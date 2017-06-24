Analiza los conceptos de estética, arte, ciencia, técnica y tecnología en su relación con el diseño.  Estética: Ciencia q...
 Problema: Surge de una necesidad  Definición del problema: Se establecen propuestas  Componentes del problema: Intervi...
•Problema: El diseñador encuentra un problema y le ofrece solución a la industria o viceversa. El problema que abordare es...
Determina los elementos básicos de la configuración de la forma 1. Distancia: espacio entre una figura y otra, aparentan c...
Señala cómo funcionan la síntesis aditiva y la síntesis sustractiva y su relación con el sistema RGB y el CMYK RGB Este es...
Explica qué es la sección áurea y la serie Fibonnacci y ejemplifica con un rectángulo áureo La sección áurea se refiere a ...
Gramática visual y configuración Distancia: Toque: Superposición: Unión: Sustracción: Intersección Fotografía de materiale...
Principios básicos del color - rombo cromático PROCESO
Sintaxis del campo compositivo Submódulo Supermódulo Fotografías de trabajo final
Fuentes de consulta • http://www.editorialdesignio.com/images/ED_DESIGNIO_PRI MAVERA10_LR.pdf http://www.rae.es/ https://i...
Extraorinario
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Extraorinario

32 views

Published on

extraordinario diseño

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
32
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Extraorinario

  1. 1. Analiza los conceptos de estética, arte, ciencia, técnica y tecnología en su relación con el diseño.  Estética: Ciencia que estudia la belleza  Arte: Manifestación de actividades humanas creadas en recursos físicos, lingüísticos o sonoros.  Ciencia: Conjunto de conocimientos obtenidos mediante la observación y el razonamiento  Técnica: Perteneciente o relativo a las aplicaciones de las ciencias y las artes.  Tecnología: Conjunto de técnicas y teorías que dan pie al aprovechamiento practico de un conocimiento científico.  Relación con el diseño: Para Alejandro Tapia La estética los alumnos, maestros y profesionales pretenden producir en los usuarios una experiencia que los acerque a lo bello y que los impacte de modo positivo para que se apropien de una imagen, una marca o una institución; con el segundo, buscan vender un bien o un servicio a través de la identificación de ese producto (pag 15). La ciencia es trabaja en conjunto de la técnica y tecnología, tienen como objetivo enfocar el diseño a la creación y descubrimiento de nuevas formas y expresiones, todos los conceptos están relacionados. https://issuu.com/lizrivera3/docs/el_dise__o_gr__fico-en-el-espacio_s ttp://www.editorialdesignio.com/images/ED_DESIGNIO_PRIMAVERA10_LR.pdf http://www.rae.es/
  2. 2.  Problema: Surge de una necesidad  Definición del problema: Se establecen propuestas  Componentes del problema: Interviene la creatividad tomando  Recopilación de datos: Reunir información para proponer una solución  Análisis de datos: Se rectifica la información y aumentan los materiales a utilizar  Creatividad: Definir que se ara para una solución  Solución al problema: Se ejecuta el plan de acuerdo a lo establecido y con los materiales acordado  Modelo: el plan se ejecuta en bocetos para ver como se proyectaran  Verificación: se acuerda las proporciones del boceto al real  Dibujos constructivos: Nuevamente se rectifica el prototipo  Solución: Se crean los prototipos a tamaño establecido Describe las fases del modelo proyectual https://es.slideshare.net/aomarexe9/metodo-proyectual-de-bruno-munari
  3. 3. •Problema: El diseñador encuentra un problema y le ofrece solución a la industria o viceversa. El problema que abordare es de la marca KASHY, una marca estadunidense dedicada a la venta de productos bajos en grasas y 100% naturales, Ediseño del producto actualmente es poco atractivo, por lo que las ventas no son de calidad, pues el producto no llama atención del cliente. •Definición del problema: La propuesta por la diseñadora es cambiar la presentación para mejorar los consumos mediante una buena imagen del producto, la solución que se dará a la marca Kashy es de forma comercial para el incremento de ventas. •Elementos del problema: La situación es la venta en minoría de todos los productos, la cuestión es ¿Qué está fallando? , se ha observado por la diseñadora que visualmente el diseño no es atractivo aunque los colores si, entonces se trabajara en el acomodo de los elementos que conforman a la caja del producto. El diseño aparenta una forma muy sencilla, no apetecible, el precio no es muy accesible así que es punto menos para la empresa, lo que ofrece cada producto resalta en la nutrición y el proceso que lleva cada alimento antes de ser empaquetado. •Recopilación de datos: La propuesta es crear una nueva imagen de figuras y colores para la atracción visual directa, la información nutrimental ponerla de diferente estructura, el tamaño de las cajas en venta también cambiaran para resaltar y envolver al consumidor. •Análisis de datos: Se analiza si la información recolectada es confiable o si hacen modificaciones. El logo se conservara definitivamente, la estructura del diseño será diferente y el tamaño incrementara ligeramente. •Creatividad: Se corrobora el análisis de datos, los cambios a ejecutar serán el tamaño, formato, colores y se conservara el logo. •Solución al problema: Se creara una imagen de cada cereal (barras, cereal, granola) de los diferentes productos para dar objetivo de que es un producto de calidad y que es deleitoso, el tamaño se llamativo pues el cliente lo primero que observara es el tamaño (la cantidad que se imagina el cliente), el color también será acorde a los sabores e información nutrimental.
  4. 4. Determina los elementos básicos de la configuración de la forma 1. Distancia: espacio entre una figura y otra, aparentan cercanía pero no es así, se pierde su correspondencia. 2. Toque: la atracción entre un elemento y otro hace que se unan y no quede espacio entre si. 3. Superposición: Una figura se encima en otra haciendo esto una cadena de una tras otra llegando a la coincidencia. 4. Unión: La perdida de contornos originales y nuevas formas a partir de dos o mas elementos se intersecan entre si. 5. Sustracción: El espacio faltante en un elemento por el avance de una forma negativa sobre una positiva. 6. Intersección: La fusión de la mitad de una figura mas otra, creando nuevas formas. 1 2 3 4 5 6 http://fido.palermo.edu/servicios_dyc/blog/docentes/trabajos/6195_15246.pdf
  5. 5. Señala cómo funcionan la síntesis aditiva y la síntesis sustractiva y su relación con el sistema RGB y el CMYK RGB Este espacio de color es el formado por los colores primarios luz, Rojo, Verde y Azul. La intensidad del color Primario define el color de la imagen. Enuncia tres armonías geométricas del color referente a la rueda cromática; ejemplifícalas Colores análogos: Son los colores que se crean a partir de un color base, estos se encuentran a los costados del mismo. Imagen extraída de: http://juanchomillitos.blogspot.mx/p/c olores-analogos.html Tres colores equidistantes tanto del centro de la rueda como entre sí, es decir formando 120° uno del otro.Imagen extraída de: http://www.proyectacolor.cl/percepcion-del- color/armonias-de-color/ http://www.proyectacolor.cl/percepcion-del-color/armonias-de-color/ Colores complementarios: son los que se encuentran en una posición oponible dentro del círculo cromático. Demuestran un tono mas fuerte que el otro.Imagen extraída de: http://arte.about.com/od/Que-es-el-arte/fl/Colores-complementarios.htm http://arte.about.com/od/Que-es-el-arte/fl/Colores-complementarios.htm http://www.fotonostra.com/grafico/rgb.htm CMYK Son los que se corresponden con los colores primarios luz, con el cyan, el magenta, el amarillo y resulta color negro. La sintesis absorbe y rechaza la luz de los objetos. Si un objeto es rojo esto significa que el mismo absorbe todas las longitudes de onda componentes de la luz exceptuando la componente roja. Los colores sustractivos (CMY) y los aditivos (RGB) son colores complementarios. Imagen extraída de: http://www.fotonostra.com/grafico/rgb.htm
  6. 6. Explica qué es la sección áurea y la serie Fibonnacci y ejemplifica con un rectángulo áureo La sección áurea se refiere a la serie de fibonacci, que expresa la sumatoria de dos números anteriores a partir del 3, es decir; 1,2,3 , 5, 8, 13, 21 etc. Y el resultado a 1.618 es la división de el número anterior por un numero en la serie y el resultado a 0.618 es la división de un numero en la serie por el consecutivo, esta serie se representa con letra griega “phi”. Describe qué es un módulo, submódulo y supermódulo Módulo: Conjunto organizado acorde a principios de relación de la forma, pueden ser contornos, letras etc, son elementos que se repiten para formar una estructura. Submódulo: Es la unión de varios módulos perfectamente en armonía Supermódulo: Es la unión masiva de un modulo para generar diferentes efectos interesantes y originales. http://matematicas.uclm.es/ita-cr/web_matematicas/trabajos/240/La_seccion_aurea_en%20arte.pdf http://www.cuaed.unam.mx/lic_diseno/moodle/file.php/5/Diseno_I/u5/2_index.html
  7. 7. Gramática visual y configuración Distancia: Toque: Superposición: Unión: Sustracción: Intersección Fotografía de materiales impresos
  8. 8. Principios básicos del color - rombo cromático PROCESO
  9. 9. Sintaxis del campo compositivo Submódulo Supermódulo Fotografías de trabajo final
  10. 10. Fuentes de consulta • http://www.editorialdesignio.com/images/ED_DESIGNIO_PRI MAVERA10_LR.pdf http://www.rae.es/ https://issuu.com/lizrivera3/docs/el_dise__o_gr__fico-en-el- espacio_s http://fido.palermo.edu/servicios_dyc/blog/docentes/trabajos/ 6195_15246.pdf • https://rogercv.files.wordpress.com/2011/11/circulo- cromatico.pdf • http://juanchomillitos.blogspot.mx/p/colores-analogos.html • http://arte.about.com/od/Que-es-el-arte/fl/Colores- complementarios.htm

×