Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Environment
9 views
Jun. 11, 2021

Agro forestry

Important for master students of science and forestry.

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th-Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(4.5/5)
Free
Making Sustainability Work: Best Practices in Managing and Measuring Corporate Social, Environmental, and Economic Impacts Marc J. Epstein
(3/5)
Free
Clearing the Air: SHORTLISTED FOR THE ROYAL SOCIETY SCIENCE BOOK PRIZE 2019 Tim Smedley
(5/5)
Free
Unscrewed: Salvage and Reuse Motors, Gears, Switches, and More from Your Old Electronics Ed Sobey
(4.5/5)
Free
Cartographies of Danger: Mapping Hazards in America Mark Monmonier
(0/5)
Free
Adapt: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future: How Humans Are Tapping into Nature's Secrets to Design and Build a Better Future Amina Khan
(0/5)
Free
Eradicating Ecocide 2nd edition: Laws and Governance to Stop the Destruction of the Planet Polly Higgins
(0/5)
Free
The Big Necessity: The Unmentionable World of Human Waste and Why It Matters Rose George
(4.5/5)
Free
Serious Microhydro: Water Power Solutions from the Experts Scott Davis
(0/5)
Free
Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade Adam Minter
(4/5)
Free
Planting in a Post-Wild World: Designing Plant Communities for Resilient Landscapes Thomas Rainer
(4/5)
Free
A Ditch in Time: The City, the West and Water Patricia Nelson Limerick
(4/5)
Free
The Fate of the Species: Why the Human Race May Cause Its Own Extinction and How We Can Stop It Fred Guterl
(3/5)
Free
Greywater, Green Landscape: How to Install Simple Water-Saving Irrigation Systems in Your Yard Laura Allen
(0/5)
Free
The Grid: The Fraying Wires Between Americans and Our Energy Future Gretchen Bakke
(4/5)
Free
Handbook of Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Nicholas P. Cheremisinoff
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Floodpath: The Deadliest Man-Made Disaster of 20th Century America and the Making of Modern Los Angeles Jon Wilkman
(5/5)
Free
Solar Power: Off Grid Power That Anyone Can Use Mark J. Carlton
(4/5)
Free
Burn: Using Fire to Cool the Earth Albert Bates
(5/5)
Free
The Source: How Rivers Made America and America Remade Its Rivers Martin Doyle
(3.5/5)
Free
The Unnatural World: The Race to Remake Civilization in Earth's Newest Age David Biello
(0/5)
Free
Holding Back the River: The Struggle Against Nature on America's Waterways Tyler J. Kelley
(4/5)
Free
Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale Adam Minter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Boom: How Fracking Ignited the American Energy Revolution and Changed the World Russell Gold
(3.5/5)
Free
Our Livable World: Creating the Clean Earth of Tomorrow Marc Schaus
(0/5)
Free
Second Nature: Scenes from a World Remade Nathaniel Rich
(5/5)
Free
Zero Waste Home: The Ultimate Guide to Simplifying Your Life by Reducing Your Waste Bea Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Garbology: Our Dirty Love Affair With Trash Edward Humes
(4.5/5)
Free
The Ecological Planet: An Introduction to Earth's Major Ecosystems John Kricher
(0/5)
Free
Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet Chelsea Wald
(0/5)
Free
Fighting to breathe in the world's most polluted city PBS NewsHour
(0/5)
Free
Too Good to Be True: Scottsdale and Privatization during the 1980s Paul Redvers Brown
(0/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Agro forestry

  1. 1. Submitted By- Pankaj Sharma Roll No.- 1918 Dept.-E.V.S Submitted To- Sunil Sir
  2. 2. What Is Agro Forestry? ❖ Agro forestry is a collective name for land use system in which woody perennials are grown with herbaceous crops and or animals an the same land by spatial arrangement or temporal sequence. (Lundgren and Raintree ,1992) ❖ The practice of deliberately integrating woody vegetation (trees or shrubs) with crop or animal systems to benefit from the resulting ecological and economical interactions.
  3. 3. Objectives of agro forestry ❖ To utilize the available farm resource properly. ❖ To maximize per unit production of food, fodder, and fuel. ❖ To optimizing-biological and physiological resources. ❖ To maintain the ecological balance. ❖ To check soil erosion, conserve soil moisture.
  4. 4. Types of agro-forestry 1. Silvopasture 2. Alley Cropping 3. Forest Farming 4. Riparian Forest Buffers 5. Windbreaks/shelterbelts
  5. 5. Silvopasture ❖ Silvopasture is a form of agro forestry that combines trees with forage and livestock. ❖ The trees in this method are typically managed for high value saw logs and at the same time provide shelter and shade for livestock and forage. ❖ This method is a popular method in the southeast, but it is also becoming more popular in other regions of the country where coniferous trees exist.
  6. 6. ❖ Some nut (e.g. walnut and pecan)and fruit orchards may also be managed as a silvopasture. ❖ Silvopasture is successful when the tree, forage, and livestock components are all compatible.
  7. 7. Alley Cropping ❖ Alley cropping is a type of agroforestry that involves growing an agricultural crop simultaneously with a long-term tree crop. ❖ It is broadly defined as widely spaced rows of trees and shrubs that create alleyways within which agricultural or horticultural crops are produced. ❖ Alley cropping is usually done with the specific purpose of providing annual income while the tree crop matures.
  8. 8. ❖ Fine hardwoods, like walnut, oak, and pecan are favored species in this system and can provide high-value lumber or veneer logs. Nut crops can be an intermediate product. ❖ In addition to cash crops such as corn, squash and melon fruit bearing shrubs such as blueberry and ornamentals can be grown in the alleyways.
  9. 9. Forest Farming ❖ Forest farming is a specific form of agroforestry that involves the cultivation of high value non-timber crops under the protection of a forest canopy that has been modified to provide the shade level appropriate for a specific crop. ❖ Ginseng, shiitake mushrooms, and decorative ferns are all crops that are typically cultivated under forest cover and are sold for medicinal, culinary, and ornamental uses.
  10. 10. ❖ Forest farming provides annual income while high-quality trees are being grown on a longer rotation for wood products. ❖ Forest farming can promote biodiversity by reestablishing previously exploited, naturally occurring plants and can also attract a variety of wildlife species.
  11. 11. Riparian Forest Buffer ❖ It is a vegetated area near a stream usually forested which helps shade and partially protect the stream from the impact of adjacent land uses. ❖ Riparian buffers act to intercept sediment, nutrients, pesticides and other materials in surface runoff and reduce nutrients and other pollutants in shallow subsurface water flow.
  12. 12. ❖ Riparian buffers can act as crucial habitat for a large number of species especially those who lost habitat due to agricultural land being put into production. ❖ Buffers increase land value and allow for the production of profitable alternative crops such as black walnut and hazelnut etc.
  13. 13. Windbreaks/Shelterbelts ❖ Windbreaks are linear plantings of trees and shrubs designed to enhance crop production and protect people, livestock, soil and water. ❖ There are several types of windbreaks. Field windbreaks protect a variety of wind-sensitive crops, control wind erosion and increase bee pollination and pesticide effectiveness. ❖ Windbreaks provide protection for wildlife from harsh winds and over 50 bird species are known to use windbreaks during the breeding season.
  14. 14. Advantages of Agro Forestry ❖ It increases the productivity and enhances the profit. ❖ It also helps in increasing the yield. ❖ It increases the fertility of soil and also helpful in preventing soil erosion. ❖ Source of protection for the animals and plants from different types of hazards. ❖ It also helps in maintaining the cycles such as nitrogen cycle, carbon cycle etc. ❖ Conserve energy.
  15. 15. Disadvantages of Agro Forestry ❖ Agro forestry is very difficult to manage and need more accuracy. ❖ They yield small amount of cultivated crops as compared to other. ❖ Damage to food crops during harvesting of trees. ❖ Rapid regeneration of profile trees may displace food crops and take over entire fields.
  16. 16. Conclusion ❖ Agro forestry- multidisciplinary, modern science and tradition orientation. ❖ Management of and economic basis. ❖ Expert oriented- generate employment. ❖ Better use of available resources.

×