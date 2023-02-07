Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Small Business Record Keeping.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Does your motivation need a kick start?
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Berger paint BD.docx
SarwarIqbal7
Portfolio.pdf
DungTien41
Twin scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
Cabin Type Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
Zero scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
SS Cabin Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, ...
Bala Krishnan
MCS 358 UNIT 3.ppt
KwekuJnr
Self propelled scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, V...
Bala Krishnan
1 of 10 Ad

Small Business Record Keeping.pptx

Feb. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Business

Guidelines on Accounting record keeping

Guidelines on Accounting record keeping

Business
Advertisement

Recommended

Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
20.4k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
307.4k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
24.1k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.9k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
3.2k views
20 slides
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.9k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Berger paint BD.docx
SarwarIqbal7
0 views
Portfolio.pdf
DungTien41
0 views
Twin scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Cabin Type Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Zero scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
SS Cabin Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, ...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
MCS 358 UNIT 3.ppt
KwekuJnr
0 views
Self propelled scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, V...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Wall Mounted Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vello...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Gravity Roller Scissor Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, V...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Pacific Lion SLIDESHARE.pptx
CharlesOcampo4
0 views
IIMA Casebook 2021-22.pdf
VivekK245340
0 views
Movable scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore,...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Dwellfox Business Profile.pdf
DwellfoxLLC
0 views
lec4. determintes of CB Part 2.pptx.pptx
HudaElMaghraby1
0 views
Single Mast Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellor...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
MCS 358 UNIT 4 MOTIVATING.ppt
KwekuJnr
0 views
Truck mounted scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Ve...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
Introduction Of Central Pollution Control Board.pdf
PranshuCorpseed
0 views
Softgel Capsules Manufacturers Company | Fawn Incorporation
FawnIncorporation1
0 views
Berger paint BD.docx
SarwarIqbal7
0 views
21 slides
Portfolio.pdf
DungTien41
0 views
8 slides
Twin scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides
Cabin Type Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides
Zero scissor lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, Hy...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides
SS Cabin Goods Lift Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Andhra, Kerala, Karnataka, Vellore, ...
Bala Krishnan
0 views
5 slides

Featured (20)

25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.6k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.8k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.4k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
58.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
243.3k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.4k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
3k views
14 slides
Advertisement

Small Business Record Keeping.pptx

  1. 1. Record Keeping FOR ASMALL BUSINESS
  2. 2. RECORD KEEPING ‹#› What do you know or want tolearn about record keeping?
  3. 3. Introduction Record keeping importantforsmall businesses • Sole proprietor • Partnership • Corporation
  4. 4. What is RecordKeeping? RECORD KEEPING ‹#› Remember – Keep good records, both business andpersonal
  5. 5. • Customer records • Sales records • Correspondence • Inventory Business Operations, TrackingDetails
  6. 6. BENEFITS OF KEEPING RECORDS • Monitor the progress of you business • Prepare Financial Statements • Keep track of deductible expenses
  7. 7. BENEFITS OF KEEPING A SEPARATE CHECKING ACCOUNT • Much easier to keep track of business income and expenses. • Validates claim of being a business rather than a hobby. • Helps establish status as an independent contractor vs being an employee. • If a sole proprietorship, just open a separate personal checking account.
  8. 8. PAYING YOURSELF • Write a business check to yourself, then deposit it into your personal account. • Known as a withdrawal or personal draw, it is for paying non-business and/or personal expenses.
  9. 9. Income Documents Expense Documents Entertainment, Meals, and Travel Expense Records Supporting Documents Filing Supporting Documents Listed Property
  10. 10. Summary • What final questions do youhave? • What have youlearned? • How would you evaluate thetraining? RECORD KEEPING ‹#›

×