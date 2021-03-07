[✔PDF✔] Unnatural Causes kindle

This audiobook covers a variety of topics on neuroscience⭐ including disorders like aphasia and anorexia⭐ the hormone testosterone⭐ study of amygdala⭐ and laws of attraction and vibration to improve your life. ✔Aphasia: ❤If you know what this word means⭐ then either you or someone you love has suffered from it. If you don’t know what it is⭐ count yourself lucky and learn to reduce the risk of you getting this debilitating speech disorder. You can start by listening to this audiobook and gaining the knowledge necessary to help others⭐ as well. ✔Study the amygdala: ❤This tiny almond-sized organ in our brains that is responsible for processing the majority of our more intense emotions⭐ like aggression⭐ anxiety⭐ and pleasure. Learn about the history of the amygdala⭐ as well as the sex distinctions in the human amygdala. ✔Anorexia:❤ Isn’t that when girls don’t eat so they can be skinny⭐ and they end up too skinny? That is only one side of it⭐ and it is a very small⭐ limited side. This audiobook covers information on how guys can also be anorexic⭐ it clears up misunderstandings⭐ how to help those who have it⭐ conquer it. ✔Laws of attraction: ❤Learn about the laws of attraction and vibration⭐ so you can use your subconscious to better your life. ✔Testosterone:❤ Study what the hormone testosterone can do and what the equivalent is for women. Oh⭐ and learn how to boost your testosterone with certain foods.