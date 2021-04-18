COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/057855741X PDFstrong❤Are you a resident from the town of SameVille, where everyone looks and acts alike? PDFstrong❤If you said no, then this book is for you! We are all stars, with PDFu❤uniquePDFu❤ and PDFu❤different qualitiesPDFu❤ that make us PDFstrong❤stand outPDFstrong❤ with PDFu❤confidencePDFu❤. Who wants to be the same as everyone else? PDFem❤PDFstrong❤That is boring!PDFstrong❤PDFem❤In this book, you will find PDFstrong❤confidentPDFstrong❤, PDFstrong❤uniquePDFstrong❤ individuals whoPDFstrong❤ love lifePDFstrong❤. PDFu❤No one is left outPDFu❤; PDFem❤cleft palate, albino, diabetic, crutches, blind, freckled, glasses, braces, brown, blue, green eyes, different skin color, hair/no hair, anxious,PDFem❤ are just a few of the kids illustrated. This PDFstrong❤inclusivePDFstrong❤ picture book shows the journey of a group of children whoPDFstrong❤ confidentlyPDFstrong❤ show their differences and visually explain why PDFu❤it is OK to be differentPDFu❤. Not only are there PDFstrong❤over 70 different kids portrayed in the storyPDFstrong❤, but this book allows the reader and child to PDFem❤PDFu❤PDFstrong❤become part of the storyPDFstrong❤PDFu❤PDFem❤ by including a drawing or picture of themselves in the book and describe what makes them PDFstrong❤uniquePDFstrong❤!PDFstrong❤Why you should read this book with your child(ren)?PDFstrong❤This book is an opportunity to talk to the child(ren) about PDFstrong❤PDFu❤being different and seeing other children who are differentPDFu❤PDFstrong❤. Children who read this book will buildPDFstrong❤ self-worthPDFstrong❤ and PDFstrong❤confidencePDFstrong❤. The result is a child who wants to make anPDFstrong❤ impact PDFstrong❤in shaping a PDFstrong❤wonderfully uniquePDFstrong❤ world filled with PDFstrong❤kindPDFstrong❤ people. The author's PDFu❤own experiencesPDFu❤ inspired this book. Jennifer Campbell was inspired to write this book based on what she dealt with when she was younger. She was bullied from fifth to ninth grade for not being like other kids. PDFstrong❤But why is that a bad thing?PDFstrong❤ Shouldn't we want to be different? PDFu❤Different is goodPDFu❤, and Jennifer wanted to showcase why in her new children's book. PDFstrong❤Get the book that shows the power of love, kindness and being yourself!PDFstrong❤