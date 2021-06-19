Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 19, 2021

Posicionamiento

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 POSICIONAMIENTO “En lugar de ser un hombre de éxito busca ser un hombre de valor: lo demás llegará naturalmente” Einstein 1. Introducción El posicionamiento, en mercadotecnia, es una estrategia comercial que pretende conseguir que un producto ocupe un lugar distintivo, relativo a la competencia, en la mente del consumidor. Se entiende el concepto de «producto» de forma amplia: puede tratarse de un elemento físico, intangible, empresa, lugar, partido político, creencia religiosa, persona, etc. De esta manera, lo que ocurre en el mercado en relación con el producto es consecuencia de lo que ocurre en la subjetividad de cada individuo en el proceso de conocimiento, consideración y uso de la oferta. De allí que el posicionamiento hoy se encuentre estrechamente vinculado al concepto rector de propuesta de valor, que considera el diseño integral de la oferta, a fin de hacer la demanda sostenible en horizontes de tiempo más amplios.1 El posicionamiento es un importante mecanismo en términos de medición de competencia, ya que las empresas buscan conocer lo que provocan en las personas frente a la reacción por parte de estas frente a sus habituales competidores, valorando esta percepción y sacando conclusiones de dicho análisis de cara a futuras estrategias de marketing. Alternativamente, el posicionamiento permite a las empresas conocer si la imagen que desean proyectar al mundo es la que es recibida por parte de los consumidores de sus bienes y servicios, afectando esta comparación a la imagen de marca, la reputación y la imagen corporativa.4 2. Desarrollo 2.1 Historia El término posicionamiento fue acuñado en 1969 por Jack Trout, quien escribió: "Posicionamiento es el juego que utiliza la gente en el actual mercado de imitación (o de yo-también)"En 1982, con su socio de entonces, Al Ries, presentó su libro
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Posicionamiento: La batalla por su mente, que luego ha sido traducido a 19 idiomas y que se ha transformado en un referente fundamental de la estrategia competitiva. Los mensajes preparados al estilo antiguo y tradicional no dan esperanzas de abrirse camino en la moderna sociedad sobre comunicada. Para poder entender la forma cómo hemos llegado a donde estamos hoy, conviene remontarnos brevemente a la historia de la comunicación: La era de los productos. La era de la imagen La era del posicionamiento.1 2.2 Definición Una definición de posicionamiento, término vinculado al ámbito del marketing, puede ser la imagen que ocupa una marca, empresa, producto o servicio en la mente de los usuarios. El citado posicionamiento se elabora a partir de la percepción que tiene el consumidor de la marca y en comparación sobre la competencia de la empresa. Por medio del concepto de posicionamiento una empresa pretende disfrutar de una situación privilegiada y positiva en lo que se refiere a posibles consumidores. Este conocimiento permite la construcción de distintas acciones en el seno de una organización o firma, y a la toma de decisiones en el sector de la mercadotecnia. En términos de medición de competencia el posicionamiento resulta un mecanismo importante, sobre todo porque las compañías desean saber lo que ellas provocan en los usuarios frente a las reacciones que pueden tener ante sus competidores más frecuente.2 2.3 Objetivo El posicionamiento tiende a situar o posicionar el nombre, la imagen de un determinado producto en un lugar tal que aparezca ante los usuarios o consumidores como que reúne las mejores características y atributos en la satisfacción de sus necesidades. Esto resume el objetivo principal del marketing.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 El posicionamiento de un producto es la imagen que éste proyecta en relación con otros de la competencia.3 2.4 Tipos de posicionamiento En la actualidad, debido a las diferentes necesidades en las que se ven inmersos los mercados por factores como la saturación publicitaria, desarrollo tecnológico, globalización, etc, se ha dado la necesidad de conceptualizar diversos tipos de posicionamiento en función a factores que se adaptan a las tendencias actuales. Kotler (2006) define las tipologías principales y más relevantes:  Posicionamiento por beneficios: Trata de resaltar los beneficios diferenciadores de los productos y/o servicios, resaltando los problemas que soluciona de la mejor manera. Por ejemplo, la publicidad que realizan los medicamentos tiende siempre a mostrar el beneficio que brinda a sus clientes dependiendo del efecto que este tenga en los mismos, es decir, en el caso de ser un relajante muscular, centra toda su publicidad al rededor de como este soluciona todo lo relacionado con este problema.  Posicionamiento en función de la competencia: Intenta lograr factores diferenciadores positivos en comparación a la competencia, es decir, afirmar que se es mejor que la competencia en uno o más factores. Por ejemplo, las baterías. En este caso se compara de frente a dos marcas, se puede hacer de esta manera o simplemente mencionar como una marca es mejor que el resto en general.  Posicionamiento en función del consumidor: Busca generar una conexión directa con el tipo de consumidores que tiene el producto o servicio, es decir, estilo de vida y ocasiones en que se consume la marca, cómo y dónde lo utiliza. Empiezan a utilizar entonces publicidad en espacios donde los consumidores usualmente 19 consumen la marca, diferentes situaciones, colores y formas que hagan que el cliente se sienta identificado con la marca en vez de la competencia.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021  Posicionamiento por uso o aplicación: El producto se posiciona como el mejor en terminos de funcionalidades, usos y aplicaciones dentro de su categoría.  Posicionamiento por atributos: Este tipo de posicionamiento se enfoca en resaltar ciertas características de los productos y/o servicios que brillan por encima de la competencia y que tienden a darle mucho más beneficio a los clientes. Por ejemplo, el precio, un empaque innovador y práctico, calidad, tamaño, olores, etc.5 2.5 Posicionamiento de marca Genio y gurú del Marketing moderno, y zar de los procesos comerciales innovadores, son algunas muy buenas descripciones para Philip Kotler, quien además nos regaló un muy buen concepto de posicionamiento de marca. De acuerdo a Kotler, defensor y difusor conceptos como las 4 P’s del Marketing, el posicionamiento consiste en diseñar la oferta comercial de tal forma que ocupe un lugar preciado en la mente de los consumidores. Esto nos dice que se trata de un proceso integral y amplio, que involucra tanto visibilidad como conexión con los usuarios y que solo es posible impulsarlo si se comprende el segmento de mercado y los potenciales clientes. Para toda empresa, independientemente de su tamaño y giro, una exitosa estrategia de posicionamiento de marca se traduce en beneficios como:  Ventas continuas, pues la oferta comercial siempre está en la mente del consumidor;  Mayor reconocimiento y visibilidad de marca;  Autoridad en el mercado, construyendo así audiencias, más allá de clientes;  Credibilidad y mejor imagen ante el mercado. En estos tiempos, este posicionamiento debe tener como norte el entorno digital. Mientras mejor estemos ubicados en el mundo web, mejor estará parado el negocio en general.6
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2.6 Posicionamiento de producto Es una forma de mercadeo que presenta los beneficios de tu producto a un público en particular. A través de la investigación de mercado y los focus groups, los vendedores pueden determinar qué audiencia elegir basados en las respuestas favorables hacia el producto. Las investigaciones de mercado también pueden determinar los beneficios del producto que son más atractivos para ellos. Esto ayuda a agilizar los esfuerzos de comercialización y a crear mensajes de marketing efectivos que generen más ventas. También ayuda a diferenciar el producto o servicio del de la competencia en el mercado. El posicionamiento del producto es un componente importante en cualquier plan de marketing, pero no tiene que estar limitado a una audiencia. Por ejemplo, un producto puede que tenga un público objetivo principal pero también un segundo público que también está interesado en el producto, pero quizás de una manera distinta. Cada audiencia encontrará el producto atractivo por diferentes razones, por eso importante adaptar los mensajes de mercadeo enfocados en los beneficios que cada audiencia valores más.7 2.7 Proceso de posicionamiento Consta de las siguientes etapas:  Identificar el atributo que queremos resaltar en el producto  Identificar la posición de ese atributo en los productos competidores.  Elegir la estrategia teniendo en cuenta las ventajas competitivas.  A través de la publicidad, comunicar al mercado el posicionamiento del producto. Hay que tomar en cuenta que el posicionamiento exige que todos los aspectos tangibles de producto, plaza, precio y promoción apoyen la estrategia de posicionamiento que se escoja. Para competir a través del posicionamiento existen 3 alternativas estratégicas:  Crear fortaleza en la posición actual.  Intentar ser líder en una posición desocupada.  Desposicionar a la competencia
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Debido a la gran cantidad de información que posee el cliente acerca de un producto, se atribuyen escalas de valor en su mente, alcanzando el primer lugar el producto que mejor se recuerde, así las empresas luchan por estar en ese lugar. Así se intenta resaltar alguna característica, beneficio o atributo que ofrezca el producto. El producto puede estar posicionado en base a varios atributos, teniendo doble beneficio pero hay que tener en cuenta no caer en los siguientes errores:  Sobreposicionamiento: el cliente aprecia una imagen de marca estrecha.  Posicionamiento confuso: se obtiene una imagen errónea, puede ser debido a cambios frecuentes de posicionamiento, o por querer resaltar varias características del producto.  Subposicionamiento: la imagen del producto es imprecisa para el comprador.  Posicionamiento dudoso: el consumidor no tiene credibilidad de la imagen del producto debido al precio, la calidad, fabricante, etc.8 3. Conclusiones En conclusión tenemos que el posicionamiento es una estrategia de negocios ya que esta puede llevarse tanto al posicionamiento de una marca o de un producto En todo el mundo podremos encontrar todo tipo de consumidores que buaca un producto a su medida a su exigencia y ahí es donde también nace la competencia. 4. Referencias 1. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posicionamiento#Historia 2. https://www.economiasimple.net/glosario/posicionamiento 3. https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/publicaciones/quipukamayoc/2000/segund o/posicionamiento.htm 4. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/posicionamiento.html 5. https://repository.icesi.edu.co/biblioteca_digital/bitstream/10906/82947/1/TG016 89.pdf 6. https://rockcontent.com/es/blog/posicionamiento-de-marca/ 7. https://es.shopify.com/enciclopedia/posicionamiento-del-producto 8. http://descuadrando.com/Posicionamiento_del_producto
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 5. Videos  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcBA4K0oHmY  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMobaswxVuY  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wVFQGh1leHE 6. Prezi  https://prezi.com/bwn5dlbr0zz3/posicionamiento/

