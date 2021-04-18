COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/B08BMS72JW PDFb❤The Owner's Manual for Your Eyes: The most comprehensive guide to taking care of vision.PDFb❤In The Eye Book, specialist Dr. Gary H. Cassel presents readers with trusted, evidence-based information they can rely on to protect vision and learn more about how to treat any eye problems that come up. This easy-to-understand volume takes a step-by-step approach, providing an overview of the eye's anatomy, a tour of healthy vision, and an explanation of what steps readers and health care providers should take to address vision issues. Drawing on years of clinical experience with patients, Cassel also looks at eye complications associated with common medical conditions (for example, diabetes) along with the best treatments for eye conditions, such as cataracts and glaucoma.Now in its second edition, this bestselling book continues to provide the interested reader, along with nurse practitioners, physician assistants, internists, and family doctors, with practical information about 8226; eyeglass materials, contact lenses, and refractive surgeries (including LASIK) to improve vision 8226; tips to spot and treat common eye irritations and infections, including conjunctivitis ("pink eye") 8226; advice about when people should take care of an eye problem on their own and when they need to consult with an expert 8226; what people (and their health care providers) can do about blurriness, dry eyes, eye strain, eye allergies, and floaters 8226; how vision problems may be a sign of other health conditions, including thyroid problems and multiple sclerosis 8226; which medications may affect vision 8226; what people within and outside of the medical field need to know about macular degeneration and low visionRichly illustrated and engagingly written, this edition features special bonus material, including a chapter on cosmetics and the eye, FAQs ("Can cataracts grow back after cataract surgery?"; "Will I go blind from my glaucoma?"), and a handy symptom index that allows readers to research topics by the presentation of an eye problem. Useful for everyone, including general medical professionals who want to learn more about the health of the eyes, this up-to-date, in-depth, and authoritative book will serve as a users' manual for the eyes and help promote better vision for a brighter tomorrow.