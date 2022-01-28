Successfully reported this slideshow.
India's Leading Institution in Fashion | Pearl Academy

Jan. 28, 2022
Education

Register at Pearl Academy, India's leading institution in Fashion, Design, Media and Business. The institution provides a creative and tech savvy learning environment.

http://vedanant.com/institute-detail.php?listid=6&orgname=Pearl Academy

  1. 1. ABOUT : Pearl Academy is India's leading institution in Fashion, Design, Media and Business and has a 23 year old legacy of empowering great minds. It has evolved into a globally renowned institution of higher learning and has metamorphosed into an industry leader catering to the needs of the students while keeping in mind the requirements of the industry. It is a pioneer in the Indian Market, combining hybrid blended learning and real time lectures in a structured manner, thus making learning more effective and engaging. The Bangalore campus of the university is also an extension of these and exemplifies the true spirit of the city. Pearl Academy
  2. 2. COURSES : The Bangalore campus provides for a number of courses and degree programmes in accordance with the International Standards at UG and PG level in the field of Design, Fashion, Media, and Business. It also allows for 11-month professional programs on the weekdays.
  3. 3. FACILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE : Located at the hub of the city of Bangalore, the institution is the perfect place to be inspired by the start-up culture, IT and the entertainment and business industries. The institution provides for a creative and tech savvy learning environment. There are ample of open and collaborative spaces that foster curiosity and creativity. They boast of a number of laboratories which help students engage in the practical aspects of their courses. Open labs provide a new and enhanced learning environment and allow students to come together and participate in a number of creative activities and workshops. There are three recreation rooms in the campus to encourage fun with work. Students utilize their free time while playing various indoor games available.
  4. 4. PLACEMENTS : The University boasts of a vibrant placement network and provides placement reassurance to all its students. They have an industrial immersion program as well as options of the International transfer. It boasts a 99% placement record and has over 700+ recruiters coming in on a yearly basis. The highest salaries offered range between 9-10LPA and Myntra, Walt Disney, Future Group, World Group etc are some of the biggest recruiters.
  5. 5. WHY CHOOSE THIS INSTITUTE : The tech-savvy and world-class educational framework coupled with an assured and easy employment in the industry of one's choice makes it a great option of higher education.
  6. 6. Conclusion Register at Pearl Academy, India's leading institution in Fashion, Design, Media and Business. The institution provides a creative and tech savvy learning environment.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

