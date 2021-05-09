Description:

Cipla Cipladine Ointment is an antiseptic and disinfectant agent. It is used for prevention of infections in wounds and cuts. It kills the harmful microbes and controls their growth, thereby preventing infections on the affected area.



Cipla Cipladine Ointment is for external use only. You should always use it exactly as your doctor has told you. The affected area should be clean and dry before application. You must wash your hands thoroughly before and after applying this medicine. This medicine should be used regularly to get the most benefit from it. Do not use more than you need as it will not clear your condition faster and some side effects may be increased. You can help this medication work better by keeping the affected areas clean.



This medicine may cause side effects like skin irritation, redness, or itching at the site of application. Please consult your doctor if these side effects persist for a longer duration. Avoid direct contact with your eyes. In case of direct contact, wash your eyes with water and seek immediate medical attention. You should stop taking it straight away if you have any signs of an allergic reaction. Signs of this include rash, swelling of the lips, throat, or face, swallowing or breathing problems, feeling dizzy or faint, and nausea.



Benefits:

Cipla Cipladine Ointment is a versatile antiseptic that is used for the treatment and prevention of infection. Cipladine Ointment kills and prevents the growth of infection-causing microbes, thereby preventing abrasions, cuts and wounds, or any break in the skin from getting infected. The antiseptic effect is caused due to the slow release of iodine. Keep the affected area clean and use the medicine as prescribed by your doctor.



Call or Whatsapp us @ +91 8085267581



Visit our website: https://shovamedicalstore.business.site/



Add: Shop no. 509, near mata mandir bhawani chowk, anand nagar Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, India 462021.