TAREA#3 VALORES

LOS 5 VALORES MAS IMPORTANTES, HONESTIDAD, LEALTAD, GRATITUD, ESFUERZO Y PACIENCIA Y POR QUE ESTOS SON IMPORTANTES INCULCARLES A LOS NIÑOS.

  1. 1. HONESTIDAD Hace referencia a un conjunto de cualidades y atributos personales como la decencia, el pudor, la dignidad, la sinceridad, la justicia, la rectitud y la honradez en la forma de ser y de actuar. La honestidad es un valor moral fundamental para entablar relaciones interpersonales basadas en la confianza, la sinceridad y el respeto mutuo. Una persona que actúa con honestidad lo hace siempre apoyada en valores como la verdad y la justicia, y no antepone a estos sus propias necesidades o intereses.
  2. 2. Ejemplos de honestidad: • Informarle al vendedor que se ha equivocado a nuestro favor con el cambio • devolverle al anciano el billete que se le acaba de caer sin notarlo • cumplir con nuestras obligaciones aun cuando nadie nos vaya a gratificar por ello • asumir la responsabilidad de nuestros errores, rectificar y corregir cuando sea necesario • ser leales y transparentes en nuestras relaciones con los otros
  3. 3. Se conoce como lealtad al carácter de una persona, cosa o animal leal. El término de lealtad expresa un sentimiento de respeto y fidelidad hacia una persona, compromiso, comunidad, u organizaciones. Lealtad es sinónimo de nobleza, rectitud, honradez, honestidad, entre otros valores morales y éticos que permiten desarrollar fuerte relaciones sociales o de amistad en donde se cree un vínculo de confianza sólido, y genere respeto en los individuos. LEALTAD
  4. 4. La Lealtad como valor es una virtud que se desenvuelve en nuestra conciencia, en el compromiso de defender y de ser fieles a lo que creemos y en quien creemos. La lealtad es una virtud que consiste en la obediencia de las normas de fidelidad, honor, gratitud y respeto por alguna cosa o por alguien bien sea hacia una persona, animal, gobierno, o comunidad.
  5. 5. GRATITUD Gratitud es un valor social, se puede definir como el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material, el cual se expresa en el deseo voluntario de correspondencia a través de las palabras o a través de un gesto. Por ser un sentimiento, la gratitud no es una obligación. La palabras gratitud es agradecimiento, reconocimiento, correspondencia, o devolución, Lo contrario de gratitud es la ingratitud, el desagradecimiento o desconocimiento.
  6. 6. Beneficios de ser una persona grata: • Aumenta la sensación de bienestar tanto en quien la siente como en quien la recibe. • Ayuda a disminuir el estrés, la depresión y la ansiedad. • Favorece la calidad del sueño. • Mejora las relaciones sociales al ser signo del reconocimiento del otro y su impacto positivo en nuestra vida. • Refuerza la autoestima del otro y lo inspira a seguir siendo generoso o amable con los demás.
  7. 7. Es la voluntad, fuerza física o las ganas para lograr un fin que se persigue pese a las dificultades que se encuentran en el camino. Es un concepto opuesto a la resignación. Cuando les inculcamos el valor del esfuerzo a nuestros hijos les inculcáramos el valor de la disciplina, la colaboración, la perseverancia, el control y la fortaleza. Hay que tener en cuenta que el niño que aprende desde pequeño a luchar por lo que quiere cuando llegue a la edad adulta podrá valerse mejor por sí mismo en las situaciones adversas y tendrá una mejor aptitud ante los momentos difíciles. ESFUERZO
  8. 8. • Deben de ser responsables desde pequeños, encargándoles tareas del hogar como arreglar su habitación. • Invitarles a realizar pequeñas tareas que supongan alcanzar retos. Por ejemplo, realizar rompecabezas o juegos en los que tengan que esforzarse para pensar. • El deporte también es un buen recurso, ya que es un ejemplo de superación y esfuerzo. • La observación de los diferentes estilos de vida y de ver cómo algunas personas pueden sobrevivir con menos recursos que otros. • Esforzarse por las tareas de su colegio y mejorar constantemente en su aprendizaje gracias a su empeño. Algunas pautas para que los niños aprendan el valor del esfuerzo desde pequeños es:
  9. 9. Según el filósofo Aristóteles, la paciencia es aquella que permite al individuo sobreponerse a las emociones fuertes generadas por las desgracias o aflicciones. Se puede decir que la paciencia está ligada con la personalidad madura, educada y humana de un ser humano ya que faculta a ser atento, saber escuchar, hablar y ser cuidadoso en cada una de las acciones y decisiones a tomar. La paciencia es un valor positivo que debe estar presente en todos los contextos del hombre, a fin de afrontar de mejor manera los problemas que puedan suscitar para reflexionar y tomar la mejor postura. PACIENCIA
  10. 10. La persona paciente está ligada con la paz, la calma, la tolerancia y la perseverancia Como se caracteriza una persona paciente: • Sabe esperar y tomar las cosas con serenidad, • Enfrenta los problemas o la vida de manera tranquila y optimista • Siempre busca la armonía y la mejor solución para los problemas que se le presente. No obstante, no se debe de confundir una persona paciente con un individuo indiferente o pasivo, ya que estas características conducen al individuo aceptar las cosas y, no luchar por los objetivos planteados
  11. 11. Educar a los niños en valores les permitirá tomar decisiones más acertadas durante toda su vida y esto a su vez los hará personas más seguras, plenas y felices, no es una tarea fácil, pero sin duda esta debe empezar en el hogar, el secreto de tener hijos educados y con conductas adecuadas, no radica en castigarlos fuertemente, sino de mostrarles lo correcto por medio de los valores y el ejemplo. Esto cinco valores les enseñaran a los niños a siempre ser honrados, a decir la verdad, que entienda que las mentiras son malas y los puede llevar por mal camino, a ser leales y agradecidos con sus padres, amigos y a ellos mismos, a esforzarse y ser pacientes nunca darse por vencidos al primer intento, si no siempre buscar alcanzar sus metas y objetivos sin pasar por enzima de nadie si no a través de su trabajo y dedicación. ¿Por qué son importantes estos valores en los niños?

