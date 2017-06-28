Roturas musculares Antiterapia: Es una experiencia vital, de auto-observación, una respuesta viva y envolvente a las difer...
Roturas musculares Una rotura muscular es la rotura de las fibras de un músculo que provoca un dolor repentino, normalment...
 Un golpe o una caída.  Sedentarismo: si la persona no realiza ejercicio habitualmente puede tener una rotura al empezar...
Segundo grado Suele aparecer un hematoma intramuscular debido a que se ha roto un mayor número de fibras y algún vaso (art...
MARCO TEORICO ROTURAS MUSCULARES El reposo es la mejor forma de recuperarse de una rotura muscular. Además, al sufrir la r...
consecuencias de la fatiga muscular y hacer una revisión sobre las ayudas ergogénicas: físicas, nutricionales y farmacológ...
Bibliografía ROTURA DE FIBRA . (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.fisioterapia-online.com/articulos/tratamiento- y-recuperaci...
Roturas musculares

  1. 1. Roturas musculares Antiterapia: Es una experiencia vital, de auto-observación, una respuesta viva y envolvente a las diferentes preguntas existenciales que tarde o temprano nos acontecen.  No se construye por oposición al trabajo terapéutico sino más bien sirve de complemento a la terapia y/o a la auto- observación.  No es un método ni una técnica para regular la conducta.  No pone su atención en la disminución de la sintomatología.  No entrega respuestas conductuales para la resolución de los conflictos, sino más bien descubre el origen del conflicto.  No trabaja el auto-conocimiento (entendiendo éste como un acopio de información), sino la Auto-observación.  No es una técnica motivacional.  No es lectura de Aura.
  2. 2. Roturas musculares Una rotura muscular es la rotura de las fibras de un músculo que provoca un dolor repentino, normalmente a causa de una contracción o elongación (estiramiento) violenta del músculo. Dependiendo de la gravedad, el tiempo de recuperación del paciente será mayor o menor, aunque en la mayoría de los casos esta recuperación consistirá en un reposo inicial acompañado de la realización de una serie de ejercicios con el objetivo de rehabilitar el músculo para evitar futuras lesiones Causas  Existen varias causas que pueden provocar una rotura:  Una contracción o estiramiento violento del músculo.  Una carga excesiva en el músculo cuando está fatigado o no ha sido calentado. Es frecuente que una rotura se produzca cuando la persona también tiene agujetas.  Que el músculo haya sufrido una lesión hace poco tiempo y no se haya recuperado del todo.
  3. 3.  Un golpe o una caída.  Sedentarismo: si la persona no realiza ejercicio habitualmente puede tener una rotura al empezar a realizarlo debido al sobreesfuerzo para el músculo.  Desnutrición: sin una buena alimentación las fibras se debilitan y se vuelven más finas y frágiles.  Mala circulación sanguínea: al no recibir sangre suficiente, el músculo se debilita.  Algunas enfermedades como la diabetes. Síntomas Una rotura de músculo provoca dolor repentino y agudo, así como la imposibilidad de mover el músculo debido al dolor. Puede ir acompañado de una sensación de debilidad y de hinchazón. Hay diferentes tipos de rotura: Primer grado Se considera leve y es la más frecuente. La zona está sensible y, aunque el área esté dolorosa, permite que la persona recupere la actividad cotidiana en una semana aproximadamente.
  4. 4. Segundo grado Suele aparecer un hematoma intramuscular debido a que se ha roto un mayor número de fibras y algún vaso (arterias pequeñas). El hematoma no aparece de forma inmediata, sino que pueden pasar horas o días hasta su aparición. Las personas que tienen una rotura muscular de segundo grado tienen dificultades para mover el músculo y necesitan reposar al menos durante dos semanas para recuperarse. Tercer grado Produce un dolor muy intenso ya que produce la rotura total de las fibras. El músculo sufre una impotencia funcional completa y es posible que necesite cirugía para suturar el músculo en los casos más graves (por ejemplo, cuando aparece una hernia muscular). El músculo tarda entre tres y cinco semanas en recuperar su condición normal.
  5. 5. MARCO TEORICO ROTURAS MUSCULARES El reposo es la mejor forma de recuperarse de una rotura muscular. Además, al sufrir la rotura, el paciente debe aplicar frío sobre la zona afectada (hielo o una compresa fría, durante 10 ó 15 minutos). Después puede colocar un vendaje compresivo rodeando el músculo durante 20 minutos. Pasado este tiempo, debe retirarlo durante cinco minutos y posteriormente volverlo a colocar. A partir del tercer o cuarto día también se puede aplicar termoterapia para aumentar el metabolismo del músculo afectado. Este proceso sólo se lleva a cabo durante los primeros días tras la rotura. Posteriormente, la persona puede seguir haciendo vida normal controlando siempre sus movimientos sin someterse a esfuerzos, o realizando ejercicios sin carga como natación o bicicleta. También hay que tener en cuenta que dependiendo del músculo que haya sufrido la rotura se puede tardar más o menos tiempo en la recuperación. Por ejemplo, la denominada “pierna de tenis”, una lesión del gemelo, es de las que precisa de más tiempo de recuperación pudiendo llegar a los tres o cuatro meses de reposo. Una rápida recuperación en los deportistas es un aspecto fundamental para continuar entrenando a intensidades elevadas y seguir progresando más, especialmente en deportes en los que se compite todos los días. Los ejercicios excéntricos producen rupturas de miofibrillas musculares, sobre todo si se llevan a cabo de forma intensa y no habitual provocando daño muscular. Este daño muscular produce una fatiga muscular que limita el rendimiento muscular, disminuyendo la fuerza, el pico de potencia, o la velocidad. Por ello, es importante conocer de qué medios de recuperación muscular disponen los deportistas. Objetivo: Conocer las causas y
  6. 6. consecuencias de la fatiga muscular y hacer una revisión sobre las ayudas ergogénicas: físicas, nutricionales y farmacológicas que existen para una rápida y mejor recuperación muscular y orgánica y poder conocer las más eficaces de una manera integral en la práctica deportiva Si no se sigue el tratamiento adecuado cabe la posibilidad de que el paciente desarrolle una osificación intramuscular: esto se produce por la aparición del hematoma que se produce junto a la rotura. La forma de evitarla es mediante la toma de medicamentos antiinflamatorios, como el ibuprofeno Las personas que realizan deporte habitualmente tienen más riesgo de padecer una rotura muscular. Para evitarlas es fundamental realizar un buen calentamiento antes de realizar cualquier tipo de ejercicio. También es importante mantener una buena hidratación para evitar que los músculos pierdan elasticidad y se produzcan tirones. Otro factor que aumenta las posibilidades es tener agujetas. Si no se calienta lo suficiente como para “fundirlas”, el músculo tiene en su interior pequeños cristales de ácido láctico, lo que en la práctica resulta como tener alfileres dentro del músculo. Un movimiento que en condiciones normales (músculo sin agujetas) no causaría problemas, puede hacer que estos cristales corten pequeños haces de fibras. Puede ocurrir en todo el cuerpo, pero principalmente lo sufren los abdominales inferiores (en especial, al día siguiente de una sesión particularmente intensa de flexiones)
  7. 7. Bibliografía ROTURA DE FIBRA . (s.f.). Obtenido de https://www.fisioterapia-online.com/articulos/tratamiento- y-recuperacion-de-un-desgarro-muscular-o-rotura-de-fibras ROTURA MUSCULAR. (s.f.). Obtenido de CUIADATE PLUS: http://www.cuidateplus.com/ejercicio- fisico/diccionario/rotura-muscular.html RUTURAS MUSCULARES . (19 de JUNIO de 2010). Obtenido de http://kinesiologiaholistica.com/blog/2010/06/19/roturas-musculares-definicion- tratamiento-y-mejora-con-la-antiterapia/

