CyberOps Associate Modul 7 Connectivity Verification

  1. 1. Module 7: Connectivity Verification CyberOps Associate v1.0
  2. 2. Modul 7: Verifikasi Konektivitas CyberOps Associate v1.0
  3. 3. 3 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Tujuan Modul Judul Modul: Verifikasi Konektivitas Tujuan Modul: Gunakan alat verifikasi konektivitas ICMP Judul topik Tujuan Topik ICMP Jelaskan bagaimana ICMP digunakan untuk menguji konektivitas jaringan. Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Gunakan tools Windows, ping, dan traceroute untuk memverifikasi konektivitas jaringan.
  4. 4. 4 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential 7.1 ICMP
  5. 5. 5 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv4 (ICMPv4 Messages) • Rangkaian TCP/IP menyediakan pesan yang akan dikirim jika terjadi kesalahan tertentu. Pesan-pesan ini dikirim menggunakan layanan ICMP. • Tujuan dari pesan ini adalah untuk memberikan umpan balik tentang masalah yang terkait dengan pemrosesan paket IP dalam kondisi tertentu. • Pesan ICMP tidak diperlukan dan seringkali tidak diperbolehkan dalam jaringan untuk alasan keamanan. • ICMP tersedia untuk IPv4 dan IPv6. ICMPv4 adalah messaging protocol untuk IPv4. ICMPv6 menyediakan layanan yang sama untuk IPv6 tetapi menyertakan fungsionalitas tambahan. • Pesan ICMP yang umum untuk ICMPv4 dan ICMPv6 mencakup konfirmasi host, tujuan atau service unreachable, time exceeded dan route redirection.
  6. 6. 6 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv4 (Lanjutan) Konfirmasi Host • Pesan Echo ICMP dapat digunakan untuk menentukan apakah sebuah host beroperasi. • Host lokal mengirimkan ICMP Echo Request ke suatu host. Jika host tersedia, host tujuan akan merespons dengan Echo Reply. • Penggunaan pesan ICMP Echo ini adalah dasar dari utilitas ping.
  7. 7. 7 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv4 (Lanjutan) Tujuan atau Layanan Tidak Terjangkau (Unreachable) • Ketika host atau gateway menerima paket yang tidak dapat dikirim, ia dapat menggunakan pesan ICMP Destination Unreachable untuk memberi tahu sumber bahwa tujuan atau layanan tidak dapat dijangkau. • Pesan tersebut akan menyertakan kode yang menunjukkan mengapa paket tidak dapat dikirim. Kode Destination Unreachable untuk ICMPv4 meliputi: • 0 - Net unreachable (Network tidak terjangkau) • 1 - Host unreachable (Host tidak terjangkau) • 2 - Protocol unreachable (Protokol tidak terjangkau) • 3 - Port unreachable (Port tidak terjangkau) Catatan: ICMPv6 memiliki kode yang sedikit berbeda untuk pesan Destination Unreachable.
  8. 8. 8 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv4 (Lanjutan) Waktu Terlampaui (Time Exceeded) • Pesan ICMPv4 Time Exceeded digunakan oleh router untuk menunjukkan bahwa paket tidak dapat diteruskan karena Time to Live (TTL) dari paket tersebut menurun menjadi 0. • Jika sebuah router menerima sebuah paket dan menurunkan TTL dalam paket IPv4 menjadi nol, ia membuang paket tersebut dan mengirimkan pesan Time Exceeded ke host sumber. • ICMPv6 juga mengirimkan pesan Time Exceeded jika router tidak dapat meneruskan paket IPv6 karena paket tersebut telah kedaluwarsa. • IPv6 tidak memiliki TTL, sebagai gantinya IPv6 menggunakan hop limit untuk menentukan apakah paket telah kedaluwarsa.
  9. 9. 9 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv6 RS dan RA • ICMPv6 memiliki fitur baru dan peningkatan fungsionalitas yang tidak ditemukan di ICMPv4. Pesan ICMPv6 di enkapsulasi dalam IPv6. • ICMPv6 memiliki empat protokol baru sebagai bagian dari Neighbor Discovery Protocol (ND atau NDP). • Pesan antara router IPv6 dan perangkat IPv6: • Pesan Router Solicitation (RS) • Pesan Router Advertisement (RA) • Pesan antar perangkat IPv6: • Pesan Neighbor Solicitation (NS) • Pesan Neighbor Advertisement (NA)
  10. 10. 10 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv6 RS dan RA (Lanjutan) Router Solicitation : Pesan Antara Router IPv6 dan Perangkat IPv6 • Pesan RA dikirim oleh router untuk memberikan informasi pengalamatan ke host menggunakan Stateless Address Auto Configuration (SLAAC). • Router akan mengirim pesan RA secara berkala atau sebagai tanggapan atas pesan RS. Sebuah host yang menggunakan SLAAC akan mengatur default gateway nya ke alamat link-local dari router yang mengirim RA. • Ketika host dikonfigurasi untuk mendapatkan informasi pengalamatannya secara otomatis menggunakan SLAAC, host akan mengirim pesan RS ke router meminta pesan RA.
  11. 11. 11 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Address Resolution : Pesan Antar Perangkat IPv6 • Pesan NA dikirim saat perangkat mengetahui alamat IPv6 perangkat tetapi tidak mengetahui alamat MAC-nya. Ini sama dengan ARP Request untuk IPv4. • Pesan NA dikirim sebagai tanggapan atas pesan NS dan cocok dengan alamat IPv6 target di NS. Pesan NA menyertakan alamat MAC Ethernet perangkat. Ini sama dengan ARP Reply di IPv4. Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv6 RS dan RA (Lanjutan)
  12. 12. 12 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Duplicate Address Detection (DAD) • Ketika perangkat diberi unicast global atau alamat unicast link-local, DAD dilakukan pada alamat tersebut untuk memastikan bahwa itu unik. • Untuk memeriksa keunikan sebuah alamat, perangkat akan mengirim pesan NS dengan alamat IPv6-nya sendiri. • Jika perangkat lain di jaringan memiliki alamat ini, perangkat akan merespons dengan pesan NA yang akan memberi tahu perangkat pengirim bahwa alamat tersebut sedang digunakan. Jika pesan NA terkait tidak dikembalikan dalam jangka waktu tertentu, alamat unicast adalah unik dan dapat diterima untuk digunakan. Verifikasi Konektivitas Pesan ICMPv6 RS dan RA (Lanjutan)
  13. 13. 13 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential 7.2 Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute
  14. 14. 14 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Video - Pengujian dan Verifikasi Jaringan dengan Windows CLI Perintah Video ini akan mendemonstrasikan Pengujian Jaringan dan Verifikasi dengan Perintah Windows CLI.
  15. 15. 15 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping - Uji Konektivitas • Ping adalah utilitas pengujian IPv4 dan IPv6 yang menggunakan ICMP echo request dan echo reply untuk menguji konektivitas antar host. • Untuk menguji konektivitas ke host lain di jaringan, echo request dikirim ke alamat host menggunakan perintah ping. Jika host di alamat yang ditentukan menerima echo request , ia merespons dengan echo reply. • Setiap echo reply diterima, ping memberikan umpan balik tentang waktu antara saat permintaan dikirim dan saat balasan diterima. Ini bisa menjadi ukuran kinerja jaringan. • Ping memiliki nilai batas waktu untuk balasannya (reply). Jika reply tidak diterima selama waktu tunggu, ping memberikan pesan yang menunjukkan bahwa tanggapan tidak diterima.
  16. 16. 16 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential • Setelah semua permintaan dikirim, ping memberikan ringkasan yang mencakup tingkat keberhasilan dan waktu rata-rata round-trip (selama perjalanan) ke tujuan. • Jenis pengujian konektivitas yang dilakukan dengan ping termasuk yang berikut ini: • Melakukan ping loopback lokal • Ping default gateway • Melakukan ping remote host Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping - Uji Konektivitas (Lanjutan)
  17. 17. 17 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping Loopback • Ping dapat digunakan untuk menguji konfigurasi internal IPv4 atau IPv6 pada host lokal. • Untuk melakukan tes ini, ping alamat loopback lokal 127.0.0.1 untuk IPv4 (:: 1 untuk IPv6). • Respons dari 127.0.0.1 untuk IPv4, atau :: 1 untuk IPv6, menunjukkan bahwa IP diinstal dengan benar pada host. Tanggapan ini berasal dari network layer. • Respons ini menguji IP melalui lapisan jaringan IP. • Error message menunjukkan bahwa TCP/IP tidak beroperasi pada host. • Ping host lokal mengonfirmasi bahwa TCP/IP diinstal dan berfungsi pada host lokal. • Ping 127.0.0.1 menyebabkan perangkat melakukan ping dirinya sendiri.
  18. 18. 18 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping Default Gateway • Ping dapat digunakan untuk menguji kemampuan suatu host untuk berkomunikasi di jaringan lokal. Ini dilakukan dengan melakukan ping ke alamat IP dari default gateway host. • Sebuah kesuksesan ping ke default gateway menunjukkan bahwa host dan interface router yang berfungsi sebagai default gateway beroperasi di jaringan lokal. • Untuk pengujian ini, sebagian besar alamat default gateway digunakan karena router selalu beroperasi. Jika alamat default gateway tidak merespons, ping dapat dikirim ke alamat IP dari host lain di jaringan lokal yang beroperasi. • Jika default gateway atau host lain merespons, host lokal dapat berhasil berkomunikasi melalui jaringan lokal. • Jika default gateway tidak merespons tetapi host lain merespons, ini bisa menunjukkan masalah dengan interface router yang berfungsi sebagai default gateway. • Salah satu kemungkinannya adalah bahwa alamat default gateway yang salah telah dikonfigurasi pada host atau interface router mungkin beroperasi penuh tetapi keamanannya diterapkan.
  19. 19. 19 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping Default Gateway (Lanjutan) Host melakukan ping default gateway nya, mengirimkan ICMP echo request. Default gateway mengirimkan echo reply yang mengonfirmasi konektivitas.
  20. 20. 20 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Ping Remote Host • Ping juga dapat digunakan untuk menguji kemampuan host lokal untuk berkomunikasi di internetwork. Host lokal dapat melakukan ping ke host IPv4 operasional dari remote network. • Router menggunakan IP routing table-nya untuk meneruskan paket. • Jika ping ini berhasil, pengoperasian sebagian besar internetwork dan fungsionalitas remote host dapat diverifikasi. • Sebuah kesuksesan ping di seluruh jaringan mengkonfirmasi komunikasi di jaringan lokal, pengoperasian router sebagai default gateway, dan pengoperasian semua router lain di jalur antara jaringan lokal dan jaringan remote host.
  21. 21. 21 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Traceroute - Uji Jalur • Ping digunakan untuk menguji konektivitas antara dua host tetapi tidak memberikan informasi tentang detail perangkat di antara host. • Traceroute (tracert) adalah utilitas yang menghasilkan daftar hops yang berhasil dicapai di sepanjang jalur. Daftar ini dapat memberikan verifikasi penting dan informasi pemecahan masalah. • Jika data mencapai tujuan, pelacakan mencantumkan interface setiap router di jalur antara host. • Jika data gagal di beberapa hops di sepanjang jalur, alamat router terakhir yang merespons jejak yang dapat memberikan indikasi dimana masalah atau batasan keamanan ditemukan.
  22. 22. 22 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Traceroute - Uji Jalur (Lanjutan) Round Trip Time (RTT) • Traceroute menyediakan round-trip time (waktu bolak-balik) untuk setiap hop (perjalanan dari satu node ke node lain) di sepanjang jalur dan menunjukkan jika lompatan gagal merespons. • Waktu pulang-pergi adalah waktu yang dibutuhkan sebuah paket untuk mencapai host jarak jauh dan tanggapan dari host untuk kembali. • Tanda bintang (*) digunakan untuk menunjukkan paket yang hilang atau tidak dibalas. • Informasi ini dapat digunakan untuk menemukan router bermasalah di jalur atau mungkin menunjukkan bahwa router dikonfigurasi untuk tidak membalas. • Jika tampilan menunjukkan waktu respons yang tinggi atau kehilangan data dari hop tertentu, ini merupakan indikasi bahwa sumber daya router atau koneksinya mungkin digunakan secara berlebihan.
  23. 23. 23 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Batas Hop IPv4 TTL dan IPv6: Traceroute menggunakan fungsi TTL di IPv4 dan Batas Hop di IPv6 pada header Layer 3, bersama dengan pesan ICMP Time Exceeded. • Urutan pertama pesan yang dikirim dari traceroute memiliki nilai TTL 1 yang menyebabkan TTL kehabisan waktu paket IPv4 di router pertama. Router ini kemudian merespons dengan pesan ICMPv4 Time Exceeded. Traceroute sekarang memiliki alamat hop pertama. • Traceroute kemudian secara bertahap menambahkan TTL (2, 3, 4 ...) untuk setiap urutan pesan. Ini memberikan jejak dengan alamat setiap hop sebagai waktu paket keluar lebih jauh di jaringan. TTL terus ditingkatkan hingga tujuan tercapai. • Setelah tujuan akhir tercapai, host merespons dengan pesan ICMP Port Unreachable atau pesan ICMP Echo Reply sebagai ganti pesan ICMP Time Exceeded. Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Traceroute - Uji Jalur (Lanjutan)
  24. 24. 24 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Format Paket ICMP • ICMP dienkapsulasi langsung ke dalam paket IP. • ICMP bertindak sebagai muatan data dalam paket IP dan memiliki data header khusus. • Ini menggunakan kode pesan untuk membedakan antara berbagai jenis pesan ICMP. Berikut ini beberapa kode pesan umum: • 0 - Echo reply (respons terhadap ping) • 3 - Destination Unreachable (Tujuan Tidak Terjangkau) • 5 - Redirect (gunakan rute lain ke tujuan) • 8 – Echo request (untuk ping) • 11 - Time Exceeded (TTL menjadi 0)
  25. 25. 25 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Utilitas Ping dan Traceroute Packet Tracer - Verifikasi Alamat IPv4 dan IPv6 Di Packet Tracer ini, Anda akan melakukan hal berikut: • Verifikasi konfigurasi pengalamatan IPv4 dan IPv6. • Uji konektivitas dengan Ping dan Tracert.
  26. 26. 26 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential 7.3 Ringkasan Verifikasi Konektivitas
  27. 27. 27 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential Ringkasan Verifikasi Konektivitas Apa yang Saya Pelajari dalam Modul ini? • Rangkaian TCP/IP mengirimkan pesan ICMP ketika paket IP mengalami masalah forwarding (penerusan paket). • ICMPv4 adalah messaging protocol untuk IPv4, sedangkan ICMPv6 menyediakan layanan yang sama untuk IPv6 dan menyertakan fungsionalitas tambahan. • Pesan ICMP yang umum untuk ICMPv4 dan ICMPv6 mencakup konfirmasi host, tujuan atau layanan unreachable (yang tidak dapat dijangkau), time exceeded (waktu terlampaui), dan route redirection (pengalihan rute). • ICMPv6 menyertakan empat pesan ICMPv6 tambahan untuk Neighbor Discovery Protocol (NDP). • Pesan ini adalah pesan router solicitation (RS) dan router advertisements (RA) yang dikirim antara router IPv6 dan host IPv6, serta pesan neighbor solicitation (NS) dan neighbor advertisement (NA) yang dikirim antara perangkat IPv6.
  28. 28. 28 © 2020 Cisco and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Cisco Confidential • Ping adalah utilitas pengujian IPv4 dan IPv6 yang menggunakan echo request ICMP dan pesan echo reply untuk menguji konektivitas antar host. • Beberapa jenis pengujian konektivitas yang dilakukan dengan ping termasuk melakukan ping ke loopback lokal, melakukan ping ke default gateway, dan melakukan ping ke host jarak jauh. • Traceroute (tracert) adalah utilitas yang menghasilkan daftar hop router yang berhasil dicapai di sepanjang jalur. • Traceroute menggunakan fungsi TTL di IPv4 dan Batas Hop di header IPv6 Layer 3, bersama dengan pesan ICMP Time Exceeded. • ICMP dienkapsulasi langsung ke dalam paket IP sebagai data payload (muatan data). Data payload ICMP berisi data header khusus. Ringkasan Verifikasi Konektivitas Apa yang Saya Pelajari dalam Modul ini? (Lanjutan)

