PDF The War on Words | Ebook

"The battle between political correctness and clear language has become a war between fantasy and reality. When democratic presidential hopeful Julian Castro declared his stand for reproductive justice for women and “trans-women” in 2019, he became the first political candidate in history to embrace extending abortion rights to men. With a single pronouncement, Castro unwittingly exposed the ultimate goal of political correctness: the redefinition of reality. For a quarter century, leftist lexicon has dominated the public conversation, redefining language and subjecting those who dare to resist to extreme punishment: destroying reputations, ending careers, and shockingly twisting the words that form reality itself. Survey after survey shows Americans hate political correctness. So why has it advanced so powerfully? Celebrated Daily Wire host and #1 national bestselling author Michael Knowles jarrs Americans out of their politically correct slumber to awaken them to the Left’s century-long effort to restrict and pervert speech, examining the consequences and history of political correctness—and most importantly, equipping readers to fight back

