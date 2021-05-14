Premio pa sostenibile e resiliente 2021 template 1 laboratori

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. In collaborazione con Documento di approfondimento della soluzione: LABORATORI TERRITORIALI PER L’INNOVAZIONE E LA SOSTENIBILITA’ DELLE IMPRESE DELL’EMILIA-ROMAGNA 1. Descrizione della soluzione Attraverso un bando rivolto agli enti locali, la Regione Emilia-Romagna ha attivato 11 laboratori territoriali rivolti alle imprese, stimolando la costruzione di partenariati locali che hanno coinvolto una rete ampia di soggetti pubblici e privati impegnati sui temi dello sviluppo sostenibile. L’iniziativa rientra negli interventi regionali a supporto delle imprese che intendono qualificarsi e impegnarsi su progetti innovativi per integrare gli SDGs nelle loro strategie di sviluppo. Oltre ai Comuni e alle Camere di commercio i partenariati proposti comprendono, a seconda delle specificità del progetto, Università, Centri di ricerca e innovazione, Agenzie per lo sviluppo, imprese appartenenti ad una o più filiere e le loro associazioni di categoria, enti di formazione, istituzioni scolastiche. Il bando regionale ha premiato questa capacità di fare rete, promuovendo con risorse specifiche il coinvolgimento di partner tecnici del territorio già attivi nell’ambito dello sviluppo sostenibile quali i Clust-Er, associazioni tematiche promosse dalla Regione che mettono in contatto imprese, ricerca e alta formazione per sostenere la competitività dei sistemi produttivi più rilevanti dell’Emilia- Romagna, e i CEAS, i Centri di educazione alla sostenibilità, coordinati da Arpae, che svolgono attività di formazione e di informazione rivolta alle scuole e ai cittadini per promuovere la sostenibilità e stili di vita responsabili. I laboratori sono rivolti alle imprese, con l’obiettivo di stimolare la co-progettazione di nuove iniziative, partendo dalle specificità e potenzialità del contesto locale. Attraverso questi percorsi la Regione intende promuovere l’innovazione delle imprese e la nascita di esperienze pilota coerenti con gli obiettivi di sostenibilità, stimolate dal confronto tra competenze multidisciplinari, facendo emergere anche eventuali criticità e limiti, normativi e finanziari, su cui è necessario intervenire per aprire nuove opportunità di sviluppo in ambiti strategici per il futuro, come quelli della economia circolare e simbiosi industriale, turismo e mobilità sostenibile, sviluppo delle aree interne, welfare territoriale.
  2. 2. In collaborazione con Nel confronto avviato all’interno dei laboratori tra imprese, associazioni, partner tecnici ed enti locali, si inserisce anche un rapporto con le istituzioni formative che rafforza la relazione tra scuola e impresa nel progettare un nuovo sviluppo del territorio capace di integrare le tre dimensioni della sostenibilità, economica, sociale e ambientale. I laboratori territoriali svolgono quindi un ruolo di creazione di valore, attraverso reti informali che mettono in comunicazione soggetti diversi ma uniti da valori e obiettivi comuni, stimolando un vivace dinamismo anche in piccole realtà locali collocate nelle aree interne. I progetti in corso affrontano temi di grande rilevanza per il rilancio del sistema economico regionale quali l’economia circolare e il turismo sostenibile, declinati in tanti modi diversi sulla base delle specifiche esigenze territoriali. L’obiettivo è che questi contributi di idee vadano ad innescare azioni innovative e nuove attività imprenditoriali, che potranno essere supportate con la prossima programmazione dei fondi regionali ed europei. 2. Descrizione del team e delle proprie risorse e competenze Il team è composto dal personale del Servizio Qualificazione delle Imprese, della Regione Emilia-Romagna che volge funzioni di coordinamento del progetto e di supporto ai team locali, dai referenti dei Clust-ER Greentech, CREATE e Agrifood, che supportano la progettazione e la gestione dei workshop a livello locale, dai referenti degli 11 enti locali che coordinano la gestione delle attività territoriali e dalla rete dei partner locali. 3. Descrizione dei bisogni che si intende soddisfare L’attività dei laboratori è finalizzata a promuovere l’innovazione sociale e la sostenibilità delle imprese, come leva strategica per incrementarne la competitività, con un focus particolare sui temi chiave dell’economia circolare, della gestione sostenibile delle risorse, della mobilità e del turismo. Il bando ha risposto altresì all’esigenza degli enti locali di essere supportati per accompagnare le imprese del proprio territorio nella sfida verso la transizione ecologica. L’obiettivo è di far crescere le competenze a livello locale per consolidare nuovi sistemi di governance per comunità inclusive, resilienti e sostenibili in grado di resistere e di rispondere in modo efficace ai cambiamenti. . 4. Descrizione dei destinatari della misura In risposta al bando regionale sono stati presentati 27 progetti, tra i quali sono stati selezionate 11 proposte per l’attivazione dei seguenti laboratori:
  3. 3. In collaborazione con 1. il Comune di Reggio Emilia con il progetto Sdgs go business, sulla mobilità sostenibile all’interno del Reggiane parco innovazione; 2. il Comune di Ravenna con il progetto SMILE -Percorsi di simbiosi industriale ed economia circolare, ha coinvolto 22 imprese e gli studenti dell’ITS, con la collaborazione di importanti partner; 3. Il progetto che vede capofila il Comune di Argenta e coinvolge anche il comune di Tresignana, che ha due focus, il primo sul recupero degli scarti derivanti dalla filiera agroalimentare e il secondo sulla costruzione di un sistema di welfare territoriale; 4. Il progetto dell’Unione Valle del Savio, Valle Savio Bike Hub, che si focalizza sul rilancio delle imprese ricettive dell’area, partendo quindi da un’esigenza di identità territoriale anche attraverso il consolidamento e potenziamento del cicloturismo; 5. Il Comune di Monticelli D'Ongina, che porta avanti un progetto insieme ad altri comuni della bassa piacentina (Caorso e Castelvetro), per la valorizzazione di un territorio periferico rispetto ai grandi circuiti turistici, ma con una importante specificità come l'Isola Serafini, la più grande isola nel bacino del Po, focalizzandosi sui temi del turismo slow e del rafforzamento della filiera agroalimentare locale; 6. Il laboratorio del Comune di Carpi, focalizzato sul marketing territoriale e sostenibilità del sistema moda; un percorso che nasce nell'ambito del tavolo di lavoro del Carpi fashion system con l’obiettivo di ovviare al problema della frammentazione delle certificazioni e degli standard richiesti dai grandi Marchi cui fanno riferimento tutte le piccole imprese della filiera; 7. Il laboratorio del Comune di Bardi che opera con due obiettivi: promozione di un turismo sostenibile nell'Appennino e l'economia circolare nell'ambito della filiera agroalimentare; 8. Il progetto del Comune di Cervia, focalizzato sulla spiaggia eco-sostenibile, con l’obiettivo di depotenziare il traffico veicolare razionalizzando la logistica degli spostamenti dei mezzi che forniscono le merci negli stabilimenti balneari; 9. Il Comune di Montechiarugolo con il progetto Prosumer bio, un percorso partecipato per la costruzione di un impianto a biometano, per rispondere ad una esigenza di recupero degli scarti derivanti dalle filiere del Parmigiano Reggiano e del pomodoro. 10.La Camera di Commercio di Modena porta avanti un progetto di formazione sull’economia circolare con il coinvolgimento di Greentech e di Enea, con l’obiettivo di realizzare azioni pilota con le imprese del territorio; 11.La Provincia di Rimini è impegnata in un progetto di mobilità sostenibile per promuovere il turismo delle Valli Marecchia e Conca, dove l’incremento del cicloturismo richiede un potenziamento di una rete di ricettività turistica adeguata. 5. Descrizione della tecnologia adottata Le attività svolte nell’ambito dei laboratori, pur diverse tra loro in funzione della specificità di ciascun progetto, seguono un approccio esperienziale basato su:
  4. 4. In collaborazione con - raccolta e analisi di dati e informazioni per caratterizzare la domanda e le disponibilità offerte dal contesto; - sviluppo di progetti pilota su temi specifici individuati a livello locale; - sperimentazione di collaborazioni e reti di impresa volte a connettere competitività e sostenibilità; - co-progettazioni e percorsi condivisi che possano produrre impatti positivi nelle Imprese e sul territorio; - scambio di pratiche di innovazione tra imprese di diversi settori/filiere produttive e tra laboratori. Ogni laboratorio programma il proprio calendario di incontri, composto da riunioni di coordinamento tra i partner territoriali, seminari e workshop con le imprese e ove previsto con le scuole; La Regione ha realizzato a sua volta 34 incontri di aggiornamento e condivisione dello stato di avanzamento delle attività. Durante l’emergenza sanitaria gli incontri si sono svolti attraverso piattaforme on line e in presenza, nei periodi in cui è stato possibile, in luoghi e modalità adeguate ad assicurare il rispetto delle misure di sicurezza. 6. Indicazione dei valori economici in gioco (costi, risparmi ipotizzati, investimenti necessari) La Giunta Regionale ha messo a disposizione 481.500 euro per finanziare i laboratori nel biennio 2020-2021. 7. Tempi di progetto I laboratori sono stati avviati nel 2020 e prevedono una suddivisione delle attività nelle due annualità di durata dei progetti. Dopo una conclusione positiva degli interventi previsti per il 2020 al momento sono in fase di implementazione le iniziative programmate per il 2021. Tutte le attività dovranno chiudersi entro il 31/12/2021.

