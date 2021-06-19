Đề tài: Giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, HAY

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Trải qua một thế kỷ, dân tộc ta chìm trong chế độ nô lệ. Nhân dân ta sống trong cuộc...
2 chốngcác tệnạnxã hội, các hành vi bạo lực, xâmhại và xúc phạm nhân phẩm phụ nữ [16, tr.120]. Nam nữ bình đẳng là một tro...
3 cả những qui phạm pháp luật được ban hành với mục đích ban đầu nhằm bảo vệ quyền và lợi ích chính đáng của phụ nữ nhưng ...
4 đổi mới đất nước. Nhiều công trình, đề tài được công bố là cơ sở cho việc xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp lụât, chính sách d...
5 chính trị của phụ nữ ở Việt Nam hiện nay”, Chuyên ngành Lý luận và lịch sử Nhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01; Cao Q...
6 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của luận văn 4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Luận văn nghiên cứu cơ sở lý luận hoàn thiện p...
7 có hệ thống lý luận thực trạng và đề xuất phương hướng, giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. Những đóng góp...
8 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CỦA VIỆC HOÀN THIỆN PHÁP LUẬT VỀ BÌNH ĐẲNG GIỚI 1.1. KHÁI NIỆM, ĐẶC ĐIỂM, NỘI DUNG VÀ VAI TRÒ CỦA...
9 chỉ ở những nơi triển khai các dự án về giới, xây dựng luận chứng, lập kế hoạch và soạn thảo chính sách kinh tế - xã hội...
10 xuất để nuôi gia đình và làm các công việc xã hội. Khi sinh ra, con người chưa có trong bản thân sự phân biệt giới mà h...
11 tạo ra thu nhập, cả nam và nữ có thể tham gia vào các hoạt động sản xuất, nhưng nhìn chung các chức năng và trách nhiệm...
12 được những thành tựu to lớn trong tất cả các lĩnh vực, đóng góp đáng kể vào tổng sản phẩm quốc dân (GDP) của Việt Nam. ...
13 số lượng trẻ em gái theo học bậc tiểu học, trung học cơ sở đã bằng và gần bằng số trẻ em trai. Tuy nhiên, vẫn còn có sự...
14 tương ứng với quan niệm luôn thay đổi với việc chấp nhận hành vi ứng xử. Các vai trò và đặc điểm giới có ảnh hưởng đến ...
15 Bình đẳng giới không chỉ đơn giản là nam giới và phụ nữ hay em trai và em gái có số lượng tham gia như nhau trong mọi h...
16 người có thể đạt được mà chỉ có những nhu cầu nào được nâng lên thành “quyền”thì conngườimới có thể yêu cầu đáp ứng và ...
17 thực hiện được quyền bình đẳng của mình trong thực tế, Nhà nước phải ban hành nhiều qui định trong pháp luật, trong đó ...
18 những quyền của một công dân, được thừa nhận và tham gia vào mọi hoạt động trong đời sống cộng đồng xã hội. Bên cạnh đó...
19 quiphạmpháp luật thuộc cáclĩnhvực khác nhaunhằm bảo vệ và bảo đảm quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ với nam giới được thực hiệ...
  1. 1. 1 MỞ ĐẦU 1. Tính cấp thiết của đề tài Trải qua một thế kỷ, dân tộc ta chìm trong chế độ nô lệ. Nhân dân ta sống trong cuộc đời lầm than khổ nhục bởi áp bức, đè nén và bóc lột của thực dân và nữa phong kiến. Bác Hồ đã ra đi tìm đường cứu nước, giải phóng dân tộc. Con đường cách mạng mà Bác Hồ và nhân dân ta đã chọn dẫn đến Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam ra đời và Đảng đã lãnh đạo nhân dân giành chính quyền lập nên Nhà nước dân chủ kiểu mới. Ngay những ngày đầu khó khăn ấy, bản luận cương chính trị của Đảng đã nêu khẩu hiệu: “Người cày có ruộng” cùng với “ nam nữ bình đẳng”. Người phụ nữ Việt Nam đổi đời toàn diện cả về vật chất và tinh thần. Vị thế xã hội và chính trị của người phụ nữ từng bước được nâng lên. Tài năng và nhân phẩm được tôn trọng và phát huy. Ở thời kỳ hòa bình, xây dựng và bảo vệ tổ quốc theo di huấn của Bác Hồ, Đảng ta khởi xướng chủ trương đổi mới toàn diện đất nước và hội nhập quốc tế. Phụ nữ Việt Nam đã đóng góp quan trọng vào lực lượng sản xuất nói chung và nền kinh tế tri thức nói riêng, góp phần làm tăng trưởng kinh tế và thay đổi diện mạo đất nước. Từ đó đến nay, Đảng ta luôn nhất quán quan điểm trong các văn kiện qua các kỳ Đại hội. Nghị quyết đại hội Đại biểu toàn quốc lần thứ X của Đảng chỉ rõ: Đối với phụ nữ, nâng cao trình độ mọi mặt và đời sống vật chất, tinh thần, thực hiện bình đẳng giới. Tạo điều kiện để phụ nữ thực hiện tốt vai trò người công dân, người lao động, người mẹ, người thầy đầu tiên của con người. Bồi dưỡng, đào tạo để phụ nữ tham gia ngày càng nhiều vào các hoạt động xã hội, các cơ quan lãnh đạo và quản lý ở các cấp. Chăm sóc và bảo vệ sức khỏe bà mẹ, trẻ em. Bổ sungvà hoànchỉnhcácchínhsách về bảo hộ lao động, bảo hiểm xã hội, thai sản, chếđộ đốivớilao động nữ. Kiên quyết đấu tranh
  2. 2. 2 chốngcác tệnạnxã hội, các hành vi bạo lực, xâmhại và xúc phạm nhân phẩm phụ nữ [16, tr.120]. Nam nữ bình đẳng là một trong những quyền cơ bản của con người. Trong xã hội dân chủ, quyền này luôn đựơc coi trọng. Ở Việt Nam, chủ trương bình đẳng giới được đề ra ngay từ khi Đảng Cộng sản ra đời. Chính sách bình đẳng giới thật sự là sợi chỉ đỏ xuyên suốt của chính sách phụ vận qua các thời kỳ phát triển của nhà nước ta. Quyền bình đẳng giới đã được Hiến định ngay từ Hiến pháp đầu tiên của Nhà nước (1946). Vị trí, vai trò của nữ giới được xã hội tôn trọng và pháp luật đã tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để nữ giới phát triển tài năng và tham gia hoạt động chính trị, hoạt động xã hội. Tuy nhiên, việc thực hiện và bảo vệ quyền bình đẳng giới bằng pháp luật bên cạnh những ưu điểm và tiến bộ còn bộc lộ những tồn tại cần được khắc phục nhằm xây dựng một xã hội dân chủ, công bằng và văn minh. Nhà nước với vai trò quản lý và nắm quyền lực chung, Nhà nước có nhiệm vụ ban hành, bổ sung nhằm hoàn chỉnh và đồng bộ hóa hệ thống pháp luật bảo vệ quyền bình đẳng giới của phụ nữ đối với nam giới về kinh tế, chính trị, văn hóa xã hội trong gia đình và ngoài cộng đồng. Hiện nay, Nhà nước đã ban hành nhiều qui định trong các văn bản qui phạm pháp luật để bảo vệ quyền và lợi íchhợp pháp của phụ nữ, phòng chống hành vi xâm phạm đến quyền bình đẳng giới như Bộ luật Dân sự, Bộ luật Hình sự, Luật Hôn nhân và gia đình, Luật Bảo vệ bà mẹ và trẻ em, Luật Bình đẳng giới, một số luật khác và các văn bản dưới luật có liên quan. Tuy vậy, việc hoàn thiện pháp luật đòi hỏi cần bổ sung một số điều luật mới đáp ứng yêu cầu điều chỉnh các quan hệ xã hội đã phát sinh như: vấn đề quấy rối tình dục, ngược đãi, ức hiếp vợ, lạm dụng tình dục trẻ em, bạo lực gia đình…Đồng thời rà soát lại các văn bản dưới luật về chống văn hóa phẩm đồi trụy, về việc sử dụng công nghệ cao nhằm trục lợi bất chính như games online đưa trẻ em vào thế giới ảo. Tình hình bạo lực gia đình gia tăng và rất nghiêm trọng, mỗi năm nạn nhân chết do bạo hành gia đình lên đến hàng trăm. Ngoài ra, còn có
  3. 3. 3 cả những qui phạm pháp luật được ban hành với mục đích ban đầu nhằm bảo vệ quyền và lợi ích chính đáng của phụ nữ nhưng thực tế tác động của nó mang lại cho phụ nữ không ít bất công, thiệt thòi như chế độ học phí, chế độ nghỉ thai sản… Bên cạnh đó, một số chế tài pháp luật chưa nghiêm đối với những hành vi vi phạm quyền, nhân phẩm phụ nữ, quyền trẻ em… Do đó, việc xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới là rất cần thiết. Vì vậy, nghiên cứu đề tài này là rất quan trọng, nhằm đưa ra những quan điểm, giải pháp về vấn đề này góp phần giúp các cơ quan, tổ chức cá nhân trong và ngoài nước quan tâm hơn đối với việc hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, khắc phục những bất cập, tồn tại trong việc xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới trong thời gian tới. 2. Tình hình nghiên cứu liên quan đến đề tài Bình đẳng giới là một trong những nội dung quan trọng nhất của mục tiêu tiến bộ, công bằng xã hội. Bởi đây không chỉ là vấn đề nhận được sự quan tâm chung của cộng đồng thế giới mà còn xuất phát từ đặc điểm Việt Nam là một nước Châu Á, những hậu quả nặng nề của “trọng nam khinh nữ” của chế độ phong kiến vẫn còn ảnh hưởng nhiều trong cuộc sống xã hội. Ngày nay, phụ nữ chiếm hơn một nữa dân số cả nước, đang ngày càng khẳng định vị trí, vai trò của mình trong sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa đất nước. Vì vậy, bình đẳng giới luôn là nguyên tắc Hiến định trong pháp luật nước ta: Điều 63 Hiến pháp 1992 qui định “công dân nữ và nam có quyền ngang nhau về mọi mặt chính trị, kinh tế, văn hóa, xã hội và gia đình", “nghiêm cấm mọi hành vi phân biệt đối xử với phụ nữ. Xúc phạm nhân phẩm phụ nữ…”. Vấn đề bình đẳng giới càng có ý nghĩa quan trọng khi nước ta đang bước vào giai đoạn mới của tiến trình đổi mới, khi chúng ta thực hiện mục tiêu mở rộng giao lưu, hợp tác quốc tế trên nhiều lĩnh vực. Vì vậy, việc nghiên cứu về bình đẳng giới tiếp tục là đề taì được nhiều nhà khoa học quan tâm, đi sâu nghiên cứu nhằm khẳng định địa vị của người phụ nữ và tạo cơ hội cho phụ nữ trong xây dựng và bảo vệ Tổ quốc, đóng góp cho sự nghiệp
  4. 4. 4 đổi mới đất nước. Nhiều công trình, đề tài được công bố là cơ sở cho việc xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp lụât, chính sách dành cho phụ nữ, vì sự tiến bộ của phụ nữ, phòng, chống phân biệt đối xử đối với phụ nữ… Một số công trình, đề tài nghiên cứu tiêu biểu là: Lê Ngọc Hùng: “Xã hội học về giới và phát triển”, Nxb Đại học quốc gia Hà Nội, năm 2000; TS Ngô Bá Thành: “Sự bình đẳng về cơ hội kinh tế của phụ nữ trong pháp luật và thực tiễn thi hành pháp luật ở Việt Nam”, xuất bản năm 2001; “Đưa vấn đề giới vào phát triển: thông qua sự bình đẳng giới về quyền, nguồn lực và tiếng nói”, Nxb Văn hóa - Thông tin, năm 2001; Lương Phan Cừ: “Bình đẳng giới- hiện trạng chính sách và pháp luật về bình đẳng giới”, xuất bản năm 2004; GS Lê Thi - Viện khoa học xã hội Việt Nam: “Gia đình, phụ nữ Việt Nam với dân số, văn hóa và sự phát triển bền vững”, Nxb Khoa học xã hội, năm 2004; TS Đỗ Thị Thạch: “Phát huynguồn lực trí thức nữ Việt Nam trong sự nghiệp công nghiệp hóa, hiện đại hóa”, Nxb Chính trị quốc gia, năm 2005; Lê Ngọc Văn (chủ biên) - Viện Khoa học xã hội Việt Nam, Viện Gia đình và giới: “Nghiên cứu gia đình lý thuyết nữ quyền, quan điểm giới”, Nxb Khoa học xã hội, năm 2006; Viện Khoa học xã hội Việt Nam,Viện Khoa học xã hội vùng Nam Bộ, Trung tâm Nghiên cứu giới và gia đình: “Giới, việc làm và đời sống gia đình”, Nxb Khoa học xã hội, năm 2007; LS Trịnh Đình Thể: “Suy nghĩ về bình đẳng giới dưới góc nhìn pháp luật”, Nxb Tư pháp, năm 2007; Dương Thị Ngọc Lan: “Hoàn thiện pháp luật về quyền lao động nữ ở Việt Nam hiện nay”, Chuyên ngành Lý luận và lịch sử Nhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01, năm 2000; Chu Thị Thoa: “Bình đẳng giới trong gia đình ở nông thôn đồng bằng sông Hồng hiện nay”, chuyên ngành Chủ nghĩa cộng sản khoa học, mã số: 5.01.03, năm 2002; Đổ Thị Thơm: “Hoàn thiện pháp luật về quyền trẻ em ở Việt Nam hiện nay”, chuyên ngành Lý luận và lịch sử Nhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01, năm 2004; Đặng Thị Ánh Tuyết: “Bình đẳng giớiở nông thôn miền núi phía Bắc hiện nay”, Chuyên ngành Xã hội học, mã số: 60.31.30; Hoàng Mai Hương: “Hoàn thiện pháp luậtvề quyền
  5. 5. 5 chính trị của phụ nữ ở Việt Nam hiện nay”, Chuyên ngành Lý luận và lịch sử Nhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01; Cao Quốc Việt: “Hoàn thiện pháp luật phòng chống mua, bán phụ nữ, trẻ em ở Việt Nam hiện nay”, Chuyên ngành Lý luận và lịch sử Nhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01, năm 2006; Nguyễn Thanh Sơn: “Hoànthiện phápluậtvềphòngchốngtệnạn xã hội ở Việt Nam hiện nay”,chuyênngành Lý luận và lịch sửNhà nước và pháp luật, mã số: 60.38.01, năm 2006; và nhiều bài viết đăng trên các tạp chí có liên quan. Những công trình nêu trên chỉ mới đề cập một số khía cạnh này hoặc khía cạnh khác liên quan đến bình đẳng giới và pháp luật về quyền của phụ nữ. Trong đó đáng chú ý là công trình của Lương Phan Cừ mới chỉ nghiên cứu chủ yếu về hiện trạng chính sách và pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. Công trình này xuất bản năm 2004, đến nay thực trạng pháp luật về bình đẳng giới đã có nhiều thay đổi. Vì vậy, đây là công trình mới nghiên cứu có hệ thống về thực trạng và đề xuất phương hướng, giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. 3. Mục đích và nhiệm vụ của luận văn 3.1. Mục đích Mục đích nghiên cứu của luận văn là đề xuất quan điểm và giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam hiện nay. 3.2. Nhiệm vụ - Nghiên cứu cơ sở lý luận về bình đẳng giới, hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. - Phân tích thực trạng pháp luật Việt Nam về bình đẳng giới; vì sự tiến bộ của phụ nữ; nhận xét, đánh giá những thành tựu; những hạn chế trong xây dựng và hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới và nguyên nhân của những hạn chế đó. - Đề xuất các quan điểm và giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam hiện nay.
  6. 6. 6 4. Đối tượng và phạm vi nghiên cứu của luận văn 4.1. Đối tượng nghiên cứu Luận văn nghiên cứu cơ sở lý luận hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, một số khái niệm về bình đẳng giới, pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, nghiên cứu thực trạng của quyền bình đẳng nam, nữ trong pháp luật Việt Nam qua các giai đoạn lịch sử và quan điểm, giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. 4.2. Phạm vi nghiên cứu đề tài Luận văn tập trung nghiên cứu pháp luật về bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam qua các giai đoạn và thực trạng pháp luật về bình đẳng giới hiện nay nhằm đề xuất giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới theo tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh và quan điểm của Đảng ta. 5. Cơ sở lý luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu của luận văn 5.1. Cơ sở lý luận Luận văn dựa trên cơ sở quan điểm của chủ nghĩa Mác- Lênin, tư tưởng Hồ Chí Minh, quan điểm của Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam, các Công ứơc quốc tế Việt Nam tham gia, ký kết về quyền bình đẳng nam, nữ; bình đẳng giới; vì sự tiến bộ của phụ nữ. 5.2. Phương pháp luận và phương pháp nghiên cứu Luận văn sử dụng phương pháp luận duy vật biện chứng của triết học Mác-Lênin; Đồng thời sử dụng các phương pháp cụ thể như: thống kê, so sánh, phân tích, tổng hợp; Phương pháp kết hợp lý luận và thực tiễn. 6. Những đóng góp mới về khoa học của luận văn Từ trước đến nay đã có một số tác giả bước bước đầu đã nghiên cứu về pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, song những tác giả này chỉ mới đề cập một số khía cạnh này hoặc khía cạnh khác. Vì vậy, đây là công trình mới nghiên cứu
  7. 7. 7 có hệ thống lý luận thực trạng và đề xuất phương hướng, giải pháp hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. Những đóng góp của luận văn thể hiện tập trung ở các nội dung sau đây: - Trên cơ sở phân tích, tổng hợp các quan điểm, tác giả đưa ra quan điểm của mình về khái niệm giới, bình đẳng giới, khái niệm pháp luật về bình đẳng giới, tiêu chí hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới. - Phân tích, nhận xét, đánh gía khái quát thực trạng pháp lụât về bình đẳng giới. - Đề xuất quan điểm, giải pháp nhằm hoàn thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam hiện nay. 7. Ý nghĩa lý luận và thực tiễn của luận văn Luận văn hoàn thành có thể làm tài liệu tham khảo, vận dụng trong quá trình xây dựng và hòan thiện pháp luật về bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam hiện nay. Ngoài ra, những kết quả của luận văn có thể được vận dụng làm tài liệu nghiên cứu về bình đẳng giới và xây dựng pháp luật về bình đẳng giới trong giai đoạn hội nhập quốc tế. Đồng thời luận văn góp phần hệ thống hóa pháp lụât về bình đẳng giới. 8. Kết cấu của luận văn Ngoài phần mở đầu, kết luận, danh mục tài liệu tham khảo và phụ lục, luận văn được kết cấu làm 3 chương, 7 tiết.
  8. 8. 8 Chương 1 CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN CỦA VIỆC HOÀN THIỆN PHÁP LUẬT VỀ BÌNH ĐẲNG GIỚI 1.1. KHÁI NIỆM, ĐẶC ĐIỂM, NỘI DUNG VÀ VAI TRÒ CỦA PHÁP LUẬT VỀ BÌNH ĐẲNG GIỚI 1.1.1. Khái niệm pháp luật về bình đẳng giới Bất bình đẳng giới, có nghĩa là muốn nói đến địa vị thấp kém của phụ nữ so với nam giới đã xuất hiện từ lâu trong lịch sử xã hội loài người. Do đó, cuộc đấutranh của phụ nữ giành quyền bình đẳng đối với nam giới, phong trào vận độngủng hộ phụ nữ trong cuộc đấutranh đó đã xuất hiện và phát triển cũng đã rất lâu. Thực tiễn đó làm nảy sinh các lý thuyết nữ quyền và lý thuyết giới. Các lý thuyết đó đã phát triển qua nhiều giai đoạn lịch sử khác nhau. Ở Việt Nam, việc nghiên cứu lý thuyết nữ quyền, lý thuyết giới chỉ mới xuất hiện những năm gần đây. Khoa học về phụ nữ và giới chính là sản phẩm của phong trào đấu tranh của phụ nữ. Nó ra đời từ chính phong trào, thừa kế những di sản văn hoá, tinh thần tiến bộ của loài người và đến lượt mình nó lại tạo cơ sở lý lụân, làm phong phú thêm cho chính phong trào phụ nữ cũng như cho chính kho tàng kiến thức của nhân loại. Nó đã gây được ảnh hưởng lớn, thậm chí làm đảo lộn nhiều nhận thức và quan niệm của một số ngành khoa học. Ngành khoa học nghiên cứu về phụ nữ mới được hình thành từ những năm 80. Mặc dù là một ngành khoa học còn rất non trẻ nhưng nó đã trưởng thành nhanh chống, đạt được nhiếu thành tựu trong lĩnh vực nghiên cứu phụ nữ học và triển khai các đề tài nghiên cứu ứng dụng về người phụ nữ ở Việt Nam cũng như vấn đề về bình đẳng nam nữ, góp phần quan trọng vào công việc quản lý xã hội trong thời kỳ đổi mới đất nước ta. Thời gian gần đây, vấn đề giới đã thu hút được sự quan tâm của nhiều người thuộc các cấp, các ngành và các lĩnh vực khác nhau. Nhu cầu tìm hiểu, nghiên cứu lý thuyết về giới cũng như việc vận dụng lý thuyết giới vào thực tiễn đang tăng lên không
  9. 9. 9 chỉ ở những nơi triển khai các dự án về giới, xây dựng luận chứng, lập kế hoạch và soạn thảo chính sách kinh tế - xã hội liên quan tới giới mà còn cả những cơ sở nghiên cứu khoa học và đào tạo về giới trên toàn quốc. Khái niệm giới, tuy mới được nói tới từ những năm 80 của thế kỷ XX, nhưng bản chất vấn đề giới và nội dung các quan điểm về giới thực ra đã được nói đến từ lâu trong lịch sử thế giới mà chủ yếu liên quan tới vấn đề phụ nữ và sự bình đẳng nam - nữ. Mối quan hệ giữa nam giới và phụ nữ, sự giống nhau và khác nhau giữa hai giới, sự bình đẳng giữa hai giới… là vấn đề có từ xưa, từ khi loài người bắt đầu xuất hiện trên trái đất. Tuy nhiên, cho đến ngày nay đó vẫn còn là vấn đề thời sự đang được bàn luận sôi nổi và nghiêm túc. 1.1.1.1. Khái niệm giới Theo quan niệm của nhiều nhà khoa học, Giới và giới tính là hai khái niệm cặp đôi, liên quan chặt chẽ nhau. Trong đó tiếng Anh giới là GENDER và giới tính là SEX. Do đó, để hiểu khái niệm giới, trước hết cần hiểu khái niệm giới tính. Giới tính là một khaí niệm khoa học ra đời từ môn sinh vật học chỉ sự khác biệt giữa nam và nữ về mặt sinh học. sự khác biệt này chủ yếu liên quan đến quá trình tái sản xuất con người, di truyền nòi giống. Con người sinh ra đã có những đặc điểm về giới tính. Ví dụ: chỉ phụ nữ mới có khả năng mang thai và sinh con, hoặc chỉ nam giới mới có khả năng sản xuất tinh trùng cho quá trình thụ thai. Giới là khái niệm ra đời từ môn xã hội học, chỉ sự khác biệt giữa nam và nữ về mặt xã hội. Nói về giới là nói về vai trò, trách nhiệm và quyền lợi mà xã hội quan niệm hay qui định cho nam giới và phụ nữ. Vai trò, trách nhiệm và quyền lợi đó thể hiện trước hết ở sự phân công lao động, phân chia các nguồn của cảivật chất, tinh thần, tức là cáchđáp ứng nhu cầu củanam và nữ trongxã hội. Ví dụ: Theo quanniệm và thói quenđã có từ lâu đời ở nhiều nước, nhiều khu vực thì phụnữ thì phải làm hầu hết các côngviệc trong nhà như chăm sóc con,nấuăn, phục vụ chồng… Cònnam giới thì có trách nhiệm lao động sản
  10. 10. 10 xuất để nuôi gia đình và làm các công việc xã hội. Khi sinh ra, con người chưa có trong bản thân sự phân biệt giới mà họ dần dần tiếp thu và chấp nhận từ nề nếp của gia đình, qui ước của xã hội và chuẩn mực của nền văn hoá. Như vậy, khi nói giới tính là nói đặc điểm của con người do tự nhiên qui định. Nó ổn định, thậm chí, hầu như bất biến đốivới cả nam và nữ, xét cả về mặt không gian và thời gian. Chẳng hạn phụ nữ trong mọi thời đại, mọi chế độ chính trị, mọi nền văn hoá đều giống nhau ở khả năng mang thai và sinh con; nam giới ở mọi nơi, mọi thời đại đều giống nhau ở chức năng sinh sản là làm cho phụnữ mang thai. Còn nói đến giới là nói đến địa vị xã hội, thái độ và hành vi ứng xử giữa nam giới và phụ nữ do hoàn cảnh, điều kiện xã hội, văn hoá… tạo nên. Địa vị thái độ và hành vi đó không bất biến mà thay đổi do sự thay đổi của hoàn cảnh, điều kiện xã hội, văn hoá. Ví dụ: so với cách đây 50 năm về trước, đặc điểm về giới tính của phụ nữ nước ta hiện nay không có sự thay đổi, thế nhưng đặc điểm về giới-tức là địa vị xã hội, tương quan về mặt xã hội so với nam giới-đã có sự thay đổi căn bản, bởi vì kể từ cách mạng tháng tám 1945, hoàn cảnh, điều kiện xã hội, văn hoá nước ta đã thay đổi toàn diện và sâu sắc. Từ những phân tích trên đây ta có khái niệm: giới là thuật ngữ dùng để chỉ vai trò và mối quan hệ xã hội giữa nam giới và nữ giới, mối quan hệ này được quyết định và có thể thay đổi tuỳ thuộc vào bối cảnh xã hội và văn hoá. 1.1.1.2. Vai trò giới Vai trò giới là những hành vi ứng xử được dạy dỗ về mặt xã hội mà xã hội mong đợi ở nữ giới và nam giới trong xã hội hay một nền văn hoá cụ thể. Đó là mối quan hệ giữa phụ nữ và nam giới: ai làm gì, ai là người ra quyết định, tiếp cận nguồn lực và các lợi ích. Vai trò giới được chia làm ba nhóm cơ bản: vai trò sản xuất; vai trò tái sản xuất và vai trò cộng đồng. Vai trò sản xuất, thực hiện những hoạt động bao gồm sản xuất hàng hoá và dịch vụ để tiêu dùng và trao đổi thương mại như làm ruộng, đánh cá, thuê mướng hoặc tự sử dụng lao động. những hoạt động này được trả công và
  11. 11. 11 tạo ra thu nhập, cả nam và nữ có thể tham gia vào các hoạt động sản xuất, nhưng nhìn chung các chức năng và trách nhiệm của họ cũng khác nhau do sự phân công lao động theo giới truyền thống. Những việc do phụ nữ làm thường được đánh giá thấp hơn nam giới. Vai trò tái sản xuất, là thực hiện các hoạt động tái sản xuất ra con người và sức lao động bao gồm sinh con, các công việc chăm sóc gia đình như nuôi dạy và chăm sóc trẻ con, chuẩn bị thức ăn, giữ gìn nhà cửa, dọn dẹp, giặt giũ, chăm sóc sức khoẻ gia đình… những công việc này được gọi là công việc tái sản xuất là thiết yếu đối với đời sống con người, đảm bảo sự bền vững của dân số và lực lượng lao động. Công việc này tiêu tốn nhiều thời gian nhưng không tạo ra thu nhập, vì vậy ít khi được coi là công việc thật sự, được làm miễn phí, không được các nhà kinh tế đưa vào các con tính. Đại đa số, công việc tái sản xuất là trách nhiệm của phụ nữ và trẻ em gái. Vai trò cộng đồng, thực hiện những hoạt động bao gồm một tổ hợp các sự kiện xã hội và dịch vụ như hoà giải mâu thuẩn, các nghi lễ (đám tang, đám cuới, liên hoan, cúng đình …), các hoạt động thúc đẩy cộng đồng, các hoạt động chính trị ở địa phương… Công việc cộng đồng có ý nghĩa quan trọng trong việc phát triển văn hoá tinh thần của cộng đồng. Có lúc nó đòi hỏi sự tham gia tình nguyện, tiêu tốn thời gian và không nhìn thấy ngay được. Có lúc nó lại được trả công và có thể nhìn thấy được như làm trưởng ban của một ban nào đó. Công việc này thường do nam giới nắm giữ. Ở Việt Nam, phụ nữ chiếm 50,8% dân số và chiếm khoản 50,6% lực lượng lao động xã hội [1]. Trong suốt chiều dài lịch sử, phụ nữ Việt Nam có vai trò và những đóng góp to lớn vào công cuộc bảo vệ và xây dựng đất nước, trong công cuộc kháng chiến chống ngoại xâm cũng như trong công cuộc phát triển của đất nước, đặc biệt từ sau quá trình đổi mới. Ngày nay phụ nữ tham gia vào các hoạt động sản xuất, trong các ngành như nông nghiệp, công nghiệp nhẹ (may mặt, giầy dép và chế biến thuỷ sản…), giáo dục, y tế, thương mại… và đã đạt
  12. 12. 12 được những thành tựu to lớn trong tất cả các lĩnh vực, đóng góp đáng kể vào tổng sản phẩm quốc dân (GDP) của Việt Nam. Bên cạnh đó, vai trò quan trọng của phụ nữ đã được ghi nhận trong gia đình, công việc và ngoài xã hội. Như trong Nghị quyết 04-NQ/TW ngày 12/7/1993 của Bộ Chính trị về đổi mới và tăng cường công tác vận động phụ nữ trong tình hình mới, đã xác định: “ Phụ nữ Việt Nam có truyền thống vẻ vang, có những tiềm năng to lớn, là một động lực quan trọng của công cuộc đổi mới và phát triển, kinh tế, xã hội. Phụ nữ vừa là người lao động, người công dân, vừa là người mẹ, người thầy đầu tiên của con người. Mục tiêu giải phóng phụ nữ hiện nay là thiết thực cải thiện đời sống vật chất tinh thần của chị em, nâng cao vị trí xã hội của phụ nữ, thực hiện tốt nam nữ bình đẳng… Sựnghiệp giảiphóng phụ nữlà công tác của phụ nữ, là trách nhiệm của Đảng, nhà nước, các đoàn thể nhân dân, của toàn xã hội và của từng gia đình”. Tuy nhiên, do ảnh hưởng của những định kiến từ chế độ phong kiến cùng với phong tục tập quán lạc hậu lâu đời còn tồn tại, cũng như nhiều quốc gia khác, ở Việt Nam vẫn còntồntaịnhữngbất bình giới, phụ nữ và trẻ em có vị thế thấp hơnnam giới; ở nhiều nơi phụnữ và trẻem phảiđốimặt vớinhiều vấn đề bấtbìnhđẳnggiới, phânbiệt đốixử liên quanđếngiới và bạo hành về giới…Trên thực tế, phụ nữ Việt Nam vẫn phải đối mặt với rất nhiều khó khăn sau: Về mặt xã hội, quan niệm “trọng nam khinh nữ” tồn tại ở nhiều nơi trên cả nước, đặc biệt là vùng nông thôn, tác động mạnh đến chất lượng cuộc sống bởi tình trạng đói nghèo và phát triển kinh tế chậm ở nông thôn. Đây là những định kiến về giới và sự phân biệt đối xử đối với phụ nữ và phần nào dẫn đến tình trạng thiếu cơ hội cho phụ nữ, địa vị thấp kém của phụ nữ và thậm chí cả bạo lực đối với phụ nữ. Đây là sự thách thức trong cuộc chiến của toàn xã hội để cải thiện mối quan hệ về giới, đảm bảo công bằng giới và thực hiện việc trao quyền cho phụ nữ. Trong lĩnh vực giáo dục, theo Luật Giáo dục Việt Nam, phụ nữ và trẻ em gái được tiếp cận công bằng với các cơ hội học tập và thực tế là hiện nay
  13. 13. 13 số lượng trẻ em gái theo học bậc tiểu học, trung học cơ sở đã bằng và gần bằng số trẻ em trai. Tuy nhiên, vẫn còn có sự cách biệt về sồ lượng học sinh nữ và nam ở bậc học đại học. Bậc học càng cao, càng có ít học sinh nữ. Trẻ em gái và phụ nữ thường có ít thời gian cho việc học hơn là trẻ em trai và nam giới, vì họ phải dành nhiều thời gian cho việc nội trợ và một phần vì các quan niệm truyền thống, họ có ít cơ hội đi học hơn các anh em trai của mình. Đặc biệt, nếu gia đình phải đối mặt với những khó khăn về tài chính, trẻ em gái và phụ nữ phải bỏ học trước để kiếm tiền hổ trợ gia đình. Trong các hoạt động kinh tế, hiện nay phụ nữ Việt Nam phải đối mặt với những thách thức mới như khả năng cạnh tranh thấp kém của lao động nữ, ít sơ hội việc làm hơn (đặc biệt là những công việc có thu nhập cao), nguy cơ mất việc cao hơn so với nam giới. Trong lĩnh vực gia đình, nam giới thường đưa ra quyết định cuối cùng về sản xuất, đầu tư, kinh doanh, phân bổ nguồn lực gia đình, hướng phát triển của gia đình và định hướng cho con cái…Vai trò của phụ nữ trong việc đưa ra quyết định là rất thấp, đặc biệt là ở nông thôn, vùng sâu vùng xa. Phụ nữ, trong khi vừa phải cáng đáng việc ở cơ quan vừa phải tiếp tục gánh vác công việc nội trợ nặng nhọc mà không nhận được đồng thù lao nào. Phụ nữ nông thôn Việt Nam làm việc trung bình 12,5 đến 14 giờ/ngày [37]. Nói cách khác, phụ nữ phải dành nhiều thời gian làm việc nhà hơn nam giới. Họ có xu hướng gánh vác cả ba vai trò cùng một lúc: công việc gia đình (nội trợ và chăm sóc con cái) công việc sản xuất và công việc ngoài xã hội. Đây là sự phân công lao động thiếu công bằng điển hình đang tồn tại ở Việt Nam. Kết quả họ có rất ít thời gian dành cho nghỉ ngơi, học tập và đào tạo, các hoạt động xã hội, văn hoá và vui chơi giải trí. Vì vậy, như phân tích trên vai trò giới là những hành vi ứng xử mà xã hội mong đợi ở phụ nữ và nam giới, vai trò giới đa dạng giữa cộng đồng và các nơi trên thế giới, các vai trò giới thay đổi theo thời gian tương ứng với các điều kiện, hoàn cảnh thay đổi của cộng đồng và các vai trò giới cũng thay đổi
  14. 14. 14 tương ứng với quan niệm luôn thay đổi với việc chấp nhận hành vi ứng xử. Các vai trò và đặc điểm giới có ảnh hưởng đến mối quan hệ quyền lực giữa phụ nữ và nam giới ở mọi cấp độ, có thể dẫn đến tình trạng bất bình đẳng về cơ hội và hưởng thụ thành quả đối với một số nhóm người. Khi phân tích mối quan hệ giữa vai trò giới với tình trạng bất bình đẳng giới và công cuộc phát triển thấy rằng: vai trò giới và những mong đợi xã hội đã ăn sâu vào tiềm thức và trong nhiều trường hợp, còn được gia đình, nhà trường và các tổ chức tôn giáo, đoàn thể xã hội và các cơ quan nhà nước khắc sâu thêm. Trong khi đó vai trò giới và những mong đợi về mặt xã hội có thể mang lại những cơ hội, địa vị và chất luợng cuộc sống khác nhau cho trẻ em trai và trẻ em gái, phụ nữ và nam giới. Nhìn chung, bất bình đẳng giới làm cho trẻ em gái và phụ nữ có địa vị bất bình đẳng, phụ thuộc hoặc yếu thế so với trẻ em trai và nam giới, cản trở họ được hưởng thụ đầy đủ các quyền con người cơ bản của mình và bất bình đẳng giới cũng là nguyên nhân của nạn đói nghèo, cản trở công cuộc giảm nghèo cũng như quá trình tăng trưởng và phát triển kinh tế-xã hội bền vững. 1.1.1.3. Bình đẳng giới Bình đẳng giới là sự thừa nhận và coi trọng như nhau các đặc điểm giống và khác nhau giữa nam giới và nữ giới, biểu đạt sự đối xử như nhau của xã hội đối với nam giới và nữ giới, là trạng thái xã hội trong đó nam giới và nữ giới có vị trí như nhau, có các cơ hội như nhau để phát triển đầy đủ tiềm năng của mình, sử dụng nó cho sự phát triển của xã hội và được hưởng lợi từ kết quả của sự phát triển đó. Thực chất bình đẳng giới chính là nữ giới và nam giới cùng có điều kiện bình đẳng để phát huy hết khả năng và thực hiện các mong muốn của mình; có cơ hội bình đẳng để tham gia, đóng góp và thụ hưởng từ các nguồn lực của xã hội và quá trìnhphát triển; được hưởngtự do và chất lượng cuộc sống bình đẳng; được hưởng thành quả bình đẳng trong mọi lĩnh vực của xã hội.
  15. 15. 15 Bình đẳng giới không chỉ đơn giản là nam giới và phụ nữ hay em trai và em gái có số lượng tham gia như nhau trong mọi hoạt động mà bình đẳng giới có nghĩa là nam giới và nữ giới được hưởng các vị thế xã hội ngang nhau. Bình đẳng giới không có nghĩa là nam giới và nữ giới là giống nhau mà có nghĩa là sự tương đồng và khác biệt của họ được thừa nhận và được coi trọng như nhau; có nghĩa là nam giới và nữ giới được tạo những điều kiện ngang nhau để phát huy đầy đủ các tiềm năng của bản thân và có cơ hội để tham gia đóng góp và hưởng lợi như nhau từ các hoạt động phát triển của cộng đồng trên mọi mặt kinh tế, chính trị, văn hoá và xã hội; điều quan trọng, bình đẳng giới có nghĩa là nam giới và nữ giới được thụ hưởng các thành quảmột cách bình đẳng. Cần phân tích rõ vị trí, vai trò và tác dụng của bình đẳng giới trong xây dựng con người và phát triển kinh tế-xã hội, để ngày càng quan tâm hơn, nhận thức rõ hơn những nội dung về bình đẳng giới, mọi người dù là nam giới hay phụ nữ, với tư cách cá nhân đều có quyền bình đẳng và cần được tạo cơ hội để phát huy tiềm năng sẳn có của mình, có quyền thụ hưởng bình đẳng trong quá trình phát triển chung như: - Tiếp cậnvà sửdụngcác nguồnlực (tàichính, đấtđai, thờigian, cơ hội…) - Thamgia quyếtđịnh những vấn đềliên quanđến việc sử dụng nguồn lực - Tham gia vào các hoạt động chính trị, kinh tế, văn hoá, xã hội… - Thụ hưởng những thành tựu của sự phát triển. Vấn đề đặt ra là gỡ bỏ những rào cản về pháp lý, chính trị, kinh tế, văn hoá và xã hội, khiến cho một trong hai giới (nam hoặc nữ) không được thực hiện quyền, hưởng lợi ích nói trên, trong đó các định kiến truyền thống về vai trò, trách nhiệm và nghĩa vụ của nam giới và phụ nữ là nguyên nhân cội rễ dẫn đến những rào cản này [59]. 1.1.1.4. Khái niệm pháp luật về bình đẳng giới Bình đẳng nói chung là nhu cầu của mọi thành viên trong đời sồng xã hội. Song nhu cầu không phải là một “cái” luôn luôn được đáp ứng và con
  16. 16. 16 người có thể đạt được mà chỉ có những nhu cầu nào được nâng lên thành “quyền”thì conngườimới có thể yêu cầu đáp ứng và đạt được điều mình mong muốn. Côngcụ, phươngtiện để biến nhu cầu thành quyền chính là pháp luật do nhà nước ban hành và đảm bảo thực hiện theo một trình tự luật định nhằm điều chỉnh các quan hệ xã hội nói chung và quan hệ bình đẳng giới nói riêng. Nói cách khác, quyền bình đẳng của nam giới và nữ giới sẽ được hiện thực hoá khi chúng được thểchế hoá trong pháp luật và bảo đảm cho các qui định của pháp luật về quyền bình đẳng của nam giới và nữ giới được thực hiện trong thực tế. Bình đẳng giới là một dạng của bình đẳng xã hội nói chung, nó cũng cần có sự điều chỉnh của pháp luật, nhằm thiết lập quyền bình đẳng giữa nam giới và phụ nữ, cũng như điều chỉnh những những lĩnh vực, những nơi mà phụ nữ đang thiệt thòi, đang có vị trí thấp kém so với nam giới do nhiều nguyên nhân khác nhau bắt nguồn từ đời sống xã hội, nhằm đáp ứng yêu cầu của công cuộc đấu tranh cho bình đẳng giới ở Việt Nam và góp phần thúc đẩy công cuộc đầu tranh cho bình đẳng giới trên thế giới. Phụ nữ với tư cách là công dân cũng có đầy đủ những quyền như công dân. Tuy nhiên, do nhiều nguyên nhân lịch sử, xã hội và văn hoá, trên thực tế, những định kiến coi thường phụ nữ vẫn còn ảnh hưởng nặng nề trong đời sống xã hội. Hiến pháp và pháp luật ghi nhận quyền bình đẳng nam nữ và phụ nữ cũng có những quyền như nam giới, nhưng do những định kiến của xã hội nên phụ nữ còn gặp nhiều trở ngại, khó khăn khi tham gia vào các hoạt động chính trị, hoạt động quản lý nhà nước và hoạt động xã hội. Chính vì vậy, ngoài những qui định chung về quyền con người, quyền công dân, pháp luật còn có quy định riêng dành cho phụ nữ, đảm bảo cho phụ nữ có đủ điều kiện phát triển bắt kịp nam giới (xuất phát điểm của phụ nữ rất thấp so với nam giới) Như vậy, phụ nữ hoàn toàn có quyền tự do thực hiện quyền bình đẳng của mình cùng với nam giới. Nhưng việc thực hiện quyền đó chỉ có hiệu lực và hiệu quả khi nó được đặt dưới sự bảo vệ của pháp luật và phù hợp với pháp luật. Do định kiến coi thường phụ nữ còn nặng nề nên để bảo đảm cho phụ nữ
  17. 17. 17 thực hiện được quyền bình đẳng của mình trong thực tế, Nhà nước phải ban hành nhiều qui định trong pháp luật, trong đó có cả những chế tài nghiêm khắc xử lý những hành vi vi phạm quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ. Như vậy, pháp luật không chỉ ghi nhận, cụ thể hoá quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ mà còn qui định những thiết chế bảo đảm thực hiện những quyền đó trên thực tế. Từ những phân tích trên, có thể khái niệm pháp luật về bình đẳng giới như sau: Pháp luậtvề bình đẳng giớilà hệ thống các quiphạm pháp luậtdo nhà nước ban hành nhằm điều chỉnh các quan hệ xã hội về quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ và nam giới trên tất cả các lĩnh vực của đời sống xã hội. 1.1.2. Đặc điểm của pháp luật về bình đẳng giới Bình đẳng giới hiện nay đang trở thành một trong những vấn đề toàn cầu và được mọi cộng đồng quốc gia trên thế giới quan tâm. Thực tiễn cho thấy, phụ nữ được bình đẳng cùng với nam giới tham gia vào mọi hoạt động của đời sống, đồng thời cùng được thừa hưởng mọi thành quả của tiến bộ xã hội, đó chính là biểu hiện sinh động năng lực làm chủ xã hội của một lực lượng lao động quan trọng, chiếm hơn nữa nhân loại toàn cầu. Chỉ trên cơ sở bình đẳng mới đảm bảo cho mục tiêu tiến bộ và công bằng xã hội được thực hiện. Trên thực tế, thực hiện mục tiêu bình đẳng giới là một nhiệm vụ khó khăn và phức tạp không chỉ riêng một lĩnh vực nào mà nó đi liền với nhiều bức xúc của xã hội. Xem xét vấn đề bình đẳng giới giữa nam và nữ trong mối tương quan với các vấn đề chính trị-xã hội khác, chúng ta có thể rút ra các đặc điểm của pháp luật về bình đẳng giới như sau: - Thứ nhất, pháp luật bình đẳng giới bao gồm các qui định của pháp luật về quyền công dân nói chung và các qui định trực tiếp quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ và nam giới. Ở Việt Nam, quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ được pháp luật ghi nhận và bảo vệ với tư cách là quyền công dân, phụ nữ cũng là công dân và phụ nữ có
  18. 18. 18 những quyền của một công dân, được thừa nhận và tham gia vào mọi hoạt động trong đời sống cộng đồng xã hội. Bên cạnh đó, để khẳng định quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ, Hiến pháp và những văn bản qui phạm pháp luật liên quan đến quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ còn có những qui định riêng về quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ. Hiến pháp 1959 qui định: Phụ nữ nước Việt Nam dân chủ cộng hoà có quyền bình đẳng với nam giới về các mặt sinh hoạt chính trị, kinh tế, văn hoá, xã hội, gia đình. Cùng làm việc như nhau, phụ nữ được hưởng lương ngang với nam giới. Nhà nước bảo đảm cho phụ nữ công nhân và phụ nữ viên chức được nghỉ trước và sau khi đẻ mà vẫn hưởng nguyên lương [39]. Những qui định như vậy, đã hình thành nên một hệ thống các qui phạm pháp luật qui định trực tiếp quyền bìnhđẳng nói chung và các quyền khác của phụ nữ. - Thứ hai, pháp luật về quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ và nam giới là tổng hợp nhiều qui phạm pháp luật thuộc các lĩnh vực khác nhau. Nhiệm vụ của pháp luật là xác lập cơ sở pháp lý và tạo cơ sở để bảo vệ quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ với nam giới. Vịêc xác lập và bảo vệ quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ không chỉ được qui định tại Hiến pháp mà còn được qui định trong nhiều văn bản qui phạm pháp luật khác nhau như: Luật Bầu cử đại biểu Quốc hội, Luật Bầu cử đại biểu Hội đồng nhân dân, Bộ luật Dân sự, Bộ luật Hình sự, Bộ luật Tố tụng hìnhsự, Luật Khiếu nại tố cáo, Bộ luật Lao động, Luật Bình đẳnggiới…Đặc biệt, trongnhững văn bản pháp luật này đều có những qui định riêng về quyền của phụ nữ nhằm mục đích bảo vệ và bảo đảm việc thực hiện quyền bìnhđẳng của phụ nữ. Ngoài hệ thống quyền con người thống nhất, việc thực hiện quyền này là cơ sở là tiền đề cho việc bảo đảm thực hiện các quyền khác. Chínhvì vậy, việc bảo đảm thực hiện quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ không chỉ căn cứ vào những qui phạm pháp luật riêng qui định về quyền bình đẳng củaphụ nữ, mà cònliên quan đến nhiều qui phạm pháp luật thuộc các lĩnh vực khác nhau. Nói cáchkhác, pháp luật về bìnhđẳnggiới là tổng hợp của nhiều
  19. 19. 19 quiphạmpháp luật thuộc cáclĩnhvực khác nhaunhằm bảo vệ và bảo đảm quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ với nam giới được thực hiện có hiệu quả trên thực tế. - Thứ ba, pháp luật về bình đẳng giới là sự kết hợp hài hoà giữa các qui phạm pháp luật quốc tế và pháp luật quốc gia. Thúc đẫy và bảo vệ quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ với nam giới không chỉ là mối quan tâm và trách nhiệm của riêng một quốc gia nào, mà nó đã trở thành nghĩa vụ và trách nhiệm chung của cả cộng đồng quốc tế. Cộng đồng quốc tế đã thông qua nhiều văn kiện pháp lý qui định về quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ. Những văn kiện đó thể hiện tư tưởng tiến bộ của nhân loại về giải phóng phụ nữ, bảo đảm sự bình đẳng và nâng cao địa vị của người phụ nữ. Trong các văn kiện pháp lý quốc tế qui định trực tiếp hoặc gián tiếp về quyền bình đẳng của phụ nữ, Việt Nam đã gia nhập và phê chuẩn hai công ước quan trọng nhất có liên quan là: Tuyên ngôn thế giới về quyền con người (UDHR) năm 1948 và Công ước Liên hợp quốc về xoá bỏ mọi hình thức phân biệt đối xử với phụ nữ (CEDAW) năm 1979. Trong quá trình xây dựng pháp luật, Nhà nước luôn xem xét khả năng thể chế hoá những qui định tiến bộ của pháp luật quốc tế vào hệ thống pháp luật quốc gia. Đây cũng là một phần trong trách nhiệm lập pháp của quốc gia khi gia nhập và phê chuẩn các công ước này. Bên cạnh đó, Khi xây dựng pháp luật, chúng ta cũng dựa trên truyền thống văn hoá và hoàn cảnh đặc thù của Việt Nam để điều chỉnh và thông qua những qui phạm pháp luật phù hợp. Chính vì thế, pháp luật Việt Nam thể hiện tư tưởng tiến bộ, có tính thuyết phục, phù hợp với hoàn cảnh Việt Nam và mang ý nghĩa nhân văn sâu sắc. Các qui phạm pháp luật về bình đẳng giới trong hệ thống pháp luật Việt Nam thể hiện rõ tư tưởng trên, trong đó đặc biệt nhấn mạnh đến nguyên tắc bình đẳng không phân biệt đối xử. 1.1.3. Nội dung của pháp luật về bình đẳng giới Bình đẳng giới là một trong những nội dung quan trọng nhất của mục tiêu tiến bộ, công bằng xã hội. Bởi đây không chỉ là vấn đề nhận đươc sự
