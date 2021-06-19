Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 19, 2021

Metodologia de investigacion

metodologia cualitativa
metodologia cualitativa

Metodologia de investigacion

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 METODOLOGIA DE INVESTIGACION “No conozco la llave del éxito, pero la llave del fracaso es tratar de agradar a todo el mundo” Bill Cosby 1. Introducción Como metodología se denomina la serie de métodos y técnicas de rigor científico que se aplican sistemáticamente durante un proceso de investigación para alcanzar un resultado teóricamente válido. En este sentido, la metodología funciona como el soporte conceptual que rige la manera en que aplicamos los procedimientos en una investigación. La palabra, como tal, proviene del griego μέθοδος (méthodos), que significa ‘método’, y el sufijo -logía, que deriva de λóγος (lógos) y traduce ‘ciencia, estudio, tratado’. De allí que también sea definida como la ciencia del método. Podemos encontrar metodología en distintas áreas de estudio, como la metodología didáctica en Educación, o la jurídica en Derecho, del mismo modo como para la solución de problemas determinados podemos aplicar una serie de pasos específicos que, en suma, funcionan como una metodología.1 Diferencia entre método y metodología Primero, queremos explicar la diferencia existente entre método y metodología: Método: Son las formas de realizar una investigación de manera fácil; es el procedimiento que siguen las ciencias. Metodología: Es una herramienta de análisis lógico de los métodos de investigación.2
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2. Desarrollo 2.1 Historia La metodología (del griego μέθοδος de μετά metá 'más allá, después, con', οδως odós 'camino' y λογος logos 'razón, estudio'), hace referencia al conjunto de procedimientos racionales utilizados para alcanzar el objetivo o la gama de objetivos que rige una investigación científica, una exposición doctrinal o tareas que requieran habilidades, conocimientos o cuidados específicos. Con frecuencia puede definirse la metodología como el estudio o elección de un método pertinente o adecuadamente aplicable a determinado objeto. 2.2 Definición La metodología de la investigación se refiere simplemente al como un investigador diseña sistemáticamente un estudio para garantizar resultados válidos y fiables que respondan a las metas y objetivos de la investigación. La metodología de la investigación es el método que utilizarás para resolver un problema de investigación mediante la recopilación de datos utilizando diversas técnicas, proporcionando una interpretación de los datos recopilados y sacando conclusiones sobre los datos de la investigación. En esencia, la metodología de la investigación es el proyecto de una investigación o estudio. Para cumplir con lo anterior, debes tomar en consideración factores como:  Qué datos recolectar (y qué datos ignorar)  A quiénes vas a acudir para recolectar la información (en investigación, esto se denomina “diseño de muestreo“)  Cómo recolectarlos (lo que se denomina “métodos de recolección de datos“)  Cómo analizarlos (lo que se denomina “métodos de análisis de datos“).3 2.3 Objetivos de investigación Un objetivo de investigación es el fin o meta que se pretende alcanzar en un proyecto, estudio o trabajo de investigación. También indica el propósito por el que se realiza una investigación.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Este tipo de objetivos se centran en un área del conocimiento específica y van enfocados a ampliar de alguna forma el conocimiento sobre una materia. El objetivo de una investigación determina e influye en los demás elementos de una investigación como el marco teórico o la metodología. Los objetivos de investigación se suelen redactar partiendo de verbo en infinitivo y deben ser claros, alcanzables y pertinentes. Están planteados a partir de un problema o una hipótesis. 2.4 Metodología cuantitativa La metodología cuantitativa es aquella empleada por las ciencias naturales o fácticas, que se vale de datos cuantificables a los cuales accede por observación y medición. Para su análisis, procede mediante la utilización de las estadísticas, la identificación de variables y patrones constantes. Su método de razonamiento es deductivo, para lo cual trabaja con base en una muestra representativa del universo estudiado.1 2.5 Metodología cualitativa La metodología cualitativa es aquella empleada para abordar una investigación dentro del campo de las ciencias sociales y humanísticas. Como tal, se enfoca en todos aquellos aspectos que no pueden ser cuantificados, es decir, sus resultados no son trasladables a las matemáticas, de modo que se trata de un procedimiento más bien interpretativo, subjetivo, en contraposición con la metodología cuantitativa. Su método de razonamiento es inductivo: va de lo particular a lo universal. En su caso, se accede a los datos para su análisis e interpretación a través de la observación directa, las entrevistas o los documentos.1
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2.6 Términos fisiológicos La metodología, es una de las etapas específicas de un trabajo o proyecto que nace a partir de una posición teórica y conlleva a una selección de técnicas concretas (o métodos) de cómo se va a realizar la investigación. Al describir la metodología ideal, la postura filosófica se orienta en base a algunos términos, incluyendo:  Racionalismo en oposición al empirismo, acentúa el papel de la razón en la investigación pragmática, que es la manera en que los elementos del proyecto influyen sobre su significado.  Constructivismo o Constructivismo epistemológico, en la que el conocimiento se construye a partir de presunciones preexistentes en el investigador.  Criticismo también de orden epistemológico que le pone límites al conocimiento a través del estudio cuidadoso de posibilidades.  Escepticismo.  Hermenéutica, que interpreta el conocimiento.  Positivismo, derivado de la epistemiología y que afirma que el único conocimiento auténtico es el conocimiento científico.4 2.7 Principales métodos de análisis de datos Otra parte importante de la metodología de la investigación es el análisis de datos. Los métodos de análisis de datos pueden agruparse en función de si la investigación es cualitativa o cuantitativa. Los métodos de análisis de datos más populares en la investigación cualitativa son los siguientes:  Análisis cualitativo  Análisis del discurso  Análisis narrativo  Teoría fundamentada  Análisis de Importancia-Valoración El análisis de datos cualitativos comienza con la codificación de los datos, tras lo cual se aplica una (o más) técnica de análisis.
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Los métodos de análisis de datos más populares en la investigación cuantitativa son los siguientes:  Estadística descriptiva (por ejemplo: la media, la mediana y la moda).  Estadísticas inferenciales (por ejemplo, análisis de correlación, análisis de regresión, modelización de ecuaciones estructurales). Una vez más, la elección del método de recolección de datos depende de los objetivos generales de la investigación, así como de los aspectos prácticos y las limitaciones de recursos.3 2.8 Cómo escribir la metodología de un trabajo de investigación Esta guía te ayudará a organizar cuál será tu metodología de investigación:  Presenta tus métodos. Presenta el enfoque metodológico que utilizarás, ya sea cuantitativo, cualitativo o mixto.  Establece la conexión metodológica. Esto significa decir porque tu metodología es la apropiada para lograr el objetivo de tu trabajo de investigación. Recuerda que la conexión entre sus métodos y su problema de investigación debe ser clara.  Presenta tus instrumentos de investigación. Indica que vas a utilizar para recoger tus datos y explica cómo los vas a utilizar. Estos instrumentos pueden ser tus encuestas, cuestionarios para entrevistas, observación, etc. Si tus métodos incluyen la investigación de archivos o el análisis de datos existentes, proporciona información sobre los antecedentes de los documentos.  Comparte tu análisis. Explica cómo vas a analizar los datos de una investigación para apoyar tu explicación de los resultados obtenidos.  Comparte el proceso de muestreo. Explica por qué seleccionaste un tipo de muestreo. Por ejemplo, si vas a realizar entrevistas, describe cómo vas a elegir a los participantes y cómo se realizarán las entrevistas.  Aborda las limitaciones de la investigación. Asegúrate de que tu informe de investigación aborde las posibles limitaciones que puedas encontrar en tu investigación, así como las limitaciones que puedan afectar a tu proceso de recolección de datos. Estas fueron algunas recomendaciones al momento de compartir la metodología de la investigación que vas a utilizar. Pero hay algunos factores que debes de evitar:
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021  No incluyas detalles irrelevantes.  Los detalles que no contribuyen a la comprensión de los lectores de los métodos elegidos no deben incluirse en la sección de metodología.  La información irrelevante incluye explicaciones innecesarias de procedimientos básicos. Los procedimientos básicos sólo deben explicarse si son poco convencionales y desconocidos para los lectores.  No ignores los problemas que puedas encontrar durante el proceso de recolección de datos.3 3. Conclusiones Llegamos a la conclusión de que la metodología de investigación es un conjunto de procedimientos y técnicas que se aplican de manera ordenada en la realización de un estudio, dicho esto el investigador decide los métodos para poder realizar dicha investigación. 4. Referencias 1. https://www.significados.com/metodologia/ 2. https://blog.posgrados.ibero.mx/metodologia-de-investigacion/ 3. https://www.questionpro.com/blog/es/metodologia-de-la-investigacion/ 4. https://www.ecured.cu/Metodolog%C3%ADa#:~:text=6%20Referencias- ,Origen%20de%20la%20palabra,o%20en%20una%20exposici%C3%B3n%20do ctrinal. 5. Videos  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z03fMP-iEPY  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78VYueQKSGA 6. Prezi  https://prezi.com/lxxn67qgystf/metodologia-de-la-investigacion/

