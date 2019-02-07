Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Ballroom Dancing Australia Directory Waltz Dance Script Announced
Agenda » Summary » Content
4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op announced that retired dance champion and accomplished instructor Noel Bishop has created a new Wal...
Page 5 (of 11) 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op, an Australian nonprofit organization dedicated to the dance community, announced th...
Page 6 (of 11) More information can be found at https://4ballroom.dance/the-co-op-has- been-given-a-gift. The organization...
Page 7 (of 11) The script can be downloaded from the above link. 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op states that the dance includes cer...
Page 8 (of 11) Noel Bishop is a multiple dance champion with numerous awards and distinctions, including the winner of the...
Page 9 (of 11) A spokesperson for 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op said: “You don’t have to spend too long speaking with Noel to rea...
Page 10 (of 11) If you would like to take part, learn, Social Dance, DanceSport, Competitive dance for all levels or up-sk...
Thank you!4 Ballroom Dance Co-op Ltd prc.pressagency@gmail.com https://4ballroom.dance/
Ballroom Dancing Australia Directory Waltz Dance Script Announced
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Ballroom Dancing Australia Directory Waltz Dance Script Announced

4 views

Published on

4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op announced that retired dance champion and accomplished instructor Noel Bishop has created a new Waltz specifically for the dance community.

Published in: Services
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ballroom Dancing Australia Directory Waltz Dance Script Announced

  1. 1. Ballroom Dancing Australia Directory Waltz Dance Script Announced
  2. 2. Agenda » Summary » Content
  3. 3. 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op announced that retired dance champion and accomplished instructor Noel Bishop has created a new Waltz specifically for the dance community.
  4. 4. Page 5 (of 11) 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op, an Australian nonprofit organization dedicated to the dance community, announced that it has received a unique new dance created by Noel Bishop. The Co-Op Waltz has been arranged specifically for the 4 Ballroom co-op and is publicly available at the official website of the organization.
  5. 5. Page 6 (of 11) More information can be found at https://4ballroom.dance/the-co-op-has- been-given-a-gift. The organization wishes to show its appreciation for Noel’s support for the dance community and sincerely thanks the retired Queensland, Australia and Australasia dance champion. The Co-Op Waltz was designed for the 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op and consists of sixteen bars.
  6. 6. Page 7 (of 11) The script can be downloaded from the above link. 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op states that the dance includes certain advanced steps, recommending that anyone wishing to learn the dance contact a professional dance instructor in their area. A list of available instructors can be found by visiting the Dance Directory or by using a copy of the Hard Copy Printed Directory.
  7. 7. Page 8 (of 11) Noel Bishop is a multiple dance champion with numerous awards and distinctions, including the winner of the 1956 Australian Olympic Championship Old-Time and the 1966 Queensland South Pacific Professional OT/NV. Between 1955 and 1967, with his partners June Cheney, Shirley Poultney and his wife, he won twelve championships and finished runner-up on two occasions. He also has decades of experience teaching ballroom dance with his longtime partner June and his wife.
  8. 8. Page 9 (of 11) A spokesperson for 4 Ballroom Dance Co-Op said: “You don’t have to spend too long speaking with Noel to realise you are in the presence of quiet confidence, the kind that comes from knowing your achievements and not having to flaunt them in any way. A gentleman who is amiable, has a ready sense of humor and offers assistance without the need for fanfare.” Dance is an art and a skill available to all.
  9. 9. Page 10 (of 11) If you would like to take part, learn, Social Dance, DanceSport, Competitive dance for all levels or up-skill, you can find out more at http://4ballroom.dance/ For a full range of program options open to individuals, groups or organisations. You could even make your next fundraiser something that can be enjoyed for life. Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.
  10. 10. Thank you!4 Ballroom Dance Co-op Ltd prc.pressagency@gmail.com https://4ballroom.dance/

×