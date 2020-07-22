La educación en la Edad Media

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrantes: • Marcia Gallardo • Francisca Molina • Yessenia Toapanta • Carlos Jaime • Carolina Saquicela • Pamela Pérez •...
 ALTA EDAD MEDIA
EDAD MEDIA Siglo V - XIV ERA DEL FEUDALISMO Esclavo SIERVO Amo Sr. FEUDAL • Dependencia del patrón • Obligación de pago de...
Alta edad media siglo V - XI Las tribus germánicas invadieron el Imperio Romano. Rey Clodoveo Rey Pipino el Breve Rey Carl...
Decadencia de la cultura clásica Siglo iii - vi Popularización del cristianismo en el IMPERIO ROMANO ROMA es sede de la má...
 La escuela cristiana Palabra de Dios Valores cristianos Fortalecer la Fe Asumió el control de la educación Memorización ...
 • Preceptos religioso • Valores y comportamientos morales • Rutinas • Actividades comunitarias, oración y retiros espiri...
Educación MilitarPrimeros niveles Escritura – Lectura Habilidades Matemática- Oficios - Interpretación de textos (Históric...
 Baja edad media Siglo XI - XIV.
Feudalismo en decadencia Cruzadas Surgimiento del comercio del comercio y ciudades Yánez, D recuperado https://www.lifeder...
Ramain, C.(2018) recuperado https://noobelearning.com/2018/10/19/la- transmission-des-savoirs-au-moyen-age/ Rodríguez, ( 2...
 Educación Caballeresca recuperado https://www.sutori.com/item/la-educacion- caballeresca-en-la-edad-media-la-organizacio...
 HUMANISMO Y RENACIMIENTO
 Humanismo EUROPA  Surgió entre el siglo XIV y XVI  Interés por lo "antiguo", por lo clásico, investigación filológica ...
 Renacimiento ITALIA  El ideal común de este período viene definido por la esperanza de un renacer del ser humano a una ...
 Siglos XIV y XV, siglos de transición Edad Media a la Moderna CARACTERISTICAS: El tercer estado y la educación Mundo men...
 En el ámbito de la Educación La burguesía alcanzo un gran impacto en lo económico a través del comercio: - Pagaban a mae...
 - - - Métodos de instrucción - Estilo maestro y aprendiz. Clases particulares con pocos alumnos. El alumno convivía con ...
 El humanismo y las academias “En el estudio no existe la saciedad” (Rotterdam)
 Enaltecen la investigación Castigos a adolescentes y niños Métodos de enseñanza monótonos CRÍTICAS A LA EDAD MEDIA
 El maestro alaba con palabras, expresiones y atención al estudiante. Para Erasmo de Rotterdam
 Comparaban y traducían textos antiguos, interpretaciones… Invención de la imprenta Creación de propios espacios
 Fin de la educación caballeresca Siglos XIV – XV ENTRE LA CRISIS Y EL CAMBIO
 Decadencia de un sistema educativo basado en la instrucción militar, que deja de lado la formación moral y cortesana
 Con la muerte del rey Enrique II de Valois en 1559 en un torneo caballeresco, se marca simbólicamente el fin de ésta eta...
 Anónimo (2002). El humanismo, sus escuelas y las academias. Recuperado de: https://trabajospedagogia.es.tl/El-humanismo...
La educación en la Edad Media

Libro: Historia General de la Educación
Autor: José Alonso Salas
Año: 2012

Published in: Education
La educación en la Edad Media

  Integrantes: • Marcia Gallardo • Francisca Molina • Yessenia Toapanta • Carlos Jaime • Carolina Saquicela • Pamela Pérez • Rocío Guamán
  2. 2.  ALTA EDAD MEDIA
  3. 3. EDAD MEDIA Siglo V - XIV ERA DEL FEUDALISMO Esclavo SIERVO Amo Sr. FEUDAL • Dependencia del patrón • Obligación de pago de: • Tributos • Renta (molino-casa) • Prestar servicios • Propietario de tierra, molino o propiedades • Instrucción baja • Provenía de guerras o torneos caballerescos Se generaliza en el siglo VIII ESTRATIFICACIÓN SOCIAL
  4. 4. Alta edad media siglo V - XI Las tribus germánicas invadieron el Imperio Romano. Rey Clodoveo Rey Pipino el Breve Rey Carlomagno Año 800 d.C – Siglo IX Santo Tomás de Aquino representante de la escolástica. Estilos arquitectónicos Renacimiento carolingio Invasiones bárbaras – utilización de la fuerza
  5. 5. Decadencia de la cultura clásica Siglo iii - vi Popularización del cristianismo en el IMPERIO ROMANO ROMA es sede de la máxima autoridad cristiana: PAPADO Valores de la nueva sociedad romana (siglo IV)/ Educación Cristiana: humildad, sencillez, ideal de la moral Los hombres de Iglesia desconocía los pensamientos clásicos. LATÍN como LENGUA CULTA Papa Gelasio I “No se admita al sacerdocio al que sea ignorante en reglas o tenga algún defecto físico” Las familias germanas buscaban una formación en letras humanas y otras en virtudes militares
  6. 6.  La escuela cristiana Palabra de Dios Valores cristianos Fortalecer la Fe Asumió el control de la educación Memorización y canto Evangelizar, cristianizar y educar.
  7. 7.  • Preceptos religioso • Valores y comportamientos morales • Rutinas • Actividades comunitarias, oración y retiros espirituales. • Jerarquía de castigos Niñez- Pureza Pubertad- Pubis Monasterios
  8. 8. Educación MilitarPrimeros niveles Escritura – Lectura Habilidades Matemática- Oficios - Interpretación de textos (Histórico, moral y espiritual) Siglo VII – Beda Gramática, Dialéctica y Retorica, Filosofía. Aritmética, Música, Geometría, Astronomía Sagradas Escrituras • Clase alta • Deportes Caza y equitación. • Técnicas militares y educación integral.
  9. 9.  Baja edad media Siglo XI - XIV.
  10. 10. Feudalismo en decadencia Cruzadas Surgimiento del comercio del comercio y ciudades Yánez, D recuperado https://www.lifeder.com/caract eristicas-feudalismo/ Recuperado , https://labuenavidamagazine.com/las- cruzadas-origen-y-sus-efectos/ Recuperado https://www.pinterest.com/pin/537335799264309057/
  11. 11. Ramain, C.(2018) recuperado https://noobelearning.com/2018/10/19/la- transmission-des-savoirs-au-moyen-age/ Rodríguez, ( 2019) recuperado /www.unprofesor.com/ciencias-sociales/escolastica- definicion-y-caracteristicas-3195.html SCHOLA ECOLASTICA
  12. 12.  Educación Caballeresca recuperado https://www.sutori.com/item/la-educacion- caballeresca-en-la-edad-media-la-organizacion- social-se-determino
  13. 13.  HUMANISMO Y RENACIMIENTO
  14. 14.  Humanismo EUROPA  Surgió entre el siglo XIV y XVI  Interés por lo "antiguo", por lo clásico, investigación filológica  El hombre desde una perspectiva mundana, no-divina
  15. 15.  Renacimiento ITALIA  El ideal común de este período viene definido por la esperanza de un renacer del ser humano a una vida verdaderamente "humana",  El hombre es libre de decidir su conducta  Es un espíritu que transforma no solo las artes sino también la ciencia
  16. 16.  Siglos XIV y XV, siglos de transición Edad Media a la Moderna CARACTERISTICAS: El tercer estado y la educación Mundo menos pegado a la religión Enfocado al hombre y abierto a tradiciones laicas. Los Reyes y los nobles (poseían los medios de producción). En Italia surgieron los primeros grupos burgueses con un alto poder económico y social.
  17. 17.  En el ámbito de la Educación La burguesía alcanzo un gran impacto en lo económico a través del comercio: - Pagaban a maestros particulares para que educaran a sus hijos o a ellos mismos. - La educación se convirtió en un bien comercial. - Aparecieron contratos jurídicos (iglesia y estado) como mediador. - Poco después la educación se convierta en laica (desaparecen la iglesia como mediadora).
  18. 18.  - - - Métodos de instrucción - Estilo maestro y aprendiz. Clases particulares con pocos alumnos. El alumno convivía con el maestro todo el día. Con el tiempo los maestros se organizarían en asociaciones para fijar pagos y cuotas, ejemplo una Cooperativa de maestros.
  19. 19.  El humanismo y las academias “En el estudio no existe la saciedad” (Rotterdam)
  20. 20.  Enaltecen la investigación Castigos a adolescentes y niños Métodos de enseñanza monótonos CRÍTICAS A LA EDAD MEDIA
  21. 21.  El maestro alaba con palabras, expresiones y atención al estudiante. Para Erasmo de Rotterdam
  22. 22.  Comparaban y traducían textos antiguos, interpretaciones… Invención de la imprenta Creación de propios espacios
  23. 23.  Fin de la educación caballeresca Siglos XIV – XV ENTRE LA CRISIS Y EL CAMBIO
  24. 24.  Decadencia de un sistema educativo basado en la instrucción militar, que deja de lado la formación moral y cortesana
  25. 25.  Con la muerte del rey Enrique II de Valois en 1559 en un torneo caballeresco, se marca simbólicamente el fin de ésta etapa educativa.
  26. 26.  Anónimo (2002). El humanismo, sus escuelas y las academias. Recuperado de: https://trabajospedagogia.es.tl/El-humanismo,-sus- escuelas-y-las-Academias.htm  Montagut, E. (2017). Las academias. Recuperado de: http://www.andalan.es/?p=13039  Salas, J. A. (2012). Educación en la Edad Media. En J. A. Salas, Historia General de la educación (págs. 56-85). Referencias bibliográficas

