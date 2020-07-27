Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation Subject Academic reading and writing Course Code ENG-104 Section BS-II(B) Presented to: Mam Ambreen Ijaz
Presenters: Muqadas Fatima (19011502-053) Rabia Irfan (19011502-054) Shaista Munawar (19011502-067) Pakeeza Shahzadi(1...
Topic of Presentation Sentence Structure
Sentence A sentence is defined as a: A sentence is a set of words which is complete in itself, and it contains subject and...
Parts of Sentence A sentence has two parts: 1. Subject 2. Predicate Subject: A subject in the sentence is the part of sent...
Parts of Sentence Predicate: A predicate in a sentence is a part of the sentence which tells something about the subject o...
Parts of Sentence After subject and predicate there are two more parts of sentence. 1. Phrase 2. Clause Phrase: • A phrase...
Parts of sentence Examples of phrase:  After the meal  In the air  Were watching for the movie  Beside the bed etc. Th...
Types of Phrase 1. Noun Phrase: A noun phrase could be a single noun or group of words built around a noun. Example: • Ani...
Types of Phrase 3. Adjective Phrase: An adjective phrase can be a single adjective or a group of words built around the ad...
Types of Phrase • He spoke very harshly. 5. Prepositional phrase: A prepositional phrase consists of a preposition usually...
Clause A clause is defined as: • Part of sentence that contains verb • Convey the complete meaning • Sometime it is itself...
Types of Clauses There are four types of clauses: 1. Independent clause ( Main clause) 2. Dependent clause ( Sub-ordinate ...
Types of Clause Example: 1. She walked. ( It contain two words but it is complete sentence and giving complete sense). A s...
Types of Clause • Often starts with subordinating conjunction Subordinating conjunction: A conjunction that connects a dep...
Types of clause 3. Relative clause ( Adjective clause): • Start with relative pronoun • Does not stand alone • Sometime ca...
Types of clause 4. Noun clause • Act as a noun • Act as a subject, direct object, indirect object, predicate nominatives •...
Types of Sentences On the basis of number of clauses and types of clauses present in a sentence, sentences are divided int...
Simple Sentence A simple sentence is: • It is consists of only one independent class containing a subject and a verb and i...
Simple Sentence Examples: • Marry is working on her project. • That house is ours. • You are so cool. One more thing is wo...
Compound Sentence A compound sentence is: • Consist of al least two independent clauses joined by coordinating conjunction...
Compound Sentence Examples: • I like an apple but my brother like a mango. • He failed two times yet he is not disappointe...
Complex Sentence A complex sentence is: • Consists of at least one independent clause and one dependent clause • It is con...
Complex Sentence • If a complex sentence starts with an independent clause, a comma is not used between clauses in that co...
Complex-Compound Sentence A complex-compound sentence: • Consists of a two independent clauses and one or more dependent c...
Complex-Compound sentence Examples: 1. He went to college and I went to a market where I bought a book. 2. When I went to ...
Types of Sentence According to the use of sentences there are also four types of sentences: 1. Declarative Sentence 2. Imp...
Declarative Sentence • A declarative sentence is a sentence that states facts. Such sentences are simple. • They state, as...
Imperative Sentence • An imperative sentence gives a command, makes a request and express a wish. • Ends with period Examp...
Exclamatory Sentence • An exclamatory sentence expresses sudden and strong feelings, such as surprise, wonder, pity, happi...
Interrogative Sentence • It can ask a question. • It ends with a question mark. • Example; 1. Which do you prefer? Water o...
References 1. Handbook to better English by World Marketing Corporation http://www.studyandexam.com/sentence- types.html 2...
Sentence Structure

×