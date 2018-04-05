Successfully reported this slideshow.
Read and Download Catlett s Cove: 5 Book Box Set EPUB
Book details
Description this book Donâ€™t miss - A never-before-released novella The Homecoming completes the Catlettâ€™s Cove series ...
his lifeline is by his side where heâ€™s always been.The Experiment - Itâ€™s the Great Online Dating Experiment of 2017. A...
By Grant C. Holland
Epub Download Read and Download Catlett s Cove: 5 Book Box Set EPUB pDf
Don’t miss - A never-before-released novella The Homecoming completes the Catlett’s Cove series box set. Four novels and one novella tell the story of the Purple Pack, a set of gay and lesbian high school friends who first banded together to face the world with strength in numbers. The Catlett’s Cove stories pick up several years after high school when the friends are all looking for their life partners. All of the books are individual romance stories with a strong cast of characters appearing all the way through. The joys and comfort of a small town mix with good humor, steamy scenes, and plenty of happy endings.The Practice - Thomas Randall has dreamed of taking over the veterinary practice of his mentor Dr. Benton from the day Dr. Benton saved his family’s golden retriever after it was hit by a car when Thomas was only eight years old. Now Dr. Benton is retiring and Thomas has just earned his veterinary degree. It seems like a perfect time to return home.By My Side - Derek Bradshaw has always been driven to succeed. He’s a published author on the edge of a breakthrough when he shoulders the responsibility of his family’s failing downtown Catlett’s Cove bookstore. He’s struggling to stay afloat and doesn’t realize his lifeline is by his side where he’s always been.The Experiment - It’s the Great Online Dating Experiment of 2017. Aaron is pleased with his life. He has a solid job that he enjoys. He has a strong, supportive family and network of friends, but he’s still missing a man to make his life complete. He decides to dive into the world of online dating to find the last piece of his personal puzzle.The Real Thing - Dex Sutherland, the new veterinarian in Catlett’s Cove, expressed his interest in helping out Caleb Quince with a scheme to convince corporate bosses that he had a real boyfriend even though his last relationship ended weeks earlier. It wasn’t Dex’s first experience as a fake boyfriend. It didn’t take long before they both secretly hoped that the fake relationship was more real than originally planned.The Homecoming - The Purple Pack plays Cupid as a high school couple are unexpectedly reunited.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
