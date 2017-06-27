Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think

Bravery. The word itself conjures up YouTube videos of big wave surfers, and notions of superheroes and dramatic fairy tale endings.



But what does it really mean to be brave, and why does it matter? How can we practically apply the notion of bravery to the work that we do every single day? And how can those of us who tend to shy away from acts that seem to require courage cultivate the bravery that already lies within us?



Pamela believes that all of us have an innate ability to face fear and uncertainty with grit and mettle, and like with any other skill it's one we simply need to practice in order to bring it to life. She will share stories, adventures, and ideas about what it means to be brave, as well as tips and resources that can help designers overcome their fears, build their confidence, and make bolder choices in their day-to-day work, careers, and lives.