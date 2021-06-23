Successfully reported this slideshow.
viii CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ DOANH NGHIỆP THỰC TẬP 1.1. LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH Trung tâm hội nghị & tiệc cưới Metropole là chi ...
ix Trung tâm hội nghị tiệc cưới Metropole được xây dựng vào tháng 5 -2011 và chính thức đưa vào sử dụng vào năm 2013 “ ...
x 1.3. TẦM NHÌN – SỨ MỆNH a. “ Tầm nhìn : Trở thành một trong những thương hiệu hàng đầu trong ngành dịch vụ nhà hàng. ...
xi 1.4. CÁC LOẠI HÌNH DỊCH VỤ 4 Tiệc cưới, Hội Nghị, Tiệc Ngoài , Buffet chay A. Tiệc cưới Hiện tại, nhà hàng đang hoạt ...
xii Lầu 2 : Sảnh tiệc Tokyo : Lôi cuốn bởi phong cách lịch lãm  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Đèn lồng đợc...
xiii Lầu 3 : Sảnh tiệc Paris : Tinh tế - Sang trọng  Diện tích :364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Từ xa xưa Paris là nơi quy...
xiv Lầu 4 : Sảnh tiệc Shanghai : Tinh tế - Sang trọng  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Như biểu trưng cho tinh...
xv Lầu 5 : Sảnh tiệc New York : Thanh lịch - ấm cúng  Diện tích :364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn “Sảnh New York có tất cả ...
xvi Lầu 6 : Sảnh tiệc Milan : Lịch lãm phong cách ý  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Với thiết kế theo trường...
xvii B. Hội nghị 5 Nhiều tổ chức doanh nghiệp đã chọn nhà hàng là nơi tổ chức sự kiện cuộc họp vì có trang thiết bị ...
Đề tài: Báo cáo thực tập tại Trung tâm hội nghị & tiệc cưới Metropole

Download báo cáo thực tập ngành quản trị nhà hàng khách sạn tại Trung tâm hội nghị & tiệc cưới Metropole, cho các bạn có thể tham khảo

Đề tài: Báo cáo thực tập tại Trung tâm hội nghị & tiệc cưới Metropole

  1. 1. viii CHƯƠNG 1: TỔNG QUAN VỀ DOANH NGHIỆP THỰC TẬP 1.1. LỊCH SỬ HÌNH THÀNH Trung tâm hội nghị & tiệc cưới Metropole là chi nhánh của “ Công ty Cổ Phần Khách sạn Quê Hương. Công ty cổ phần được chuyển thể từ Doanh nghiệp nhà nước – Khách sạn Quê Hương – trực thuộc Tổng Công ty Du lịch Sài Gòn theo quyết định số 3621/QĐ-UB của Chủ tịch Ủy ban nhân dân Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh ban hành ngày 22 tháng 07 năm 2004 và Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh số 4103002630 ngày 03 tháng 09 năm 2004, do Sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cấp. Kể từ ngày 05 tháng 12 năm 2006 Công ty Cổ phần Khách sạn Quê Hương được đổi tên thành Công ty Cổ phần Quê Hương Liberty và hoạt động theo Giấy chứng nhận đăng ký kinh doanh thay đổi lần thứ 3 số 4103002630 ngày 18 tháng 05 năm 2007, thay đổi lần thứ 20 số 0303462927 ngày 02 tháng 01 năm 2014 do sở Kế hoạch và Đầu tư Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh cấp. “ 1 Hiện tại công ty đang rất thành công với nhiều chi nhánh và công ty con: “ Công Ty TNHH Quản Lý Khách Sạn Liberty và Công ty Cổ phần Sài Gòn – Quê Hương” cùng với nhiều dự dán trong tương sẽ được triển khai. Công ty có nhiều hoạt động nổi trội như là: kinh doanh bất động sản, sản xuất bia, nhà hàng và dịch vụ ăn uống, điều hành tuor du lịch…. Trong đó mảng nổi trội nhất có lẽ là nhà hàng và dịch vụ ăn uống với nhà hàng Metrople nổi tiếng khu vực quận 3 nói riêng và thành phố Hồ Chí Minh nói chung. Hình 1 : Logo Liberty 1 GIỚI THIỆU CHUNG
  2. 2. ix Trung tâm hội nghị tiệc cưới Metropole được xây dựng vào tháng 5 -2011 và chính thức đưa vào sử dụng vào năm 2013 “ 2 1.2. VỊ TRÍ ĐỊA LÝ Hình 2 : Vị trí nhà hàng Metropole Tọa lạc tại con đường Lý Chính Thắng quận 3, trung tâm hội nghị và tiệc cưới Metropole nổi lên như một tòa lâu đài Châu Âu cổ điển lung linh đầy vương giả và hơn hết là cả một thiên đường tình yêu chấp ánh cho hạnh phúc tương la của đôi lứa. Metropole là một trung tâm hội nghị tiệc cưới đẳng cấp quốc tế với lối kiến trúc tinh tế, độc đào cùng một không gian lớn và chất lượng dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp cao cấp hàng đầu. 2 CÁC MỐC PHÁT TRIỂN LỊCH SỬ
  3. 3. x 1.3. TẦM NHÌN – SỨ MỆNH a. “ Tầm nhìn : Trở thành một trong những thương hiệu hàng đầu trong ngành dịch vụ nhà hàng. b. Sứ mệnh :  Mang đến những trải nghiệm hoàn hảo cho khách hàng  Mang đến sự chuyên nghiệp và đẳng cấp quốc tế cho thương hiệu công ty c. Giá trị cốt lõi  Sẵn sàng: Luôn cung cấp những dịch vụ tốt nhất cho khách hàng  Chu đáo: Quan tâm đến từng chi tiết dù là nhỏ nhất làm sao mang lại sự hài lòng cho khách.  Ấn tượng: Luôn mang đến những trải nghiệm đặc biệt.  Lịch sự: Phong cách lịch sự, tôn trọng và chuyên nghiệp trong việc cung cấp các dịch vụ “ 3. Nhà hàng Metropole toạ lạc trên đường Lý Chính Thắng ngay trung tâm quận 3 với sức chứa 2500 khách. Một trung tâm hội nghị tiệc cưới đẳng cấp quốc tế với lối kiến trúc tinh tế, độc đáo cùng một không gian rộng lớn và chất lượng dịch vụ chuyên nghiệp cao cấp hàng đầu. Được phát triển và điều hành bởi Liberty Group danh tiếng tại Sài Gòn, Metropole chính là nơi ghi dấu ấn hạnh phúc và mang đến thành công cho các sự kiện quan trọng. Hình 3 : Logo Trung tâm hội nghị và tiệc cưới Metropole 3 TẦM NHÌN - SỨ MỆNH
  4. 4. xi 1.4. CÁC LOẠI HÌNH DỊCH VỤ 4 Tiệc cưới, Hội Nghị, Tiệc Ngoài , Buffet chay A. Tiệc cưới Hiện tại, nhà hàng đang hoạt động 6 sảnh tiệc với 6 phong cách khác nhau : Lầu 1 : Sảnh tiệc Sài Gòn : Tạo ấn tượng tột đỉnh xa hoa  Diện tích: 364m2  Sức chứa: 32 bàn + 17 bàn trên lủng Được bố trí thêm tầng lửng, sảnh Sài Gòn mang vẻ đẹp cung đình Huế, cùng với lối kiến trúc hiện đại và không an ấn tượng kết hợp chút hoài cổ nhưng không kém phần sang trọng. Đây là sảnh có sức chứa lớn nhất , là nơi lý tưởng của những cặp đôi muốn mang nét truyền thống vào sự kiện quan trọng nhất đời mình. Hình 4 : Sảnh Sài Gòn 4 (TRUNGTÂMHỘI NGHỊ VÀ TIỆC CƯỚIMETROPOLE,2017)
  5. 5. xii Lầu 2 : Sảnh tiệc Tokyo : Lôi cuốn bởi phong cách lịch lãm  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Đèn lồng đợc sử dụng kết hợp với chất liệu gỗ. Các chuyên gia thiết kế đã mang những nét đặc trưng của đất nước mặt trời mọc - Nhật Bản vào sảnh Tokyo. Thiết kết tinh tế kết hợp với ánh sáng dễ chịu sẽ mang tới những buổi tiệc huyền diệu đậm chất Á Đông. Hình 5 : Sảnh Tolyo
  6. 6. xiii Lầu 3 : Sảnh tiệc Paris : Tinh tế - Sang trọng  Diện tích :364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Từ xa xưa Paris là nơi quy tụ nhiều công trình kiến trúc lừng danh Thế giới, nơi nghệ thuật trang trí lên đến trình độ thượng thừa với độ tinh xảo là tuyệt đối cùng vẻ lịch lãm theo đúng phong cách Paris hoa lệ. Sảnh tiệc được chăm chú đến những chi tiết dù là nhỏ nhất từ tấm thảm đến những đèn chùm pha lê kết hợp với sự tinh tế của gam màu vàng quý phái đã làm khách hàng lầm tưởng mình đang ở thành phố nổi tiếng nhất nước Pháp Hình 6 : Sảnh Paris
  7. 7. xiv Lầu 4 : Sảnh tiệc Shanghai : Tinh tế - Sang trọng  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Như biểu trưng cho tinh thần năng động, sức vươn dậy thần kỳ của một trung tâm kinh tế phát triển bậc nhất Trung Hoa, sảnh Thượng Hải được trang hoàng nổi bật với gam màu đỏ huy hoàng, lộng lẫy, kết hợp hài hòa giữa đường nét khoáng đạt của kiến trúc phương Tây với sự tinh tế, chiều sâu thẳm của tâm hồn phương Đông. Hình 7 : Sảnh ShangHai
  8. 8. xv Lầu 5 : Sảnh tiệc New York : Thanh lịch - ấm cúng  Diện tích :364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn “Sảnh New York có tất cả những gì bạn mong ước cho một tiệc cưới. Đó là sự phối trộn giữa phong cách Hollywood xa hoa, sự lãng mạn quyến rũ và tinh thần sáng tạo đầy bay bổng của một trung tâm thời trang hàng đầu thế giới. Không gian sảnh cưới nổi bật bởi nghệ thuật trang trí siêu hạng với các chất liệu cao cấp và hiện đại.” Hình 8 : Sảnh Newyork
  9. 9. xvi Lầu 6 : Sảnh tiệc Milan : Lịch lãm phong cách ý  Diện tích : 364m2  Sức chứa: 38 bàn Với thiết kế theo trường phái kiến trúc của Ý, sảnh tầng 6 tại Metropole, tên gọi Milan hứa hẹn sẽ mang đến thêm nhiều sự lựa chọn cho các cặp CD-CR cho ngày cưới của mình Hình 9 : Sảnh Milan
  10. 10. xvii B. Hội nghị 5 Nhiều tổ chức doanh nghiệp đã chọn nhà hàng là nơi tổ chức sự kiện cuộc họp vì có trang thiết bị hiện đại cùng nhân viên chuyên nghiệp. Các dịch vụ và tiện ích mà khách hàng yêu cầu cho hội nghị bên nhà hàng luôn đáp ứng để đem đến ấn tượng khó quên cho khách mời Các sảnh được thiết kế với không gian mở rộng rãi phù hợp nhiều loại hình và sự kiện nhằm đáp ứng cho nhu cầu của nhiều doanh nghiệp khác nhau.Tất cả được thiết kế tinh tế và đạp mắt. Bên cạnh đó, thực đơn được kết hợp tinh tế các món ăn đặc sắc mang phong cách Á – Âu là điều không thể thiếu với các cuộc hội nghị. C. Tiệc ngoài 6 Không chỉ có tiệc cưới và hội nghị, nhà hàng Metropole còn làm tiệc tại địa điểm mà khách hàng yêu cầu, tất cả từ tiệc cưới, tất niên , tân niên , sinh nhật ….. Tất cả công việc được thực hiện bởi đội ngủ nhân viên cùng những đầu bếp giàu kinh nghiệm. Khách hàng có thể yên tâm khi giao toàn bộ quy trình cho nhà hàng từ khâu lên ý tưởng , trang trí cho tới chọn món và setup bàn. Hình 10 : Outside 5 (HỘI NGHỊ, 2017) 6 (TIỆC NGOÀI, 2017)
