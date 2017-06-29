ROTURAS MUSCULARES CLASIFICACIÓN Agudas:  Dolor muscular postesfuerzo.  Calambres.  Contusión.  Contractura.  Elong...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Dolor muscular postesfuerzo inmediato: Tras ejercicio intenso. Dura horas. Ocasiona fatiga muscular...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Dolor muscular de aparición tardía (DOMS) Aparece 24-48h de acabado el ejercicio. Ejercicio desacost...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES SARCÓMERO
Secuencias de la rotura muscular Lesión miofibrilar. Degradación celular. Fase fagocítica (4-6h/varios días). Proceso ...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Calambres: contracción dolorosa intermitente de fascículos musculares con acortamiento máximo del músc...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Contusión muscular:Se puede producir con diferentes grados de contracción muscular, resultando más gra...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Contractura:Aumento de la tensión miotática que aparece tras un esfuerzo, prolongado o de fuerte inten...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Elongación: cuando se ha sobrepasado el límite de elasticidad de un músculo, no existiendo daño anatóm...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Rotura fibrilar:lesión por mecanismo indirecto que tras una brusca contracción muscular, origina una s...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Lesiones crónicas: son la evolución complicada de las anteriores, por lo que aparecen tras el transcur...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Gravedad: Leves: engloba a contusiones banales, calambres, dolor muscular postesfuerzo y contracturas...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Sinonimias: Distensión, desgarro, tirón, elongación, estiramiento. Lesión muscular grado I, esguince...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Clínica: anamnesis Circunstancias del accidente. Dependiendo de la gravedad de la lesión, el deportis...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Clínica: anamnesis Evolución inmediata. En las leves suelen poder continuar con su actividad deportiv...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Clínica-exploración Inspección: principalmente en evolución. Palpación: Fundamental. Cuidadosa y s...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Clínica-exploración: Movilidad: Estiramientos: valorar evolución. Contracción:  activa (sin sustra...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Clínica-diagnóstico: Ecografía: fácil y útil. Termografía: poco utilizada. Analítica: CPK, transami...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento-Sin sustrato anatómico Contractura: Reposo, calor, masaje profundo (mejora intercambios ...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento-Con sustrato anatómico Fase de formación de hematoma:48-72h (cohibir hemorragia).  ICE+R...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES PASADO EL DOLOR  Entrenamiento muscular dinámico sin carga (siempre sin dolor).  Ejercicios dinámico...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Pasado el dolor: Trabajo eminentemente activo. Varias sesiones: De poco tiempo. Sin llegar a fatig...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento: Una instauración precoz de la rehabilitación, ocasiona curaciones más rápidas con restit...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento: Se aconseja la reanudación de la actividad deportiva tras la desaparición del dolor con ...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES EN EL TRATAMIENTO INMEDIATO: No aplicar calor en las primeras horas. Nunca infiltrar con un anestési...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento  No son aconsejables las inmovilizaciones prolongadas para tratar las lesiones musculares...
ROTURAS MUSCULARES Tratamiento  En flexión, mayor facilidad para recidivas. En extensión o músculos alargados, mayor fue...
