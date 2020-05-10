Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Siguiente
CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA LA INFANCIA Y LA ADOLESCENCIA DESDE LOS MICROSISTEMAS PRESENTADO POR: PAOLA ANDRE...
LA PRESENTACION CONTIENE HIPERVINCULOS ** DAR CLICK EN LAS PALABRAS CLAVES PARA AVANZAR O ** DAR CLICK EN EL BOTON DE SIGU...
Teoría Ecológica URIE BRONFENBRENNER Siguiente
URIE BRONFENBRENNER Siguiente Fue un psicólogo ruso que describió la teoría ecológica sobre el desarrollo y el cambio de c...
LA TEORÍA ECOLÓGICA DE LOS SISTEMAS ES LA OBRA PRINCIPAL DE BRONFENBRENNER. DEFINE UN SISTEMA AMBIENTAL BASADO EN EL DESAR...
Sistemas de la Teoría Ecológica de Bronfenbrenner. Siguiente
MICROSISTEMA Se trata del entorno inmediato y más próximo, fundamentalmente nuestro grupo de pertenencia. Siguiente
MESOSISTEMA Está compuesto por la conexión entre distintos entornos del microsistema. Siguiente PADRES MAESTROS TRABAJO EN...
EXOSISTEMA El exosistema se compone por los entornos que se consideran secundarios, porque afectan el desarrollo de manera...
MACROSISTEMA Este último sistema está compuesto por el entorno cultural. En ocasiones pasa desapercibido, no obstante es a...
CRONOSISTEMA Tiempo después, Bronfenbrenner agregó un quinto sistema a su teoría. El cronosistema está compuesto por los p...
BIBLIOGRAFIA •GARCÍA ESTEFANÍA. (2015) TEORÍA DE LOS SISTEMAS ECOLÓGICOS DE URIE BRONFERBRENNER. •UNIVERSIDAD METROPOLITAN...
GRACIAS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Infancia y adolescencia desde los microsistema sf

35 views

Published on

trabajo de infancia y adolecencia

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Infancia y adolescencia desde los microsistema sf

  1. 1. Siguiente
  2. 2. CORPORACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA IBEROAMERICANA LA INFANCIA Y LA ADOLESCENCIA DESDE LOS MICROSISTEMAS PRESENTADO POR: PAOLA ANDREA BARRERA LOPEZ Tel: 3224367550 ANTONIA YANETH OIDOR PIZO Tel: 3123381236 INGRID LISETH SANTANA FIESCO Tel: 3127937339 CARMEN ELENA USAMAG CHIGAL Tel: 3147779149 CIRO ALEJANDRO VARILA GOMEZ Tel: 3188839443 CLAUDIA CRISTINA GONZALEZ ARBELAEZ Tel: 3204118961 A: JOSE VILLARREAL TUTOR FACULTAD DE EDUCACIÓN Y CIENCIAS SOCIALES Y HUMANAS ESPECIALIZACIÓN EN DESARROLLO INTEGRAL DE INFANCIA Y ADOLESCENCIA SEMESTRE I MAYO - 2020 Siguiente
  3. 3. LA PRESENTACION CONTIENE HIPERVINCULOS ** DAR CLICK EN LAS PALABRAS CLAVES PARA AVANZAR O ** DAR CLICK EN EL BOTON DE SIGUIENTE Siguiente
  4. 4. Teoría Ecológica URIE BRONFENBRENNER Siguiente
  5. 5. URIE BRONFENBRENNER Siguiente Fue un psicólogo ruso que describió la teoría ecológica sobre el desarrollo y el cambio de conducta en el individuo a través de su teoría de sistemas ambiente que influyen en el sujeto y en su cambio de desarrollo. Su estudio supone una de las teorías más emergentes y aceptadas de la Psicología Evolutiva actual. También fue cofundador del programa Head Start en los EE.UU. donde se trabajaba con alumnos con discapacidad en edad preescolar y de la gente de la tercera edad.
  6. 6. LA TEORÍA ECOLÓGICA DE LOS SISTEMAS ES LA OBRA PRINCIPAL DE BRONFENBRENNER. DEFINE UN SISTEMA AMBIENTAL BASADO EN EL DESARROLLO DE LOS INDIVIDUOS A TRAVÉS DE LOS DIFERENTES AMBIENTES, EN LOS QUE SE MUEVE Y QUE INFLUYEN CONSECUENTEMENTE EN SUS CAMBIOS Y DESARROLLO COGNITIVOS, MORAL Y RELACIONAL. Siguiente
  7. 7. Sistemas de la Teoría Ecológica de Bronfenbrenner. Siguiente
  8. 8. MICROSISTEMA Se trata del entorno inmediato y más próximo, fundamentalmente nuestro grupo de pertenencia. Siguiente
  9. 9. MESOSISTEMA Está compuesto por la conexión entre distintos entornos del microsistema. Siguiente PADRES MAESTROS TRABAJO EN EQUIPO
  10. 10. EXOSISTEMA El exosistema se compone por los entornos que se consideran secundarios, porque afectan el desarrollo de manera indirecta. Siguiente SE VE AFECTADO POR SU ENTORNO SITUACIÓN FAMILIAR
  11. 11. MACROSISTEMA Este último sistema está compuesto por el entorno cultural. En ocasiones pasa desapercibido, no obstante es a partir del cual se generan ciertas normas de comportamiento que afectan a los demás sistemas. Siguiente EFECTO + -
  12. 12. CRONOSISTEMA Tiempo después, Bronfenbrenner agregó un quinto sistema a su teoría. El cronosistema está compuesto por los patrones por los que transcurre nuestro desarrollo a lo largo de la vida y a través de los distintos entornos mencionados antes. Siguiente INFLUYE TIEMPO TECNOLOGÍA GENERACIÓN EN PARTICULAR
  13. 13. BIBLIOGRAFIA •GARCÍA ESTEFANÍA. (2015) TEORÍA DE LOS SISTEMAS ECOLÓGICOS DE URIE BRONFERBRENNER. •UNIVERSIDAD METROPOLITANA PERPECTIVA 4: CONTEXTUAL URIE BRONFERBRENNER TEORIA ECOLÓGICA. •ROSA PAM (2015) EL MODELO ECOLÓGICO BRONFERBRENNER EN LA EDUCACIÓN. Siguiente
  14. 14. GRACIAS

×