Premio Pa sostenibile e resiliente - Forumpa - candidatura Regione Emilia Romagna

Rilevazione e monitoraggio del profilo di sostenibilità delle imprese in Emilia-Romagna

  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: RILEVAZIONE E MONITORAGGIO DEL PROFILO DI SOSTENIBILITA’ DELLE IMPRESE IN EMILIA-ROMAGNA 1. Descrizione della soluzione Nella consapevolezza che le autorità pubbliche sono responsabili della costituzione di risorse strutturali e relazionali che promuovano un cambiamento sistemico della produzione e dei modelli di consumo, la Regione Emilia-Romagna, in collaborazione con l’Università di Bologna, ha attivato un sistema di rilevazione del profilo di sostenibilità delle imprese che accedono a contributi pubblici erogati dalla Direzione Economia della Conoscenza, del Lavoro e dell’Impresa, in gran parte rivolti alle PMI, per approfondire la conoscenza delle azioni adottate dalle imprese, rilevare i punti di criticità e migliorare l’efficacia dei propri strumenti, in previsione della prossima programmazione 2021-2027. L’azione si inserisce tra gli strumenti di attuazione del nuovo Patto per il lavoro e per il clima sottoscritto con la comunità regionale e all’interno della Strategia 2030, con l’obiettivo di incentivare l’adozione di modelli di business sempre più sostenibili. A partire dal 2015, a tutte le imprese che partecipano ai bandi regionali è richiesta la sottoscrizione della Carta dei Principi di responsabilità sociale, che promuove comportamenti etici e coerenti con gli obiettivi di sostenibilità sociale e ambientale indicati nell’Agenda 2030. Dopo una fase sperimentale, il Servizio Qualificazione delle imprese ha avviato una attività di rilevazione sistematica dei comportamenti e delle azioni sostenibili realizzate dalle imprese beneficiarie dei contributi erogati attraverso i bandi emanati da tutta la Direzione. La rilevazione si basa sulla somministrazione di un questionario composto da 19 domande e 166 voci, distribuite su cinque sezioni: 1. modalità di selezione e rapporto con i fornitori; 2. trasparenza e relazione con clienti e consumatori; 3. welfare aziendale; 4. sostenibilità ambientale ed economia circolare; 5. pianificazione, controllo, strategia di comunicazione e relazione con gli stakeholder. Le imprese compilano il questionario accedendo alla piattaforma già in uso per trasmettere i documenti richiesti per la liquidazione dei contributi; questo garantisce la rilevazione di tutte le imprese beneficiarie e l’analisi dei risultati anche per cluster (settori Ateco, dimensioni, localizzazione, tipologia bando), osservandone le trasformazioni nel tempo. Il progetto si avvale del supporto scientifico di un team multidisciplinare di docenti e ricercatori del Dipartimento di Scienze Aziendali e del Dipartimento di Ingegneria Civile, Chimica, Ambientale e dei materiali dell’Università di Bologna che hanno collaborato alla definizione del questionario, con un progetto di ricerca per lo studio dei modelli di business basato su metodi analitici di elaborazione dati quali analisi fattoriali e modelli a equazioni strutturali dalle informazioni rilevate attraverso i questionari. Risultati dell’iniziativa Nel 2020 è stato pubblicato il Report di monitoraggio sul profilo della sostenibilità delle imprese in Emilia-Romagna, basato sull’analisi di 894 questionari rilevati entro marzo
  2. 2. In collaborazione con 2020. Il rapporto si articola in due parti: nella prima vengono analizzate le risposte al questionario e le differenze rilevate tra i diversi gruppi che compongono il campione, rappresentate attraverso indici sintetici che esprimono il livello di applicazione delle azioni proposte nelle cinque sezioni; i risultati vengono quindi riepilogati in un indice sintetico complessivo che definisce il profilo di sostenibilità in base a quattro stadi di avanzamento (assente/iniziale/intermedio/avanzato). La seconda parte del report illustra lo studio curato dai docenti e ricercatori dell’Università di Bologna, che hanno collaborato alla progettazione del questionario testandone l’impianto e misurandone la coerenza complessiva, sviluppando l'analisi fattoriale volta a misurare l'impronta ecologica e sociale rispetto ai settori economici, la dimensione delle aziende e i bandi a cui i soggetti coinvolti hanno aderito1. L’analisi dei dati rappresenta il primo passo di un piano più ampio e ambizioso, finalizzato a valutare i progressi dell'economia regionale nell'innovazione sostenibile e quindi anche a misurare l’efficacia degli strumenti legislativi e finanziari messi in atto dai decisori pubblici, non solo nel loro impatto economico, ma anche negli effetti sociali e ambientali. Il questionario ha consentito di porre le basi per l’analisi del “modello di business per la sostenibilità”, un modello che riassume e standardizza le performance delle imprese nel campo della sostenibilità, indagandone i sistemi di gestione interna, dalle relazioni con i clienti, i fornitori, il territorio alle collaborazioni con gli stakeholders assumendo come riferimento le imprese che ricevono contributi dalla Regione Emilia-Romagna. A fine marzo 2021 il sistema ha rilevato circa 2000 questionari i cui risultati sono allo studio per la predisposizione di un secondo report che analizzerà i dati raccolti dopo l’esplosione della pandemia. Il confronto (tabella 1) tra gli indici sintetici emersi dai questionari rilevati attraverso le ultime due edizioni 2019 e 2020 del premio regionale Innovatori Responsabili, a cui partecipano imprese già fortemente sensibilizzate sui temi dell’Agenda 2030, e quelli raccolti dalle imprese che accedono agli incentivi regionali, mette in evidenza la differenza di approccio ai vari temi che caratterizza i diversi gruppi, su un valore indice che va da un minimo di 0, che corrisponde all’assenza di qualsiasi azione tra quelle proposte dal questionari, e un massimo di 2, che corrisponde a tutte le azioni applicate in modo stabile. Tab.1 Indici sintetici* per sezione e gruppi rilevati Nr. Osservazioni Fornitori Clienti Welfare Sostenibilità ambientale Strategia Indice medio complessivo Premio ER 2019 102 0,98 1,14 0,78 0,72 0,87 0,90 Premio ER 2020 119 1,09 1,11 0,89 0,74 0,82 0,93 Bandi ER al 3/2020 662 0,75 0,67 0,55 0,54 0,46 0,59 Bandi ER al 3/2021 1106 0,76 0,63 0,44 0,47 0,37 0,54 *(valori indice compresi tra 0- nessuna azione applicata, e 2 - tutte le azioni sono applicate stabilmente) 1 Il percorso di ricerca, a cura del gruppo di lavoro dell’Università di Bologna, è descritto nell’articolo “A Step-by- Step Process towards an Evolutionary Policy Encouraging the Adoption of Sustainable Business Models”, consultabile al link https://www.mdpi.com/2071-1050/13/3/1176
  3. 3. In collaborazione con Le imprese che partecipano al premio si posizionano su un valore intermedio, mentre le imprese che partecipano ai bandi regionali rivelano la presenza di diverse azioni, ma con un approccio ancora scarsamente strutturato. Comprendere i bisogni, quindi impostare una strategia di supporto alle PMI rappresenta una sfida cruciale per i decisori pubblici; come mostra la tabella 2, ai bandi regionali partecipano in massima parte imprese di piccole e piccolissime dimensioni, che necessitano maggiormente del supporto pubblico per investire nella transizione ecologica, mentre le grandi imprese risultano già in parte allineate su valori intermedi che emergono dalle imprese delle stesse dimensioni rilevate sul premio regionale. Tab. 2 indice sintetico per dimensioni di impresa e gruppi rilevati indici sintetici medi per dimensioni di impresa micro piccole medie grandi Indice medio complessivo Premio ER 2019 0,80 0,90 0,89 1,21 0,90 Premio ER 2020 0,85 0,87 1,03 1,19 0,93 Bandi ER al 3/2020 0,50 0,59 0,67 1,22 0,59 Bandi ER al 3/2021 0,47 0,61 0,70 1,05 0,54 Infine, un approfondimento sui principali settori di attività (tab. 3), mostra diversi livelli di avanzamento su cui gli strumenti pubblici possono intervenire in modo differenziato, sia sui processi di produzione che sui servizi, per stimolare investimenti volti a favorire l’economia circolare, il risparmio energetico e di materie prime, e consumi più sostenibili. Tab. 3 indice sintetico per settori gruppi rilevati Nr. Imprese rilevate Premio ER 2019 Premio ER 2020 Bandi ER al 3/2020 Bandi ER al 3/2020 03 C- Attività manifatturiere 736 0,92 0,96 0,57 0,59 06 F- Costruzioni 47 0,79 0,73 0,73 0,6 07 G- Commercio all’ingrosso e al dettaglio, riparazione di autoveicoli e motocicli 336 0,75 0,99 0,51 0,48 09 I- Servizi di alloggio e ristorazione 237 1,22 0,92 0,78 0,48 10 J- Servizi di informazione e comunicazione 86 0,81 0,77 0,74 0,66 13 M- Attività professionali, scientifiche e tecniche 172 0,89 0,86 0,61 0,48 Innovazione Attualmente non esiste un sistema di misurazione e rilevazione sistematico del livello di sostenibilità delle aziende. Infatti, se da una parte i sistemi di rendicontazione non finanziaria sono su base volontaria e richiedono ampi investimenti di risorse, dall’altra, i modelli analitici di valutazione degli impatti risultano poco utilizzati per la complessità che li caratterizza. Ad oggi, non abbiamo quindi una visione olistica delle attività che le aziende stanno mettendo in atto per ripensare i modelli di business il cui obiettivo
  4. 4. In collaborazione con non è solo quello di soddisfare i consumatori e creare profitto, ma si eleva ad una missione ben più ambiziosa che è quella di soddisfare le necessità di tutti, attraverso la razionalizzazione delle risorse umane e naturali per una loro piena disponibilità presente e futura. L’attività di rilevazione e monitoraggio del profilo di sostenibilità delle imprese è un progetto innovativo che conta su un partenariato pubblico e consente di valutare tutti gli aspetti riguardanti un “modello di business sostenibile”, non limitando l'analisi ad elementi tecnici e tecnologici, ma includendo anche gli aspetti sociali, strategici e organizzativi. Il sistema consente, inoltre, di identificare le criticità relative alle performance ambientali delle imprese regionali, ma anche le leve interne che spingono l'azienda ad innovare e ripensare il proprio business. Si tratta inoltre di un modello replicabile, sia per il basso costo di realizzazione, che si limita a ottimizzare l’implementazione del sistema già in uso per acquisire le rendicontazioni dalle imprese, sia per la modalità di collaborazione attivata tra le due istituzioni pubbliche coinvolte che, in coerenza con l’SDGs 17, hanno dato vita a una partnership con un approccio multi e intra-disciplinare, basata su una condivisione di competenze, sistemi e obiettivi, che può essere presa a riferimento da altre amministrazioni pubbliche per migliorare gli strumenti di policy a supporto della transizione verso una economia sostenibile. 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Il team di progetto ha coinvolto 2 docenti e 2 ricercatori dell’Università di Bologna, un dirigente e 3 funzionari della Regione Emilia-Romagna Angelo Paletta è Professore ordinario, Direttore del Dipartimento di Scienze Aziendali e Prorettore per il Bilancio, programmazione strategica e innovazione di processo dell’Università di Bologna; Direttore del Master in Management delle istituzioni educative e Presidente del Centro di Studi Internazionali in Educational Governance, Accountability & Management. Alessandra Bonoli è Professoressa associata del Dipartimento di Ingegneria Civile, Chimica, Ambientale e dei materiali; Delegata dell’Università di Bologna presso le Nazioni Unite nel Sustainable Development Solutions Network (UN, New York) e presso la Commissione Europea, all’interno dell’Operational Groups of the European Innovation Partnership on Raw Materials (EIP Raw Materials). Eleonora Foschi è Ricercatrice RTD-A del Dipartimento di Scienze Aziendali dell’Università di Bologna e membro del Centro per la Sostenibilità e i Cambiamenti Climatici di Bologna Business School. Genc Alimehmeti è Assegnista di ricerca del Dipartimento di Scienze Aziendali dell’Università di Bologna. Roberto Ricci Mingani è il Dirigente Responsabile del Servizio Qualificazione delle Imprese della Regione Emilia-Romagna: coordina le misure di incentivazione alle imprese dei settori industria e artigianato e le azioni a sostegno della cooperazione e per la qualificazione del sistema produttivo regionale.
  5. 5. In collaborazione con Paola Alessandri è referente per le attività correlate alla sostenibilità delle imprese in attuazione della L.R.14/2014 e dell’Agenda 2030. Katia Imbrogno organizza la raccolta dei dati per le attività di monitoraggio sui bandi coordinati dal Servizio qualificazione delle imprese. Raffaele Giardino si occupa del monitoraggio sui bandi POR-Fesr per la Direzione Economia della Conoscenza, del Lavoro e dell’Impresa, dell’organizzazione dei dati su base statistica e dell’elaborazione degli indici sintetici. 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare Acquisire informazioni utili a migliorare le policy e gli strumenti di sostegno per le imprese, pianificare e allocare le risorse in modo efficiente e coerente con gli obiettivi dell’Agenda 2030 e del Patto regionale per il lavoro e per il Clima. Valutare gli impatti degli strumenti finanziari e legislativi adottati, misurando gli atteggiamenti delle imprese e gli effetti prodotti nel sistema produttivo regionale. 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura Questo istrumento di analisi consente alla Regione Emilia-Romagna di programmare nuove tipologie di incentivi per le PMI, che caratterizzano in modo predominante il tessuto produttivo regionale e cominciano ad affacciarsi timidamente a queste tematiche, ma ancora senza un approccio strategico indispensabile per assumerle come elementi costitutivi della propria competitività. 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Il sistema si basa sulla somministrazione di un questionario che esplora i comportamenti delle imprese e l’approccio strategico verso i temi della sostenibilità e nella relazione con l’ambiente esterno. I dati vengono rielaborati con software di analisi statistica. 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) La rilevazione non ha richiesto oneri finanziari a carico della Regione Emilia- Romagna; l’impegno del personale dedicato è un investimento per il miglioramento degli strumenti di conoscenza del contesto a supporto delle policy regionali. 7. Tempi di progetto Il progetto, dopo un periodo di sperimentazione, è stato messo a sistema nel marzo 2019 e la compilazione dei questionari è diventata obbligatoria per tutte le imprese in fase di rendicontazione a partire dal dicembre 2019. La rilevazione è continua e coinvolge tutte le imprese che ricevono contributi attraverso i bandi emessi dalla Direzione Economia della Conoscenza, del lavoro e dell’impresa della Regione Emilia- Romagna. L’analisi dati è svolta su base temporale definita e condivisa attraverso meeting di aggiornamento e discussione.

