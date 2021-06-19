Successfully reported this slideshow.
Marketing
Jun. 19, 2021

Las 7 s

las 7 s de Mckinsey

Las 7 s

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 LAS 7’S DE McKinsey “Si puedes cambiar tu mentalidad, puedes cambiar tu vida” William James 1. Introducción Buscando la excelencia. De esta manera se toparon los autores y profesores estadounidenses Tom Peters y Robert Waterman con la archiconocida Teoría de las 7S de McKinsey, que recoge los siete elementos más importantes de gestión en la administración estratégica. La optimización de recursos, en esta teoría, va indisolublemente ligada a la implementación de procesos de calidad en la organización empresarial, así como en la puesta en marcha de una estrategia de gestión que vigile y controle integralmente los siguientes factores clave, que se relatarán a continuación. En esta teoría, tiene mucho que ver la suma de sinergias, ya que parten del principio de que la integración de equipos bien coordinados siempre es más efectiva que el trabajo por separado de cada individuo. Las 7S establecen una guía práctica para transitar por el camino de una empresa a la vieja usanza a otra modernizada y actualizada a las demandas de gestión organizacional que imperan hoy en día. Además, abogan por una gestión adecuada del liderazgo y confirman que, si se otorgan el tratamiento y la estrategia adecuados para cada una de las eses, la organización genera un cúmulo de sinergias positivas que la hacen rentable y duradera en una coyuntura económica de altibajos.1 Hay varias herramientas cuyo nombre es de fácil recordación, pues tienen su origen en la primera letra de los componentes con que se hace. Tal es el caso de FODA o PESTAL. Otras herramientas obtienen su nombre a partir de una misma letra, que es con la que inician sus componentes. Por ejemplo el método de las 5’s o las 6m de Ishikawa. Lo más importante es que la herramienta de la que hablamos hoy, congrega 7 factores internos básicos para evaluar si la estrategia de una organización está alineada con las actividades que se desempeñan actualmente.2
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2. Desarrollo 2.1 Historia El modelo de las 7s de McKinsey fue desarrollado en 1980 por los consultores de McKinsey Tom Peters, Robert Waterman y Julien Philips con la ayuda de Richard Pascale y Anthony G. Athos. Desde su introducción, el modelo ha sido ampliamente utilizado por académicos y profesionales y sigue siendo una de las herramientas de planificación estratégica más populares. En un comienzo se trató de enfatizar en los recursos humanos (Soft S), en lugar de los elementos tradicionales tangibles de producción masiva como el capital, infraestructura y equipamiento, como una clave para un mayor rendimiento de la organización.3 2.2 Definición Las 7S de McKinsey es una metodología que nos sirve como herramienta de estrategia empresarial y como herramienta de planificación del cambio. El modelo puede utilizarse en cualquier situación y en cualquier organización, independientemente del tamaño y actividad. Es una metodología que se enfoca en factores internos de la organización. Sirve para entender como los conceptos organizativos están relacionados y asegurar que el impacto más grande de cambio en un área sea tomado en consideración. Existen 7 aspectos internos de una organización que necesitan estar alineados y reforzados para tener éxito. Estos 7 factores son la estrategia, la estructura, los sistemas, el personal, las habilidades, la cultura y los valores compartidos. Este modelo ha sido utilizado en varias empresas y por prestigiosas universidades como Harvard y Stanford.4 2.3 Objetivo El objetivo del modelo era mostrar cómo las 7 “s” de la empresa: Estructura, Estrategia, Habilidades, Personal, Estilo, sistemas, y los valores compartidos, se pueden alinear juntos para lograr la eficacia. El punto clave del modelo es que las siete áreas están interconectadas y un cambio en un área requiere un cambio en las otras 6 para que funcione correctamente.3 2.4 Para qué sirve el modelo de las 7’s Como modelo es muy utilizado para la planificación estratégica de la organización a nivel interno, toda vez que permite valorar si la estrategia se encuentra alineada con los 7 factores. ¿Y por qué estos 7 factores? Porque se considera que estos 7 factores son fundamentales para cualquier negocio, por lo que un análisis que se base en ellos conduce a hacer un diagnóstico de la empresa para comprender más a fondo sus debilidades y fortalezas.1
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Con ello, Las 7-s aporta una serie de beneficios que podemos resumir en que:  Facilita en el cambio organizacional  Facilita en la fusión de organizaciones  Logra identificar cómo puede cambiar una empresa  Ayudar a implementar una estrategia 2.5 Las 7’s Como ya hemos mencionado, el modelo se presenta gráficamente como siete esferas, una en el centro y las otras rodeando. Las 7 esferas tienen la siguiente división: Esferas duras: Estrategia, estructura y sistema. Su identificación es más sencilla que las esferas blandas, se perciben fácilmente y su administración es más fácil. Esferas blandas: Estilo, personal, habilidades y valores compartidos. A diferencia de las esferas duras, su administración es más difícil, menos tangibles o más difusos, sin embargo representan la base de la organización y es más probable que logren crear una ventaja competitiva.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021  Estilo (style): ligado al concepto de cultura empresarial que emana del Consejo de Administración y de los Directores Generales de una corporación. Se trata de los valores que proyectan a la hora de desarrollar su actividad. El carácter de una compañía es fundamental para forjar una imagen positiva en el conjunto de la sociedad. Este carácter ha cobrado, en los últimos años, un protagonismo inusitado. La sociedad demanda cada vez más compañías transparentes e involucradas en causas sociales. La Responsabilidad Social Corporativa ha demostrado que proyectar una buena imagen, asociarla a valores intangibles (equidad, lealtad, respeto al medio ambiente, los derechos humanos y el trato justo a los grupos de interés) revierte positivamente en los beneficios de la empresa.  Personal (staff): la gestión de Recursos Humanos es una ciencia relativamente novedosa que ha traído la sociología empresarial. Vincula a todos los trabajadores y grupos de trabajo de una determinada organización que estén involucrados en los procesos de innovación, diseño, fabricación, manufactura, promoción, venta, posventa y calidad de la empresa.  Sistemas (systems): se trata de los elementos internos, a nivel organizativo, que conforman el engranaje y funcionamiento de la sociedad en su conjunto. Por ejemplo, los flujos de comunicación interna. El objetivo de este factor no es otro que la fluidez de la comunicación. La transparencia de los procesos está íntimamente relacionada con los sistemas.  Estrategia (strategy): conjunto de medidas operacionales que persiguen los objetivos de la organización. Cada departamento ha de contar con una estrategia integrada en la misión global de la empresa, que puede ser, según el momento en el que se encuentre, desde un simple aumento de los beneficios hasta una expansión a escala internacional. Esta última requerirá de múltiples elementos organizativos que doten a la ejecución de los planes de eficiencia y eficacia para conseguir los fines. Esta ese, al estar relacionada con el proceso de toma de decisiones, las acciones corporativas adoptadas y la administración estratégica, conforma el punto más importante de la Teoría de McKinsey.  Estructura (structure): tiene que ver con la forma en la que se organiza, orgánicamente, la empresa. Definición de sus departamentos y competencias, organigrama (jerarquía de poder), unidades de negocio y su espacio geográfico… Se trata del esqueleto de una empresa y da información de su tamaño y capacidad de actuación.  Habilidades (skills): potenciar la especialización de los perfiles que integran una sociedad empresarial es una labor de suma importancia. Se realiza, primero, definiendo claramente las actividades involucradas en los diferentes roles profesionales. Mantener un personal altamente cualificado pasa por reciclar sus conocimientos y adaptarlos a la nueva realidad del entorno y la coyuntura económica. Cursos de formación, realización de másteres o asistencia a congresos profesionales son algunas fórmulas que se utilizan para cumplir con este objetivo.  Valores Compartidos (shared values): conforman el núcleo de la compañía. Son todas aquellas filosofías que definen el proceder de la empresa. Cualquier trabajador de una organización está necesariamente vinculado a estos valores: el compromiso
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 con el medio ambiente, la búsqueda de la excelencia, la transparencia, el compromiso ético, la cercanía, la innovación, el respeto, la lealtad o la vocación de servicio.2 2.6 Como emplear las 7’s Paso 1: Identificando los aspectos que no se encuentran alineados De seguro ya tienes una idea de qué tan alineados están unos aspectos con otros. Si no lo tienes claro, vuelve a darle una lectura a la descripción de cada uno de los aspectos y responde las preguntas que contienen. No obstante no te quedes solo sobre las preguntas que señalo. Existirán cuestionamientos únicos para cada organización, por lo que seguir reflexionando sobre cada factor complementará el análisis de Mckinsey. Esto no es obligatorio que lo hagas, pero te propongo que, para ir consolidando el análisis, tomes una matriz de las 7s de Mckinsey e indique con un símbolo (por ejemplo circulo) cuando los aspectos se encuentran alineados y con otro símbolo (una x quizá) cuando no se encuentran alineados. Paso 2: Definiendo cómo debería ser Ya sabes cómo estás. Ahora define cómo va a ser a futuro. ¿Qué alineación es la que deseas? Dicho de otra forma, en este paso debemos definir cómo queremos que se encuentre cada una de las áreas de Mckinsey a futuro. Este paso puede parecer sencillo, pero es muy importante. Pues si nos tomamos el tiempo suficiente para saber lo que queremos, el paso 3 (el plan de acción) nos llevará a donde no queremos estar. No es algo simple. Definir cómo queremos estar como organización a futuro implica investigar cómo están los demás o qué tendencias organizaciones se están utilizando. Pasó 3: El paso a paso para alcanzar la situación deseada Ya sabemos cómo estamos y cómo queremos estar a futuro. ¡Pues vamos por ello! En este paso definimos el plan de acción. Recuerda que una buena planificación implica no solo saber qué queremos hacer, sino quiénes lo van a hacer, tiempos, recursos, lugares, métodos, etc. Quizá esto te ayude: 5W2H para la planificación: Ejemplo práctico. Paso 4: Ejecutando el plan de acción Recuerda que la ejecución debe ser controlada. No siempre lo ejecutado corresponde a lo planificado, debemos ir ajustando en el camino, de ahí que sea necesario un monitoreo constante durante la ejecución. Paso 5: Las 7s… otra vez
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 Puedes realizar otra revisión de las 7s’ de Mckinsey. ¿Por qué? Porque las esferas cambian constantemente. Recuerda que una esfera afecta a las demás, por ende es necesario que revisemos cada cierto tiempo cómo se encuentran los factores. ¿Cada cuánto tiempo es lo recomendable? No hay respuesta para eso. Depende de la empresa, el sector, la competencia, la tecnología, y muchos aspectos más. En este punto puedes diligenciar de nuevo la tabla que te expuse en el paso 1, donde colocabas un símbolo para señalar si un factor estaba alineado con otro o no. Es decir que tienes una revisión de cómo estaba la empresa antes y cómo está ahora implementados los cambios. Si comparas ambas tablas, de seguro habrá más círculos (factores alineados) que equis (factores no alineados).2 3. Conclusiones Se concluye que las 7 s es un modelo que puede ser adecuadamente utilizado en una organización ya que dicho modelo se lo utiliza para la planificación estratégica de la organización a nivel interno. Si decidimos utilizar este modelo sabemos que es fácil de entender pero también debemos de saber que para la aplicación debemos de seguir todos los pasos muy bien. 4. Referencias 1. https://www.cerem.es/blog/que-es-eso-de-las-sietes-eses 2. https://www.ingenioempresa.com/7s-de-mckinsey/ 3. https://www.webyempresas.com/modelo-de-las-7s-de-mckinsey/ 4. http://asesordecalidad.blogspot.com/2017/07/el-modelo-de-las-7s-de- mckinsey.html#.YHRgaR9KjIU 5. Videos  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YH5Tdzsz_Hg&t=46s  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ma9K7HgKB2g

