ALREADY LIONHEARTED: YOU ARE BRAVER THAN YOU THINK Presented by: Pamela Raitt
I DARE YOU! THANK GOD, I’M STARVING
3. that gives rise to a defensive behavior or escape O R D I N G TO E T H O LO G I S T S : F E A R1. is a motivational sta...
FIGHT OR FLIGHT
BE AFRAID… AND DO IT ANYWAY
O M G W T F
SWEAT. SHAKE. GET A DRY MOUTH. FEEL UNABLE TO TALK. FEEL NAUSEOUS. FEEL LIGHTHEADED. FEEL PARALYZED. URINATE. DEFECATE!!!
WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE.
From Neil Gaiman Make Good Art speech
WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT.
WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE.
WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE. WE FEAR WHAT PEOPLE WIL...
WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE. WE FEAR WHAT PEOPLE WIL...
vul•ner•a•bleCapable of, or susceptible to, being wounded or hurt.
BE AFRAID… AND DO IT ANYWAY
AND DO IT ANYWAY The willingness to act. and The ability to manage your fear so you can act.
As a species, we should never underestimate our low tolerance for discomfort. – Pema Chodron
Hello, Fear. Thank you for being here. You’re my indication that I’m doing what I need to do. – Cheryl Strayed FEEL THE FE...
KNOW WHY YOU ARE DOING IT
PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE. AKA keep doing the work, keep showing up.
BRAVERY INTO A HABIT TURN
FEEDBACK AND SUPPORT Get
FIND INSPIRATION. BE CURIOUS.
HAVE A MANTRA
COMMIT
Thank You! @levitateraitt
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think

66 views

Published on

Bravery. The word itself conjures up YouTube videos of big wave surfers, and notions of superheroes and dramatic fairy tale endings.

But what does it really mean to be brave, and why does it matter? How can we practically apply the notion of bravery to the work that we do every single day? And how can those of us who tend to shy away from acts that seem to require courage cultivate the bravery that already lies within us?

Pamela believes that all of us have an innate ability to face fear and uncertainty with grit and mettle, and like with any other skill it's one we simply need to practice in order to bring it to life. She will share stories, adventures, and ideas about what it means to be brave, as well as tips and resources that can help designers overcome their fears, build their confidence, and make bolder choices in their day-to-day work, careers, and lives.

Published in: Career
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
66
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Already Lionherated: You're Braver Than You Think

  1. 1. ALREADY LIONHEARTED: YOU ARE BRAVER THAN YOU THINK Presented by: Pamela Raitt
  2. 2. I DARE YOU! THANK GOD, I’M STARVING
  3. 3. 3. that gives rise to a defensive behavior or escape O R D I N G TO E T H O LO G I S T S : F E A R1. is a motivational state 2. aroused by speciﬁc stimuli
  4. 4. FIGHT OR FLIGHT
  5. 5. BE AFRAID… AND DO IT ANYWAY
  6. 6. O M G W T F
  7. 7. SWEAT. SHAKE. GET A DRY MOUTH. FEEL UNABLE TO TALK. FEEL NAUSEOUS. FEEL LIGHTHEADED. FEEL PARALYZED. URINATE. DEFECATE!!!
  8. 8. WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE.
  9. 9. From Neil Gaiman Make Good Art speech
  10. 10. WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT.
  11. 11. WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE.
  12. 12. WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE. WE FEAR WHAT PEOPLE WILL THINK.
  13. 13. WE FEAR MAKING A MISTAKE. WE FEAR NOT BEING PERFECT. WE FEAR NOT DOING IT AS WELL AS SOMEONE ELSE. WE FEAR WHAT PEOPLE WILL THINK. WE FEAR BEING VULNERABLE.
  14. 14. vul•ner•a•bleCapable of, or susceptible to, being wounded or hurt.
  15. 15. BE AFRAID… AND DO IT ANYWAY
  16. 16. AND DO IT ANYWAY The willingness to act. and The ability to manage your fear so you can act.
  17. 17. As a species, we should never underestimate our low tolerance for discomfort. – Pema Chodron
  18. 18. Hello, Fear. Thank you for being here. You’re my indication that I’m doing what I need to do. – Cheryl Strayed FEEL THE FEAR
  19. 19. KNOW WHY YOU ARE DOING IT
  20. 20. PRACTICE, PRACTICE, PRACTICE. AKA keep doing the work, keep showing up.
  21. 21. BRAVERY INTO A HABIT TURN
  22. 22. FEEDBACK AND SUPPORT Get
  23. 23. FIND INSPIRATION. BE CURIOUS.
  24. 24. HAVE A MANTRA
  25. 25. COMMIT
  26. 26. Thank You! @levitateraitt

×