Art of coaching part 1

The Art of Coaching Employees
To truly understand the art of coaching…
…you also need to understand what it isn’t.
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Managing 1
Coaching is Coaching Managing is about the process. Coaching isn’t Managing
Coaching is Coaching When you manage, you make sure your employee is fulfilling their job responsibilities. Coaching isn’t...
But
Coaching isn’t Managing Coaching is… Coaching is about the person.
Coaching isn’t Managing When you coach, you help your employee reach his or her highest potential. Coaching is…
Coaching isn’t Managing By helping them see and understand the obstacles preventing them from success. Coaching is…
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Training 2
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Training Training is about skill building.
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Training It's telling your employee how to improve a particular skill.
But
Coaching isn’t Training Coaching is about discovering what may be preventing your employee from learning a new skill. Coac...
Coaching isn’t Training When you coach, you do a whole lot of asking...and very little telling. Coaching is…
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Mentoring 3
Coaching is Coaching Mentoring is about passing on your experiences. Coaching isn’t Mentoring
Coaching is Coaching Usually to a more junior employee in order to help them build business acumen. Coaching isn’t Mentori...
But
Coaching isn’t Mentoring Coaching is all about giving an employee room. Coaching is…
Coaching isn’t Mentoring When you coach, you let them use their own expertise to grapple with problems and discover their ...
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Counseling 4
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Counseling Counseling is looking at their past.
Coaching is Coaching Coaching isn’t Counseling When you counsel, you break down the past to discover what could be affecti...
But
Coaching isn’t Therapy Coaching is looking at their future. Coaching is…
Coaching isn’t Therapy When you coach, you look at their present behavior to discover what could effect their future succe...
Side Note:
Even though you're not a counselor, you may need to get personal when you coach.
In 2009, the Harvard Business Review published findings that said…
76% of executive coaches report that they regularly talk about personal matters.
When coaching, you have to look at your employee holistically...
not as an emotionless worker bee.
And sometimes, you have to wear multiple hats at once for a given situation.
Stay tuned!
This is Slide Deck 1 of 2
