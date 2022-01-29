Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indian Institute of Art and Design | IIAD Delhi Courses

Jan. 29, 2022
Education

Join the Indian Institute of Art and Design and upgrade your career in art and design. The infrastructure at IIAD boasts and emulates the best practices of design colleges all around the world.

To know more details you can visit here: http://vedanant.com/institute-detail.php?listid=5&orgname=Indian Institute Of Art and Design (IIAD)

  1. 1. ABOUT : The Indian Institute of Art and Design is an institute of contemporary design located in New Delhi. The design school aspires to challenge the boundaries of creativity by offering its students innovative approaches to education. The academic collaboration with Kingston School of Art (KSA) is the cornerstone of the unique design pedagogy being taught at IIAD. IIAD's functioning involves the imbibing and propagating of a set of core values among its students which include: putting design to work for a better place, being open and aware, being empathetic, playful and achieving more together. Indian Institute of Art and Design | IIAD Delhi Courses
  2. 2. COURSES : IIAD Delhi Courses offers numerous courses. Among which the undergraduate courses include Fashion Design, Communication Design, Interior Architecture and Design as well as Fashion Management. Postgraduate courses in Fashion Design and Fashion Business Management are also offered. Its academic collaboration with KSA entails that its course assessments and delivery is consistent with UK standards of Art and Design. IIAD graduates are considered alumni of Kingston University, London.
  3. 3. FACILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE : The institute's location in New Delhi, the city regarded as India's epicentre of arts, culture , design and business allows nurturing a creative spirit. The infrastructure at IIAD boasts and emulates the best practices of design colleges all around the world. The collaborative spaces provide a multi-dimensional edge to the campus and foster multidisciplinary exchange of information. The state-of- the-art campus reflects the creative and the dynamic needs of students and faculty of a design college. The many innovative technological features incorporated in the campus design speak for world class design.The Labs and open spaces are also equipped with technical resources. There are plenty of modern teaching and learning facilities as well as many open exhibition spaces for display of works and pieces. Apart from these, the collaboration with Kingston University provides a systematic world-class teaching and learning approach, with many international professionals.
  4. 4. PLACEMENTS : The university has a comprehensive and dedicated placement network, and ensures industry immersion and interaction. Students are required to complete a 16 weeks internship so as to ensure a suitable entry into the industry of choice. Employment is provided across courses in a number of areas such as interior design, web design, fashion design, fashion publicity, fashion consultancy etc. The highest offered salary starts at 3-4LPA and the biggest recruiters include Kanika Manchanda (Fashion), Internshala (Communication), Dronah Foundation (Interior Design) to name a few.
  5. 5. WHY CHOOSE THIS UNIVERSITY : The world class education and curriculum design along with a number of modern and creative facilities and technologies promises a great and growth-oriented learning environment. The industry immersion allows for easy future employment prospects.
  6. 6. Conclusion Join the Indian Institute of Art and Design and upgrade your career in art and design. The infrastructure at IIAD boasts and emulates the best practices of design colleges all around the world.
  7. 7. THANK YOU

