciones.  Elaborar un Plan Único de Trabajo y promover la...
Los CCS son autorizados por el Ministerio de las Comunas y Protección Social y tienen articulación con la Milicia Bolivari...
 Atención a los problemas comunitarios y necesidades de las comunidades.  Formación en la construcción y gestión de proy...
Es importante destacar que un consejo comunal es una forma de organización de la comunidad donde el mismo pueblo es quien ...
Los voceros y voceras Es la persona electa mediante proceso de elección popular, a fin de coordinar el funcionamiento del ...
COOPERATIVAS EN VENEZUELA y su BASE LEGAL En Venezuela a partir de la entrada en Vigencia la Ley Especial de Asociaciones ...
Están enmarcadas dentro de las sociedades mercantiles, en un subgrupo de sociedades de interés social. Nacen del interés c...
La dirección y administración de las sociedades cooperativas será llevada por concejos dentro de estos: Asamblea general: ...
Las Empresas de Producción Social (EPS) En Venezuela se presentan como una de las alternativas para consolidar la economía...
El gobierno venezolano ha propuesto Empresas de Producción Social (EPS) como elemento fundamental para el desarrollo del m...
“…conjunto de relaciones sociales de producción, distribución, intercambio y consumo de bienes, servicios y saberes, desar...
Existen algunos rasgos característicos de las Empresas de Producción Social: • La Propiedad es Colectiva. • Su objetivo es...
ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA DE LAS EPS 30
Por su parte en el Acuerdo Marco de Promoción, Estímulo y Desarrollo de las Empresas de Producción Social (Ciudad Guayana,...
  3. 3. Una compañía o empresa en Venezuela y en el mundo, representa la unidad económica fundamental para el desarrollo de un país, mediante la construcción y producción de bienes y servicios, y creando fuentes de empleo. Más de 12 mil productores y productoras recibieron de la Corporación Venezolana del Café (CVC), un primer lote de 400 kilos de semilla de café e insumos agrícolas, para la renovación de 200 hectáreas en el municipio Andrés Eloy Blanco de Lara. 3
  4. 4. Sociedad de Personas: Se forma entre dos o más personas, entre las cuales existe la mutua confianza. Sociedad en Nombre Colectivo: Está conformada por dos o más personas con un fin lucrativo y la administración es llevada por ellos mismo. Sociedad en Comandita Simple: Es una sociedad de tipo personalista que se caracteriza por la coexistencia de socios colectivos. Firma Unipersonal: También conocida como firma personal, está conformada por una sola persona que obtiene el derecho a usar un nombre comercial y a asumir las funciones que cumpliría cualquier empresa o sociedad mercantil, solo la persona responde ante cualquier obligación con terceros. Sociedades de Capital o Compañía Anónima: Es una sociedad cuyo capital, dividido en acciones negociables, está formado por el aporte de los accionistas que responden únicamente por el monto de sus acciones Sociedades Anónimas: Las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado, los accionistas no responden con su patrimonio personal de las deudas de la sociedad, sino únicamente hasta el monto del capital aportado. Sociedades en Comandita por Acciones: El capital social está representado por acciones y la responsabilidad de los socios está limitada por el valor de sus acciones . Sociedades Anónimas de Capital Autorizado (S.A.C.A.): Es un tipo de sociedad en el cual el capital autorizado, una vez aprobado y analizado el aumento del capital social, va a pasar del capital suscrito al capital autorizado por la vía de nuevas acciones, sin pasar el límite del capital autorizado. Sociedades Anónimas Inscritas de Capital Abierto (S.A.I.C.A): Son aquellas sociedades anónimas de capital abierto, debidamente autorizadas por la Comisión Nacional de Valores. Sociedades Mixtas: Son sociedades que combinan características de las sociedades de personas y las de capital. Sociedades de Responsabilidad Limitada (S.R.L.): Son aquellas sociedades donde el capital está dividido en cuotas de participación, no son negociables y un socio para venderlas, requiere de la aprobación de los demás socios. Además, la sociedad puede estar limitada a un máximo de socios y la responsabilidad de cada socio está limitada al capital aportado. Sociedades Cooperativas: Las cooperativas son sociedades no mercantiles, agrupadas con el fin de realizar una actividad económica- social, donde predomina el principio de solidaridad. 4
  5. 5. • Según el Código Civil, la Sociedad Civil es aquel contrato por el cual dos o más personas se obligan a poner en común dinero, bienes o industria, con ánimo de repartir entre sí las ganancias. Es decir, mediante la Sociedad Civil, dos o más personas formalizan un contrato por el que se obligan a poner en común dinero, bienes o trabajo para realizar una actividad empresarial común y repartirse las ganancias. El único requisito legal es que la sociedad tenga un objeto lícito y que se establezca en interés común de los socios que la constituyen • La Sociedad Civil es un contrato privado de colaboración entre dos o más personas que desean realizar conjuntamente una actividad con ánimo de lucro. Estas personas podrán optar entre aportar trabajo, lo cual les convierte en “socios industriales”, y/o bienes o dinero, lo que les convierte en “socios capitalistas” SOCIEDADES CIVILES EN VENEZUELA 5
  6. 6. • Particular. Comprende cosas determinadas, como una empresa, sus frutos o el ejercicio de un oficio o una profesión determinados. • Universal. Puede ser, a su vez, de dos tipos: • De todos los bienes presentes. Los socios son dueños de todos los bienes comunes de la sociedad civil, así como de sus ganancias, por lo que no comprende bienes fruto de herencias, donaciones o legado adquiridos posteriormente, pero sí sus frutos. • De todas las ganancias. Abarca todo lo que adquieran los socios durante el término de la asociación, aunque los bienes muebles e inmuebles de cada socio siguen siendo particulares, pero su usufructo será común. 6
  7. 7. • Las sociedades civiles pueden ser públicas o privadas, conforme a si tienen o no, respectivamente, una personalidad jurídica. Del mismo modo, han de tener un objetivo lícito como norte, que sea de común interés para todos los socios, que a su vez se dividen en capitalistas (quienes aportan el dinero) o industriales (quienes llevan a cabo el trabajo). • Una sociedad civil nace en el momento mismo en que se firma su contrato de creación, y dura hasta el instante de su término, que es siempre convenido (incluso si es infinito). De no tener personalidad jurídica, los pactos entre sus socios pueden ser secretos y, por ende, sus actuaciones totalmente individuales frente a terceros. • Ejemplos de sociedad civil Algunos ejemplos de sociedades civiles pueden ser: • Instituciones de beneficencia. Como Cáritas, la Cruz Roja, Fundación Favaloro, etc. • Clubes deportivos locales o regionales. Como Boca Juniors, River Plate, Manchester United, etc. • Organizaciones escolares privadas. Como centros docentes o institutos privados, etc. • Asociaciones de trabajadores. Como sindicatos, colegiaturas, et 7
  8. 8. ¿TIENEN VIRTUDES? • No requieren presentación ante los registros mercantiles, ni capital inicial para constituirse. Se adscriben al código civil. • Suele ser sencilla de establecer burocráticamente, y más simple de administrar que una sociedad anónima. • Aspiran al mejoramiento de algún aspecto de la sociedad • No están obligadas a hacer públicas sus cuentas. Las Sociedades Civiles 8
  9. 9. 9
  10. 10. 10
  11. 11. Se conocen como una sociedad que tiene como objetivo la realización de actos de comercio o, en general, una actividad sujeta al derecho mercantil y se diferencia de una sociedad civil en el hecho de que ésta última no contempla en su objeto social actos mercantiles Las sociedades anónimas y de Responsabilidad limitada tendrán siempre carácter mercantil, cualquiera que sea su objeto, salvo cuando se dediquen exclusivamente a la explotación agrícola o pecuaria. Las sociedades mercantiles se rigen por los convenios de las partes, por disposiciones del Código de Comercio y por las del Código Civil. La compañía en nombre Colectivo En la cual las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por la responsabilidad limitada y solidaria de todos los socios La compañía en Comandita En la cual las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por la responsabilidad limitada y solidaria de uno o más socios, llamados socios solidarios o comanditantes y por la responsabilidad limitada a una suma determinada de uno o más socios, llamados comanditarios La Compañía Anónima Es en la cual las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado y en la que los socios no están obligados si no por el monto de su acción La Compañía de Responsabilidad Limitada Es en la cual las obligaciones sociales están garantizadas por un capital determinado, divididos en cuotas de participación, las cuales no podrá estar representadas en ningún caso por acciones o títulos negociables Las Sociedades Mercantiles se encuentran reguladas en el Código de Comercio y se caracterizan por perseguir un fin económico (lucrativo) con la ejecución en forma habitual de actividades mer- cantiles o actos de comercio, 11
  12. 12. FINES DE LUCRO La sociedad anónima tiene las mismas características que las otras sociedades: es una persona jurídica, sus socios accionistas aportan dinero o bienes estimados en dinero, persigue fines de lucro, las pérdidas las soporta el fondo constituido por los accionistas, pero se distinguen de las demás pues los derechos de los socios están representados por acciones que constan en un título. La administración se efectúa por 2 órganos colegiados la junta de accionistas y el directorio, el cual designa un gerente. Los derechos de los socios son representados en acciones de libre cesibilidad. Estas sociedades son siempre comerciales, aun cuando se formen para fines civiles. La sociedad anónima es de carácter solemne, tanto en su constitución, modificación y disolución, pues se forma y prueba por escritura pública, cuyo extracto se inscribe en el Registro de Comercio y se publica en el Diario Oficial. 12
  13. 13. Elementos de las Sociedades Mercantiles En este tipo de sociedades intervienen tres elementos fundamentales: Elemento personal: Constituido por los socios, personas que aportan y reúnen sus esfuerzos. Elemento patrimonial: Conformado por el conjunto de bienes totales aportados por todos y cada uno de los socios, para formar el capital social, los bienes y trabajo. Elemento formal: Conjunto de reglas relativas a la solemnidad de que debe revestir el contrato que da comienzo a la sociedad como un individuo de derecho. Organigrama de Compañías anónimas 13
  14. 14. 14
  15. 15. Al debilitarse las Misiones Sociales, el Estado dirigió sus prioridades a la conformación de organizaciones de carácter territorial denominados Consejos Comunales (CC). En el 2002, la Asamblea Nacional aprobó la Ley de los Consejos Locales de Planificación Pública (LCLPP) como órganos para la planificación del desarrollo municipal con el concurso de los gobiernos municipales, los Consejos Comunales y los Consejos Parroquiales. La creación de los CC fue posteriormente objeto de una ley especial en el año 2006, separándolos de los CLPP y estableciendo una relación directa de éstos con el Ejecutivo Nacional. Por parte de éste, la relación con los CC fue asumida por el actual Ministerio de las Comunas y Protección Social Consejos Comunales y Derechos Humanos, 2009 (Provea). 15
  16. 16.  Articular las organizaciones de base y promover nuevas organizaciones.  Elaborar un Plan Único de Trabajo y promover la elaboración de proyectos para resolver los problemas de la comunidad que estén a su alcance con sus propios recursos.  Ejercer la contraloría social en todas las actividades que desarrolle el Estado, el sector privado y los propios grupos comunitarios en la comunidad.  En el 2009, se reforma la Ley de los Consejos Comunales, obedeciendo al nuevo ordenamiento jurídico que establece un nuevo Estado Comunal o del Poder Popular. En esta ley pasaron a denominarse Consejos Comunales Socialistas (CCS) para cumplir las siguientes funciones: Función de los Consejos Comunales según la Ley  Gestionar directamente las políticas públicas y proyectos, con autorización de la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y la validación del Ministerio.  Cumplir con deberes de disciplina, solidaridad, participación y corresponsabilidad social, entre otros.  Integrarse para conformar las Comunas y elegir a los miembros del Parlamento Comunal como su órgano de gobierno.  Impulsar la propiedad social y construir la sociedad socialista. 16
  17. 17. Los CCS son autorizados por el Ministerio de las Comunas y Protección Social y tienen articulación con la Milicia Bolivariana, el Frente Francisco Miranda, las organizaciones del Partido Socialista Unido de Venezuela (PSUV) –Frentes, Patrullas y Unidades de Batalla, los Colectivos y los activistas del Movimiento Revolucionario Tupamaro Además, gravitan alrededor de los CCS los siguientes grupos y organizaciones:  Los Comités Voluntarios del Poder Popular por la Cultura.  Las Unidades de Producción Audiovisual Comunitaria.  Los Medios Comunitarios Alternativos.  Las Organizaciones Socio-Productivas de Propiedad Social.  Las Organizaciones Campesinas.  Las Brigadas Socialistas de Trabajo para la Autoconstrucción de Viviendas.  Los Comités de Tierra Urbana.  Las Mesas Técnicas de Agua.  Los Comités de Salud.  Los ciudadanos y las familias beneficiarias de las Misiones Sociales.  Los Comités de Derechos Humanos, creados por la Defensoría del Pueblo.  Los ciudadanos elegidos para conformar Jurados en tribunales municipales.  Los grupos de apoyo para los penados que deban cumplir régimen sustitutivo de libertad. 17
  18. 18.  Atención a los problemas comunitarios y necesidades de las comunidades.  Formación en la construcción y gestión de proyectos.  Espacios para fortalecer liderazgos comunitarios.  Entre las debilidades expuestas destacan:  Divisiones y confrontaciones entre vecinos/as por motivos políticos.  Desvinculación con la comunidad para dar prioridad a los organismos públicos. Existen mejores relaciones con el gobierno nacional que con las comunidades.  Abundancia de funciones públicas asignadas a los CC y traslado de responsabilidades para la solución de problemas de las comunidades. 44% de las personas entrevistadas valoran muy mal la labor de los CC, mientras que 43% la valora positivamente 52% opinó que las obras que llevan a cabo los CC no responden a las exigencias de la comunidad, aunque más del 90% conoce sus funciones y 64% sabe el tipo de proyectos que se ejecutan E s t u d i o s R e p o r t a n 18
  19. 19. Es importante destacar que un consejo comunal es una forma de organización de la comunidad donde el mismo pueblo es quien formula, ejecuta, controla y evalúa las políticas públicas, asumiendo así, el ejercicio real del poder popular, es decir, poniendo en práctica las decisiones adoptadas por la comunidad. Según la Ley Orgánica del Poder Popular Los Consejos Comunales son instancias de participación articulación e integración entre los ciudadanos, ciudadanas y las diversas organizaciones comunitarias, movimientos sociales y populares, que permiten al pueblo organizado ejercer el gobierno comunitario y la gestión directa de las políticas públicas y proyectos orientados a responder a las necesidades, potencialidades y aspiraciones de las comunidades, en la construcción del nuevo modelo de sociedad socialista de igualdad, equidad y justicia social. 19
  20. 20. Los voceros y voceras Es la persona electa mediante proceso de elección popular, a fin de coordinar el funcionamiento del consejo comunal, Comités de Trabajos Es el Colectivo o Grupo de personas organizadas para ejercer funciones específicas y atender las necesidades de la comunidad en las distintas aéreas de trabajo y así desarrollar las aspiraciones y potencialidades de su comunidad. Está integrado por un mínimo de tres integrantes y serán voceros o voceras las que se postulen ante la Comisión Electoral y sean electas por la Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas. Los Consejos Comunales están estructurado de manera por  Asamblea de Ciudadanos y Ciudadanas  Colectivo de Coordinación Comunitaria:  Unidad Ejecutiva  Unidad Administrativa y Financiera Comunitaria:  Unidad de Contraloría Social 20
  21. 21. 21
  22. 22. COOPERATIVAS EN VENEZUELA y su BASE LEGAL En Venezuela a partir de la entrada en Vigencia la Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas el 18 de septiembre de 2001, se multiplicó hasta nuestros días de una manera histórica la conformación de empresas cooperativas, muchas de ellas han sido creadas sin un conocimiento específico acerca de las bases legales que lo regulan, ya que el objetivo principal que ha motivado para su creación han sido primordialmente: a. El Incentivo Fiscal. (La exoneración de impuestos) b. El otorgamiento de créditos. c. La obtención de Contratos otorgados con preferencias a las cooperativas Tenemos tres fuentes principales en el derecho cooperativo venezolano • La Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela. • La Ley Especial de Asociaciones Cooperativas. • Las Providencias Administrativas, Las dos primeras son más conocidas entre los cooperativistas, pero las providencias administrativas tienden a ser en su contenido desconocidas por la mayoría y actualmente cuando pretenden obtener contratación con el Estado se encuentran que deben presentar la CERTIFICACION DE CUMPLIMIENTO, y el primer obstáculo es la falta de cumplimiento con lo dispuesto en las Providencias Administrativas por desconocimiento de las mismas. 22
  23. 23. Están enmarcadas dentro de las sociedades mercantiles, en un subgrupo de sociedades de interés social. Nacen del interés común en una sociedad que decide unir esfuerzos y capital para llevar a cabo determinada actividad empresarial, la cual no podrían realizar cada individuo por separado. Son distintivas del sector primario, es decir para la producción y venta de productos agrícolas, sin embargo existen cooperativas en sectores como la vivienda, enseñanza, transporte, salud, entidades de crédito, de servicios, etc. En generales, constituyen una forma de sociedad amplia en la actualidad y su crecimiento se debe al surgimiento de emprendedores que buscan solventar sus necesidades ante carencias económicas o ante una fuerte crisis económica. Pueden ser: •De primer grado: Cuando los socios son personas físicas o jurídicas. •De segundo grado: Cuando los socios son cooperativas de primer grado. •De tercer grado: Están formadas por cooperativas de segundo grado y así sucesivamente. . Características •Tiene personalidad jurídica propia. •Este tipo de sociedades no tiene fines lucrativos, busca el mejoramiento social y económico de los trabajadores. •Debe estar integrada forzosamente por un número no menos de 10 socios. •Los socios no responderán personalmente de las deudas sociales, salvo esté dispuesto en los estatutos. •Debe existir un fondo de reserva obligatorio, que será destinado a la consolidación y desarrollo y de la cooperativa. •El capital es variable y funciona bajo principios de igualdad de derechos y obligaciones de los socios. •El capital social está constituido por aportes de los socios. El capital mínimo está estipulado en los estatutos y debe pagarse el día de su constitución. •El trabajo es repartido con igualdad entre los asociados de acuerdo al tiempo trabaja o bien por número de operaciones. •Se debe constituir mediante escritura pública y aparecer inscrita en el registro de sociedades cooperativas. 23
  24. 24. La dirección y administración de las sociedades cooperativas será llevada por concejos dentro de estos: Asamblea general: Constituida por la reunión de los socios con la finalidad de deliberar y acordar asuntos de su competencia según los estatutos y vinculados a las decisiones tomadas por todos los socios. Consejo de Rector: Es el órgano colegiado al que le concierne, la supervisión de los directivos. Concretamente se entiende como el órgano de gobierno, gestión y representación de la sociedad cooperativa, y por ello le corresponde establecer las directrices generales para la actividad de la misma. Equivale al consejo de administración de una sociedad anónima. Consejo de intervención: Formado por un grupo de fiscalizadores de labor llamados interventores que tiene la misión de revisar y vigilar las cuentas, efectuando las verificaciones consideradas oportunas. Administrador Único: Cuando la Sociedad este conformada por un número de socios inferior a 10, se constituye el cargo de administrador único, que asumirá competencias y funciones de alta gestión, supervisión de los directivos y la representación de la sociedad, sujetos a la Ley, a los estatutos y a lineamientos fijados por la Asamblea General. Chequea los requisitos para formar un Cooperativa http://webdelprofesor.ula.ve/ingenieria/marquezronald/wp- content/uploads/PASOS-PARA-FORMAR-UNA- COOPERATIVA.pdf 24
  25. 25. 25
  26. 26. Las Empresas de Producción Social (EPS) En Venezuela se presentan como una de las alternativas para consolidar la economía social. El Estado busca la conformación de organizaciones productivas, con el propósito de democratizar las relaciones de producción, los recursos, así como las ganancias y beneficios de la productividad. En este sentido, el trabajo pretende explorar las EPS como forma de organización socioproductiva en el marco de la economía social. Para tal fin se caracterizan las EPS, sus lineamientos y estructura organizativa, por último se precisa si dichas organizaciones pueden convertirse en el soporte de la economía social. Los resultados reflejan que el Estado venezolano impulsa una política de promoción y fortalecimiento de la economía social, soportada en las EPS, lo cual significa producir para satisfacer la demanda social, cumpliendo así la responsabilidad social. Se concluye que el modelo de economía social implementado por el Estado con la finalidad de consolidar nuevas relaciones de producción, se basa en la puesta en práctica de simples reformas que mantienen vigente la economía capitalista, en vez de fortalecer la concepción de una economía social. Por lo tanto, las EPS no se vislumbran como el soporte de la economía social. 26
  27. 27. El gobierno venezolano ha propuesto Empresas de Producción Social (EPS) como elemento fundamental para el desarrollo del modelo productivo venezolano, en diversos sectores de la economía. En este sentido, el esquema de las EPS son entidades económicas dedicadas a la producción de bienes o servicios con un alto contenido social y en donde prevalecen principios de igualdad, cooperación, solidaridad, complementariedad y reciprocidad. El esquema asociativo de las EPS se fundamenta en la Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela (1999), específicamente en los artículos 299 donde se plasman los principios del sistema socioeconómico: Justicia social, eficiencia, libre competencia, productividad y solidaridad. En el artículo 308 se plantea la protección y promoción de la pequeña y mediana empresa: “El Estado protegerá y promoverá la pequeña y mediana industria, las cooperativas, las cajas de ahorro, así como también la empresa familiar, la microempresa y cualquier otra forma de asociación comunitaria para el trabajo, el ahorro y el consumo, bajo régimen de propiedad colectiva, con el fin de fortalecer el desarrollo económico del país, sustentándolo en la iniciativa popular. Se asegurará la capacitación, la asistencia técnica y el financiamiento oportuno”. 27
  28. 28. “…conjunto de relaciones sociales de producción, distribución, intercambio y consumo de bienes, servicios y saberes, desarrolladas por las comunidades bajo formas de propiedad social al servicio de sus necesidades de manera sustentable y sostenible, de acuerdo con lo establecido en el Sistema Centralizado de Planificación y en el Plan de Desarrollo Económico y Social de la Nación; a través de la productividad socialista, basada en un modelo… de propiedad social, orientado hacia la eliminación de la división del trabajo del modelo capitalista, dirigido a satisfacer las necesidades crecientes de la población mediante nuevas formas de generación, apropiación y reinversión social del excedente”. ¿Qué es una Empresa de Propiedad Social (EPS)? 28
  29. 29. Existen algunos rasgos característicos de las Empresas de Producción Social: • La Propiedad es Colectiva. • Su objetivo es generar puestos de trabajo estables. • La producción está fundamentada en la solidaridad, la cooperación, la complementariedad, reciprocidad y la sustentabilidad. • El trabajador tiene un compromiso social y procura su desarrollo integral. • La producción se destina a satisfacer las necesidades básicas y esenciales de la colectividad. • Desarrollan las cadenas productivas, incorporando valor agregado nacional (Redes Productivas). • Mantienen precios de ventas solidarios en sus productos y servicios. • Impulsan la desconcentración territorial y, la descentralización económica. • Operan en forma armónica con el medio ambiente. • La remuneración de los trabajadores se realiza bajo el criterio del aporte de trabajo que cada quien realice. • Reinversión de sus excedentes en la producción social, no en la generación de lucro. 29
  30. 30. ESTRUCTURA ORGANIZATIVA DE LAS EPS 30
  31. 31. Por su parte en el Acuerdo Marco de Promoción, Estímulo y Desarrollo de las Empresas de Producción Social (Ciudad Guayana, Sep. 2005), se definen a las EPS como: “Unidades de producción comunitaria, constituidas bajo la figura jurídica que corresponda, y tienen como objetivo fundamental generar bienes y servicios que satisfagan las necesidades básicas y esenciales de la comunidad y su entorno, incorporando hombres y mujeres de las misiones, privilegiando los valores de solidaridad, cooperación, complementariedad, reciprocidad, equidad y sustentabilidad, ante el valor de rentabilidad o de ganancia.” PDVSA, mayor empresa del estado venezolano, define a las EPS como: “entidades de interés público, de propiedad colectiva, jurídicas o naturales, de cogestión y autogestión, las cuales pueden realizar/ejecutar obras, prestar servicios profesionales/comerciales, producir y suministrar bienes, a través de los procesos de contratación desarrollados por PDVSA y regidos por la normativa legal que le sea aplicable y se caracterizan esencialmente por cuanto las utilidades generadas están dirigidas a la búsqueda del bienestar de las comunidades, como un fin distinto a la apropiación egoísta de la plusvalía capitalista.” La LEY ORGÁNICA DEL SISTEMA ECONÓMICO COMUNAL Define a las Formas de organización socio productivas, como: Artículo 10. A los efectos de la presente Ley, son formas de organizaciones socio productivo: 1.- Empresa de propiedad social directa comunal: Unidad socio productiva constituida por las instancias de Poder Popular en sus respectivos ámbitos geográficos, destinada al beneficio de los productores y productoras que la integran, de la colectividad a las que corresponden y al desarrollo social integral del país, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes. La gestión y administración de las empresas de propiedad social comunal directa es ejercida por la instancia del Poder Popular que la constituya. 2. EMPRESA DE PROPIEDAD SOCIAL INDIRECTA COMUNAL: Unidad socio productiva constituida por el Poder Público en el ámbito territorial de una instancia del Poder Popular, destinadas al beneficio de sus productores y productoras, de la colectividad del ámbito geográfico respectivo y del desarrollo social integral del país, a través de la reinversión social de sus excedentes. La gestión y administración de las empresas de propiedad social indirecta corresponde al ente u órgano del Poder Público que las constituyan; sin que ello obste para que, progresivamente, la gestión y administración de estas empresas sea transferida a las instancias del Poder Popular, constituyéndose así en empresas de propiedad social comunal. De acuerdo a las diferentes definiciones citadas, se puede decir q las EPS son entidades de producción de bienes, servicios y obras, cuyo objetivo es alcanzar el beneficio colectivo, a través del trabajo en equipo y por medio de la implementación de valores y principios cónsonos con la CRBV. Leyes en las EPS 31
  32. 32. 32

