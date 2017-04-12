Figura (1.1a) Péndulo Simple: En este caso se tiene una partícula de masa m suspendida de una cuerda inextensible. Cuando ...
Figura (1.1c) Masa m unida a un resorte: Aquí se presenta una masa unida a un resorte que se mueve en una superficie horiz...
Se dice que se mueve con un MAS, Y la ecuación que describe su movimiento es, Las soluciones a esta ecuación diferencial, ...
Figura (1.2a) Note que en ésta figura para t=0, la posición del oscilador contemplada por el observador es Por lo tanto, ,...
FUERZA Y ENERGÌA La fuerza que actúa sobre una partícula de masa m para que oscile con MAS es, , (1.2) y por consiguiente,...
Figura (1.3) Ilustración de una fuerza restauradora. La fuerza F= -kX es una fuerza restauradora (es proporcional al despl...
En general, (1.7) y para dos puntos cualquiera, P1 y P2 de abscisas X1 y X2, (1.8) Figura (1.5) En la figura se presentan ...
PÈNDULOS PÈNDULO SIMPLE: Un péndulo simple consiste de una masa m suspendida de una cuerda inextensible de longitud l que ...
Esta ecuación no es la ecuación de un MAS debido a la presencia del senθ. Pero para amplitudes pequeñas podemos reemplazar...
Y su magnitud esta dada por: Donde d es la distancia del centro de gravedad al punto o por el cual pasa el eje de rotación...
O, como 1=M𝑘2 donde k es el radio de giro, el periodo T es PÈNDULO DE TORSIÒN: un disco esta suspendido de un alambre como...
El signo menos se debe a que el momento de rotación tiene sentido opuesto al desplazamiento angular, y resulta que Que es ...
Fig.1.6a Fig.1.6b Observe como la posición inicial, X0 , ocurre para una fase inicial , y que cualquier otra posición, X, ...
Figura (1.7) La velocidad y la aceleración también pueden considerarse como proyecciones de vectores rotantes, estando la ...
Y En la figura (1.9) se muestra la relación de estos dos movimientos armónicos con el MCU. figura (1.9) Se observa que el ...
e igualando los coeficientes de y resulta que, (1.9) (1.10) Dividiendo la ecuación (1.10), por la (1.9), obtenemos (1.11) ...
ingeniería y física. En la figura (1.11), se describe un programa que suma dos MAS, generados por los bloques Sine Wave .L...
Figura (1.12) SUPERPOSICION DE DOS MAS DE IGUAL DIRECCION Y DISTINTA FRECUENCIA. En este caso como el vector rotante A no ...
Donde las amplitudes son AX y AY, las frecuencias angulares y , y es la diferencia de fase entre ambas. En general se obti...
OSCILACIONES AMORTIGUADAS. OSCILADOR AMORTIGUADO En el movimiento armónico simple analizado, ecuación, hemos despreciado l...
Donde A y 𝛼 son constantes arbitrarias determinadas por las condiciones iníciales. El sistema oscila con una amplitud decr...
c) Movimiento críticamente amortiguado. Ocurre cuando se satisface la condición 𝛾2−𝜔2=0. En este caso, la solución general...
OSCILACIONES FORZADAS. OSCILACIONES FORZADAS. RESONANCIA Un oscilador amortiguado alcanzará finalmente estado de reposo, a...
Figura (1.18) gráfica cualitativa de la amplitud, , en función de la frecuencia angular 𝜔0. En la figura (1.18) se indica ...
cuántico), llega a la conclusión de que un oscilador no tiene una energía arbitraria sino que esta viene siempre en múltip...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fisica 2

34 views

Published on

temas de física II Universidad

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
34
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Fisica 2

  1. 1. Figura (1.1a) Péndulo Simple: En este caso se tiene una partícula de masa m suspendida de una cuerda inextensible. Cuando se le aleja de su posición de equilibrio y se suelta, la partícula oscila alrededor de esta posición debido a la acción de una fuerza restauradora. La fuerza restauradora la proporciona la fuerza tangencial, θ Figura (1.1b) Péndulo compuesto: En esta situación, se tiene un cuerpo rígido suspendido de un eje que oscila alrededor de la posición de equilibrio debido a la acción de un torque restaurador. El torque restaurador está dado por: ILUSTRACIONES EXPERIMENTALES En las figuras (1.1a), (1.1b),(1.1c), se tienen varias situaciones típicas ilustrativas de Movimientos Armónicos Simples: a. Un péndulo simple b. Un péndulo compuesto o físico c. Una masa m unida a un resorte
  2. 2. Figura (1.1c) Masa m unida a un resorte: Aquí se presenta una masa unida a un resorte que se mueve en una superficie horizontal sin fricción también debido a la acción de una fuerza restauradora, dada por la ley de Hooke, F=-kx. Estos movimientos bajo ciertas condiciones iniciales, son periódicos (se repiten después de cierto tiempo) y las masas oscilan alrededor de una posición de equilibrio debido a una fuerza o a un torque restauradores (son proporcionales al desplazamiento longitudinal o angular, , y siempre están dirigidos hacia la posición de equilibrio. DEFINICIÒN DE MAS Desde un punto de vista cinemático, se define un objeto con MAS cuando su desplazamiento desde un punto de equilibrio, se describe en el tiempo con funciones tipo seno o coseno de la forma, En este curso trabajaremos con la función seno. Desde un punto de vista dinámico, todo objeto sometido a una fuerza de la forma,
  3. 3. Se dice que se mueve con un MAS, Y la ecuación que describe su movimiento es, Las soluciones a esta ecuación diferencial, son las funciones seno, o las funciones Coseno, como las ecuaciones (1). PARÀMETROS CARACTERÌSTICOS En un MAS, cualquier punto de su trayectoria se repite en un ciclo completo del movimiento. Por eso su descripción matemática es una función armónica de la forma: Donde, X: es la elongación y alejamiento, en cualquier instante, desde la posición de equilibrio. A: es la amplitud o el valor de la máxima elongación, : es la frecuencia angular del movimiento, es decir, nos dice cuantas veces por segundo se repite el ángulo , y está relacionada con la frecuencia f por , : es La fase inicial del movimiento. Nos dice donde estaba el oscilador en t =0, es decir, cuando el observador lo mira por primera vez. COMO ENTENDER LA FASE INICIAL El parámetro α, indica en forma angular, el punto del ciclo en que se inicia el MAS. A continuación se ilustran los valores que toma el parámetro en la expresión para diferentes posiciones iniciales (t=0) de un oscilador, estudiado por el mismo observador o por observadores diferentes.
  4. 4. Figura (1.2a) Note que en ésta figura para t=0, la posición del oscilador contemplada por el observador es Por lo tanto, , y Figura (1.2b) En ésta figura, para t =0, la posición del oscilador es Por lo tanto, , y Figura (1.2c) En ésta, para t=0, x =-A. Es decir, Por lo tanto , y Figura (1.2d) Aquí, en t=0, el oscilador se encuentra en X = A/2. Entonces, . Por lo tanto , y,
  5. 5. FUERZA Y ENERGÌA La fuerza que actúa sobre una partícula de masa m para que oscile con MAS es, , (1.2) y por consiguiente, la ecuación que describe su movimiento es: , (1.3) , o sea, (1.4) Esta es la ecuación diferencial de un oscilador armónico simple en una dimensión donde se define la frecuencia angular w como: (1.5) la cual se puede deducir a partir de la solución de la ecuación. Como la frecuencia angular se expresa como , el período de un oscilador será (1.6)
  6. 6. Figura (1.3) Ilustración de una fuerza restauradora. La fuerza F= -kX es una fuerza restauradora (es proporcional al desplazamiento y siempre está dirigida hacia la posición de equilibrio), como se ilustra en las figuras. Como la fuerza es conservativa, la energía cinética (Ek) más la energía potencial (Ep), es una constante (Ek+Ep=Constante). Lo anterior quiere decir que en un ciclo completo del movimiento la energía cinética se transforma en energía potencial y viceversa. En las siguientes figuras, se ilustran distintas posiciones de un oscilador y los correspondientes valores de la energía cinética y potencial. Figura (1.4) En los extremos , En el centro, ,
  7. 7. En general, (1.7) y para dos puntos cualquiera, P1 y P2 de abscisas X1 y X2, (1.8) Figura (1.5) En la figura se presentan las gráficas de las energías Ek y Ep en función del desplazamiento, para un período. Como se observa, la energía potencial Ep es una parábola centrada en X=0, y la suma Ek mas Ep , es una recta constante e igual a . donde Vmax indica el máximo valor de la velocidad
  8. 8. PÈNDULOS PÈNDULO SIMPLE: Un péndulo simple consiste de una masa m suspendida de una cuerda inextensible de longitud l que puede oscilar cuando se separa de su posición de equilibrio y se suelta. Determinar el periodo del movimiento. En la figura se muestra el diagrama de cuerpo libre después de cierto tiempo cuando la cuerda forma un ángulo θ con la vertical. Las fuerzas que actúan sobre m son un peso W, y la tensión T de la cuerda. La fuerza restauradora, componente tangencial es: Ft = -mgsenθ Donde el signo menos se de a que la fuerza se opone al desplazamiento, teniendo en cuenta que la aceleración tangencial αt se puede expresar en función de la aceleración angular α como,
  9. 9. Esta ecuación no es la ecuación de un MAS debido a la presencia del senθ. Pero para amplitudes pequeñas podemos reemplazar senθ por en θ radianes, obteniéndose La cual es la ecuación del MAS con, Cuando la amplitud no es pequeña, puede demostrarse que la ecuación del periodo es: Con θm el desplazamiento angular máxima. PENDULO FISICO (o compuesto): un péndulo físico o compuesto es cualquier cuerpo rígido que puede oscilar alrededor de un eje que pase por él. Determinar su periodo. Cuando el periodo se desplaza de su posición de equilibrio la componente del torque debido al peso tiende a restaurarla. El torque de restitución para un desplazamiento angular θ es:
  10. 10. Y su magnitud esta dada por: Donde d es la distancia del centro de gravedad al punto o por el cual pasa el eje de rotación. Si l es el momento de inercia respecto al eje de rotación y , la aceleración angular , y resulta: Puesto que es proporcional al senθ y no a θ, no se cumple la condición para MAS sin embargo, para desplazamientos angulares pequeños, senθ ≈ θ, de modo que Y el periodo esta dado por
  11. 11. O, como 1=M𝑘2 donde k es el radio de giro, el periodo T es PÈNDULO DE TORSIÒN: un disco esta suspendido de un alambre como se muestra en la figura. Se hace girar e disco (torciendo el alambre) en el plano horizontal en torno al eje. Cuando se produce una torsión un ángulo θ, el alambre torcido ejerce un momento de torsión restaurador sobre el disco que tiende a llevarlo a su posición de equilibrio. Hallar el periodo de este sistema que recibe el nombre de péndulo de torsión. SOLUCION Para pequeñas torsiones, el momento de torsión restaurador es proporcional al desplazamiento angular de manera que Donde es una constante que depende de las propiedades del alambre y se llama constante de torsión. La ecuación de movimiento es
  12. 12. El signo menos se debe a que el momento de rotación tiene sentido opuesto al desplazamiento angular, y resulta que Que es la ecuación de un MAS con Y solución SUPERPOSICIÒN Y APLICACIONES. La superposición de Movimiento armónico simple se puede entender mejor al estudiar su relación con el Movimiento circular uniforme (MCU). De acuerdo con la ecuación Podemos definir un MAS como la proyección de un Movimiento Circular Uniforme (MCU) sobre un eje. En la primera figura (1.6a) se tiene un vector rotante de magnitud A, que gira con velocidad angular w (describe un MCU) igual a la frecuencia angular del MAS, y donde las proyecciones x se han tomado sobre el eje vertical.
  13. 13. Fig.1.6a Fig.1.6b Observe como la posición inicial, X0 , ocurre para una fase inicial , y que cualquier otra posición, X, se presenta para una fase diferente, ( ). En la figura (1.7) se ilustra la relación entre el MAS y el MCU para un sistema bloque-resorte, a la vez que se presenta la curva desplazamiento versus tiempo en un episodio, con las condiciones iniciales, t = 0, X0 = 0, = 0 , y t =0 , X0 0, 0. Note como el movimiento de la masa m, corresponde a la proyección sobre el eje vertical (tomado como X) del vector rotante A.
  14. 14. Figura (1.7) La velocidad y la aceleración también pueden considerarse como proyecciones de vectores rotantes, estando la velocidad en el MAS determinada por otro vector , 90º adelante del vector , y la aceleración por el vector , 90º adelante del vector y 180º adelante del vector .( En la figura (1.8) se puede observar los vectores rotantes los cuales giran a un ritmo ). El desplazamiento y la velocidad representan oscilaciones con una diferencia de fase de 90º. Esto quiere decir que cuando la velocidad toma valores máximos, , el desplazamiento es cero y cuando el desplazamiento toma sus valores máximos , la velocidad es cero. Entre la velocidad y la aceleración existe una diferencia de fase de 90º, ocurriendo lo mismo que en el caso anterior. Entre la aceleración y el desplazamiento se presenta una diferencia de fase de 180º. Esto quiere decir que son oscilaciones en oposición, es decir, cuando el desplazamiento es máximo positivo (+ ), la aceleración es máxima negativa (- ) y viceversa. Figura (1.8) Usaremos esta relación entre el MCU y el MAS, para estudiar la superposición de dos MAS en los casos siguientes. PRIMERO: DOS MAS CON IGUAL DIRECCIÓN X E IGUAL FRECUENCIA En forma general podemos suponer estos dos movimientos dados por
  15. 15. Y En la figura (1.9) se muestra la relación de estos dos movimientos armónicos con el MCU. figura (1.9) Se observa que el vector rotante A describe un MCU de frecuencia , es decir, X, que es la proyección de A, es otro MAS. Podemos entonces escribir para X, y por propiedades geométricas se puede demostrar que y por propiedades trigonométricas, Sacando factor común e igualando términos correspondientes nos da que,
  16. 16. e igualando los coeficientes de y resulta que, (1.9) (1.10) Dividiendo la ecuación (1.10), por la (1.9), obtenemos (1.11) y utilizando la regla del coseno, figura (1.10), Figura (1.10) se llega a con, A continuación se presentan ejemplos de superposición de Movimientos Armónicos Simples obtenidos con la ayuda del programa Simulink, que permite hacer simulaciones gráficas en la plataforma Matlab. Esta plataforma se estudia en los niveles superiores de los programas de
  17. 17. ingeniería y física. En la figura (1.11), se describe un programa que suma dos MAS, generados por los bloques Sine Wave .Los dos movimientos MAS tienen igual dirección, x, e igual frecuencia, w. Observe que se tiene una diferencia de fase de 90 grados entre los dos movimientos, por lo que en t=0, un movimiento inicia con amplitud A=0 y el otro con amplitud A=1. Con la ayuda del bloque Scope1 se puede visualizar tanto el resultado de la operación suma así como las señales individuales, resultadas que se observan en la gráfica de la figura (1.12). Figura (1.11) Ejemplo ilustrativo de superposición de dos MAS, de igual dirección e igual frecuencia
  18. 18. Figura (1.12) SUPERPOSICION DE DOS MAS DE IGUAL DIRECCION Y DISTINTA FRECUENCIA. En este caso como el vector rotante A no tiene magnitud constante, y el movimiento resultante no es MAS. La amplitud del movimiento es (1.12) Su valor máximo es A1+A2, y su valor mínimo es | A1-A2|. en este caso su amplitud es modulada. SUPERPOSICION DE DOS MAS DE DIRECCIONES PERPENDICULARES. En este caso los resultados dependen de la diferencia de fase y de las frecuencias. Pueden ser movimientos de la forma
  19. 19. Donde las amplitudes son AX y AY, las frecuencias angulares y , y es la diferencia de fase entre ambas. En general se obtienen las figuras de Lissajous, y se ilustra un caso figuras (1.13) y figura (1.14) con sus respectivo programa (cuando las relaciones de frecuencias es ). El estudiante puede obtener la figuras con sus respectivos programas cuando las relaciones de frecuencias son y respectivamente. Figura (1.13) Ejemplo ilustrativo de superposición de dos MAS Figura (1.14) La frecuencia
  20. 20. OSCILACIONES AMORTIGUADAS. OSCILADOR AMORTIGUADO En el movimiento armónico simple analizado, ecuación, hemos despreciado los efectos debidos a las fuerzas de rozamiento. La energía total es constante y el sistema puesto en movimiento sigue oscilando sin disminución de la amplitud. Pero los efectos disipativos siempre están presentes, la amplitud disminuye (amortiguación) a menos que se reponga la energía mecánica disipada y el movimiento se llama oscilación amortiguada. Con la ayuda de la segunda ley de Newton podemos obtener la ecuación diferencial que rige este movimiento y luego resolverla. Un modelo sencillo es aquel en el cual el cuerpo oscilante esta sometido a la fricción de un fluido, proporcional y opuesta a la velocidad, es decir, En donde λ es una constante que regula el valor de la fuerza amortiguadora y el signo negativo se debe a que la fricción se opone a la velocidad. En este caso la fuerza neta que actúa sobre el cuerpo es Y la constante λ se llama coeficiente de rozamiento. Dividiendo por m la ecuación anterior, llamando 𝛾=λ/2𝑚, y recordando que 𝜔2=𝑘/𝑚, la ecuación puede escribirse de la siguiente manera: La solución de la ecuación anterior puede obtenerse mediante técnicas de ecuaciones diferenciales, pero en lugar de intentar resolverla presentamos los resultados de los tres casos que se presenta: a) Movimiento ligeramente amortiguado (Subamortiguado o pequeño amortiguamiento). Este caso ocurre cuando 𝛾< , con 𝜔2=𝑘/𝑚 y el movimiento está descrito por,
  21. 21. Donde A y 𝛼 son constantes arbitrarias determinadas por las condiciones iníciales. El sistema oscila con una amplitud decreciente. En la figura (1.15) se muestra la variación de x en función del tiempo. b) Movimiento sobreamortiguado. En este caso, 𝛾2 > 𝜔2, es decir, (λ/2𝑚)2 > 𝑘 / , y la solución es, Donde 𝐴 y 𝐵 son constantes arbitrarias que se determinan con las condiciones iníciales. En la figura (1.16) se ilustra la gráfica de (𝑡). En este caso, al igual que en el movimiento críticamente amortiguado, que se presenta a continuación, el amortiguamiento es tan grande que no hay oscilación y la masa regresa a la posición de equilibrio.
  22. 22. c) Movimiento críticamente amortiguado. Ocurre cuando se satisface la condición 𝛾2−𝜔2=0. En este caso, la solución general es Donde 𝐴 y 𝐵 se determinan con la condiciones iníciales. En este caso, ver figura inferior, la masa 𝑚 regresa a la posición de equilibrio más rápidamente que en el caso sobreamortiguado. En la figura se ilustra el comportamiento cualitativo de las curvas (𝑡) en función del tiempo para los tres casos.
  23. 23. OSCILACIONES FORZADAS. OSCILACIONES FORZADAS. RESONANCIA Un oscilador amortiguado alcanzará finalmente estado de reposo, a menos que le proporcionemos una energía con una fuerza externa. Si además de la fuerza restauradora – 𝑘𝑥, y la fuerza amortiguadora −λ dx dt, le aplicamos al oscilador armónico amortiguado una fuerza, que varíe periódicamente con una frecuencia angular 𝜔0, el movimiento resultante se llama oscilación forzada. En este caso la ecuación diferencial del movimiento es Donde 𝐹0 es el máximo valor de la fuerza externa aplicada la cual oscila con una frecuencia angular 𝜔0. Existen técnicas para resolver la anterior ecuación y al hacerlo se encuentra que la amplitud 𝐴 de la oscilación forzada depende de la frecuencia externa 𝜔0 y esta dada por Una gráfica cualitativa de 𝐴 en función de 𝜔0, figura (1.18), nos muestra que se presenta una amplitud máxima cuando la frecuencia angular 𝜔0 de la fuerza aplicada es cercana a la frecuencia natural 𝜔, es decir 𝜔0 ≈ 𝜔, y se dice que hay resonancia
  24. 24. Figura (1.18) gráfica cualitativa de la amplitud, , en función de la frecuencia angular 𝜔0. En la figura (1.18) se indica la forma de la curva para tres amortiguamientos diferentes, correspondiendo al amortiguamiento más pequeño la curva de mayor pico. La resonancia es un fenómeno muy común en la física como en el caso de estructuras como puentes, en fenómenos eléctricos cuando sintonizamos un radio ó una estación radioemisora, etc. Observe en la ecuación para 𝐴, que si no existe amortiguamiento, 𝛾 = 0 y al acercarse la frecuencia externa a la frecuencia natural, es decir cuando 𝜔0 → , la amplitud 𝐴 → ∞. EL OSCILADOR ARMÒNICO CUÀNTICO La teoría que se ha presentado para el oscilador armónico está basada en la mecánica de Newton y permite entender lo que se llama el oscilador clásico. Una característica fundamental de este oscilador es que su energía total, formada siempre por la suma de sus energías cinética y potencial elástica, es de la forma E=(1/2)kA2, donde k es una constante elástica. El punto importante es que la amplitud del oscilador clásico puede ser escogida de modo arbitrario como una de las condiciones iniciales de la oscilación, lo que hace que un oscilador clásico tenga una energía total arbitraria, razón por la cual puede ella cambiar de manera continua. Esto significa que cuando un oscilador pierde energía por cualquier mecanismo de disipación lo hace de manera gradual. EL OSCILADOR ARMÓNICO CUÁNTICO. La nueva mecánica, surgida en la primera mitad del siglo XX, y a la que se conoce como mecánica cuántica, al estudiar las propiedades del oscilador (al que se llamará el oscilador
  25. 25. cuántico), llega a la conclusión de que un oscilador no tiene una energía arbitraria sino que esta viene siempre en múltiplos de una cantidad de la forma E = h , donde es la frecuencia del oscilador clásico correspondiente y h es una constante universal asociada al nombre de Planck. Es decir: la energía de un oscilador es: E =( n +1/2 ) h , n = 0,1,2,…. La primera consecuencia importante es que un oscilador tiene entonces niveles de energía y que esta no puede cambiar de un modo arbitrario, sino siempre por "saltos" de un nivel a otro contiguo, ya sea a uno superior cuando absorbe o a uno inferior cuando emite energía. A este fenómeno se le conoce como cuantizacion de energía del oscilador armónico. Su descripción completa puede hacerse a través de la ecuación fundamental de la mecánica cuántica conocida como ecuación de Schrödinger.

×