Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
55 views
Jun. 19, 2021

Investigacion cuantitativa

metodos cuantitativos
plan de investigacion

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Authentic: A Memoir by the Founder of Vans Louise Maclellan
(5/5)
Free
Make Your Moment: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want: The Savvy Woman’s Communication Playbook for Getting the Success You Want Dion Lim
(3.5/5)
Free
The Catalyst: How to Change Anyone's Mind Jonah Berger
(4.5/5)
Free
How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs Guy Raz
(4.5/5)
Free
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(0/5)
Free
Your Turn: Careers, Kids, and Comebacks--A Working Mother's Guide Jennifer Gefsky
(0/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
Shut Up and Listen!: Hard Business Truths that Will Help You Succeed Tilman Fertitta
(4.5/5)
Free
Ask for More: 10 Questions to Negotiate Anything Alexandra Carter
(4/5)
Free
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
How Innovation Works: And Why It Flourishes in Freedom Matt Ridley
(0/5)
Free
The Ministry of Common Sense: How to Eliminate Bureaucratic Red Tape, Bad Excuses, and Corporate BS Martin Lindstrom
(4/5)
Free
WorkParty: How to Create & Cultivate the Career of Your Dreams Jaclyn Johnson
(4/5)
Free
Take the Leap: Change Your Career, Change Your Life Sara Bliss
(3.5/5)
Free
What It Takes: Lessons in the Pursuit of Excellence Stephen A. Schwarzman
(4.5/5)
Free
Game Changers: What Leaders, Innovators, and Mavericks Do to Win at Life Dave Asprey
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Big Vape: The Incendiary Rise of Juul Jamie Ducharme
(5/5)
Free
We Should All Be Millionaires: Change Your Thinking, Build Bank, and Claim Your Independence Rachel Rodgers
(5/5)
Free
You're Invited: The Art and Science of Cultivating Influence Jon Levy
(4/5)
Free
Made in China: A Prisoner, an SOS Letter, and the Hidden Cost of America's Cheap Goods Amelia Pang
(4.5/5)
Free
Subtract: The Untapped Science of Less Leidy Klotz
(4.5/5)
Free
The Way We Work: On the Job in Hollywood Bruce Ferber
(4.5/5)
Free
Ladies Get Paid Claire Wasserman
(5/5)
Free
Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America Alec MacGillis
(4.5/5)
Free
Just Work: Get Sh*t Done, Fast & Fair Kimberly Scott
(3.5/5)
Free
Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company Jeff Immelt
(4.5/5)
Free
Hustle Harder, Hustle Smarter: Untitled Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Billionaire James Altucher
(4.5/5)
Free
Blue-Collar Cash: Love Your Work, Secure Your Future, and Find Happiness for Life Ken Rusk
(4.5/5)
Free
Finance Secrets of Billion-Dollar Entrepreneurs: Venture Finance Without Venture Capital Dileep Rao
(4/5)
Free
Building a StoryBrand: Clarify Your Message So Customers Will Listen Donald Miller
(5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating as if Your Life Depended on It Chris Voss
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Investigacion cuantitativa

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 INVESTIGACION CUANTITATIVA “El optimismo perpetuo es un multiplicador de fuerzas” Colin Powell 1. Introducción Se entiende por investigación un conjunto de actividades humanas destinadas a la obtención de nuevos saberes y conocimientos, y/o su aplicación a la resolución de problemas concretos o interrogantes existenciales. Es decir, dentro de este concepto se comprenden la totalidad de los métodos que el ser humano maneja para ampliar de un modo sistemático y comprobable, el conocimiento que posee respecto del mundo y de sí. La investigación ha tenido un lugar importante entre los intereses del ser humano desde la antigüedad. Es un método para descubrir verdades profundas del universo y también para resolver dilemas cotidianos, concretos, y hacerse la vida más fácil, más larga y más digna. Por esa razón, la investigación está presente en absolutamente todos los campos del saber humano, científicos, humanistas o científico-sociales. Como práctica se ha venido refinando y formalizando a medida que los resultados obtenidos por ella misma han permitido a la humanidad repensar su rol en el mundo. Quienes llevan a cabo la investigación suelen llamarse investigadores, y suelen tener un lugar privilegiado en las academias, el ejercicio profesional, el mundo tecnológico y en otros ámbitos en los que se valora y persigue activamente el conocimiento.1
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2. Desarrollo 2.1 Historia Surge en los siglos XVIII y XIX, en el proceso de consolidación del Capitalismo y en el seno de la Sociedad Burguesa Occidental. Con la finalidad de analizar los conflictos sociales y el hecho económico como Universo complejo. Inspiradas en las Ciencias Naturales y estas en la física Newtonianas a partir de los conocimientos de Galileo. Con Claude Saint Simón y Augusto Comte surge la Sociología como Ciencia. Su racionalidad está fundamentada en el Cientificismo y el Racionalismo, como posturas Epistemológicas Institucionalistas. Profundo apego a la tradicionalidad de la Ciencia y utilización de la neutralidad valorativa como criterio de objetividad, por lo que el conocimiento está fundamentado en los hechos, prestando poca atención a la subjetividad de los individuos. Su representación de la realidad es parcial y atomizada. El experto se convierte en una autoridad de verdad. Hurtado y Toro (1998). "Dicen que la investigación Cuantitativa tiene una concepción lineal, es decir que haya claridad entre los elementos que conforman el problema, que tenga definición, limitarlos y saber con exactitud donde se inicia el problema, también le es importante saber qué tipo de incidencia existe entre sus elementos"2 2.2 Definición La investigación cuantitativa es un método de recogida de datos en un contexto de estudios principalmente científicos. En base a los datos recogidos, se pueden probar hipótesis predefinidas. Además de los métodos cuantitativos, también existen métodos cualitativos. Dependiendo del objetivo de la investigación, conviene realizar una investigación cualitativa o cuantitativa o una combinación de ambos métodos.3 Su nombre viene de “cantidad”, y por el contrario se ocupa de temas medibles o mensurables, es decir, expresables en términos matemáticos, porcentuales u objetivos, por lo que suele interesarse por las magnitudes, objetivamente, sin tener en cuenta significados, sólo relaciones y proporciones.1
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2.3 Objetivos de los métodos cuantitativos Mediante la realización de una investigación cuantitativa se pueden recopilar datos objetivos. Además, la recopilación de valores numéricos permite medir la frecuencia de un fenómeno y observar condiciones reales. Esto se logra entrevistando a un gran número de personas y recogiendo una gran cantidad de datos. A través de la investigación cuantitativa, los investigadores adquieren conocimientos sobre hechos empíricos de los que se pueden derivar las relaciones entre las causas y los problemas. Inicialmente, la investigación cuantitativa ofrece valores numéricos basados en muestras. Sin embargo, estos resultados de la investigación pueden ser transferidos a poblaciones enteras por extrapolación y así obtener más conocimientos.3 2.4 ¿En qué se diferencia con la investigación cualitativa? Una de las principales diferencias de los dos tipos de investigaciones es la diferencia en el método de recopilación de datos. La recopilación de datos es uno de los aspectos más importantes del proceso de investigación cuantitativa. La recopilación de datos implica que el investigador prepare y obtenga la información requerida por el público objetivo. La preparación de datos incluye determinar el objetivo de la recopilación de datos, métodos de obtención de información, y secuencia de actividades de la recopilación de datos. Uno de los aspectos más importantes de este proceso es seleccionar la muestra correcta para recabar los datos. Luego, los datos se recopilan cuidadosamente sólo de las personas más relevantes para los objetivos del estudio. Conocido como segmento objetivo, esta muestra es un grupo de personas que son similares a través de una serie de variables. Las herramientas de recopilación de datos de una investigación cuantitativa son las encuestas y los experimentos. Los experimentos pueden aportar resultados específicos sobre la relación de causa y efecto de varios factores independientes o interdependientes relacionados con un problema particular.4
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 2.5 Metodos cuantitativos Los métodos de investigación cuantitativa permiten obtener grupos grandes y representativos. La selección del método apropiado para un cierto objeto de investigación se hace considerando las ventajas y desventajas de los diferentes procedimientos. Los métodos cuantitativos siguientes se utilizan en la investigación:  Encuesta estandaridizada usando preguntas cerradas y de opción múltiple (por ejemplo, como cuestionario (online), entrevista con expertos o discusión en grupo)  Observación estandaridizada de patrones de comportamiento  Experimentos y pruebas para la recolección de datos numéricos  Análisis cuantitativo del contenido mediante la captura de datos medibles como el texto y las imágenes.3 2.6 Plan de investigación cuantitativa Paso a Paso Paso 1: Preparación – Pregunta de investigación, hipótesis, indagación La investigación cuantitativa comienza con la definición de la pregunta o del problema de investigación. Una vez se estableceen los objetivos , la implementación se prepara mediante una indagación intensiva y la recolección de información relevante. Ejemplo: Una empresa de comercio electrónico quiere mejorar la satisfacción del cliente. Hipótesis: La satisfacción del cliente aumenta con la optimización del diseño del interfaz de usuario Paso 2: Preparación – Diseño y método de investigación Basándose en la preparación de la ejecución de la investigación, los investigadores desarrollan la implementación práctica y el diseño del estudio,
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 así como el método de investigación apropiado. Las teorías e hipótesis sobre el problema de investigación definida al principio se comprueban en el siguiente paso de investigación. Paso 3: Preparación – Grupo objetivo El éxito de la investigación cuantitativa está determinado en gran parte por la elección del grupo objetivo apropiado. Al seleccionar a los sujetos de prueba, se debe asegurar que cumplan con los criterios previamente definidos con la mayor precisión posible, porque así es como se puede lograr resultados claros. Los criterios de selección son por ejemplo el sexo, los grupos de edad, los campos profesionales o los intereses. Paso 4: Realización – Instrumentos, fase de prueba, realización El siguiente paso es determinar la implementación práctica del procedimiento y crear instrumentos para la recolección de datos (por ejemplo, cuestionarios). Esos deben ser formulados claramente y llevar a resultados inequívocos. Ejemplo de pregunta: ¿Cómo evaluarías el diseño de nuestra tienda online? Clasifica los siguientes criterios en una escala del 1 al 10: Claridad, colores, área de servicio, categorías de productos. Antes de llevar a cabo la investigación cuantitativa se recomienda probar el método en una prueba previa. La recopilación final de datos se realiza dentro de un plazo fijo, tras el cual los datos recopilados son transformados en forma digital. Paso 5: Seguimiento – Evaluación de datos, implementación en la empresa Finalmente, se realiza la evaluación e interpretación de la investigación cuantitativa. Si se dispone de los recursos adecuados y el trabajo de investigación conduce a la implementación práctica, los resultados se implementan en una empresa, por ejemplo. Con el tiempo, se debería examinar si los cambios lograrán los efectos positivos esperados a largo plazo.3
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Estudiante: Torrico Machaca Paola Andrea Docente: Mgr. Zapata Barrientos Jose Ramiro Materia: Investigación de mercados II Grupo: 09 1/2021 3. Conclusiones En conclusiones el método cuantitativo es un método común de recopilación de datos recopilados dependiendo a la investigación utilizando deferentes métodos en los cuales se lo puede utilizar en el entorno univesitario como también en un estudio de mercados. 4. Referencias 1. https://concepto.de/investigacion/ 2. https://gc.scalahed.com/recursos/files/r161r/w23412w/investigacion_c ualitativa.pdf 3. https://www.qualtrics.com/es/gestion-de-la- experciencia/investigacion/investigacion-cuantitativa/ 4. https://www.master-finanzas-cuantitativas.com/que-es-investigacion- cuantitativa/ 5. Videos  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AyyLbxOxGcU  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXiqQC981GE

×